Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
129 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS Human Resource Management 10th Edition Torringt...
130 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 PART 1 Human resource management in a changing world
131 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 C H A P T E R 1 The nature of human resource management 1) Which of the following cor...
Taylor et al., Human Resource Management, 10th edition, Instructor’s Manual 132 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 4) Which ...
133 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 C H A P T E R 2 The global context for human resource management 1) Which of the foll...
Taylor et al., Human Resource Management, 10th edition, Instructor’s Manual 134 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 4) What i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Human Resource Management 10th Edition Torrington Test Bank

15 views

Published on

Full download : https://alibabadownload.com/product/human-resource-management-10th-edition-torrington-test-bank/ , Human Resource Management 10th Edition Torrington Test Bank

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Human Resource Management 10th Edition Torrington Test Bank

  1. 1. 129 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS Human Resource Management 10th Edition Torrington Test Bank Full Download: https://alibabadownload.com/product/human-resource-management-10th-edition-torrington-test-bank/ This sample only, Download all chapters at: AlibabaDownload.com
  2. 2. 130 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 PART 1 Human resource management in a changing world
  3. 3. 131 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 C H A P T E R 1 The nature of human resource management 1) Which of the following correctly lists the four principal types of HRM objective? a. Administration, legal, performance, economic b. Administration, change management, staffing, performance c. Change management, economic, staffing, commitment d. Change management, legal, staffing, performance answer: b 2) Which of the following HRM / personnel roles has the longest history? a. Social reformer b. Consensus negotiator c. Acolyte of benevolence d. Humane bureaucrat answer: a 3) What is being described here? An approach to the management of people which is associated with management interests and puts emphasis on planning, monitoring and control. a. Human resource management b. Personnel management c. Manpower analysis d. Line management answer: a
  4. 4. Taylor et al., Human Resource Management, 10th edition, Instructor’s Manual 132 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 4) Which theme has dominated HR research over the past two decades? a. The development of ‘employee value propositions’ b. Differences between the rhetoric and reality of HRM in organisations c. Links between HRM and business performance d. HRM in small and medium-sized businesses answer: c 5) Which of the following groups is responsible for the delivery of HRM objectives in an organisation? a. HR generalists b. HR specialists c. Line managers d. All of the above answer: d 6) Which of the following is NOT a contribution made by the HR function to the achievement of competitive advantage? a. Building up the stock of human capital b. Maintaining a positive corporate reputation c. Setting appropriate departmental budgets d. Enhancing corporate social responsibility answer: c
  5. 5. 133 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 C H A P T E R 2 The global context for human resource management 1) Which of the following is not a commonly used definition of ‘globalisation’? a. A process by which national economies are becoming increasingly integrated with one another b. A process where by markets are becoming steadily less volatile and unpredictable c. A process where by people increasingly share a single global culture and sets of aspirations d. A process where by people are able to communicate and travel around the world more easily and affordably answer: b 2) By how many times has the number of passengers using the world’s airports each year increased since 1972? a. 17-fold b. 27-fold c. 37-fold d. 47-fold answer: c 3) Which of the following technological developments is not a significant cause of globalisation? a. Solar energy b. Fibre-optic cables c. Satellites d. Container ships answer: a
  6. 6. Taylor et al., Human Resource Management, 10th edition, Instructor’s Manual 134 © Pearson Education Limited 2017 4) What is being described here? A situation in a market in which turbulence and unpredictability are the norm, so that firms are unable to maintain competitive advantage for any length of time. a. Globalisation b. Financial instability c. Increased industrial concentration d. Hyper-competition answer: d 5) Which of the following processes has tended to occur in western industrialised countries over recent decades? a. A shift from agricultural production to industrial production b. A shift from manufacturing to service industry c. A shift from service industry to manufacturing d. A shift from manufacturing to agricultural production answer: b 6) Which of the following statements about international HRM (IHRM) is accurate? a. IHRM is more complex than HRM b. IHRM is less complex than HRM c. IHRM and HRM are equally complex d. IHRM is typically American in its approach answer: a Human Resource Management 10th Edition Torrington Test Bank Full Download: https://alibabadownload.com/product/human-resource-management-10th-edition-torrington-test-bank/ This sample only, Download all chapters at: AlibabaDownload.com

×