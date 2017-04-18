Master version 0.0.3 Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia L’arte e la scienza applicate all’uso del dato Laura Gioi...
Thank you Laura Gioia/ , Senior Digital Strategist Laura.gioia@contactlab.com
METTI IL DATO AL CENTRO DELLA TUA STRATEGIA. L’arte e la scienza applicate all’uso del dato

  1. 1. Master version 0.0.3 Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia L’arte e la scienza applicate all’uso del dato Laura Gioia, Senior Digital Strategist – Contactlab 12 Aprile 2017, h 12:00
  2. 2. 2 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Agenda Perché bisogna leggere correttamente i dati? I 5 errori più comuni da evitare Le 5 cose che ci portiamo a casa Q&A
  3. 3. 3 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. 3 Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Cosa hanno in comune? IL PREZZO DI UNA CORSA LA NOTTE DI CAPODANNO A NYC DA $27 A $135 UNA SFIDA DA $100 MILIONI LA CAPACITA’ DI SCEGLIERE LOCATION DI SUCCESSO
  4. 4. 4 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. 4 Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Un utilizzo efficace dei dati! Uber: modello di prezzi dinamico basato su un’analisi dei dati predittiva Netflix: House of Cards, l’analisi dei dati diceva • La versione inglese aveva avuto successo • The Social Network, dello stesso regista, aveva un gran pubblico • Le persone che guardavano la versione inglese guardavano anche film di Kevin Spacey o girati da David Fincher Starbucks: dati socio-demo, di revenue, competitor e attrazioni nelle vicinanze, check in sui social per decidere l’ubicazione
  5. 5. 5 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Niente di più facile
  6. 6. 6 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Niente di più facile
  7. 7. 7 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Niente di più facile
  8. 8. 8 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Niente di più facile
  9. 9. 9 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Niente di più facile
  10. 10. 10 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Niente di più facile
  11. 11. 11 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Niente di più facile
  12. 12. 12 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. I 5 ERRORI PIU’ COMUNI DA EVITARE
  13. 13. 13 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. L’«ICEBERG»
  14. 14. 14 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Elementare Watson! Giugno Luglio Agosto Settembre Ottobre Novembre Total Abbandoni 80 45 0 29 0 61 521 Abbandoni su consegnate 0,26% 0,31% 0,00% 0,22% 0,00% 0,24% 0,26% % Unsubscribe 0,22% 0,28% 0,00% 0,18% 0,00% 0,21% 0,22% % List Unsubscribe 0,01% 0,01% 0,00% 0,01% 0,00% 0,01% 0,01% % Spam Complaint 0,03% 0,02% 0,00% 0,03% 0,00% 0,02% 0,03%
  15. 15. 15 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Elementare Watson! Giugno Luglio Agosto Settembre Ottobre Novembre Total Abbandoni 80 45 0 29 0 61 521 Abbandoni su consegnate 0,26% 0,31% 0,00% 0,22% 0,00% 0,24% 0,26% % Unsubscribe 0,22% 0,28% 0,00% 0,18% 0,00% 0,21% 0,22% % List Unsubscribe 0,01% 0,01% 0,00% 0,01% 0,00% 0,01% 0,01% % Spam Complaint 0,03% 0,02% 0,00% 0,03% 0,00% 0,02% 0,03%
  16. 16. 16 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Elementare Watson! Giugno Luglio Agosto Settembre Ottobre Novembre Total Email inviate 32.714 15.522 0 13.722 0 26.242 213.088 Email consegnate 31.215 14.734 0 13.242 0 25.282 203.703 Abbandoni 80 45 0 29 0 61 521 Abbandoni su consegnate 0,26% 0,31% 0,00% 0,22% 0,00% 0,24% 0,26% % Unsubscribe 0,22% 0,28% 0,00% 0,18% 0,00% 0,21% 0,22% % List Unsubscribe 0,01% 0,01% 0,00% 0,01% 0,00% 0,01% 0,01% % Spam Complaint 0,03% 0,02% 0,00% 0,03% 0,00% 0,02% 0,03%
  17. 17. 17 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Si fa presto a dire inattivi Inattivi 39% Attivi 61%
  18. 18. 18 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Si fa presto a dire inattivi Inattivi 39% Attivi 61% Attivi 61% Inattivi 27% Inattivi che comprano 12%
  19. 19. 19 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Si fa presto a dire inattivi Returning customer 82% Acquisti one off 18% Inattivi 39% Attivi 61% Attivi 61% Inattivi 27% Inattivi che comprano 12%
  20. 20. 20 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Comunque vada sarà un successo Tra le top 5 campagne dell’anno
  21. 21. 21 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Comunque vada sarà un successo CHILDREN, 4% HANDBAGS, 33% MENS SHOES, 16% WOMENS SHOES, 14% MEN RTW & ACCESSORIES, 14% WOMEN RTW & ACCESSORIES, 16% OTHER, 2%
  22. 22. 22 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. LA «FOTO DI GRUPPO»
  23. 23. 23 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Nella botte piccola… 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% Consegnate Open rate
  24. 24. 24 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Nella botte piccola… 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% Consegnate Open rate
  25. 25. 25 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Nella botte piccola… 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% Consegnate Open rate Inviate a piccoli target che erano stati ingaggiati precedentemente da campagne simili
  26. 26. 26 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Le dimensioni contano? 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% Lunghezzasubject Open rate
  27. 27. 27 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Le dimensioni contano? 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% Lunghezzasubject Open rate
  28. 28. 28 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Sì, ma per il prezzo! SUBJECT LINE SUBJECT LENGHT OPEN RATE SALDI ESTATE 12 31.00% SALDI! 6 35.00% ANCORA SALDI! 13 32.00% SALES! 6 37.00% BRAND PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA SCARPE UOMO 41 18.30% BRAND PRESENTA LA COLLEZIONE DONNA PRE-FALL 2015 48 18.30% NUOVI ACCESSORI PER LA DONNA MODERNA 36 18.10% LA NUOVA COLLEZIONE MEN’S TAILORING 35 17.80% SCOPRI LA COLLEZIONE DONNA AUTUNNO INVERNO 2015 47 17.80% TUTTE LE IMMAGINI DELLA SFILATA CRUISE 2016 43 17.50% BRAND PRESENTA LA COLLEZIONE UOMO PRE-FALL 2015 47 17.50% LA NUOVA COLLEZIONE OCCHIALI DA SOLE 37 17.20% SCOPRI LA FRAGRANZA POUR HOMME 30 17.10% COLLEZIONE UOMO PRE-FALL 2015 29 16.40% ACCESSORI UOMO AUTUNNO INVERNO 2015 35 16.10% ACCESSORI DONNA AUTUNNO INVERNO 2015 36 15.70% IL VIDEO DELLA SFILATA BRAND UOMO 33 13.80% SFILATA UOMO PRIMAVERA ESTATE 2016 34 13.80%
  29. 29. 29 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. «AH, NON ERA OGGI»
  30. 30. 30 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Pensavo fosse amore… 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 30.0% 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 gen-15 feb-15 mar-15 apr-15 mag-15 giu-15 lug-15 ago-15 set-15 ott-15 nov-15 dic-15 Email Consegnate Open Rate Click TOR
  31. 31. 31 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Pensavo fosse amore… 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 30.0% 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 gen-15 feb-15 mar-15 apr-15 mag-15 giu-15 lug-15 ago-15 set-15 ott-15 nov-15 dic-15 Email Consegnate Open Rate Click TOR Email riepilogo fiscale
  32. 32. 32 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Ovvietà e sorprese 3% 10% 5% 13% 1% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% Corporate Web site Ecommerce Web site Store Contest Social Abbandoni/Acquisizioni Fonti di acquisizione
  33. 33. 33 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Ovvietà e sorprese 3% 10% 5% 13% 1% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% Corporate Web site Ecommerce Web site Store Contest Social Abbandoni/Acquisizioni Fonti di acquisizione
  34. 34. 34 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. L’analisi dei dati per generare valore Eppure sto segmentando! Campagne non segmentate per genere 24% Campagne non segmentate per genere 5% Campagne Uomo/Donna 19% Campagne Uomo/Donna 2% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% Open Rate Click Rate
  35. 35. 35 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Eppure sto segmentando!
  36. 36. 36 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Eppure sto segmentando!
  37. 37. 37 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Eppure sto segmentando!
  38. 38. 38 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Non dimentichiamo i fatti, oltre i numeri
  39. 39. 39 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. “LA MEDIA TRA UN ELEFANTE E UN TOPO È UNA MUCCA…
  40. 40. 40 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Mele e pere Year open rate% click rate% Campagna 1 13% 17% Campagna 2 14% 11% Variazione % +7% -35%
  41. 41. 41 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Mele e pere Year open rate% click rate% Campagna 1 13% 17% Campagna 2 14% 11% Variazione % +7% -35%
  42. 42. 42 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Mai mostrare i denti in Giappone CTR 19% CTR 16%
  43. 43. 43 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Mai mostrare i denti in Giappone Italy Version click rate% Version Cruise 24,10% Version Hero 20,90% Germany Version click rate% Version Cruise 13,25% Version Hero 13,25% UK Version click rate% Version Cruise 12,03% Version Hero 10,10% France Version click rate% Version Cruise 12,03% Version Hero 17,74% CTR 19% CTR 16%
  44. 44. 44 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner.SVUOTARE IL MARE CON UN SECCHIELLO
  45. 45. 45 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia La pagliuzza nell’occhio 16% 84% Openers Non openers
  46. 46. 46 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia La pagliuzza nell’occhio Totale Database Email 49% No Email 51% 16% 84% Openers Non openers
  47. 47. 47 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia La pagliuzza nell’occhio Totale Database Email 49% No Email 51% Receivers 47% No Receivers 53% 16% 84% Openers Non openers
  48. 48. 48 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia La pagliuzza nell’occhio Totale Database Email 49% No Email 51% Receivers 47% No Receivers 53% Non Openers 84% Openers 16% 16% 84% Openers Non openers
  49. 49. 49 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Si fa presto a dire inattivi (2) Inattivi 39% Attivi 61%
  50. 50. 50 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Ma alla fine? Email Engagement Index, indice proprietario Contactlab
  51. 51. 51 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Conclusioni “Torture the data, and it will confess to anything” Ronald Coase, Premio Nobel Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia
  52. 52. 52 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner.COSA CI PORTIAMO A CASA?
  53. 53. 53 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Prepararsi adeguatamente | centralizzare ed integrare i dati La corretta lettura del dato e la creazione di strategie di marketing integrate è possibile solo se la gestione di tutte le informazioni riguardanti la base clienti avviene tramite un unico profilo ovvero “digital identity”. Diventa pertanto cruciale collezionare e gestire i dati e gli eventi delle interazioni con il brand, attraverso i vari touchpoints, in un unico repository. Customer Care Dati anagrafici Criticità … Transazioni Value Categorie prodotto Frequenza di acquisto Voucher/buoni sconto Store di riferimento … Analytics Traffic source Page Visits Pattern di navigazione … Social Login Dato di contatto Dati anagrafici Attività Interessi … Preference Centre Frequenza di contatto Canale di contatto Store di riferimento Brand / Categoria / Prodotto … Subscription form Dati di contatto Dati anagrafici … Feedback Campaign Orario aperture Disiscrizione Open / Click … Progressive Profiling Traffic source Page visits Pattern di navigazione … Customer Identities
  54. 54. 54 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Prepararsi adeguatamente | Etichettare [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE][CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35%
  55. 55. 55 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Prepararsi adeguatamente | Tracciare 2,3% 3,6% 3,1%2,2% 8,5% 20,9% 6,2% CTR: 9% Menù 48% Main Image 20% CTA 20% Banner 3% Logo 5% Prodotti 4% Pre-header 0% Unsubscribe 0% Conversioni dirette 11,2%16,7%3,2%
  56. 56. 56 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Individuare le informazioni rilevanti Database Revenue e web analytics CampagneBehavioural Insights KPI, metriche e trend Il valore della contattabilità digitale Completezza del database Composizione Evoluzione del DB in&out Engagement Level dei consumatori Attività Engagement degli utenti Predizione dell’engagement CQR DII, EXI, FSI,… Efficacia del piano di contatto Performance delle campagne Metriche della reputazione Funnel di conversione Analisi qualitative del layout Impatto delle campagne sugli acquisti (online e in-store) Metriche delle revenue Impatto delle email sul venduto
  57. 57. 57 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Metti il dato al centro della tua strategia Quando hai solo un martello… • LA VISUALIZZAZIONE CORRETTA • PER L’AUDIENCE CORRETTA • PER LE FINALITÀ CORRETTE
  58. 58. 58 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Implementare gli strumenti utili Behavioural Engagement Level dei consumatori Revenue e web analytics Campagne Efficacia del piano di contatto Impatto delle campagne sugli acquisti (online e in-store) Database Il valore della contattabilità digitale
  59. 59. 59 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Leggere le metriche nel contesto Nel leggere i dati non bisogna mai dimenticare il contesto in cui ci muoviamo: chi sono e cosa fanno i nostri competitor, quali sono le esigenze dei nostril clienti, dove sta andando il mercato. La nostra metodologia ci ha portato ad avere un osservatorio privilegiato su diverse tematiche: Con l’European+ Digital Behavior Study I report “Luxury Goods” in partnership con Exane BNP Paribas Monitoraggio ongoing dei trend di mercato sia in termini di strategie di contatto che di e-commerce.
  60. 60. 60 © Copyright 2016 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. Affidarsi a chi riesce a leggere i segnali in mezzo al rumore Il nostro team di esperti può fornire supporto nell’interpretare correttamente i dati e ricavarne actionable insights al fine di incrementare il customer engagement, identificare azioni che massimizzino la base di clienti contattabili digitalmente e consolidare la digital proficiency. Digital assessment e performance review Competitive benchmarking per migliorare le strategie di digital marketing Strategic advisory per la costruzione di un piano di contatto efficace Mentoring e training sui vari topic del digital marketing DIGITAL MARKETING EXPERTS VERTICAL EXPERTISE ON FASHION, RETAIL, CONSUMER & TRAVEL OBSERVATORY ON DIGITAL STRATEGIES AND CONSUMERS’ BEHAVIOURS
  61. 61. 61 © Copyright 2016-2020 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. WEBINAR CONTACTLAB http://contactlab.com/it/landing/webinar/ HOME > EVENTI E RISORSE > WEBINAR Prossimi webinar: • Come capire i reali desideri dei tuoi consumatori attraverso lo small data profiling (Maggio) • Crea relazioni personalizzate e durature con i tuoi clienti in store, scopri Contactone (Giugno) Rimani aggiornato sui prossimi Webinar
  62. 62. Thank you Laura Gioia/ , Senior Digital Strategist Laura.gioia@contactlab.com

