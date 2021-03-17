Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meios de Proteção das Culturas Controlo de doenças, pragas e infestantes
As culturas e géneros agrícolas são permanentemente ameaçados por múltiplos inimigos infestantes, pragas e doenças que ao ...
Isto significa mais rendimento, mas tal só é possível através de uma melhor e mais racional fertilização, irrigação, amanh...
Diretiva do Uso Sustentável (DUS) • A Diretiva Quadro do Uso Sustentável dos pesticidas, transposta a nível nacional pela ...
Princípios gerais de proteção integrada de culturas • Deste modo, os utilizadores profissionais devem aplicar, obrigatoria...
• 5. Aplicar os produtos fitofarmacêuticos mais seletivos tendo em conta o alvo biológico em vista e com o mínimo de efeit...
Luta legislativa ou medidas de quarentena fitossanitária: Trata-se de uma medida de luta indireta que tem por fim impedir ...
Luta Genética: Obtenção de linhas resistentes a determinadas doenças. Luta Cultural: Trata-se da adoção de medidas naturai...
Luta Física: A luta física contempla ações que envolvem meios mecânicos, térmicos, eletromagnéticos e sonoros. Luta Biológ...
Luta Biotécnica: É uma medida de luta direta que compreende todos os modos suscetíveis de alterar negativamente e de uma f...
Luta Química: Este método de luta consiste no uso de substâncias naturais ou de síntese na proteção das plantas, no sentid...
A decisão e o momento exato para a intervenção, onde se inclui o uso de produtos fitofarmacêuticos, provêm de dados obtido...
Assim, cada caso deve ser analisado por si, isto é, para cada situação deverá ser encontrada uma solução. Esta análise pré...
• Os auxiliares presentes • As condições climáticas (no momento e esperadas no imediato): • chuvas, humidade, temperaturas...
Assim, o produto fitofarmacêutico selecionado terá que ter um perfil que reflita: • Baixa toxicidade para o homem e animai...
  1. 1. Meios de Proteção das Culturas Controlo de doenças, pragas e infestantes
  2. 2. As culturas e géneros agrícolas são permanentemente ameaçados por múltiplos inimigos infestantes, pragas e doenças que ao desenvolverem-se, influenciam negativamente as colheitas, quer diretamente em termos de qualidade e de quantidade, quer indiretamente tornando mais difíceis e onerosas as diversas operações culturais. Cabe ao Agricultor impedir ou, no mínimo, limitar tais ameaças através do recurso a medidas de proteção ou meios de luta adequados, cuja missão é prevenir ou combater esses inimigos.
  3. 3. Isto significa mais rendimento, mas tal só é possível através de uma melhor e mais racional fertilização, irrigação, amanhos e cuidados fitossanitários. É a agricultura sustentável entendida como um sistema que utiliza meios e práticas que permitam: • produzir alimentos com eficiência e rentabilidade; • viabilizar economicamente a agricultura; • preservar os recursos naturais, a paisagem rural e o ambiente no seu todo; • capacitar as populações para, de uma forma sustentável e continuada, preservarem o seu próprio bem-estar, sem comprometer o das gerações vindouras.
  4. 4. Diretiva do Uso Sustentável (DUS) • A Diretiva Quadro do Uso Sustentável dos pesticidas, transposta a nível nacional pela Lei n.º 26/2013, de 11 de abril estabelece medidas que visam a diminuição da dependência dos produtos fitofarmacêuticos, na proteção fitossanitária e a redução dos riscos e efeitos da sua utilização, na saúde humana e no ambiente.
  5. 5. Princípios gerais de proteção integrada de culturas • Deste modo, os utilizadores profissionais devem aplicar, obrigatoriamente, os seguintes princípios gerais: • 1. Aplicar medidas de prevenção e/ou o controlo dos inimigos das culturas; • 2. Utilizar métodos e instrumentos adequados de monitorização dos inimigos das culturas; • 3. Ter em consideração os resultados da monitorização e da estimativa do risco na tomada de decisão; • 4. Dar preferência aos meios de luta não químicos;
  6. 6. • 5. Aplicar os produtos fitofarmacêuticos mais seletivos tendo em conta o alvo biológico em vista e com o mínimo de efeitos secundários para a saúde humana, os organismos não visados e o ambiente; • 6. Reduzir a utilização dos produtos fitofarmacêuticos e outras formas de intervenção ao mínimo necessário; • 7. Recorrer a estratégias anti resistência para manter a eficácia dos produtos, quando o risco de resistência do produto for conhecido; • 8. Verificar o êxito das medidas fitossanitárias aplicadas, com base nos registos efetuados no caderno de campo. http://www.dgv.min-agricultura.pt Princípios gerais de proteção integrada de culturas
  7. 7. Luta legislativa ou medidas de quarentena fitossanitária: Trata-se de uma medida de luta indireta que tem por fim impedir a propagação de organismos prejudiciais, a partir das suas áreas de origem. Através de: • Proibição de entrada; • Submissão à quarentena; • Submissão de tratamento à entrada; • Futura observação em cultura; • Isenção de restrições.
  8. 8. Luta Genética: Obtenção de linhas resistentes a determinadas doenças. Luta Cultural: Trata-se da adoção de medidas naturais, com vista a controlar os inimigos das culturas. Exemplos: • Seleção de espécies; • Rotações; • Consociações.
  9. 9. Luta Física: A luta física contempla ações que envolvem meios mecânicos, térmicos, eletromagnéticos e sonoros. Luta Biológica: Consiste no emprego de organismos vivos para controlar organismos nocivos.
  10. 10. Luta Biotécnica: É uma medida de luta direta que compreende todos os modos suscetíveis de alterar negativamente e de uma forma profunda certas funções vitais, quer ligadas ao organismo nocivo, quer ao habitat, e assim provocar a sua morte. Exemplos: • Reguladores de crescimento dos insetos (RCI) • RCI que interferem na cutícula; • RCI miméticos das hormonas juvenis; • RCI miméticos das hormonas das mudas; • Semiquímicos (feromonas); • Luta autocida.
  11. 11. Luta Química: Este método de luta consiste no uso de substâncias naturais ou de síntese na proteção das plantas, no sentido de as proteger da influência de fatores bióticos. Todavia, o grande grupo que aqui se inclui é o dos produtos fitofarmacêuticos. Critérios de Escolha: • A prevenção; • O controlo.
  12. 12. A decisão e o momento exato para a intervenção, onde se inclui o uso de produtos fitofarmacêuticos, provêm de dados obtidos em monitorização, em sistemas e modelos de previsão, com capacidade para caracterizar e prever epidemiologias, a ocorrência de riscos ou para definir níveis económicos de ataque (NEA).
  13. 13. Assim, cada caso deve ser analisado por si, isto é, para cada situação deverá ser encontrada uma solução. Esta análise prévia de cada problema necessita ter em conta elementos tão distintos como: • A Cultura: • Variedade, origem, localização, estado fenológico, área, tratamentos feitos, etc… • O problema: • Identificação do agente nocivo, sua bioecologia e virulência.
  14. 14. • Os auxiliares presentes • As condições climáticas (no momento e esperadas no imediato): • chuvas, humidade, temperaturas, vento, etc. • O sistema de aplicação: • Volume de calda, meios de pulverização, bicos, bombas, filtros, etc.
  15. 15. Assim, o produto fitofarmacêutico selecionado terá que ter um perfil que reflita: • Baixa toxicidade para o homem e animais; • Parâmetros ecotoxicológicos aceitáveis para auxiliares, organismos vivos e ambiente; • Seletividade para a cultura, as culturas seguintes e culturas vizinhas; • Ser eficaz.

