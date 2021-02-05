Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFJ MYERS BRIGGS PERSONALITY TEST RESULTS & A lot more

Getting to know my story. Constance Castillon
I'm looking for likeminded people who can help me to learn and get to where I should be successfully.

Published in: Leadership & Management
INFJ MYERS BRIGGS PERSONALITY TEST RESULTS & A lot more

  1. 1. Castillon 1 Constance Castillon Professor Ball English 101 25 Feb. 2020 Finding My Sweet Spot The Myers Briggs Personality Test recognized me as an Assertive Advocate. In agreement with the results, describing my main role as a “Diplomat”, it showed the way I determine my goals, interests and favored activities is by popularizing cooperation and harmony. I do this because I have total empathetic sensitivity to others’ overall well being and I genuinely care for people. Flourishing on, in my role as a “Diplomat, it explains serenely how,” “Like a gardener planting in fertile earth, Diplomats seed the world around them with progressive change and gentle beauty.” With a conviction to serve the greater good, I will continue on with all my heart. The results also interpreted my main strategy for approaching situations in everyday life as “Confident Individualism.” People with this rare type often trust in themselves and avoid social engagement. Being an introvert we tend to, “find strength in creating our own space,” and describing assertiveness, it brought out that if we are overconfident we “may come to believe our confidence overshadows what others want.” I found this to be true and because it has happened many times in my life, I have become less and less confident in many social situations and often my pride is completely knocked down to size with reality. Although, this is where my confidence lives, it states, “They feel more assured of their abilities to handle the difficult and the unexpected.” So when life and sudden struggles arise, I tend to bounce back quickly and sort of learn as I go and I’m confident in that. Convincingly, the results revealed the Myers Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) as INFJ. This depicts my personality type as an introvert, intuitive, feeling and judging. I improve my energy with time spent alone as an introvert. With quality time alone I can recharge from the struggling busy life happening all around me. I tend to do art at these times and hide from all the rules and wreckage breaking free from any stress I’ve accumulated. I also like to take my time when it comes to everything which rushing can leave me drained and unhealthy. Expectations can really alter my mood. Intuitively, I love to imagine all the open possibilities of how things could be. Like seeing the whole picture and imagining it to be at it’s best. Analyzing and rebuilding anything I dream up from what I see as problematic in the world. I find when I do that I am able to continue on in confidence and pure faith for the maximum good of the whole world and all its inhabitants. I also like to interpret and understand things in a poetic way. Some say I talk in parables or metaphors and always at the worst of times. Which can also leave me feeling completely misunderstood and out of place, leaving me sadly bored and misjudged. I get fulfilled with intellectual stimulation and work well with others with the same desires or hope for a better world. Sadly, I get misunderstood all too often.
  2. 2. 2 Upon, feeling a great deal of empathetic sensitivity to others, I cherish cooperation and dazzle with harmony. I’m the type that is ecstatic about the phrase “save the drama for your momma” as I walk on by. That darn confidence again. I do not like gossip or drama and I heavily dislike it when someone is treated unfairly or unjust. I feel connected spiritually and at different points in my life I have had dreams and even visions. I feel that what I have been through and have experienced is for some sort of purpose or message. I have a desire to learn and I crave personal growth entirely. I feel unbalanced at times and can be very hard to understand but it usually resolves itself and I’m learning how to get through such feelings of intensity. Where in the past I’ve either tried to numb my feelings all together or I completely self destruct and ruin everything around me. Judging how I am and perceive the world, time itself has to be respected. Which is why deadlines and structured planning are important to me. I can be sure to value others' time as well. If I am not on time I feel very disappointed and I’m off in orbit sometimes the entire day. My thinking can be cyclical although scrutinizing, I’m inspired about ideas to help make it on time, or even early the next time, in which I do try. I also judge how we all disrespect the earth. I really dislike littering and overloaded trash cans and a messy house is a complete hell hole. I perceive the world in harmony with the air, the wind, the waves, the sun, the trees and I get pretty depressed when we forget that because there’s just not enough time. It’s weird no one asks why anymore? Or the right why anyway. Like why don’t we have enough time? Well probably because someone has made it that way because they are scared of losing control. I imagine some control freak in a pointy hat segregating everything because the poor thing was never hugged or something. Meat and vegetables do not touch! The solution is to start asking why again and making time important for what makes you happy and the earth happy. If momma ain’t happy ain’t nobody happy. Haven’t you heard that one before? Earth is our Mother, so we have to take care of it. We could start by making our bed, then on to cleaning our houses, then really getting organized, which always leads to much much more. Believe me, we will spend less money on things we forgot we had and we will have more than enough money for what we need. I promise that because, through trial and error I have always come to realize that it is true and just the way it is. Exactly, how I perceive the world but mainly myself first. I. Introduction Even though I have the most complicated personality type they explain, “The Advocate personality type is very rare, making up less than one percent of the population, but they nonetheless leave their mark on the world.” Rare nonetheless, The Advocate personality has a charismatic, altruistic leadership quality that strives for an everlasting, positive change in the very heart of any problem. As an introvert, home life can be very private and a peaceful, sacred place to recharge and pray. The Advocate is constantly seeking harmony and wildly enjoys intellectuality. This personality type is creative, imaginative and determined, someone who will passionately take the necessary steps to reach their ultimate goals which are to ultimately help others to live their best life. II. Strengths and Weaknesses
  3. 3. 3 Strengths: According to the MBTI results my strengths for this personality type are as said to be, “Creative, Insightful, Inspiring, Convincing, Decisive, Determined, Passionate and lastly, Altruistic.” Reading these strengths, I asked myself, “Do these strengths ring true in my life”? The answer to that question is Yes, I can think of a time where all of these strengths were up to bat and in play, all together, can be compared to lucky. My dad always told me luck stands for labor under correct knowledge. I am going to be completely vulnerable here and share with you some past mistakes I’ve made but determined, I fought through it and in the end I won my case. In 2016, I was reported to the National City Police Department as under the influence, upon receiving that call the police were aware and on the lookout. Of course I wasn’t hard to find. I had earlier that week been in a car accident and had frontal damage to my car, it was ugly, I admit. Pretty convincing, a total eye sore, not including the much needed root canal left untreated going wildly septic on my skin. Undoubtedly I’m reminded here in my results that, “It is most important for people with the Advocate personality type to remember to take care of themselves.” As it warned me here, and to remember, I had surely forgotten. At that time I had taken responsibility for others, way too involved, in which demanding way too much and I had forgotten to take care of myself resulting in a melancholic disaster. That day, the police swarmed my car on Plaza Blvd. and under their “DUI Credentials” they had probable cause to search my vehicle and perform about 10 sobriety tests, sounds pretty bad right. Actually, it’s the best thing that could have ever happened to me, pretty selfish I know but Lord knew I needed help and fast. Not so good for my son, he was about one and a half-almost two and in the car with me. The last test I failed for swaying back and forth, something I naturally do in stressful situations but okay I was in the wrong no questions asked. Hands down. Where again, I’m described here in the results as, “If their zeal gets out of hand, they can find themselves exhausted, unhealthy, and stressed.” In all actuality I was so done. I was scared and at that moment I had lost every single thing I owned and sadly the only real love I ever knew. Left with only the clothes on my back, I was always creative in my next move and in all actuality it was never just me God was with me, who is my strength through all of this. Of course I had no idea what was going on hence the insightful strength I am described here as, only because by now the root canal poison went straight to my brain. I bailed out of jail that night and in the morning I woke up looking just like the elephant man and closely blinded by the swelling in my face. I was wishing for death in this case but still grateful to be out of Las Colinas Detention Facility. The place where I still have trauma thinking about, in the past I experienced every single officer on duty brutally dismantling me while I was pregnant, claiming I was resisting arrest. It also claims that, “When Advocates find themselves up against conflict and criticism, and the circumstances are unavoidable, they can fight back in highly irrational, unhelpful ways.” Although I didn’t resist, I am positive I said something irrational in my defense. Being pregnant and nauseated I refused to enter a room of pepper spray so then I was considered resisting arrest. Unfortunately no other officer was aware of her idiocracy and aided her in taking me down.
  4. 4. 4 Back to the strength, I bailed out and woke up looking “Boterismo”, large and in charge, swollen silly. I made it to Sharp and you know, they could not find a vein. I had two nurses poking me and criticizing me as a “hard stick” and the faulted past misuse of my body, both at the same time. So I wobbled out in tears until the next day when I crawled into Western Dental and luckily my prayers were answered, I was actually helped. It took them all Saturday, from open to close, to perform a very dangerous procedure that helped save my very life. So now what? Rest. I slept all of Sunday. You see, I had just detoxed myself from Methadone, which is basically a synthetic heroin, and since the idea of their program is completely against ever getting off of it, and my pain tolerance nearly intolerable at this point, but with all of my Strengths, I had to find my baby and get him back. So any of that self pity crap went straight out the window and the chains of my addiction were no longer weighing me down. Boy I was pitiful. Still hanging on to some pride. You know those strengths I mentioned well here’s the part they kick it into full gear. You know why because I held on tight to that little bit of hope that I can do something different and that I deserved that little boy and in awe and wonder knowing that he could grow up to help change the world. That Hamlet’s, “Ophelia” cry, “Woe is me” yeah that, that thinking was almost my complete downfall in this case but once again overturned with strength[God] and his unfailing, selfless never ending love. I just couldn’t see my part in everything because of just how bad it really was. I was too busy surviving all the time and was forced to be without a second to dream of bigger pictures. My entire life has been about survival. I’ve been full of pride before and maybe even some in this paper at times but in reality I am none of this without the help of others and of God, and don’t deserve to even say I have any strengths at all. If anything we have strengths. Just reminded that I am not alone. In California what happens when your child is removed and you are released from jail, there are really no given instructions on exactly how to get them back, so luckily I had some help. I was a heroin addict for almost 13 years and was assaulted and conceived this baby because God told me to and I messed it up. Almost lost it. Now I had to use my God given strengths of creativity and insight to inspire and determinedly convince everyone that I am a safe, decisive, altruistically, loving mother and even I couldn’t do that alone. I had help. Therefore my strength is also found in you. That was the plan and so we set out with the hope that God would forgive me and still keep his promise of providing for us. It is said that, “When Advocates come to believe that something is important, they pursue that goal with a conviction and energy that can catch others off guard.” As it seems already, I like what they say about this; “Advocates will rock the boat if they must.” So that’s just what I did and almost always do. With help, I continued on and with only the clothes on my back and shoes on my feet determined and passionate and in exactly 3 months [my deadline] I obtained Section 8 and a beautiful 1 bedroom home with a fenced in yard, near the YMCA and local Community Center. After 3 long years of repeated, required services, overcoming weird illnesses, and addiction, we persevered by the grace of a loving God. Although, my son was in the adoption stage and set to be placed for good somewhere else. I proved that my circumstances had changed and my son was placed with me at that very moment and now, by the grace of God, my case is finally closed. The case of rarity indeed. We are both doing great because of my self awareness and my complete and
  5. 5. 5 cherished love of God. I Just don’t give up. Understanding these results I am able to continue on being the best I can be for me and my son. I try at least. I know some won’t even do that. Weaknesses: Oh boy, here we go. According to the Myers Briggs Advocate Results as weaknesses we are “sensitive, extremely private, perfectionistic, always need to have a cause, and can burn out easily.” Nothing special, I identify with every single one of these, for starters it explains here how I react because I am sensitive: “When someone challenges or criticizes Advocates’ principles or values, they are likely to receive an alarmingly strong response.” Volatile today, I am the type of person that if you criticize my core values I am liable to place you in your seat with graceful conviction. The thing is I can be defensive and that used to be a huge downfall and something that I have worked at my whole life to try and lessen. Which in our world we are forced to lessen. Although now that I’ve become older I am not so defensive in every case like when I was younger. You can ask my family. I was pretty bad as a kid, I would cry when people used racial comments and defend them till I was so red I could have exploded. They always, to this day, laugh at me for that. I am also sensitive to others emotions and feelings to where I can burn out easily and have to recharge and recuperate sometimes days at a time. I am also a perfectionist which can even halt or prolong something I am doing just to get it perfect. I always need to have a cause or a destination for instance it says, “If routine tasks feel like they are getting in the way – or worse yet, there is no goal at all – they will feel restless and disappointed.” It’s like when I am driving, I don’t joy ride ever or go somewhere without preparing myself first it has to have a plan so I can choose my escape route if necessary. Basically if there is no goal, there is no prize therefore, with lost sight of the bigger picture and entire purpose, as it explained, I get irritable and discontent. Or even in conversation, in the back of my mind, I’m always looking for the cause and will easily become irritated if there isn’t one. I am very unfond of complaining. III. Romantic Relationships In any relationship it clearly defines me here when it says we are, “Not ones for casual encounters, people with the Advocate personality type instead look for depth and meaning in their relationships.” It already takes a lot for me to be open, especially because I have to have a cause and I based it around being sexually assaulted multiple times. It takes a lot for me to trust someone. Upon taking this personality test, I used to think it took alot to open up and I’d distrust because I had been sexually assaulted. Maybe because I was so young and didn't understand that it’s just how I am naturally. Come to find out that’s just my personality without any bad experience explaining that behavior. Great news for me in discovering myself. Luckily now I have Robert, he is a man that is authentic, hardworking, stable, a little rough around the edges and a huge heart. Which it explains here, “Advocates will go out of their way to seek out people who share their desire for authenticity, and out of their way to avoid those who don’t, especially when looking for a partner.” I love him so much. It’s funny because in the Chinese birth calendar, he is an Ox and I’m a wood rat which it is said are very compatible. I'm
  6. 6. 6 going to ask him to take the personality test to find out more about our compatibility and discover ways we can grow as a couple. At times I feel as if he misjudges me which is usual but in this case I would actually rather not be and be recognized as an Assertive Advocate with dreams and a vision of future that I am capable of accomplishing but I can’t figure out how to be anything acceptable for anyone so I just drive myself insane instead since my strength is definitely no mind reader. It’s crazy because I was identifying as a lesbian most my life until I had my son, then I realized finally, I needed help and big time. When I noticed him and his genuine, authentic nature I jumped. Right out my seat. He’s supportive and funny and gives me plenty of space, just what I needed. We have been together for 2 years now and I am not going anywhere else that’s for sure. Before Robert, I was with a girl for 8 years and definitely stayed together way past the breaking point, so yes I am just like they described and not at all up for casual encounters. I just wish I didn’t give out so much crazy that it gives any space for not requiring their best treatment possible. Well, At least there is effort. IV. Friendships Remaining true to myself, “The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend.” - HENRY DAVID THOREAU. This quote is true for me because it’s just as simple as that. A friend to me is someone who can hold your secrets, and give you advice and make you laugh when you're being silly. Someone who enjoys providing the little things just to make you smile. Simply I see they explained it here as, “People with this personality type seek out others who share their passions, interests, and beliefs. They create friendships with people with whom they can explore philosophies and subjects that they believe are truly meaningful.” For me this is ideal but almost out of this world to discover in my case. I don’t have many friends that excite me on this level, yet. Searching, yes but now that I’m home, EZ and I are probably inside doing art and I have missed out on many hopeful, philosophical explorations. Discovering deeper into this profile I read that, “Meanwhile, Advocates are very insightful and have a particular knack for seeing beyond others’ disguises. Sometimes to me this can be a curse because we all know the truth is out there and I always seem to find it. They are able to interpret others’ intentions quickly and easily and weed out those who they deem incompatible.” These days, this is very true for me and is mostly why I keep to myself. Although, The world needs people like me and I am just planning and creating the greatest sweet spot. V. Parenthood It’s not as simple as it sounds people, “As parents, Advocates will tend to look at their relationships with their children as opportunities to learn and grow with someone they care about. They will also work to achieve another important goal – raising their children to be
  7. 7. 7 independent and all-around good people.” My son is definitely independent and is an awesomely good person. He brings home awards for it, constantly. He was awarded with Responsibility, The principal's award, The teacher's favorite award, Kind kid alerted and always admired for his will to help anyone in need. Confidently speaking, Proudley, I can say he takes after me. I just wish he was like that to everyone. This is very true when it states, “Advocates may even find themselves “guilting” their children into following their path in their weaker moments. Despite this, Advocate personalities will also push their children to think independently, make their own choices, and develop their own beliefs.” I do this quite often where I want him to be good all the time and when that isn’t happening I can be a lecturer and a half. We’ve invented a check chart for rewarded good behaviors like independent self care such as getting dressed and brushing his teeth which is working out great. If he earns five checks, he gets a reward [in any job you earn a check], which now the repeated “Why” do I have to do that, has turned into “How” am I getting rewarded and the struggling “When” the reward is going to be here, which to me is definite progress. “What now”, is always the motivation that drives me. VI. Career Paths Although career options have been a complete struggle because I have made too many bad decisions it says, “Roles as counselors, psychologists, doctors, life coaches, and spiritual guides are all attractive options.” This is exactly what I am attracted to with a little artistic value added of course. So my heart’s desire is to obtain a Masters in Psychology and become an Art Therapist because I want to be certified in anything. Then ultimately open up my own wearhouse and non profit, hosting events and therapeutic workshops, promoting healing and positivity and all out fun. I was a little proud to read “a spiritual guide”. I was sort of thinking, “oooooh sounds important”. I’ll try though like I have always. Hopefully one day I catch a break and then I’m sure I’ll celebrate and screw it up again. Funny as it sounds,“Advocates often pursue expressive careers such as writing, effective communicators that they are, and author many popular blogs, stories, and screenplays. Right up my alley. Music, photography, design, and art are viable options too, and they all can focus on deeper themes of personal growth, morality, and spirituality.” I really like what it says here about writing and communicating. The communicating part can be exhaustingly strategic where in most cases verbally I’m lazy and defective. It's funny because I think I am a better writer for that very reason but in all actuality I can be way too honest. I guess I’m just with less Flo when I speak, and when I write I am a tad bit more alruistic, I don’t know. Music is my life, my soul and the very best of my heart. I absolutely love photography, design and anything artistic and will always pursue that sort of lifestyle and career. I am also very spiritual and personal growth is my exercise. I have always believed in having some sort of morals, please, which I’m not perfect or anything I am human when it comes to the expectations I conjure up but standards people. The hatred I see and experience is heartbreaking and I am on a mission to conquer it with Love and Art and a little comedy to help others to push past the very enemy that I defeat on a daily basis which is in my mind by experience. Just because I’ve been through it and continuously I’m learning through how to at least be amusing if not anything else.
  8. 8. 8 I am excited about finding my sweet spot and completing a successful plan for my future, which is unusual as I do not prefer to talk about myself in fact it makes me uneasy and sick. This whole process is a vulnerability conquest to me. Well I figure, at least celebrities can mess up and nothing terrible happens, maybe some publicity but that's not bad. Who cares what people say. I have always had that problem and not having friends sure I don’t see many ever. It’s just another unrealistic sweet spot, call me a dreamer. VII. Workplace Habits Sounds like a CEO selfishly when they say, “People with this personality type need to know that their work helps people and promotes their own personal growth. Their work must be in line with their values, principles, and beliefs all the way.” This is ideal for me because I notice I won’t stay anywhere long if it is not in line with what I believe in or find acceptable, but on the other hand I always look for the good in whatever I am doing as far as work but it doesn’t last long and this helped me see where I can grow and get better by advancing educationally and doing what I love to do. Wow now this explains me exactly, “Oftentimes, the best way for Advocate personalities to achieve this is not to have to answer to others’ rules at all. Instead, they should strive to be their own boss, neither above nor below anyone else, just directly interacting with the people and ideas that are important to them.” I suffer from a Mental Illness that I’m not so cut out for the dependable 9-5 paying job. I’m more of an independently structured I know my limits type.That’s why I think being an Art Therapist suits me well, in art you just feel and I am good at that. Art helps heal my hurts and scars. Art is a place where there are no stressful rules, ones that with my personality feel compelled and strickened to follow, although I love rules I just love my own rules. It’s weird because I get all bent out of shape to follow them, so I just prefer my own in my own space. VIII. Conclusion In conclusion, I have learned that the Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling and Judging type personalities otherwise known as Advocates are completely rare, making up less than 1 percent of the entire population. Which is a relief. Which also to me explains everything. I tirelessly look and sometimes expect the same from others when in reality I’ve learned that it’s just unrealistic expectations. Which in fact helped me realize that it’s okay that I’m different. Differences can be useful and I have strengths and weaknesses just like anyone else. I also realize that my romantic relationships and friendships are not based on experience but in fact personality traits and overall preference and vision. I’ve also come to understand different career explorations and new possibilities with ways to get there, ones that enhance my overall well being by helping others and remembering to practice self care in doing so. I’ve explored my hopeful workforce habits and in all reality, The Advocate Personality type describes me in every way and I’ve shared with you some of the reasons why. “In the end, it’s your actions, how you respond to circumstances, that reveals your character.” Cate Blanchett. My character and very purpose in life, found in the sweet spot ultimately is in your beautifully reflected, artistic, masterpiece.
  9. 9. 9 My Sweet Spot: Art Therapy This project was worthwhile as it gave me the space and time to reflect on my past, present and future in all honesty. It guided me to growth and allowed vulnerability, resulting in self discovered pathways to a successful dream. I learned that although being a rare type my strengths and even weaknesses can be shared and useful to someone else's overall well being and healing process. Sharing what I have been through can give someone else the feeling that I’ve been there too and sometimes that's just what we need. I appreciate the time and very thought of this project because it’s straight from the heart and truly admirable. It’s a great feeling when you have the proof of someone who truly cares. In gratitude, I did find a sweet spot and my next steps to also living my sweet spot, as an Art Therapist. Upon researching this profession, I gathered the necessary steps and requirements in order to make this happen. I found first the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary for someone to be successful in this position. As far as education, Art therapy knowledge is based around counseling and therapy, psychology, sociology and even anthropology which studies human societies and overall cultural development. Studying music, dance, visual arts and the boterismo style of sculpture. I noticed the skills and abilities desired for this position actually matched up with my
  10. 10. 10 personality type. Things like helping others and having empathetic sensitivity, even applying rules to a change for the better sounds challenging and although they are I try. Diving deeper into research, I discovered that California does not actually license Art Therapy which is an outrage and should be questioned immediately. I do see that changing in the future though for the better I presume. Overall, I need a Masters Degree in Psychology and be labeled as a Marriage and Family Therapist, yikes. This makes me nervous. You see I also found that I have to meet up with all LPCC requirements in California and pass a criminal background check in order to become licensed. Unfortunately it falls under Felony Child Abuse. With that being said and sadly discovered I can earn a degree in something else artistic. I have to support me and my son financially eventually. Therefore having a plan A B and C even though this was Y. I got a Z to try again. In planning, I can make an appointment with a counselor, Fabiola Beck and discuss different career options that could work with my strengths and varied weaknesses. I can continue to pray about a change to come around for the success and happiness of my future. I can learn to forgive myself for the mistakes I have made and try and push past them by taking care of self and remembering too. Seeing if the expungement of my record could be a possibility especially if I continue to show my strengths and beautify my weaknesses. I will continue on in furthering my education for the best of this world and my beautiful son Elijah. I will make a stand for what I believe in and stay strong and continue on with all my might, in whatever it takes. Therefore proving myself to be, in a complete state of Confident Individualism, standing tall as a Diplomat and strongly Assertive as an Advocate. Living my Sweet Spot in Art Therapy. Meeting Notes: All parts are complete, work on your quotations integrations, make sure you are “framing” putting your words around all quotes and make sure they flow well (make good sense). Remove all bolding from the body of the text, but you can still bold all of the headings. Making appt today to see counselor to get semester x semester plan to add to the document before submitting next Monday. Research scholarships, grants, and programs for people with felony convictions.

