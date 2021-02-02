Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الشعبية‬ ‫الديمقراطية‬ ‫الجزائرية‬ ‫الجمهورية‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫باتنة‬ :‫لوالية‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫مديرية‬ ‫ثانوية‬ ...
:‫الثاني‬ ‫التمرين‬ ( 7,5 )‫نقطة‬ I ‫الـ‬ . ARN ‫الـ‬ ‫جزيئة‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مسؤول‬ ‫إنزيمي‬ ‫معقد‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ ARNm ‫من‬ ‫...
II ‫الـ‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫على‬ ‫المؤثرة‬ ‫العوامل‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫قصد‬ . ARN ‫بوليميراز‬ :‫التالية‬ ‫التجريبية‬ ‫ال...
.‫أ‬ ‫قارن‬ ,‫التجربتين‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تستنتج‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫؟‬ .‫ب‬ ‫استخرج‬ ‫تجربة؟‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫لسرعة‬ ‫...
( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫على‬ ‫باالعتماد‬ 2 :)‫ب‬ ,‫(أ‬ ) ‫أ‬ . ‫تعرف‬ ‫الغشائية‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫على‬ ‫في‬ ‫باألحرف‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫ال...
‫الطبيعية‬ ‫العلوم‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫في‬ ‫األول‬ ‫الثالثي‬ ‫الختبار‬ ‫المقترحة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ :‫األول‬ ‫التمرين‬ 1 :‫والبيانات‬ ‫العنوا...
4 :‫العبارة‬ ‫تعليل‬ . ‫الـ‬ ‫رامزات‬ ‫تتالي‬ ‫يفرضه‬ ‫االستطالة‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫البيبتيد‬ ‫متعدد‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫األمنية‬ ‫األحم...
:‫الثاني‬ ‫المعطى‬ 3 :‫التفسير‬ . :‫بحيث‬ - ‫في‬ ‫الوسط‬ ‫الحمضي‬ )‫الكاتيونية‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫(تسود‬ , ‫الوظائف‬ - COO ‫للـ‬ A...
:‫الثالث‬ ‫التمرين‬ II . 1 :‫الغشائية‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫على‬ ‫التعرف‬ .‫أ‬ . ‫البيان‬ ‫الغشائي‬ ‫المؤشر‬ A + B HLA1 + HLA2 X ‫ا...
2 :‫الثالثة‬ ‫األليالت‬ ‫مورثات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المقارنة‬ .‫أ‬ . ‫األليل‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المقارنة‬ A ‫األليل‬ ‫و‬ B : - ‫رقم‬ ‫األزوتية‬ ‫...
  1. 1. ‫الشعبية‬ ‫الديمقراطية‬ ‫الجزائرية‬ ‫الجمهورية‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫باتنة‬ :‫لوالية‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫مديرية‬ ‫ثانوية‬ ‫الجديدة‬ ‫الطوب‬ ‫فم‬ : ‫المستوى‬ : 3 ‫تجريبية‬ ‫علوم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اختبار‬ ‫األول‬ ‫لثالثي‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫العلوم‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫في‬ ‫نبيل‬ ‫غضاضبة‬ : ‫األستاذ‬ :‫الدراسية‬ ‫السنة‬ 2017 / 2018 :‫المدة‬ 4 ‫ساعات‬ ‫ال‬ ‫موض‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫وع‬ : :‫األول‬ ‫التمرين‬ ( 5 )‫نقاط‬ ( ‫اإلبسيدين‬ Hépcidine ‫البروتين‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ينجم‬ .‫األمعاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحديد‬ ‫امتصاص‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫حيث‬ ,‫الدم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫يفرزه‬ ‫بروتين‬ ) ‫الدموي‬ ‫االصطباغ‬ ‫داء‬ ‫يدعى‬ ‫مرض‬ ( Hémochromatose ) ‫النا‬ .‫للحديد‬ ‫المعوي‬ ‫االمتصاص‬ ‫في‬ ‫إفراط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تج‬ - ‫الـ‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫يتم‬ Hépcidine ( ‫حيويتين‬ ‫ظاهرتين‬ ‫وفق‬ T1 ‫و‬ T2 ) ‫عملية‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫الكبدية‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫مالحظتهما‬ ‫يمكن‬ ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫(الشكالن‬ ‫المورثي‬ ‫التعبير‬ 1 ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫من‬ )‫(ج‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ .) ‫المراحل‬ ‫المحتملة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫قد‬ ‫ت‬ ‫مر‬ ‫بها‬ ‫السلسلة‬ ‫البيبتيدية‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫الـ‬ ‫لبروتين‬ Hépcidine . 1 .‫أ‬ . ‫قدم‬ ‫عنوانا‬ ‫ثم‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫و‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫للشكلين‬ ‫مناسبا‬ ‫سم‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫باألرقام؟‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫المشار‬ ‫ب‬ . ‫أنجز‬ ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫في‬ )‫(س‬ ‫المؤطر‬ ‫للجزء‬ ‫تفسيريا‬ ‫رسما‬ 1 ‫الضرورية؟‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫يحمل‬ ) 2 ‫أعاله‬ ‫الوراثية‬ ‫الشفرة‬ ‫بجدول‬ ‫باالستعانة‬ .‫أ‬ . ‫سم‬ ( ‫العناصر‬ A1, A2, A3, A4, A5 ) ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫في‬ 1 ‫)؟‬ .‫ب‬ ‫أكتب‬ ‫لمتعدد‬ ‫الموافقة‬ ‫المورثة‬ ‫لجزء‬ ‫األزوتية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫متتالية‬ : ‫البيبتيد‬ 5 AA - 4 AA - 3 AA - 2 AA - 1 AA - Met ‫؟‬ 3 . ‫تعرف‬ ‫ثم‬ )‫(ج‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫باألرقام‬ ‫الممثلة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫على‬ ‫اشرح‬ ‫(ص)؟‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫إلى‬ )‫(س‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬ ‫كيفية‬ 4 . ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫ومعطيات‬ ‫معلوماتك‬ ‫على‬ ‫اعتمادا‬ 1 ) " :‫التالية‬ ‫العبارة‬ ‫علل‬ ‫إن‬ ‫تتالي‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫األمينية‬ ‫للبروتين‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫المعلومة‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫على‬ ‫بنية‬ ‫ثالثية‬ ‫األبعاد‬ ‫مستقرة‬ , ‫البنية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تعطي‬ ‫بروتين‬ ‫الـ‬ Hépcidine ‫وظيفته‬ ‫البيولوجية‬ ." ‫ال‬ ‫ص‬ ‫فحة‬ 1 ‫من‬ 5 ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ب‬ ) 1 2 2 2 3 4 ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لوثيقة‬ ( 1 ) ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫أ‬ ) 1 T T2 ‫الوراثية‬ ‫للشفرات‬ ‫مختصر‬ ‫جدول‬ Tyr UAU Arg CGU Arg CGG Arg AGG Thr ACC Trp UGG Ser UCC Ala GCC Ala GCA Ile AUA ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ج‬ ) ‫ع‬ ‫ص‬ 3as.ency-education.com
  2. 2. :‫الثاني‬ ‫التمرين‬ ( 7,5 )‫نقطة‬ I ‫الـ‬ . ARN ‫الـ‬ ‫جزيئة‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مسؤول‬ ‫إنزيمي‬ ‫معقد‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ ARNm ‫من‬ ‫جانب‬ ‫إلبراز‬ .‫المورثة‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫خالل‬ :‫التالية‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫عليك‬ ‫نقترح‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫نشاطه‬ 1 ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ . 1 ‫الـ‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫بنية‬ ) ARN ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫نفس‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫ويمثل‬ ,‫بكتيرية‬ ‫خلية‬ ‫عند‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ .‫نشاط‬ :‫مالحظة‬ NTP .‫الفوسفات‬ ‫ثالثية‬ ‫نيوكليوتيدة‬ = .‫أ‬ ‫صف‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫بنية‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫و‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫الشكلين‬ ‫على‬ ‫باالعتماد‬ ‫الـ‬ ARN ‫بوليميراز‬ ‫وظيفته؟‬ ‫بأداء‬ ‫له‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫التي‬ .‫ب‬ ‫ماهي‬ ‫و‬ ‫األنزيمي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المستعملة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫هي‬ ‫نواتجه؟‬ 2 ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(ج‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ . 1 ‫الـ‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ) ARN ‫بوليميراز‬ .‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫الذي‬ .‫أ‬ ‫صف‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫اشرح‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫بتشكيل‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫التحفيز‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫بدقة‬ ARNm ‫؟‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ص‬ ‫فحة‬ 2 ‫من‬ 5 ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫أ‬ ) ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ب‬ ) ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ج‬ ) ‫ال‬ ‫وثيقة‬ ( 1 ) 3as.ency-education.com
  3. 3. II ‫الـ‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫على‬ ‫المؤثرة‬ ‫العوامل‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫قصد‬ . ARN ‫بوليميراز‬ :‫التالية‬ ‫التجريبية‬ ‫المعطيات‬ ‫نستعرض‬ :‫األول‬ ‫المعطى‬ - ‫مركب‬ ‫من‬ ‫متزايدة‬ ‫تراكيز‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫في‬ )‫بيضاء‬ ‫دم‬ ‫(كريات‬ ‫اليوزينيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫بحضن‬ ‫نقوم‬ α - ‫من‬ ‫مستخلصة‬ ‫(مادة‬ ‫أمانيتين‬ ‫سام‬ ‫فطر‬ Amanita phaloid) ‫لتقنية‬ ‫نخضعه‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫سيتوبالزم‬ ‫نستخلص‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫بتقنية‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫بعد‬ .‫مختلفة‬ ‫أزمنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ) ‫الـ‬ ‫جزيئات‬ ‫لفصل‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الهجرة‬ ARN ‫الـ‬ ‫سالسل‬ ‫تلوين‬ . ARN :‫التالي‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫الممثلة‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫أعطى‬ ‫البيرونين‬ ‫بأحمر‬ ‫الـ‬ ‫تراكيز‬ α - ( ‫أمانيتين‬ µg/ml ) ← ‫السوداء‬ ‫البقع‬ ‫جزيئات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫الـ‬ ARNm ‫بتقنية‬ ‫المعزولة‬ ‫اإللكتروفوراز‬ . ← ‫البيرونين‬ ‫أحمر‬ ‫الـ‬ ‫يلون‬ ARN ‫الوردي‬ ‫باللون‬ 1 1 - 10 3 - 10 0 - 10-5 1 ‫الجدول؟‬ ‫لنتائج‬ ‫تحليلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستخلصة‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫ماهي‬ . :‫الثاني‬ ‫المعطى‬ - ‫إنزيم‬ ‫استخالص‬ ‫تم‬ ‫الـ‬ ARN ‫خاليا‬ ‫من‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ ,‫التجارب‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫أنجزت‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫حية‬ ‫كائنات‬ ‫في‬ ‫موضحة‬ ‫نتائجها‬ ‫ا‬ ( ‫لوثيقة‬ 2 .) ( ‫المنحنى‬ 1 :) ‫إنزيم‬ ‫يخص‬ ARN ‫مستخلص‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ .‫إنسان‬ ‫خلية‬ ‫من‬ ( ‫المنحنى‬ 2 :) ‫إنزيم‬ ‫يخص‬ ARN ‫مستخلص‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ .‫نباتية‬ ‫خلية‬ ‫من‬ ( ‫المنحنى‬ 3 :) ‫إنزيم‬ ‫يخص‬ ARN ‫مستخلص‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ ( ‫الساخنة‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫في‬ ‫تعيش‬ ‫بكتيرية‬ ‫خلية‬ ‫من‬ Thermo Philus aquaticus .) 1 . ‫تستنتج؟‬ ‫ماذا‬ ,‫المنحنيات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫حلل‬ 2 . ‫اإلنزيمي؟‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫تغيرات‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫فسر‬ 3 . ‫إنزيم‬ ‫على‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫التجربة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫أعيدت‬ ARN ‫بوليميراز‬ = ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫إنسان‬ ‫خلية‬ ‫من‬ ‫مستخلص‬ 37 ‫م‬ ,° ‫لكن‬ ‫حموضة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫عند‬ PH = 1 ‫الـ‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫النتائج‬ , ARNm . - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(ج‬ ‫بالشكل‬ ‫مستعينا‬ 1 ‫التجريبية؟‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫فسر‬ ,) :‫الثالث‬ ‫المعطى‬ 1 ‫الجدول‬ ‫يمثل‬ . ‫الم‬ ‫رفق‬ .‫مختلفتين‬ ‫تجربتين‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫تفاعله‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫معين‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ص‬ ‫فحة‬ 3 ‫من‬ 5 ‫ال‬ ‫وثيقة‬ ( 2 ) ‫والنتائج‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫التجربة‬ 1 ‫التجربة‬ 2 ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫تركيز‬ 10 4 ‫الركيزة‬ ‫تركيز‬ S 4 16 ‫(م‬ ‫الحرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ )° 25 25 ‫الـ‬ ‫قيمة‬ PH 8 8 ‫المعقد‬ ‫تركيز‬ ES 4 4 ‫السرعة‬ ‫اإلبتدائية‬ Vi )‫د‬/‫ل‬/‫(ملغ‬ 34,8 34,8 ‫المرفق‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫الجدول‬ 3 1 2 3as.ency-education.com
  4. 4. .‫أ‬ ‫قارن‬ ,‫التجربتين‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تستنتج‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫؟‬ .‫ب‬ ‫استخرج‬ ‫تجربة؟‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫لسرعة‬ ‫المحدد‬ ‫العامل‬ 2 ( ‫التجربتين‬ ‫في‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫و‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫نمذج‬ . 1 ( ‫و‬ ) 2 ‫باستعمال‬ ) ‫نصف‬ ‫الجدول؟‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعطاة‬ ‫التراكيز‬ ‫ا‬ :‫الثالث‬ ‫لتمرين‬ ( 7,5 )‫نقطة‬ ‫يمثل‬ ‫كل‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫مستقلة‬ ‫بيولوجية‬ ‫و‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التمييز‬ ‫عضويته‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫إذ‬ ,‫بذاتها‬ ‫البروتينات‬ ‫وتلعب‬ ‫الالذات‬ ‫دورا‬ ‫الغشائية‬ ‫أساسيا‬ .‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ I ( ‫الوثيقة‬ .‫الرفض‬ ‫مشكل‬ ‫األعضاء‬ ‫زراعة‬ ‫تطرح‬ . 1 .‫مختلفة‬ ‫سالالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫أرانب‬ ‫على‬ ‫أجريت‬ ‫تجارب‬ ‫تلخص‬ ‫الموالية‬ ) - ‫فرضيات‬ ‫اقترح‬ ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المحصل‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫بها‬ ‫تفسر‬ 1 ‫)؟‬ II ‫عليك‬ ‫تقترح‬ ,‫الدم‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫وكذا‬ ‫الطعم‬ ‫رفض‬ ‫أو‬ ‫قبول‬ ‫أسباب‬ ‫لمعرفة‬ . :‫التالية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ 1 ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫توضح‬ . 2 ( ‫الشكل‬ :‫بحيث‬ ‫عائلة‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫غشائية‬ ‫بروتينات‬ ‫توارث‬ ) ‫أ‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫ألفرادها‬ ‫الغشائية‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫يمثل‬ ) ‫على‬ ‫التمثيل‬ ‫باقتصار‬ A , B , DR ‫للذات‬ ‫المميزة‬ ‫الغشائية‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫الجزيئية‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫فيمثل‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫أما‬ , . ‫ال‬ ‫ص‬ ‫فحة‬ 4 ‫من‬ 5 HH HH SS SH 1 - ‫جلدي‬ ‫طعم‬ ‫زرع‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الطعم‬ ‫رفض‬ 12 ‫يوم‬ ‫الطعم‬ ‫قبول‬ ‫للطعم‬ ‫بطيء‬ ‫رفض‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وثيقة‬ ( 1 ) B+ O-- - A+ ‫لالبن‬ ‫حمراء‬ ‫دم‬ ‫كرية‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫الشكل‬ ( ‫الوثيقة‬ 2 ) X Y Z A + B 3as.ency-education.com
  5. 5. ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫على‬ ‫باالعتماد‬ 2 :)‫ب‬ ,‫(أ‬ ) ‫أ‬ . ‫تعرف‬ ‫الغشائية‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫على‬ ‫في‬ ‫باألحرف‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫المشار‬ ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ب‬ ) ‫ثم‬ ‫قارن‬ ‫بينها‬ ‫؟‬ ‫ب‬ . ‫على‬ ‫باالعتماد‬ ( ‫الشكل‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫أ‬ ,) ‫مثل‬ ‫الدموية‬ ‫الزمر‬ ‫مورثة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫علما‬ ‫العائلة؟‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ألفراد‬ ‫الوراثية‬ ‫األنماط‬ ABO ‫تقع‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫الصبغي‬ ‫على‬ 9 ‫رقم‬ ‫الصبغي‬ ‫على‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫الريزوس‬ ‫ومورثة‬ 1 . ‫ج‬ . ‫اشرح‬ ‫المستقبل؟‬ ‫عضوية‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫من‬ ‫رفضها‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تؤدي‬ ‫مشاكل‬ ‫األعضاء‬ ‫زراعة‬ ‫تطرح‬ ‫لماذا‬ ‫منطقي‬ ‫باستدالل‬ 2 . ‫الجزي‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫إنزيمات‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫تشرف‬ ‫التفاعالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫الدموية‬ ‫الزمر‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الغليكوبروتينية‬ ‫ئات‬ .‫الجزيئات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫لتركيب‬ ‫التفاعالت‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫من‬ ‫األخيرة‬ ‫المرحلة‬ ‫بدراسة‬ ‫نقوم‬ .‫مختلفة‬ ‫مورثات‬ ‫مصدرها‬ - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫تمثل‬ 3 - ‫اإلنزيمين‬ ‫بنية‬ )‫أ‬ A ‫و‬ B ‫برنامج‬ ‫باستعمال‬ Rastop ‫بالمؤشر‬ ‫مرتبطان‬ H ‫األمنية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫حيث‬ 234 , 265 , 267 .‫لإلنزيمين‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫تميز‬ - ‫األليلين‬ ‫مورثتي‬ ‫من‬ ‫مورثة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫تضم‬ A ‫و‬ B ( ‫اإلنزيمين‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المسؤولتين‬ 1062 ‫األليل‬ ‫بينما‬ ,)‫نيكليوتيدة‬ O 1061 ‫برنامج‬ ‫باستعمال‬ ‫أمكن‬ .‫نيكليوتيدة‬ Anagène ‫غي‬ ‫السلسلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫(الوثيقة‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫لألليالت‬ ‫المستنسخة‬ ‫ر‬ 3 .)‫ب‬ ‫أ‬ . ‫قارن‬ ‫الثالثة؟‬ ‫األليالت‬ ‫مورثات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ب‬ . ,‫الوراثية‬ ‫الشفرة‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫باستعمال‬ ‫فسر‬ ‫بدقة‬ ‫األنزيمين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫االختالفات‬ A ‫و‬ B ‫؟‬ ‫ج‬ . ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫باستغالل‬ ‫و‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫إجابتك‬ ‫على‬ ‫بناء‬ 2 ,‫المكتسبة‬ ‫ومعارفك‬ ) ‫اشرح‬ ‫اإلنزيمين‬ ‫وظيفة‬ ‫اختالف‬ A ‫و‬ B ‫؟‬ ‫د‬ . ‫علل‬ : ‫العبارة‬ " ‫األليل‬ O ‫وظيفي‬ ‫غير‬ ‫بروتين‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫على‬ ‫يشرف‬ " ‫؟‬ III ,‫ومعلوماتك‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫توصلت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫على‬ ‫اعتمادا‬ . ‫لخص‬ ‫في‬ ‫علمي‬ ‫نص‬ ‫ال‬ ‫دور‬ ‫بروتينات‬ ‫الغشائية‬ ‫و‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التمييز‬ ‫في‬ ‫الالذات؟‬ ‫بالتوفيق‬ ‫الصفحة‬ 5 ‫من‬ 5 ( ‫الوثيقة‬ 3 )‫ب‬ ( ‫الوثيقة‬ 3 )‫أ‬ Enzyme A Enzyme B 3as.ency-education.com
  6. 6. ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫العلوم‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫في‬ ‫األول‬ ‫الثالثي‬ ‫الختبار‬ ‫المقترحة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ :‫األول‬ ‫التمرين‬ 1 :‫والبيانات‬ ‫العنوان‬ .‫أ‬ . ‫الشكل‬ ‫العنوان‬ )‫(العناصر‬ ‫المرقمة‬ ‫البيانات‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫بالمجهر‬ ‫تبدو‬ ‫كما‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫لظاهرة‬ ‫تخطيطي‬ ‫رسم‬ 1 . ‫الـ‬ ‫خيوط‬ ARNm , 2 . ARN ‫بوليميراز‬ , 3 . ADN )‫(مورثة‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ )‫االستطالة‬ ‫(مرحلة‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫لظاهرة‬ ‫تخطيطي‬ ‫رسم‬ 1 . ‫الموقع‬ P , 2 . ‫الموقع‬ A , 3 . ‫صغرى‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫للريبوزوم‬ , 4 . ARNt ‫الناقل‬ , 5 . ‫مضادة‬ ‫رامزة‬ :‫المؤطر‬ ‫للجزء‬ ‫تفسيري‬ ‫تخطيطي‬ ‫رسم‬ .‫ب‬ :‫مالحظة‬ .‫إجابته‬ ‫تقبل‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫لظاهرة‬ ‫مفصال‬ ‫تفسيريا‬ ‫رسما‬ ‫التلميذ‬ ‫يقدم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ 2 .‫أ‬ . :‫العناصر‬ ‫تسمية‬ A5 A4 A3 A2 A1 Thr Ser Arg Ala Tyr ‫جزء‬ ‫كتابة‬ .‫ب‬ :‫البيبتيد‬ ‫لمتعدد‬ ‫الموافق‬ ‫المورثة‬ ARNm : 5’-AUG UAU GCA CGG UCC ACC-3’OH ‫المستنسخة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫السلسلة‬ : 5’-ATG TAT GCA CGG TCC ACC-3’OH ‫المستنسخة‬ ‫السلسلة‬: OH-3’TAC ATA CGT GCC AGG TGG-5’P 3 :)‫(ج‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫بيانات‬ . 1 . ,‫انطواء‬ 2 . ,‫بينية‬ ‫منطقة‬ 3 . ‫ثانوية‬ ‫بنيات‬ ß, 4 . .‫انعطاف‬ ‫منطقة‬ :‫الشرح‬ :)‫(ع‬ ‫إلى‬ )‫(س‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬ - ‫مطوية‬ ‫بنيات‬ ‫فتتشكل‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫مناطق‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫األولية‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫البيبتيدية‬ ‫للسلسلة‬ ‫انطواء‬ ‫يحدث‬ ß ‫بعض‬ ‫بقاء‬ ‫مع‬ .)‫البينية‬ ‫(المناطق‬ ‫منطوية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫استقرار‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫الثانوية‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫الروابط‬ ‫الهيدروجينية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مجموعات‬ C=O ‫و‬ N-H ‫التابعة‬ ‫للروابط‬ ‫الب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بتيدية‬ . :)‫(ص‬ ‫إلى‬ )‫(ع‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬ - ‫يلتف‬ ‫متعدد‬ ‫البيبتيد‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫يسمح‬ ‫بتشكل‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫بين‬ ‫أحماض‬ ‫أمنية‬ ‫محددة‬ ( ‫روابط‬ ‫كبريتية‬ ، ،‫شاردية‬ ،‫هيدروجينية‬ ... ‫الخ‬ ) ‫ومت‬ ‫م‬ ‫وضعة‬ ‫بكيفية‬ ‫دقيقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫السلسلة‬ ‫البيبتيدية‬ ‫فتتخذ‬ ‫بنية‬ ‫فراغية‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ه‬ ‫بالتخصص‬ ‫الوظيفي‬ . 1 ADN 3as.ency-education.com
  7. 7. 4 :‫العبارة‬ ‫تعليل‬ . ‫الـ‬ ‫رامزات‬ ‫تتالي‬ ‫يفرضه‬ ‫االستطالة‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫البيبتيد‬ ‫متعدد‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫األمنية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫تتالي‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نعلم‬ ARNm :‫وعليه‬ , - ‫بما‬ ‫أن‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫األمينية‬ ‫هي‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫وراثيا‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫تسلسل‬ ‫نيوكليوتيدات‬ ‫ال‬ ‫جزيئة‬ ADN ‫(السلسلة‬ ‫فالمعلومة‬ ,)‫المعبرة‬ ‫الوراثية‬ ‫إذن‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫للبروتين‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تسم‬ ‫ح‬ ‫له‬ ‫بأداء‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أي‬ ,‫وظيفته‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫أحماض‬ ‫أمينيه‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫محدد‬ ‫في‬ ‫أماكن‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫كيميائية‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫للبروتين‬ ‫وتعمل‬ ‫على‬ ‫ثباتها‬ , ‫حيث‬ ‫تكسير‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫الروابط‬ ‫يفقد‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫للبروتين‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫يفقد‬ .‫وظيفته‬ :‫الثاني‬ ‫التمرين‬ II :‫األول‬ ‫المعطى‬ . 1 : ‫الجدول‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫تحليل‬ . ‫الـ‬ ‫جزيئات‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫يدرس‬ ARNm ‫ال‬ ‫تواجد‬ ‫أماكن‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الكشف‬ ‫وكذا‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الهجرة‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ARN ‫أجزاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫مركب‬ ‫من‬ ‫متزايدة‬ ‫تراكيز‬ ‫يحوي‬ ‫وسط‬ ‫في‬ ‫موضوعة‬ ‫لخاليا‬ ‫مفصولة‬ ‫خلوية‬ α - :‫نالحظ‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫أمانيتين‬ - :‫التراكيز‬ ‫في‬ ) 0 – 5 - 10 ‫مل‬/‫ميكروغرام‬ ( ‫الـ‬ ‫تمركز‬ ‫نالحظ‬ : ARN ,)‫الوردي‬ ‫(اللون‬ ‫والنوية‬ ‫الهيولى‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫بكثافة‬ ‫نت‬ ‫توضحه‬ ‫كما‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫كثافة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫سوداء‬ ‫بقعة‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫يوافقها‬ ,‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الهجرة‬ ‫يجة‬ - : ‫التركيز‬ ‫عند‬ 3 - 10 ‫الـ‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫تناقص‬ ‫نالحظ‬ :‫مل‬/‫ميكروغرام‬ ARN ‫اللون‬ ‫شدة‬ ‫(تناقص‬ ‫والهيولى‬ ‫النوية‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتواجدة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تعبر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البقعة‬ ‫كثافة‬ ‫تناقص‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يتوافق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهو‬ )‫الوردي‬ ARNm ,‫اإللكتروفوراز‬ ‫بتقنية‬ ‫المفصولة‬ - : ‫التركيز‬ ‫عند‬ 1 - 10 ‫ميكروغرام‬ / ‫ال‬ ‫وتالشي‬ ‫اختفاء‬ ‫نسجل‬ :‫مل‬ ARN ‫بقاء‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الهيولى‬ ‫في‬ ‫يوافقها‬ ,‫النوية‬ ‫في‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫كمية‬ ,‫بااللكتروفوراز‬ ‫المفصولة‬ ‫البقعة‬ ‫كثافة‬ ‫نقص‬ - ‫التركيز‬ ‫عند‬ 1 ‫لل‬ ‫كلي‬ ‫اختفاء‬ ‫نالحظ‬ :‫مل‬/‫ميكروغرام‬ ARN ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫أثار‬ ‫تواجد‬ ‫مع‬ ,)‫الوردي‬ ‫اللون‬ ‫(اختفاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫بقعة‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫يقابلها‬ ,‫النوية‬ .‫منعدمة‬ ‫تقريبا‬ ‫كثافة‬ ‫الـ‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫تتناقص‬ :‫ومنه‬ ARN ‫مادة‬ ‫تراكيز‬ ‫بتزايد‬ ‫المركبة‬ α - .‫الوسط‬ ‫في‬ ‫أمانيتين‬ :‫المستخلصة‬ ‫المعلومات‬ - ‫مركب‬ : ‫منها‬ ‫الوسط‬ ‫بعوامل‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫يتأثر‬ α - ‫مثبطة‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫أمانيتين‬ ‫وكابحة‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫للنشاط‬ ARN ,‫بوليميراز‬ - ‫ال‬ ‫وتصنيع‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫عملية‬ ARN ‫الـ‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫ونشاط‬ ‫حيوية‬ ‫على‬ ‫تتوقف‬ ARN .‫الوسط‬ ‫في‬ ‫بوليميراز‬ 2 3as.ency-education.com
  8. 8. :‫الثاني‬ ‫المعطى‬ 3 :‫التفسير‬ . :‫بحيث‬ - ‫في‬ ‫الوسط‬ ‫الحمضي‬ )‫الكاتيونية‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫(تسود‬ , ‫الوظائف‬ - COO ‫للـ‬ Asp ‫تثبت‬ + H ‫و‬ ‫تصبح‬ COOH ‫بين‬ ‫الرابطة‬ ‫فتنكسر‬ ‫وشوارد‬ ‫األسبارتيك‬ ‫حمض‬ 2+ Mg .‫الفعال‬ ‫للموقع‬ ‫الكيميائية‬ ‫والمجموعات‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫انتقالية‬ ‫رابطة‬ ‫تتشكل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫أي‬ - ‫يؤدي‬ ‫تغير‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫األيونية‬ ‫للموقع‬ ‫الفعال‬ ) ‫بابتعاد‬ PH ‫الوسط‬ ‫التفاعلي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ال‬ PH ‫األمثل‬ ( ‫إلى‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫الش‬ ‫حنة‬ ‫المميز‬ ‫ة‬ ‫له‬ ‫مما‬ ‫يعيق‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫يمنع‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫التفاعل‬ . :‫الثالث‬ ‫المعطى‬ 3 2 2 3as.ency-education.com
  9. 9. :‫الثالث‬ ‫التمرين‬ II . 1 :‫الغشائية‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫على‬ ‫التعرف‬ .‫أ‬ . ‫البيان‬ ‫الغشائي‬ ‫المؤشر‬ A + B HLA1 + HLA2 X ‫المستضد‬ B ‫الزمرة‬ ‫(غليكوبروتين‬ B ) Y ‫المستضد‬ H Z ‫المستضد‬ D )‫الريزوس‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫(بروتين‬ :‫الغشائية‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المقارنة‬ ‫المؤشرات‬ ‫المقارنة‬ ‫عناصر‬ HLA1 HLA2 ‫المستضد‬ B ‫المستضد‬ H ‫المستضد‬ D ‫التشابه‬ ‫أوجه‬ ‫مؤشرات‬ ‫غشائية‬ ‫طبيعة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫غليكوبروتينية‬ ( ‫بروتينية‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫للذات‬ ‫مميزة‬ ,) ‫وراثيا‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫على‬ ‫(يشرف‬ )‫المخصبة‬ ‫للبيضة‬ ‫تابع‬ ‫وراثي‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫تركيبها‬ ‫االختالف‬ ‫أوجه‬ ‫التواجد‬ ‫مقر‬ ‫المنواة‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫جميع‬ LB ‫البالعات‬ + ‫للزمرة‬ ‫ح‬ .‫د‬ .‫ك‬ B ‫للزمرة‬ ‫ح‬ .‫د‬ .‫ك‬ O ‫ح‬ .‫د‬ .‫ك‬ ‫المورثة‬ ‫الصبغي‬ 6 + 15 ‫الصبغي‬ 6 ‫الصبغي‬ 19 + 9 ‫الصبغي‬ 9 ‫الصبغي‬ 1 ‫البيبتيد‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫المستضدي‬ α1-α2 α1-ß1 / / / ‫تثبيت‬ ‫حيز‬ ‫طبيعة‬ ‫المستضدي‬ ‫البيبتيد‬ ‫مغلق‬ ‫مفتوح‬ / / / ‫األخير‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫محدد‬ ‫غير‬ ‫محدد‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الغالكتوز‬ ‫فيكوز‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫ال‬ :‫العائلة‬ ‫ألفراد‬ ‫الوراثية‬ ‫األنماط‬ .‫ب‬ - :‫اللمفاوية‬ ‫الخاليا‬ ‫األب‬ ‫األم‬ ‫االبن‬ - :‫الحمراء‬ ‫الكريات‬ ( ‫األب‬ + B ) ( ‫األم‬ + A ) ( ‫االبن‬ -- O ) :‫الشرح‬ .‫ج‬ 4 3as.ency-education.com
  10. 10. 2 :‫الثالثة‬ ‫األليالت‬ ‫مورثات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المقارنة‬ .‫أ‬ . ‫األليل‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المقارنة‬ A ‫األليل‬ ‫و‬ B : - ‫رقم‬ ‫األزوتية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫تم‬ 125 ( C ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ ) A ‫بـ‬ G ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ B , - ‫رقم‬ ‫األزوتية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫تم‬ 232 ( G ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ ) A ‫بـالقاعدة‬ A ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ B , - ‫استبدال‬ ‫تم‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫األزوتية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ 265 ( C ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ ) A ‫بـالقاعدة‬ A ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ B , - ‫رقم‬ ‫األزوتية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫تم‬ 272 ( G ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ ) A ‫بـالقاعدة‬ C ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ B , ‫األليل‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المقارنة‬ A ‫األليل‬ ‫و‬ O : - ‫النيوكليوتيدة‬ ‫حذف‬ ‫تم‬ G ‫رقم‬ 92 ‫األليل‬ ‫في‬ O .)‫بالحذف‬ ‫(طفرة‬ ‫اإلنزيمين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫االختالف‬ ‫تفسير‬ .‫ب‬ A ‫و‬ B : - ‫اإلنزيمين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫االختالف‬ ‫يعود‬ A ‫و‬ B ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫تم‬ ‫حيث‬ ,‫الفعال‬ ‫للموقع‬ ‫المشكلين‬ ‫األمينيين‬ ‫الحمضين‬ ‫اختالف‬ ‫إلى‬ Gly234 ‫و‬ Leu265 ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫في‬ A ‫بـ‬ Ser234 ‫و‬ Met265 ‫األنزيم‬ ‫في‬ B ‫الثالثيتين‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫بسبب‬ CCG , GAC ‫لألليل‬ A ‫بـ‬ )‫المستنسخة‬ ‫(السلسلة‬ TCG , TAC ‫لألليل‬ B .)‫المستنسخة‬ ‫(السلسلة‬ :‫الشرح‬ .‫ج‬ - )‫األمنية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫(نفس‬ ‫التثبيت‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنزيمين‬ ‫يشترك‬ ‫(المؤشر‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫ركيزة‬ ‫على‬ ‫بالتعرف‬ ‫لهما‬ ‫يسمح‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهو‬ H ‫وجود‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫ويعود‬ ) ‫اختالف‬ ‫التحفيز‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫في‬ ‫واللوسين‬ ‫الغاليسين‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫تم‬ ‫سابقا‬ ‫اإلشارة‬ ‫تمت‬ ‫(كما‬ ‫األنزيم‬ A ‫األنزيم‬ ‫في‬ ‫والميثيونين‬ ‫بالسيرين‬ B ‫ي‬ ‫وهذا‬ ) ‫األنزيم‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫الوظيفة‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫اختالف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ؤدي‬ A ‫سكر‬ ‫بربط‬ N ‫بالمؤشر‬ ‫غالكتوأمين‬ ‫أستيل‬ H ‫األنزيم‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫حين‬ ‫في‬ B ‫بالمادة‬ ‫الغالكتوز‬ ‫سكر‬ ‫بربط‬ H ‫لتشكيل‬ ‫الغشائي‬ ‫المؤشر‬ B ‫(الوثيقة‬ 2 ) .‫التفاعل‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫تجاه‬ ‫األنزيمين‬ ‫لكال‬ ‫نوعي‬ ‫تخصص‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أي‬ :‫التعليل‬ .‫د‬ - ‫وظيفي‬ ‫غير‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫يعلل‬ O ‫الثالثية‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫البيبتيدية‬ ‫السلسلة‬ ‫نضج‬ ‫اكتمال‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫نتيجة‬ TAA ‫السلسسلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫لألليل‬ ‫مستنسخة‬ ‫الغير‬ 0 ‫الـ‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يوافقها‬ ‫والتي‬ ARNm ‫توقف‬ ‫رامزة‬ ‫ظهور‬ UAA ‫أميني‬ ‫حمض‬ ‫أي‬ ‫يوافقها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫والتي‬ .‫النمو‬ ‫مكتمل‬ ‫غير‬ ‫وظيفي‬ ‫غير‬ ‫إنزيم‬ ‫تشكيل‬ ‫ومنه‬ ‫البيبتيدية‬ ‫السلسلة‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهذا‬ 5 ‫طفرات‬ ‫باالستبدال‬ 3as.ency-education.com
  11. 11. 3as.ency-education.com

