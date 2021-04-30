COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=B07BF6W4RJ bWhat can you do with your Instant Pot? A lot more than dinner! Here are 50 projects anyone can make FULLBOOK 8212Readhandmade soap, infused liqueurs, tie dye, and much more!bThe Instant Pot is no longer just for food! This revolutionary home appliance is taking DIY to a whole new level. After going viral with his discovery of how to make wine in the Instant Pot, and then writing Instant Pot Magic, chef and blogger David Murphy has curated an astounding collection of creative crafts and projects you can make in your Instant Pot! Break out your favorite appliance and everyday ingredients, and learn the insider tips and tricks to make the most of your Instant Pot. Projects include: spReadHandmade soaps and lotionsTie dye any clothing itemHomemade lip balmHerb-infused olive oilInfused flavorful liqueursWax candle tutorialAnd more!These crafts and hacks could even double as homemade gifts!