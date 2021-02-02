Successfully reported this slideshow.
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : :‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫التمرين‬ ‫تسببها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫بأمراض‬ ‫املص...
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫أ‬ - ‫تحت‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫)على‬ ‫البيبتيديل‬ ‫ناقل‬ ‫(...
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : 1 - ‫ضروريا؟‬ ‫أمرا‬ ‫الحمراء‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫كريات‬ ‫من‬ ...
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : 1 - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫(أ)من‬ ‫للشكل‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫للتسجيال...
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫النموذجي‬ ‫التصحيح‬ :‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫التمربن‬ 1 - ‫التع...
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫باملوقع‬ ‫يرتبط‬ A ( ‫الثالثي‬ ‫املركب‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫تث...
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : - 2 - ‫أ‬ - :‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلستدالل...
Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫يتثبت‬ CTP . ‫لإلنزيم‬ ‫ي‬‫التحفيز‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫تثبي...
Sx41

  1. 1. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : :‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫التمرين‬ ‫تسببها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫بأمراض‬ ‫املصابين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫ملعالجة‬ ‫املستعملة‬ ‫األدوية‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحيوية‬ ‫املضادات‬ . ‫الجراثيم‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحيوية‬ ‫املضادات‬ ‫بعض‬‫تأثير‬ ‫وأليات‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تهدف‬ . ‫الجرثومية‬ ‫الخلية‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫تمثل‬ 1 .‫النواة‬ ‫حقيقيات‬ ‫عند‬ ‫املورثي‬‫التعبير‬ ‫مراحل‬ 1 - ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫ملعطيات‬ ‫بإستغاللك‬ 1 ‫إست‬، ‫املكتسبة‬ ‫ومعارفك‬ ‫لحدوث‬ ‫الضرورية‬‫العناصر‬ ‫خرج‬ ( ‫املرحلة‬ 1 (‫)و‬ 2 ‫من‬ ) ‫العنصر‬ ‫وتشكل‬ ‫جهة‬ 9 .‫ى‬‫أخر‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫من‬ 2 - ‫في‬ ‫املمثلة‬ ‫املراحل‬ ‫إحدى‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحيوية‬ ‫املضادات‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫التثبيطي‬‫التأثير‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫لك‬ ‫نقدم‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ - 1 - ‫التجريبية‬‫العلوم‬‫شعبة‬ ‫الثالثة‬:‫المستوى‬ (3ASS) ‫ديسمبر‬ 7102 ‫األول‬‫الفصل‬‫اختبار‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الطبيعة‬‫علوم‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫والحياة‬ ‫المدة‬ : 3 ‫سا‬ 1 / 4
  2. 2. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫أ‬ - ‫تحت‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫)على‬ ‫البيبتيديل‬ ‫ناقل‬ ‫(إنزيم‬‫ترانسفيراز‬ ‫ببتيديل‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫يثبط‬: ‫ل‬‫الكلورامفينكو‬ ‫الوحدة‬ .‫ى‬‫الكبر‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫ب‬ - .‫ى‬‫الصغر‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫بتحت‬ ‫ترتبط‬ :‫التيتراسكلينات‬ ‫ج‬ - ‫باملوقع‬ ‫يرتبط‬:‫لينزوليد‬ A .‫للريبوزوم‬ ‫ى‬‫الكبر‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫التحت‬ ‫في‬ ‫د‬ - ‫أمينوأسيل‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫ي‬‫التحفيز‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫يثبط‬:‫ستريبتوغرامين‬ ARNt .‫سنتيتاز‬ ‫إشرح‬ ، ‫ومعلوماتك‬ ‫املقدمة‬ ‫املعطيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫*إنطالقا‬ ‫على‬ ‫أعاله‬ ‫إليها‬‫املشار‬ ‫الحيوية‬ ‫باملضادات‬ ‫املعالجة‬ ‫عواقب‬ .‫الجراثيم‬ :‫الثاني‬ ‫التمرين‬ .‫التمييز‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫هاما‬ ‫دورا‬ ‫الوراثي‬ ‫اإلشراف‬ ‫يلعب‬ ‫كما‬. ‫والالذات‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫بين‬‫تميز‬ ‫أن‬ ‫العضوية‬ ‫تستطيع‬ Ⅰ - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫تدرس‬ 1 ‫ب‬ ‫املعروف‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫محددات‬ ‫أحد‬ ) CMH . 1 - ‫العنصرين‬ ‫على‬ ‫تعرف‬ ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫(أوب)في‬ 1 .) 2 - .‫العضوية‬ ‫(أوب)في‬ ‫العنصرين‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫من‬ ‫تمكن‬ ‫تجربة‬ ‫إقترح‬ 3 - ‫األفراد؟‬ ‫بين‬ ‫املورثات‬ ‫منتوج‬ ‫تنوع‬ ‫تعلل‬ ‫كيف‬ 4 - ‫مع‬ ‫املتبرع‬ ‫من‬ ‫خاليا‬ ‫ع‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫العضوية‬ ‫خارج‬‫إختبار‬ ‫ى‬‫يجر‬ ‫ي‬‫الكلو‬‫بالعجز‬ ‫مصاب‬ ‫ملريض‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫ع‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ا‬ ‫مناعية)من‬ ‫(خاليا‬ ‫ملفاويات‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫مبين‬‫هو‬ ‫ملريض(كما‬ 3 .) .‫إجابتك‬ ‫املناسب؟علل‬ ‫املعطي‬‫هو‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلختبار؟إستنتج‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫ما‬ Ⅱ - ‫يتطلب‬ ‫مما‬. ‫أيضا‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الزرع‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫املريض‬ ‫يحتاج‬ ‫وأثناء‬ ‫الدموية‬ ‫الزمرة‬‫إختبار‬ ‫دم‬ ‫قطرة‬ ‫بمزج‬ ‫املمرضة‬ ‫قامت‬‫اإلختبار‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫تنقية‬ ‫أوجب‬ ‫ممت‬ ‫إرتصاص‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫فالحظت‬ ‫املعطي‬ ‫دم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫املريض‬ .‫عه‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫للمعطي‬ ‫الحمراء‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫كريات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الطعم‬ 2 / 4
  3. 3. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : 1 - ‫ضروريا؟‬ ‫أمرا‬ ‫الحمراء‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫كريات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الطعم‬ ‫تنقية‬‫يعتبر‬ ‫ملاذا‬‫و‬‫اإلرتصاص؟‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫يدل‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫على‬ 2 - ‫ندرس‬ ‫واملستقبل‬ ‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرتي‬ ‫على‬ ‫للتعرف‬ ‫في‬ ‫املوضحة‬ ‫العائلة‬ ‫شجرة‬ ( ‫الوثيقة‬ 2 .) ‫أ‬ - ( ‫للوثيقة‬ ‫بإستغاللك‬ 2 ‫زمرة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫على‬ ‫)إستدل‬ .‫أخته‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫اليحمل‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫علما‬ ‫املعطي‬ ‫ب‬ - ‫للتأكد‬‫أخر‬ ‫إختبارا‬ ‫ي‬‫تجر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫باملمرضة‬ ‫يفترض‬ ‫اإلختبار‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫خطوات‬ ‫إشرح‬، ‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫من‬ .‫ونتائجه‬ :‫الثالث‬ ‫التمرين‬ ‫الحية‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫في‬ ‫فعاال‬ ‫دورا‬ ‫اإلنزيمات‬ ‫تلعب‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫بنية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬‫وإلبراز‬ ‫الوظيفي‬ ‫لتخصصها‬ ‫نظرا‬ .‫التالية‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫عليك‬ ‫نقترح‬ ‫الوظيفي‬ ‫وتخصصه‬ Ⅰ - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫تبرز‬ 11 .‫البكتيرية‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫جد‬ ‫يفكك‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الليزوزيم‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫البنية‬ ) 1 - ‫البنية‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫إستنتج‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫باألرقام‬ ‫إليها‬‫املشار‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫أكتب‬ .‫إجابتك‬ ‫معلال‬ ‫الليزوزيم‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫اغية‬‫ر‬‫الف‬ 2 - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫في‬‫املؤطر‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يقدمها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫املعلومات‬ ‫ماهي‬ 1 .‫لإلنزيم‬ ‫البيبتيدية‬ ‫السلسلة‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬ ) 3 - .‫بسيطة‬ ‫تخطيطية‬ ‫برسومات‬ ‫الليزوزيم‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫بواسطة‬‫املحفز‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫نمذج‬ Ⅱ - ‫الكيم‬‫العناصر‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫على‬ ‫التعرف‬ ‫بغرض‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫في‬ ‫املتحكمة‬ ‫يائية‬ ATCase ‫القواعد‬ ‫تخليق‬‫(يحفز‬ :‫التالية‬ ‫املعطيات‬ ‫نقترح‬،) ‫النووية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫في‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البريميدية‬ ‫األزوتية‬ ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ 2 ‫غياب‬‫أو‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫نشاط‬ ) ATP ‫أو‬ CTP . ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ 2 ‫مبسط‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫يمثل‬ ) . ‫البنائي‬‫املسار‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫للتفاعالت‬ ‫ة‬ 3 / 4
  4. 4. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : 1 - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫(أ)من‬ ‫للشكل‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫للتسجيالت‬ ‫مقارنا‬ ‫تحليال‬ ‫قدم‬ 2 ) ‫تستنتج؟‬ ‫ماذا‬, 2 - ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫ينتمي‬ ‫املركبات‬ ‫من‬ ‫فئة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫إلى‬ ATP ‫و‬ CTP , 3 - ‫أن‬ ‫علما‬ ‫ال‬ ATP ‫و‬ CTP ‫نشاط‬ ‫على‬ ‫منهما‬ ‫كا‬‫تأثير‬ ‫طريقة‬‫فسر‬،‫النيكليوتيد‬ ‫متعدد‬ ‫لتخليق‬ ‫طالئعية‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫تمثل‬ .‫اإلنزيم‬ Ⅲ - ‫علمي‬ ‫نص‬ ‫في‬ ‫لخص‬، ‫املكتسبة‬ ‫ومعلوماتك‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫املبنية‬ ‫املعارف‬ ‫بتوظيف‬ ‫بنية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ .‫خصائصه‬‫إظهار‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ووظيفته‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ 4 / 4
  5. 5. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫النموذجي‬ ‫التصحيح‬ :‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫التمربن‬ 1 - ‫التعرف‬ :‫البيانات‬ ‫على‬ 1 - ‫ال‬ ‫جزيئة‬ ARNm 4 - ‫بيبتيدية‬ ‫سلسلة‬ 7 - )‫ى‬‫الصغر‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫(تحت‬ ‫ريبوزوم‬ 2 - ‫ال‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ARN ‫بوليمراز‬ 5 - ‫بيبتيدية‬ ‫رابطة‬ 8 - ‫القراءة‬ ‫إتجاه‬ 3 - ADN )‫(املورثة‬ 6 - ARNt 9 - ‫منشط‬ ‫أميني‬ ‫حمض‬ :‫اإلستنساخ‬: ‫األولى‬ ‫املرحلة‬ ‫لحدوث‬ ‫الضرورية‬‫العناصر‬ - ، ‫املورثة‬ - ‫ال‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ARN ،‫بوليمراز‬ - ،‫الحرة‬ ‫الريبية‬ ‫النيكليوتيدات‬ - ‫طاقة‬ ATP :‫الترجمة‬:‫الثانية‬ ‫املرحلة‬ ‫لحدوث‬ ‫الضرورية‬‫العناصر‬ - ‫ال‬ ARNm ،‫الريبوزوم‬، ARNt .‫أمينية‬ ‫أحماض‬،‫طاقة‬،‫نوعية‬ ‫إنزيمات‬، ‫أميني‬ ‫"حمض‬ ‫املعقد‬ ‫تشكيل‬ - ARNt :" - ‫ال‬ ‫جزيئات‬،‫التنشيط‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ARN t ‫طاقة‬، ATP ‫أمينية‬ ‫أحماض‬، 2 - ‫عواقب‬ ‫شرح‬ ‫الجراثيم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحيوية‬ ‫باملضادات‬ ‫املعالجة‬ : :‫ل‬‫الكلورامفينكو‬ ‫ي‬‫الحيو‬ ‫باملضاد‬ ‫املعالجة‬ ‫عواقب‬ ‫ى‬‫الكبر‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫على‬ )‫البيبتيديل‬ ‫ناقل‬ ‫(إنزيم‬‫ترانسفيراز‬ ‫بيبتيديل‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫يثبط‬ ‫ل‬ ‫املوقع‬ ‫في‬ ‫املوجود‬ ‫البيبتيد‬ ‫اليستطيع‬ ‫ذلك‬ P ‫ا‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫لتحت‬ ‫املوقع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ينتقل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ى‬‫لكبر‬ A ‫لعدم‬، ‫املوقع‬ ‫في‬ ‫األميني‬ ‫الحمض‬ ‫بين‬ ‫البيبتيدية‬ ‫الروابط‬ ‫تشكل‬ p ‫املوقع‬ ‫في‬ ‫األميني‬ ‫الحمض‬ ‫مع‬ A ‫عملية‬ ‫توقف‬. .)‫اإلستطالة‬ ‫(مرحلة‬ ‫الترجمة‬ : ‫التتراسكلينات‬ ‫ي‬‫الحيو‬ ‫باملضاد‬ ‫املعالجة‬ ‫عواقب‬ ‫إرتب‬ ‫فتمنع‬ ‫ى‬‫الصغر‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ترتبط‬ " ‫املعقد‬ ‫اط‬ ARNt – "‫أميني‬ ‫حمض‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫مع‬ ‫إرتباط‬ ‫(منع‬‫ى‬‫الصغر‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ARNt – ‫املوقع‬ ‫أميني"مع‬ ‫حمض‬ A ‫ريبوزومات‬: ‫املعقد‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫على‬ – ARNm " )‫اإلستطالة‬ ‫الترجمة(مرحلة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫توقف‬ :‫لنيزوليد‬ ‫ي‬‫الحيو‬ ‫باملضاد‬ ‫املعالجة‬ ‫عواقب‬
  6. 6. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫باملوقع‬ ‫يرتبط‬ A ( ‫الثالثي‬ ‫املركب‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫تثبيط‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫مما‬ ‫ى‬‫الكبر‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫على‬ ARNm - ‫ريبوزوم‬ - ARNt )‫اإلنطالق‬ ‫(مرحلة‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫)فتتوقف‬ :‫بالستريبتوغرامين‬ ‫املعالجة‬ ‫عواقب‬ ‫أسيل‬‫أمينو‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫ي‬‫التحفيز‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫يثبط‬ ARNt ‫إرتباط‬ ‫يعيق‬ ‫مما‬ ‫سنتيتاز‬ ‫مع‬ ‫األميني‬ ‫الحمض‬ ‫ال‬ ARNt ‫النوعي‬ ‫موز‬‫ر‬ ‫فك‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫وال‬ ‫األمينية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وبالتالي‬، ‫األمينية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫تنشيط‬ ‫غياب‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ينجم‬، ‫له‬ .‫الترجمة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫فال‬ ‫الوراثية‬ ‫الشفرة‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ينجم‬، ‫مستويات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تثبط‬ ‫املذكورة‬ ‫الحيوية‬ ‫املضادات‬ ‫وعليه‬ ‫مم‬ ‫البروتينات‬ .‫عليها‬ ‫بالقضاء‬ ‫املناعي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫يسهل‬ ‫مما‬ ‫البكتيريا‬‫تكاثر‬ ‫يعيق‬ ‫ا‬ :‫الثاني‬ ‫التمرين‬ Ⅰ - 1 - ‫أ‬:‫العنصرين‬ ‫على‬ ‫التعرف‬ - HLAⅡ – ‫ب‬ - HLAⅠ 2 - :‫السابقين‬ ‫العنصرين‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫لتحديد‬ ‫تجربة‬ ‫إقتراح‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫مفلورة‬ ‫مضادة‬ ‫أجساما‬ ‫حيوان‬ ‫في‬ ‫نحقن‬ - HLAⅠ ‫وضد‬، ‫حمراء‬ ‫بفلورة‬ - HLAⅡ .‫خضراء‬ ‫بفلورة‬ ‫البائية‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫على‬ ‫الخضراء‬ ‫الفلورة‬ ‫وظهور‬،‫نواة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫كل‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحمراء‬ ‫الفلورة‬ ‫ظهور‬:‫النتائج‬ .‫واملاكروفاج‬ ‫يتواجد‬:‫اإلستنتاج‬ - HLAⅠ ‫ويتواجد‬ ‫نواة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫على‬ - HLAⅡ ‫البائية‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫على‬ . ‫واملاكروفاج‬ 3 - ‫املورثات‬ ‫منتوج‬ ‫في‬ ‫التنوع‬ ‫يعود‬:‫التعليل‬ .‫السيادة‬ ‫غياب‬،‫أليالتها‬ ‫تنوع‬، ‫املورثات‬ ‫كثرة‬ ‫إلى‬ 4 - .‫واملستقبل‬ ‫املعطي‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التالؤم‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫تحديد‬‫هو‬‫اإلختبار‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهدف‬ "‫"س‬ ‫الشخص‬: ‫املناسب‬ ‫املعطي‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التشابه‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫مما‬ ‫مدمرة‬ ‫خاليا‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫نسجل‬ ‫ألننا‬:‫التعليل‬ HLAⅠ ‫للمعطي‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫واملستقبل‬ Ⅱ - 1 - ‫حدوث‬ ‫يدل‬ . ‫املستقبل‬ ‫وزمرة‬ ‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التوافق‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلرتصاص‬ ‫إثارة‬ ‫لتجنب‬ ‫ضروريا‬ ‫الحمراء‬ ‫الكريات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الطعم‬ ‫تنقية‬‫يعتبر‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫مناعية‬ ‫إستجابة‬ ‫وتوليد‬ ‫املناعي‬‫الجهاز‬ .‫الحمراء‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫كريات‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫على‬ ‫املحمولة‬ ‫الغشائية‬ ‫املستضدات‬
  7. 7. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : - 2 - ‫أ‬ - :‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلستدالل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫األخت‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫بما‬ B ‫هجين‬ ‫األب‬ ‫فإن‬ AO ‫نقية‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫األم‬ ‫أما‬ BB ‫هجينة‬‫أو‬ BO ‫الزمر‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫وعليه‬، :‫لألبناء‬ ‫املحتملة‬ O ;B ;A ;AB . ‫ليست‬ ‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرة‬ O ‫دم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫إرتصاص‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫زمرته‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫املستقبل‬ O ‫وليس‬ B ‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫ومنه‬، ‫كأخته‬ ‫هي‬ AB ‫أو‬ A . ‫ب‬ - ‫قطرتين‬ ‫تؤخذ‬: ‫املعطي‬ ‫زمرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫للتأكد‬ ‫ى‬‫يجر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫اإلختبار‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫للقطرة‬ ‫يضاف‬ ‫زجاجية‬ ‫صفيحة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫من‬ A ‫ضد‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫وللقطرة‬ B . ‫الزمرة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫إذا‬: ‫النتائج‬ A ‫الزمرة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫وإذا‬، ‫األولى‬ ‫القطرة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫إرتصاص‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫هي‬ AB ‫إرتصاص‬ ‫يحدث‬ .‫القطرتين‬ ‫مع‬ :‫الثالث‬ ‫التمرين‬ 1— :‫ن‬‫املقار‬ ‫التحليل‬ ‫غياب‬‫أو‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫في‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬‫تركيز‬ ‫بداللة‬ ‫األنزيم‬ ‫نشاط‬‫تغير‬ ‫أ‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ ATP ‫أو‬ CTP : ‫له‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫ى‬ ‫أقص‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ليصل‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫إزداد‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫تركيز‬ ‫زاد‬ ‫كلما‬: ‫املادتين‬ ‫غياب‬ ‫في‬ ‫التركيز‬ ‫عند‬ 41 mmol /l . ‫ثابتة‬ ‫السرعة‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫بعد‬. ‫وجود‬ ‫في‬ ATP . ‫الشاهد‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مقارنة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫في‬ ‫إرتفاع‬ ‫نسجل‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫في‬ CTP . ‫الشاهد‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مقارنة‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫في‬ ‫إنخفاض‬ ‫نسجل‬ ‫اإل‬ :‫ستنتاج‬ ATP ‫محفز‬ ‫دور‬ ‫يلعب‬‫فهو‬، ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫من‬ ‫يرفع‬ CTP ‫مثبط‬ ‫دور‬ ‫يلعب‬‫فهو‬، ‫الإلنزيم‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخفض‬ 2 - ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ATP ‫و‬ CTP .‫ريبية‬ ‫نيكليوتيدات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ : 3 - :‫التفسير‬
  8. 8. Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫يتثبت‬ CTP . ‫لإلنزيم‬ ‫ي‬‫التحفيز‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫تثبيط‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫مايؤدي‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫املوقع‬ ‫على‬ ‫يتثبت‬ ATP ‫ألن‬ ‫الكيميائي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫تسرع‬ ‫حيث‬،‫لإلنزيم‬ ‫ي‬‫التحفيز‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫تنشيط‬ ‫على‬ ‫مايؤدي‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫املوقع‬ ‫على‬ .‫طاقة‬ ‫تستهلك‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫تفاعالت‬ ‫يض‬ :‫العلمي‬ ‫*النص‬ ‫م‬ - ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫تعريف‬ - .‫املزدوج‬ ‫الوظيفي‬ ‫والتخصص‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫بنية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ - .‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫في‬ ‫املؤثرة‬ ‫العوامل‬

