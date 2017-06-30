#SENDSummit17 API, SDK e Plugin: raccogliere e integrare dati, abilitare un profilo consumatore unificato e renderlo dispo...
  1. 1. #SENDSummit17 API, SDK e Plugin: raccogliere e integrare dati, abilitare un profilo consumatore unificato e renderlo disponibile ai sistemi aziendali Stefano Varesi, Contacthub Technical Lead – Contactlab Francesco Negri, Senior Software Engineer - buildo
  2. 2. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 2 Un sistema aperto: Contacthub alle fondamenta di una strategia di successo
  3. 3. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Contacthub | In a nutshell 3
  4. 4. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 La soluzione 4 Contacthub permette di: collezionare e gestire in un unico punto, tutti i dati e gli eventi provenienti da diverse fonti in tempo reale costruire un singolo profilo cliente renderlo immediatamente disponibile a tutti i sistemi aziendali per azioni di marketing e di business e mettere le basi per un dialogo personalizzato
  5. 5. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Creare una visione unificata del cliente Rendere i dati disponibili immediatamente Ridurre costi e tempi di integrazione e gestione Automatizzare i processi 5 Le sfide I consumatori interagiscono con i brand in numerosi modi Compiono azioni e lasciano impronte che si traducono in un mosaico crescente di dati I dati sono spesso distribuiti su differenti sistemi aziendali, non comunicanti tra loro
  6. 6. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Cosa fa 6 Selezionate analitiche operative di acquisizione, composizione e variazione della base clienti su dati socio-demo e comportamentali Analitiche Raccogliere i dati in modo semplice e abbattendo tempi e costi Integrare Automatizzare azioni (invio email, tag, webhook) allo scatenarsi di eventiAutomatizzare Organizzare il formato dei dati, la loro struttura e aggregazione Organizzare
  7. 7. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Di cosa parliamo oggi 7 Selezionate analitiche operative di acquisizione, composizione e variazione della base clienti su dati socio-demo e comportamentali Analitiche Raccogliere i dati in modo semplice e abbattendo tempi e costi Integrare Automatizzare azioni (invio email, tag, webhook) allo scatenarsi di eventiAutomatizzare Organizzare il formato dei dati, la loro struttura e aggregazione Organizzare
  8. 8. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 8 Integrare | Come cambia lo scenario Senza Contacthub Website App Mobile CRM E- commerce Analytics Segmentation Advertising Email marketing Website App Mobile CRM E- commerc e Analytics Email marketing Invio Push Segmentation Advertising Integrazioni ad hoc per ogni fonte Profili ed eventi diffusi nell’ecosistema Introduzione e uso di API, SDK, Plug-In Profili unificati consolidati velocemente Con Contacthub
  9. 9. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 L’architettura 9 Storage dei dati su MySQL Indicizzazione su Elasticsearch per ricerche e aggregazioni
  10. 10. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 1. Isolamento dei dati dei clienti 10 Cliente 1 Cliente 2 Cliente 3 Cliente n backend http rest API http rest API http rest API http rest API
  11. 11. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 1. Isolamento dei dati dei clienti 11 Cliente 1 Cliente 2 Cliente 3 Cliente n backend http rest API http rest API http rest API http rest API workspace
  12. 12. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 2. Come sono organizzati i dati 12 I clienti scrivono i profili in contenitori chiamati «nodi entry» I profili possono essere aggregati in «nodi view», con politica di aggregazione configurabile per creare specifiche viste clienti Ogni nodo ha propri diritti di accesso La gerarchia dei nodi è configurabile Entry node 3 View node 2 View node 1 Entry node 2 Entry node 1
  13. 13. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 13 Un caso reale eCommerce IT eCommerce UK Subscription Form IT Subscription Form UK CRM eCommerce Manager
  14. 14. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 API | esempio di utilizzo 14
  15. 15. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Cosa vedremo Configurazione dell’aggregazione Inserimento un profilo utente Aggregazione di diversi profili per ottenere una visione unificata Prerequisiti Un workspace preconfigurato tramite interfaccia web 15
  16. 16. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Cosa vedremo Configurazione dell’aggregazione Inserimento un profilo utente Aggregazione di diversi profili per ottenere una visione unificata Assegnare eventi al profilo Prerequisiti Un workspace preconfigurato tramite interfaccia web 16
  17. 17. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Configurazione nodo «Italia» 17 ID del nodo: 102099b5-1464-4e00-a967-14790e9e5c43
  18. 18. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Configurazione nodo «UK» 18 ID del nodo: 6cbfc610-32eb-40a0-bd7e-474ce5257d9e
  19. 19. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Configurazione nodo vista «Europa» 19 ID del nodo: 6cbfc610-32eb-40a0-bd7e-474ce5257d9e
  20. 20. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Configurazione gerarchia 20
  21. 21. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Configurazione della Sorgente 21 Sorgente E-commerce Italia Token: 28f7106a42e1420aa7478b20a1a373d196c0f6b7e36 34c55b9f6c10150cc74a9 Sorgente E-commerce UK Token: 6359f4457d544c3e8a880c7d85f0f1888a810597701 64f3ea918b0a61f95db53
  22. 22. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Risultato 22 ID del workspace: 6ccbbf1d-3fc3-4dff-ae18-7080326155f2 Vista aggregata Europa E-commerce Italia E-commerce UK Sorgente dati Italia Sorgente dati UK
  23. 23. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Cosa vedremo Configurazione dell’aggregazione Inserimento un profilo utente Aggregazione di diversi profili per ottenere una visione unificata Assegnare eventi ai profilo Prerequisiti Un workspace preconfigurato tramite interfaccia web 23
  24. 24. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Creazione profilo 1 | richiesta 24 curl -X POST https://api.contactlab.it/hub/v1/workspaces/6ccbbf1d-3fc3-4dff-ae18-7080326155f2/customers -H 'authorization: Bearer 28f7106a42e1420aa7478b20a1a373d196c0f6b7e3634c55b9f6c10150cc74a9' -H 'content-type: application/json' -d '{ "nodeId": "102099b5-1464-4e00-a967-14790e9e5c43", "base": { "firstName": "Luke", "lastName": "Skywalker", "gender": "male", "address": { "city": "Milano", "country": "Italia" }, "contacts": { "email": "luke.skywalker@example.org" } } }' Risposta: 201 CREATED
  25. 25. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Creazione profilo 2 | richiesta 25 curl -X POST https://api.contactlab.it/hub/v1/workspaces/6ccbbf1d-3fc3-4dff-ae18-7080326155f2/customers -H 'authorization: Bearer 28f7106a42e1420aa7478b20a1a373d196c0f6b7e3634c55b9f6c10150cc74a9' -H 'content-type: application/json' -d '{ "nodeId": "6cbfc610-32eb-40a0-bd7e-474ce5257d9e", "base": { "firstName": "Luke", "lastName": "Skywalker", "address": { "city": "London", "country": "UK" }, "contacts": { "email": "luke.skywalker@example.org" } } }' Risposta: 201 CREATED
  26. 26. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Cosa vedremo Configurazione dell’aggregazione Inserimento un profilo utente Aggregazione di diversi profili per ottenere una visione unificata Assegnare eventi ai profilo Prerequisiti Un workspace preconfigurato tramite interfaccia web 26
  27. 27. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Profilo aggregato | richiesta Facciamo la richiesta sul nodo view L’aggregazione è asincrona: potrebbe esserci un latenza di qualche secondo 27 curl -X GET 'https://api.contactlab.it/hub/v1/workspaces/6ccbbf1d-3fc3-4dff-ae18-7080326155f2/customers?nodeId=dc193021-67b9- 48ea-ab19-9971e343b8c6' -H 'authorization: Bearer {{oauth2Token}}' -H 'content-type: application/json'
  28. 28. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Profilo aggregato | risposta 28 { "id": "9a92fe55-ce47-4e63-884b-22285d2f97e3", "nodeId": "dc193021-67b9-48ea-ab19-9971e343b8c6", "registeredAt": "2017-06-15T05:33:45.912+0000", "updatedAt": "2017-06-15T05:33:45.912+0000", "enabled": true, "base": { "firstName": "Luke", "lastName": "Skywalker", "gender": "male", "contacts": { "email": "luke.skywalker@example.org" }, "address": { "city": "London", "country": "UK" } }, "extended": null, "tags": null Riconciliazione Merge dei campi tra i due profili secondo la regola di ordinamento
  29. 29. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Integrazioni | SDK 29
  30. 30. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Integrazioni | Plugin 30
  31. 31. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 31
  32. 32. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 32 Contacthub SDK
  33. 33. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Una serie di librerie open source pubblicate su GitHub Semplificano l’integrazione tra l’API e i linguaggi più diffusi Forniscono documentazione ed esempi per gli sviluppatori Knowledge sharing su problemi e soluzioni che diverse aziende potrebbero incontrare separatamente Accettiamo Pull Request! Contacthub SDK 33
  34. 34. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Maggior livello di astrazione: nascondono dettagli interni dell’API Sviluppate da società esterne, che più facilmente possono mettersi nei panni del cliente La prima parte dell’integrazione è uguale per tutti: l’abbiamo fatta noi! Lo sviluppatore può concentrarsi sui problemi business-specific Contacthub SDK: perchè? 34
  35. 35. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Compatibile con Node v4 e seguenti Disponibile su npm Unit Tests e Integration Tests Continuous Integration su Travis.ci Scritta in ES6 Promise-based Flow type annotations TypeScript (coming soon) Contacthub SDK Node.js 35
  36. 36. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 SDK Node.js: configurazione npm install --save contacthub-sdk-nodejs const ContactHub = require('contacthub-sdk-nodejs'); const ch_it = new ContactHub({ token: 'oauth2_token', workspaceId: '6ccbbf1d-3fc3-4dff-ae18-7080326155f2', nodeId: '6cbfc610-32eb-40a0-bd7e-474ce5257d9e' }); const ch_uk = … }); const ch_eu = … }); 36
  37. 37. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 SDK Node.js: inserimento di un profilo utente IT ch_it.addCustomer({ base: { firstName: 'Luke', lastName: 'Skywalker', address: { city: 'Milano', country: 'Italia' }, contacts: { email: 'luke.skywalker@example.org' } } }).then(customer => console.log(customer)); 37 { id: 'cae82e50-fd89-4cf8-9091-b4cbf2fb45f7', registeredAt: 2017-06-21T15:37:33.488Z, updatedAt: 2017-06-21T15:37:33.488Z, base: { firstName: 'Luke', lastName: 'Skywalker', contacts: { email: 'luke.skywalker@example.org' }, address: { city: 'Milano', country: 'Italia' } } }
  38. 38. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 SDK Node.js: inserimento di un profilo utente UK ch_uk.addCustomer({ base: { firstName: 'Luke', lastName: 'Skywalker', address: { city: 'London', country: 'UK' }, contacts: { email: 'luke.skywalker@example.org' } } }).then(customer => console.log(customer)); 38 { id: 'cae82e50-fd89-4cf8-9091-b4cbf2fb45f7', registeredAt: 2017-06-21T15:37:33.488Z, updatedAt: 2017-06-21T15:53:21.254Z, base: { firstName: 'Luke', lastName: 'Skywalker', contacts: { email: 'luke.skywalker@example.org' }, address: { city: 'London', country: 'UK' } } }
  39. 39. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 SDK Node.js: ricerca profilo aggregato (EU) { page: { current: 0, prev: [Function: prev], next: [Function: next], total: 1 }, elements: [ { id: 'cae82e50-fd89-4cf8-9091-b4cbf2fb45f7', registeredAt: 2017-06-21T15:37:33.488Z, updatedAt: 2017-06-21T15:53:21.254Z, base: { firstName: 'Luke', lastName: 'Skywalker', contacts: { email: 'luke.skywalker@example.org' }, address: { city: 'London', country: 'UK' } } ] } 39 const query = ch_eu.createQuery( 'base.contacts.email', 'EQUALS', 'luke.skywalker@example.org’ ); ch_eu.getCustomers({ query }) .then(customers => console.log(customers));
  40. 40. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 SDK Node.js: inserimento evento ch.addEvent({ customerId: 'cae82e50-fd89-4cf8-9091-b4cbf2fb45f7', context: 'WEB', type: 'viewedPage', properties: { title: 'Page Title', url: 'http://www.example.com’ } }); 40
  41. 41. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 SDK Node.js: type annotations 41
  42. 42. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Ancora più semplice! Interamente lato client (come Google Analytics) Permette di inviare eventi (pageviews, ricerche, acquisti, etc.) Può creare e aggiornare i profili utente Riconosce automaticamente id contactlab se inserito in query string Browser SDK 42
  43. 43. SEND17 è un evento organizzato da GRAZIE
  44. 44. è un evento organizzato da © Copyright 2017 Contactlab This document may not be modified, organized or reutilized in any way without the express written permission of the rightful owner. #SENDSummit17 Integrazione semplificata con sorgenti dati esterne e sistemi esterni Near Real-Time data propagation Import, Enrichment, Activation, feedbacks Semplicità e velocità utilizzo Ecosistema di SDK e Plugin TAKE AWAY 44

