  1. 1. I.1. Boas Práticas Fitossanitárias Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  2. 2. I.1.1. Definição Prática em que os tratamentos fitossanitários realizados a plantas ou produtos vegetais com produtos fitofarmacêuticos são efetuados em conformidade com as condições homologadas e são selecionados, doseados e aplicados de modo a garantir uma eficácia aceitável com o mínimo de quantidade necessária e atendendo aos condicionalismos locais e às responsabilidades de controlo cultural e biológico. Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  3. 3. • Identificação dos organismos nocivos a combater e respetivos limiares de intervenção; • Análise e seleção dos meios de luta que podem ser utilizados (luta cultural, luta biológico, luta química, etc.); • No caso da luta química, escolha em concreto da substância ativa e respetiva formulação, o que conduz a um dado Produto fitofarmacêutico com as inerentes condições de uso preconizadas na homologação e que constam do respetivo rótulo; • Medidas de segurança para o operador, trabalhadores, utilizadores (sociedade) e ambiente (solo, água, ar); • Medidas de segurança para prevenir ou limitar possíveis efeitos sobre espécies ou organismos não visadas (artrópodes úteis, aves, micro e macroorganismos do solo, peixes e organismos aquáticos). Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021 I.1.2. Princípios Gerais
  4. 4. Mede a relação entre os resultados obtidos e os objetivos pretendidos, ou seja, ser eficaz é conseguir atingir um dado objetivo. I.1.3. Eficácia Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  5. 5. I.1.4. Fatores que Intervêm na Eficácia 1- Produto ser o indicado para o objetivo pretendido; 2- Aplicação garantir a correta aplicação e deposição do produto no alvo visado 3-Timing a aplicação ser realizada na altura correta. Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  6. 6. • Quanto mais produto atingir o alvo, maior a eficiência em termos de custo; • A quantidade de produto depositado por unidade de superfície e o padrão de distribuição são fatores para a obtenção de uma eficácia elevada; • Um depósito uniforme conduz a uma proteção melhor e mais robusta. 1-Produto Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  7. 7. Uma correta aplicação é um pré-requisito para a obtenção do melhor resultado uma vez que: • A qualidade da aplicação é um fator limitante do desempenho do produto • A existência de gotas que não atingem o alvo visado: • São gotas a menos no controlo; • Podem ter um impacto indesejável no ambiente; • Economicamente desvantajoso para o agricultor 2- Aplicação Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  8. 8. • Equipamento adequado e com manutenção adequada – Verificação e manutenção regular de bicos; filtros; manómetro, bomba, maquinaria equipada de acordo com o uso pretendido; • Equipamento Calibrado – Calibração do caudal, fluxo do ar, velocidade e direção, etc; • Dose de PF e volume de pulverização corretos – De acordo com a cultura, estado fenológico, equipamento de pulverização e condicionalismos locais. 2- Aplicação Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  9. 9. • O inimigo da cultura atingiu o Nível Economico de Ataque; • Modo de ação do PF; • Condições meteorológicas: • Precipitação; • Temperatura; • Vento; • Humidade Relativa 3- Timing Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021
  10. 10. • Ler o rótulo (… é um documento legal); • Aplicar as doses recomendadas; • Adaptar os volumes de calda ao equipamento e à dimensão do alvo; • Evitar o escorrimento da pulverização; • Evitar a deriva da pulverização. Parar de polvilhar se a velocidade do vento atingir valores superiores a 3-5m/s; • Monitorizar a distribuição da pulverização com papel hidrosensível. Regras Gerais para Obter uma boa Aplicação de PFs Eng.º Rafael Corrêa, 2021

