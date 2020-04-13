Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROM-COM TV EPISODE POSTER ‘PETALS FOR PICTURES’- CITY CREATURES APPROPRIATE IMAGE MOOD-BOARD CONNOR MOREWOOD DE MONTFORT U...
THINGS TO NOTE… • GROUNDING. • HIGH DETAIL SURROUNDING THE SUBJECT. • QUIRKY AND FUN- LOTS OF ENERGY. • WHITE BACKGROUND W...
'Petals for Pictures'- Rom-Com Poster Mood-Board.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

'Petals for Pictures'- Rom-Com Poster Mood-Board.

17 views

Published on

Connor Morewood
De Montfort University.
Media & Communications- New Media 2.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

'Petals for Pictures'- Rom-Com Poster Mood-Board.

  1. 1. ROM-COM TV EPISODE POSTER ‘PETALS FOR PICTURES’- CITY CREATURES APPROPRIATE IMAGE MOOD-BOARD CONNOR MOREWOOD DE MONTFORT UNIVERSITY NEW MEDIA 2: CREATIVE PROJECT
  2. 2. THINGS TO NOTE… • GROUNDING. • HIGH DETAIL SURROUNDING THE SUBJECT. • QUIRKY AND FUN- LOTS OF ENERGY. • WHITE BACKGROUND WITH HUGE TEXT- SHOWING SOLELY THE SUBJECT(S). • COLOUR PALLET OF RED/PINK (ROMANTIC CONNOTATIONS).

×