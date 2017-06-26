How Contalog's Field Sales App Make B2B Selling Easy?

Contalog Field Sales App Makes B2B Selling Easy
Here are 6 Ways How it Helps….
Real-Time Order Updates Facilitates order processing under all connectivity situations. Contalog help process your orders ...
Proactive Order Management Remind field sales reps to follow up & close deals that are pending closing. Order statuses for...
Create Proforma Quotes Take the first step towards a successful order with a proforma quote outlining the order particular...
Efficient Customer Profiling Create a detailed portrait of your customers based on several parameters. Demographic & psych...
Cross-Platform Compatibility Browser-based system with any location connectivity & 360-degree flexibility. Cloud based syn...
Digital Catalog Digital, interactive & user-friendly digital catalogs for detailed product demos. Over-the-Air updates Dyn...
Give Some Turbo Boost to Your Sales Reps with Contalog’s Field Sales App
Thank YouFor Your Attention
