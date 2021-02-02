Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮﻳﺔ‬ 08 ‫ﻣﺎي‬ 1956 ‫اﺷﺪ‬‫و‬‫اﻟﺮ‬ - ‫ﻣﻴﻠﺔ‬ - ‫اﺳﻴﺔ‬‫ر‬‫اﻟﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﺔ‬ : 2017 - 2018 ‫اﻟﺪراﺳﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﻮى‬ : ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮي‬ ‫اﻟﺜﺎﻟﺜ...
II - ‫ر‬ّ ‫ؤ‬ُ ‫ض‬ P; ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫وي‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫درا‬ ‫رح‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ظ‬ ،‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ 3 ‫ا‬ ُ ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬ '4 8ّ2...
‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮذﺟﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻹﺟﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻮﺿﻮع‬ ‫اﻻ‬ ‫ﺧﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷول‬ ‫ﻣﺎدة‬ : ‫اﻟﺤﻴﺎة‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺒﻴﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻮم‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﺔ‬ : 2017 - 2018 : ‫ا‬ ...
' ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ : I - 1 - ‫ا‬ R@ ‫ل‬ ;8 ‫ر‬: : * MPO‫وز‬ R STU VWO 10 X YOD‫ا‬ Z[‫دا‬ ‫غ‬ 1 ^SX‫و‬ ،‫^ة‬S ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬M SX b...
  1. 1. ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮﻳﺔ‬ 08 ‫ﻣﺎي‬ 1956 ‫اﺷﺪ‬‫و‬‫اﻟﺮ‬ - ‫ﻣﻴﻠﺔ‬ - ‫اﺳﻴﺔ‬‫ر‬‫اﻟﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﺔ‬ : 2017 - 2018 ‫اﻟﺪراﺳﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﻮى‬ : ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮي‬ ‫اﻟﺜﺎﻟﺜﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻌﺒﺔ‬ : ‫ﻳﺒﻴﺔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗﺠ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻮم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اﺧﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔﺼﻞ‬ ‫اﻷول‬ ‫ﻣﺎدة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ : ‫اﻟﺤﻴﺎة‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺒﻴﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻮم‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺪة‬ : ‫ﺳﺎﻋﺘﺎن‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ : ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ) ‫ا‬ 1 2 ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ 2 2 ( ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ : ) 07 ‫ط‬ ( ‫ر‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ؤو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ور‬ ‫ا‬ ، ‫م‬ّ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ $% ) 1 ( ‫و‬ ) 2 ( َ ' ‫ا‬ ِ‫ر‬ ‫ض‬ ‫أھم‬ ,‫ا‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ّ‫ظ‬ ‫ب‬ $‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ت‬ . 1 - ‫ل‬$% ‫ل‬$ ‫وا‬ 12 ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ر‬3 4‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ب‬ $‫ا‬ . 2 - ‫رف‬8 ‫إ‬ ‫ر‬ % ‫ا‬ :‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ; ‫ا‬ ّ‫م‬ ) ‫س‬ ( . ‫و‬ ; ‫رف‬%ُ ‫ا‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ّ‫د‬8 ‫؟‬ 3 - '4 ‫رن‬ ‫دول‬: ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ) 3 ، 4 ، 5 ( ‫ث‬ 8 ‫ن‬ : ‫ر‬ ‫د‬:‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ّ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ، ، ‫ا‬ ،‫ور‬ '@ $ ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ $‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ . 4 - ِ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ّ ‫ق‬ ‫ك‬ ‫;و‬ ‫و‬ ‫واة‬ ‫ا‬ 8 ;D ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬8 ، '‫ط‬ ‫ط‬D ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ص‬ّD 'F ‫وظ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ : ] ‫ـ‬ ‫ور‬ ‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ــ‬ [ . ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ ' ‫ا‬ ) : 13 ‫ط‬ ( ‫ل‬ّD‫د‬ D '4 ‫ت‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫ا‬ ‫;ف‬ ‫م‬ :; 'F ‫وظ‬ ‫ا‬ =ّ=D ‫ا‬ ً‫ظر‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ، ‫ا‬ @ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ . ُ ‫درا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ ‫ل‬ D ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ N 2‫و‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ @ $‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ F ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ F8 '4 ‫ر‬ O F ‫وظ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ P; ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ . I - ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ) 1 ( : : ‫و‬ ‫روط‬% ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬: ‫أ‬ ': :‫ز‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬D‫دا‬ ‫زت‬: ) in vitro ( ‫ر‬ ‫ظ‬ُ F ‫ا‬ ‫د‬8‫أ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ . * 8 ‫ظ‬ : ُ ‫@ل‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ = 8 '2 ‫دة‬ ; ;D‫دا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ D ‫رزه‬F ‫ت‬ @ ‫ز‬: P; ‫وي‬ 8 ‫و‬ 8 ّ ‫ھ‬ . 1 - ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ R@ ‫;ل‬8 . 2 - ‫أ‬ / ‫ط‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ً‫ر‬ F : ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ . ‫ب‬ / ‫ذا‬ 1 ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫س‬F ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ 1 ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ T ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ = ‫دا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 ‫؟‬ F 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ 3 - ‫وء‬2 P; : ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ ، 8 = ‫ا‬ '‫ھ‬ @‫ذا‬T ‫ا‬ ' ‫ا‬ 8‫ر‬ ‫؟‬ ‫م‬8; ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫د‬ 4 - ُ ‫ل‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ) 1 ‫و‬ 2 ( :‫در‬ '@ ‫وض‬8 P ‫إ‬ 0 ° ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ُ ‫رك‬ ‫ـ‬ 48 ، َ ّ : ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ظرة‬ ‫د‬ ‫رور‬ ‫دّة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ . ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) 1 ( ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) 2 ( 5 6 7 8 ) ‫س‬ ( 8F= 1 ‫ن‬ 2 ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ) 1 ( 1 2 3 4 3as.ency-education.com
  2. 2. II - ‫ر‬ّ ‫ؤ‬ُ ‫ض‬ P; ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫وي‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫درا‬ ‫رح‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ظ‬ ،‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ 3 ‫ا‬ ُ ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬ '4 8ّ2‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ $%‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ) 2 ( . 1 - ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫وع‬ : ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ذا‬ ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ '4 ‫ر‬ ) ‫ج‬ ( ‫؟‬ ‫ر‬ّ F ‫ف‬ $ ‫و‬ َ ‫ا‬ ِ2‫و‬ 1 'Y‫را‬F ‫ا‬ ‫؟‬ ‫ض‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ذه‬ 2 - ‫ا‬ '‫ھ‬ ‫@دة‬ F ‫راز‬4‫إ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫;ـ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ D HCl ‫ل‬D‫دا‬ ‫؟‬ ; ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ك‬ ‫وا‬: ‫م‬ّ ‫د‬ @ $ 3 - ‫ر‬ D‫ا‬ ‫و‬: ‫ا‬ 8 8= ‫ا‬ ُ ‫ا‬ 4‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ; : » ِ F @ ‫ز‬: ‫د‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ F ‫وظ‬ ‫ا‬ Y‫را‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ Y ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 ‫ب‬ : « * ‫ر‬ $ ‫ط‬ ‫روا‬ ‫ا‬ H * ‫ر‬ $ @ ‫ور‬ : ‫ا‬ S * ‫ر‬ $ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫وا‬ CO...NH * ‫ر‬ $ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫وا‬ COO-.. NH3 * 1 : ‫ذور‬: ‫ا‬ ‫رھ‬ $ ‫ا‬ ‫;ـ‬ H2O 4 - ّ‫ـد‬ ُ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ) Pepstatin ( ‫دة‬ @ $ ّ =ُ ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫رح‬%‫ا‬ ،‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % P; ‫ر‬ O ‫ا‬ $ ُ ‫ل‬ T ُ ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) ‫ج‬ ( . 5 - ‫أ‬ / ّ‫د‬ُ ‫ذي‬ ‫ا‬ R ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ P; ‫ف‬ ّ‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ل‬ $% ‫ا‬ ) ‫ب‬ ( ‫و‬ ) ‫ج‬ .( ‫ب‬ / ‫د‬ ّ‫د‬8 ‫ا‬ ‫@دة‬ F ‫ن‬ Y‫را‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ $ 8 ‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ; ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ‫وذج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ل‬$% ) ‫ب‬ .( 6 - ‫=د‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬8‫أ‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫رور‬2 ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ; ‫رح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ : ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وب‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫أ‬ :( ‫رارة‬8 ‫ا‬ :‫در‬ 37 ° ،‫م‬ PH '2 8 = 2 ‫وب‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫ب‬ :( ‫رارة‬8 ‫ا‬ :‫در‬ 37 ° ،‫م‬ PH '2 8 = 2 ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫دا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ) Pepsine ( + ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ 4‫أو‬ ) Ovalbumine ( ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ) Pepsine ( + ‫ن‬ $ ‫;و‬ ‫أ‬ ) Amylopectine ( ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 : ‫ود‬:‫و‬ (+) ‫ط‬ % ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 : ‫ود‬:‫و‬ ‫ر‬ Y ) - ( * ‫ظ‬8 : ُ ّ‫د‬ Ovalbumine @ ‫ز‬: '4 ‫ودة‬:‫و‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ ‫و‬ Amylopectine ‫ذرة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذور‬ '4 ‫ودة‬:‫و‬ ‫و‬% @ ‫ز‬: - ' ‫ا‬ ‫;و‬ ‫ا‬ '‫ھ‬ ‫ن‬ :‫را‬D ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ $ ‫؟‬ ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ III - ‫ل‬ D ‫ن‬ ‫إ‬ ‫و=;ت‬ ‫ن‬ @‫ز‬: ‫ا‬ '4 ) I ، II ( ‫و‬ ‫ك‬ ‫;و‬ ّ= D ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دول‬: '4 ‫ص‬ّD ، ; ‫ر‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ّ ‫رھ‬ ‫أ‬ . ‫ﺻﻔﺤﺔ‬ 2 ‫ﻣﻦ‬ 2 - ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ) pepsine :( D ‫ض‬ : ‫وي‬ 8 ‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ‫رزه‬F ‫و‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ، ; ‫ا‬ '4 ‫ن‬ ّ‫و‬$ @ ‫ز‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ ‫ن‬ 388 ' ‫أ‬ ‫ض‬ 8 ‫و‬ ‫ص‬ ّ=D ‫ط‬ % '4 ‫م‬ ‫ط‬8 ‫ذ‬Y ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ @ $ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫روا‬ ‫ا‬ 8; ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ،‫وم‬ ‫ل‬ @ ‫ز‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ '4 ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ '2 8 ) ‫ز‬ $‫ر‬ H+ 1F ‫ر‬ ( . - ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ) pepstatin :( ‫دة‬ @ $ ُ 1 ‫ط‬ ‫ا]ر‬ $ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ @ ‫ز‬: ; P; ‫ر‬ O ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ . ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) ‫أ‬ ( ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) ‫ب‬ ( ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) ‫ج‬ ( ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ) 2 ( 3as.ency-education.com
  3. 3. ‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮذﺟﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻹﺟﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻮﺿﻮع‬ ‫اﻻ‬ ‫ﺧﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷول‬ ‫ﻣﺎدة‬ : ‫اﻟﺤﻴﺎة‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺒﻴﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻮم‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﺔ‬ : 2017 - 2018 : ‫ا‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫زأة‬: ‫وع‬ : ‫ول‬D‫ا‬ E ‫ا‬ : 1 - ‫ل‬$% ‫ل‬$ ‫وا‬ 12‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ر‬3 4‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫أ‬ : 1 . ،‫وزوم‬ ‫ر‬ 2 . ،' ‫أ‬ ‫ض‬ 8 3 . ARNt ، 4 . ARNm ، 5 . ADN ) ‫ور‬ ( 6 . ، D ‫ر‬ Y ; ; 7 . ; ; ، D 8 . ‫ر‬ ‫دات‬ ‫و‬ ;$ * ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) ‫أ‬ :( :‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دا‬ ;8‫ر‬ Nّ2‫و‬ '‫ط‬ ‫ط‬D ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ * ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ ) ‫ب‬ :( ‫خ‬ ]‫ا‬ ;8‫ر‬ Nّ2‫و‬ '‫ط‬ ‫ط‬D ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ 2 - ‫رف‬8 ‫إ‬ ‫ر‬ % ‫ا‬ :‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ; ‫ا‬ ) ‫س‬ ( ; ‫رف‬%ُ ‫ا‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬8 ‫و‬ : * :‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ; ‫ا‬ : $% ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دات‬ ‫و‬ ;$ ‫ا‬ R ‫د‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ @ ‫ز‬: ‫ل‬ ARNm * ; ‫رف‬%ُ ‫ا‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ : ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ARN ‫راز‬ ‫و‬ 3 - ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ) 3 ، 4 ، 5 :( ‫د‬:‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ور‬ّ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ '@ $ ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ $‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ 3 : ARNt ‫واة‬ ‫ا‬ + P ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وزوم‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ P ‫إ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ;$ ; ; ‫ل‬$% P; F ; ‫رف‬8 L ‫;وب‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ور‬F ‫و‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 + ‫وز‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬$ + ‫آزو‬ ‫د‬ ‫وا‬ ) A.C.G.U ( ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ 4 : ARNm ‫واة‬ ‫ا‬ + P ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ D ‫ل‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ورا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫;و‬ ‫ا‬ P ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ P ‫إ‬ ‫واة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ;$ ; ; F ; ‫ر‬ Y ‫ك‬ ‫ور‬F ‫و‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 + ‫وز‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬$ + ‫آزو‬ ‫د‬ ‫وا‬ ) A.C.G.U ( ‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ 5 ADN ‫واة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ظ‬F8 ‫ورا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫;و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫واة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬D‫دا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ;$ ‫ن‬ ; ; ' ‫;زو‬8 ‫ل‬$% ‫ن‬ F ; ‫ك‬ ‫ور‬F ‫و‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 + ‫وص‬ ‫وز‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬$ O2 + ‫آزو‬ ‫د‬ ‫وا‬ ) A.C.G.T ( 4 - ‫ا‬ N 2‫و‬ 'F ‫وظ‬ '‫ط‬ ‫ط‬D ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ ] ‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ـــ‬ ‫ور‬ [ ‫واة‬ ‫ا‬ 8 ;D ‫وى‬ P; : 0.25 8 x 0.25 0.25 0. 5 0. 5 0.5 0.5 0.5 2 07 ‫ط‬MNO 3as.ency-education.com
  4. 4. ' ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ : I - 1 - ‫ا‬ R@ ‫ل‬ ;8 ‫ر‬: : * MPO‫وز‬ R STU VWO 10 X YOD‫ا‬ Z[‫دا‬ ‫غ‬ 1 ^SX‫و‬ ،‫^ة‬S ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬M SX b c d ‫ا‬ 24 Me MPf ‫ء‬hi RWPُ * MPO‫وز‬ ‫ة‬E k R VTU VWO 10 X YOD‫ا‬ Z[‫دا‬ ‫غ‬ 2 ^SX‫و‬ ،‫^ة‬S ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬M SX b c d ‫ا‬ 24 Me ُc RWP l m‫أ‬ VTN ‫ا‬ 2 - ‫أ‬ / ‫ر‬ F ‫رح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ : : ‫ا‬ 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ط‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫م‬8; ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫إ‬ P; ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ = '4 ‫ودة‬:‫و‬ ‫م‬8; ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 1 ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 ‫أ‬ ، 2 ‫ل‬ ; ‫دد‬ ‫دا‬ ;$ ‫رة‬ T= ‫ا‬ ‫م‬8; ‫ا‬ 1‫ط‬ ‫م‬2 ُ ) 4 @‫ز‬: ‫م‬2 ُ 1‫ط‬ ( ‫ب‬ / ‫ا‬ ‫دا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ = ‫ر‬ T 1 ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫س‬F ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ 1 ‫و‬ F 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ : ‫ون‬$ F 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ '4 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ T ‫م‬8; ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫دم‬ ‫أي‬ ; : ‫ا‬ . 3 - ‫م‬8; ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫د‬ 8‫ر‬ ' ‫ا‬ @‫ذا‬T ‫ا‬ 8 = ‫ا‬ : ‫دا‬ّ : ‫ذاء‬T ‫ا‬ a2 ) '$ $ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬2 ‫ا‬ ( 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ل‬:‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ' 2 ‫ا‬ ‫وب‬ ‫ا‬ '4 4 - ‫رور‬ ‫د‬ ‫ظرة‬ ُ ‫ا‬ : ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ 48 :‫در‬ '@ ‫وض‬8 '4 ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬28 ‫ن‬ 0 ° ‫م‬ : II - 1 - * ‫ل‬$% ‫ا‬ '4 ‫ر‬ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫وع‬ : ) ‫ج‬ :( ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ F ‫ا‬ 1 ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ * F ‫ض‬ 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ذه‬ 'Y‫را‬F ‫ا‬ 1 ِ2‫و‬َ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ : ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 ‫ا‬ 2 ‫ن‬ ‫دة‬ ) 32 ‫و‬ 215 ( ‫ا‬ ً‫ظر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ت‬8 =‫أ‬ ‫ف‬ F ‫دث‬8 ‫ذي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ; ; ; P 8 ‫ذت‬D‫أ‬ ‫رو‬$ $% . 2 - ‫;ـ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ D ‫إطراح‬ ‫@دة‬ 4 HCl ‫ل‬D‫دا‬ ; ‫ا‬ : ‫ل‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ '4 ‫ل‬ ' ‫ا‬ 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ '2 8 ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬2F ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ D ‫رز‬F ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دّة‬ ‫ا‬ 2 8 ‫ا‬ HCl ' ‫ا‬ Y ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ : ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫رو‬ H+ ‫ن‬ O ‫د‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫دث‬8 ‫و‬ . * ‫واب‬: ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ @ $ ‫د‬ : n HCl n H+ + n Cl- 3 - 8 8= ‫ا‬ ‫و‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ D‫ا‬ » ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 F ‫وظ‬ ‫ا‬ Y‫را‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ @ ‫ز‬: ‫د‬ F : ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ Y ‫ط‬ « : * ‫ط‬ ‫روا‬ ‫را‬ $ H * @ ‫ور‬ : ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ $ S * ‫ط‬ ‫روا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ $ COO-NH3 4 - ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % P; ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ O : 1 ' ‫و‬ ‫ط‬ ‫روا‬ ‫ل‬$% : ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ F ‫ا‬ 1 ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ '4 @ $ ‫ا‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ز‬ $‫ر‬ 1 ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬$% 4 ES ' ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ' ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ط‬ّ ُ 5 - ‫أ‬ / ‫ل‬ $% ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ّ‫د‬ُ ‫ذي‬ ‫ا‬ R ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ P; ‫ف‬ّ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫ب‬ ( ‫و‬ ) ‫ج‬ :( ‫ة‬ $ 8 ‫ا‬ R ‫ر‬ Rastop ‫ب‬ / ‫ل‬$% ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ‫وذج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ; Y‫را‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ $ 8 ‫ن‬ ‫@دة‬ F ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬8 ) ‫ب‬ :( ‫ت‬ 4 F ]‫ا‬ ‫وع‬ ‫و‬ ‫دد‬ ،‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ا‬ '4 ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دد‬ 4‫ر‬ ) F ‫ا‬ ‫;زو‬8 / ‫ور‬ ( 6 - ‫ر‬: ‫ا‬ ‫ھذه‬ ‫ن‬ :‫را‬D ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ $ ' ‫ا‬ ‫;و‬ ‫ا‬ : ‫ن‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ا‬ P; ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ؤ‬ ) Ovalbumine ( ‫ء‬ % ‫ا‬ P; ‫ر‬ ‫ؤ‬ ] ‫و‬ ) Amylopectine ( ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ O ‫أي‬ ' ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ F ‫ا‬ ‫دة‬ III - ‫ط‬ % ; ‫ر‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رھ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ : ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ 2FD ‫ا‬ ‫رارة‬8 ‫ا‬ :‫در‬ ‫ت‬ @ ‫ز‬: ‫ا‬ $‫ر‬8 ‫ن‬ ‫;ل‬ ) E ‫و‬ S ( ‫ت‬ ‫د‬ = ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أي‬ F ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رارة‬8 ‫ا‬ :‫در‬ D ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ Y‫را‬F ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رب‬ ) ‫ل‬ F ‫ا‬ 1 ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ( 1 ‫ط‬ 4 $‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫زة‬ ‫ل‬ F ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ F8 ) ‫ر‬ ‫ؤ‬ُ ] ‫أي‬ E P; S ( PH ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ Y ) ‫دل‬ / ‫دي‬ ( ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ 8 ‫ا‬ 8% ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ّ T ‫ل‬ F ‫ا‬ 1 ‫و‬ ; ‫رب‬D 4 ‫و‬ ' ] ‫دات‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬$% ES ) ‫ر‬ ‫ؤ‬ُ ] ‫أي‬ E P; S ( ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ( ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ) I ( ‫زة‬ $‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬4 ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ 3 ‫ل‬ F ‫ا‬ 1 ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ 1 S ‫ودھ‬:‫و‬ '4 ' ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ % ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ 4 ) ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫س‬4 I ‫و‬ S ( 0.25 2 X 1 0.25 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.75 1.5 1 0.5 0.5 1 1 1 1 1 13 ‫ط‬ 3as.ency-education.com

