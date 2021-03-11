Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IV.3 Acidentes com Produtos Fitofarmacêuticos 1 mariofcunha@gmail.com
IV.3.1. Prevenção de Acidentes 2 mariofcunha@gmail.com
• Mantenha em perfeito estado e bem identificados os tanques de armazenamento. Estes devem ser usados sempre para a finali...
• Forneça EPIs (Equipamentos de Proteção Individual) e exija que todos os funcionários envolvidos no manuseio de químicos ...
IV.3.2. Acidentes de Trabalho 5 mariofcunha@gmail.com
6 Os pesticidas podem entrar no organismo através das seguintes vias: • Via digestiva; • Via respiratória; • Via dérmica. ...
7 Via Digestiva Proteção A via digestiva é a responsável pelos mais graves envenenamentos. O produto tóxico é misturado co...
8 Via dérmica Proteção • A pele apesar de ser impermeável à água é permeável às gorduras. • A penetração dos produtos atra...
9 Via Dérmica e Respiratória Proteção • Com altas temperaturas, o poder absorvente aumenta com a transpiração. • A presenç...
10 Em caso de absorção do PF por erro ou por não respeitar as instruções de utilização, podem surgir 2 tipos de intoxicaçã...
11 – Intoxicações agudas • São muitas vezes o resultado de uma absorção única, intensa ou de doses múltiplas absorvidas nu...
12 Conforme o produto causa a intoxicação vai traduzir-se por: • Perturbações nervosas – vertigens, falta de coordenação, ...
13 – Intoxicações Crónica (a longo prazo) • Este tipo de intoxicações dão-se sem que a pessoa afectada tenha imediata cons...
14 A intoxicação crónica (longo prazo) pode dar-se através de dois mecanismos diferentes: • As doses de produto acumulam-s...
15 Os efeitos que os pesticidas podem ter a longo prazo na saúde nem sempre estão perfeitamente conhecidos. mariofcunha@gm...
IV.3.3. Medidas de Primeiros Socorros 16 Estojo de primeiros socorros – sinalizado com o n.º de telefone Centro Antiveneno...
17 • Contaminação da pele Deve imediatamente lavar a vítima com água e sabão; A roupa contaminada tem de ser retirada e la...
18 • Contaminação dos olhos Após a contaminação dos olhos deve-se proceder à sua rápida e cuidadosa lavagem utilizando uma...
19 Inalação/ingestão • A ingestão acidental de PF tem de ser tratada imediatamente por um médico ou hospital. • Se houver ...
20 Como devemos actuar perante uma possível intoxicação com pesticidas? As pessoas sinistradas devem ser sempre submetidas...
21 • Certificar-se do composto causador da intoxicação e a possível via de entrada; • Conservar o rótulo do pesticida e re...
22 • Se tem convulsões, pôr um pano entre os dentes para evitar que morda a língua; • Tirar a roupa e calçado contaminados...
23 Dois erros a não cometer: – Nunca provocar o vómito sem consulta ao SOS Intoxicações, pois pode ser um risco por: • Fac...
Ligue para o número de Emergência Médica: 800 250 250 (n.º do CIAV) ou 112. Ao ligar 112 deverá estar preparado para infor...
25 Vigilância Médica • O fígado e os rins são os principais órgãos de transformação e de eliminação de tóxicos; • No caso ...
26 • Existem suscetibilidades individuais, quer em presença de um produto químico, quer em presença de um microrganismo, e...
27 • Todas as perturbações de aspeto banal devem ser levadas em conta, sobretudo se se derem a longo prazo, pois podem ser...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

acidentes

11 views

Published on

gfvcreds

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

acidentes

  1. 1. IV.3 Acidentes com Produtos Fitofarmacêuticos 1 mariofcunha@gmail.com
  2. 2. IV.3.1. Prevenção de Acidentes 2 mariofcunha@gmail.com
  3. 3. • Mantenha em perfeito estado e bem identificados os tanques de armazenamento. Estes devem ser usados sempre para a finalidade correta, abrigando tipos específicos de substâncias; • Use instrumentos de contenção. A utilização de diques de contenção servirá para controlar vazamentos que possam ocorrer, evitando que a substância derramada entre em contato com o ambiente. 3 mariofcunha@gmail.com
  4. 4. • Forneça EPIs (Equipamentos de Proteção Individual) e exija que todos os funcionários envolvidos no manuseio de químicos os usem adequadamente; • Impermeabilize e mantenha bem isoladas as áreas onde os químicos ficarão armazenados; • Tenha conhecimento de todas as normas regulamentadoras sobre a extração, transporte, manuseio e armazenamento de químicos. 4 mariofcunha@gmail.com
  5. 5. IV.3.2. Acidentes de Trabalho 5 mariofcunha@gmail.com
  6. 6. 6 Os pesticidas podem entrar no organismo através das seguintes vias: • Via digestiva; • Via respiratória; • Via dérmica. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  7. 7. 7 Via Digestiva Proteção A via digestiva é a responsável pelos mais graves envenenamentos. O produto tóxico é misturado com os alimentos originando uma ingestão involuntária. Precauções simples: Armazenamento: -Conservar os produtos na sua embalagem de origem e fora do alcance das crianças. -Ter as crianças afastadas da área de trabalho. É necessária extrema prudência em particular no caso das crianças que podem consumir acidentalmente os PF que estejam ao seu alcance. A penetração pode ser mais indiciosa: quer a comer quer a fumar, passando o produto dos dedos para os lábios e destes para a via digestiva. Na altura de utilizar os produtos: -Nunca desentupir filtros com a boca. - Não comer, beber ou fumar durante os tratamentos ou após estes sem se ter lavado. - lavar sempre as mãos e a cara depois da utilização de produtos. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  8. 8. 8 Via dérmica Proteção • A pele apesar de ser impermeável à água é permeável às gorduras. • A penetração dos produtos através da pele é fácil quando estão formulados em soluções oleosas. • Em caso de contacto por salpicos na pele ou nos olhos, lavar a parte atingida com água abundante. • Usar fato de trabalho, se possível impermeabilizados (encerados) reservados à utilização dos PF. • Usar luvas impermeáveis assim como óculos quando da preparação dos produtos. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  9. 9. 9 Via Dérmica e Respiratória Proteção • Com altas temperaturas, o poder absorvente aumenta com a transpiração. • A presença de feridas aumenta a penetração dos produtos. • A contaminação pode dar-se por salpicos directos sobre a pele, mas também por usar fatos sujos ou por exposição contínua à pulverização. • Evitar tratamentos em altura de grande calor. • Após o tratamento das culturas, antes de comer, beber, fumar ou retomar uma outra actividade, existem 3 regras Despir as roupas de trabalho, lavá-las com água, bem como todo o equipamento de protecção para eliminar os PF depositados; Lavar com sabão as mãos e a cara, sendo melhor tomar um banho; Mudar de roupa. • A difusão através da conjuntiva do olho é muito rápida: as poeiras, a névoa de pulverização e salpicos que se depositam caem nos olhos e penetram no organismo. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  10. 10. 10 Em caso de absorção do PF por erro ou por não respeitar as instruções de utilização, podem surgir 2 tipos de intoxicação: • Intoxicações agudas; • Intoxicações crónica (longo prazo). mariofcunha@gmail.com
  11. 11. 11 – Intoxicações agudas • São muitas vezes o resultado de uma absorção única, intensa ou de doses múltiplas absorvidas num período muito curto. • Este tipo de intoxicações são por vezes dramáticas. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  12. 12. 12 Conforme o produto causa a intoxicação vai traduzir-se por: • Perturbações nervosas – vertigens, falta de coordenação, tremuras, convulsões, etc. • Perturbações digestivas – salivação abundante, náuseas, vómitos, diarreias, etc. • Perturbações cardiovasculares – taquicardia • Perturbações musculares – contracções, cãibras, paralisia, etc. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  13. 13. 13 – Intoxicações Crónica (a longo prazo) • Este tipo de intoxicações dão-se sem que a pessoa afectada tenha imediata consciência disso. • As quantidades de tóxicos absorvidos são muitas vezes fracas, mas repetem-se durante um longo período de tempo. • A pessoa não sente nenhuma perturbação durante a exposição ou simplesmente perturbações menores (dores de cabeça, náuseas) que não relaciona com o PF. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  14. 14. 14 A intoxicação crónica (longo prazo) pode dar-se através de dois mecanismos diferentes: • As doses de produto acumulam-se no organismo (no fígado, nas gorduras, etc.) até esta quantidade armazenada originar perturbações. • Cada dose absorvida tem um efeito nocivo sobre o órgão que lhes é sensível, altera-o ou destrói-o progressivamente. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  15. 15. 15 Os efeitos que os pesticidas podem ter a longo prazo na saúde nem sempre estão perfeitamente conhecidos. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  16. 16. IV.3.3. Medidas de Primeiros Socorros 16 Estojo de primeiros socorros – sinalizado com o n.º de telefone Centro Antivenenos (CIAV - 808 250 143). mariofcunha@gmail.com
  17. 17. 17 • Contaminação da pele Deve imediatamente lavar a vítima com água e sabão; A roupa contaminada tem de ser retirada e lavada. • Contaminação dos olhos Após a contaminação dos olhos deve-se proceder à sua rápida e cuidadosa lavagem utilizando uma solução de colírio ou água limpa corrente durante cerca de 10 min. A utilização desta solução só deve ocorrer quando a mesma tem menos de 3 meses. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  18. 18. 18 • Contaminação dos olhos Após a contaminação dos olhos deve-se proceder à sua rápida e cuidadosa lavagem utilizando uma solução de colírio ou água limpa corrente durante cerca de 10 min. A utilização desta solução só deve ocorrer quando a mesma tem menos de 3 meses. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  19. 19. 19 Inalação/ingestão • A ingestão acidental de PF tem de ser tratada imediatamente por um médico ou hospital. • Se houver suspeita de inalação de pós e vapores, o procedimento deve ser o mesmo. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  20. 20. 20 Como devemos actuar perante uma possível intoxicação com pesticidas? As pessoas sinistradas devem ser sempre submetidas a exame e tratamento médico. É muito importante nestes casos actuar com serenidade e rapidez • Retirar o acidentado do lugar contaminado; • Chamar os serviços de urgência ou o médico ou consultar o SOS-Intoxicações. • Os números de telefone devem estar assinalados num local acessível a todos. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  21. 21. 21 • Certificar-se do composto causador da intoxicação e a possível via de entrada; • Conservar o rótulo do pesticida e recolher todos os dados possíveis sobre o acidente com o objetivo de facilitar ao médico a mais completa informação. • Se a vítima já não respira, fazer-lhe imediatamente respiração boca-a-boca. • Se a vítima está praticamente inconsciente, ou pior ainda, mesmo inconsciente, pô-la em posição lateral de segurança e nunca deitada de costas. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  22. 22. 22 • Se tem convulsões, pôr um pano entre os dentes para evitar que morda a língua; • Tirar a roupa e calçado contaminados e lavar a zona afetada; • Evitar esfregar a pele para não produzir erupções que facilitem a absorção do tóxico; • No caso dos olhos, lavá-los com água abundante durante 5 a 10 minutos. • Não beber líquido algum, sobretudo, nunca leite nem álcool mariofcunha@gmail.com
  23. 23. 23 Dois erros a não cometer: – Nunca provocar o vómito sem consulta ao SOS Intoxicações, pois pode ser um risco por: • Facilitar a passagem dos produtos tóxicos pelas vias respiratórias; • Os produtos cáusticos ou irritantes voltarem a queimar pela 2ª vez a via digestiva. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  24. 24. Ligue para o número de Emergência Médica: 800 250 250 (n.º do CIAV) ou 112. Ao ligar 112 deverá estar preparado para informar: • A localização exata da ocorrência, para facilitar a chegada dos meios de socorro; • O número de telefone de contacto; • O que aconteceu; • O número de pessoas que precisam de ajuda; • Condição em que se encontra (m) a (s) vítima (s); • Se já foi realizado algum procedimento de emergência. 24 mariofcunha@gmail.com
  25. 25. 25 Vigilância Médica • O fígado e os rins são os principais órgãos de transformação e de eliminação de tóxicos; • No caso de doença hepática ou renal, deve ter-se muito poucos contactos com os produtos tóxicos; • Os utilizadores de pesticidas também devem ser prudentes quando tomam determinados medicamentos; • A sua eficácia terapêutica pode ser diminuída ou a toxicidade do PF aumentada. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  26. 26. 26 • Existem suscetibilidades individuais, quer em presença de um produto químico, quer em presença de um microrganismo, e nem todas as pessoas reagem da mesma maneira. • As pessoas “sensíveis” devem evitar manipular os produtos em causa ou tomar o máximo de precauções para que não haja contacto cutâneo ou respiratório. mariofcunha@gmail.com
  27. 27. 27 • Todas as perturbações de aspeto banal devem ser levadas em conta, sobretudo se se derem a longo prazo, pois podem ser os primeiros sinais de uma intoxicação a longo prazo; • Todas as perturbações de aspeto banal devem ser levadas em conta, sobretudo se se derem a longo prazo, pois podem ser os primeiros sinais de uma intoxicação a longo prazo. mariofcunha@gmail.com

×