Subsidio Junio 2020

A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 1
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 2 ¡HERMANOS Y HERMANAS ARGENTINOS! Entramos en este mes de junio, mes d...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 3 María, Madre del Pueblo, esperanza nuestra, hermosa Virgen del Valle,...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 4 MEMORIA DE LA BIENAVENTURADA “VIRGEN MARÍA, MADRE DE LA IGLESIA “ La ...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 5 La estrecha relación entre María y la Iglesia justifica un intercambi...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 6 como si dijéramos, para administrarlo y repartirlo ministerialmente. ...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 7 es la célula germinal y su plenitud. Pues Ella ha llegado ya a esa pl...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 8 Bienaventurada Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia Memoria de la bienav...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 9 Anunciación: con su sí la Virgen permite al Señor entrar en la histor...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 10 160º aniversario de la primera aparición de la Virgen en Lourdes. En...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 11 en textos de algunos autores espirituales e incluso en el magisterio...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 12 Francisco: "María se mestizó para ser Madre de todos" El papa Franci...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 13 Domingo 7 de Junio - Solemnidad de la Santísima Trinidad Este tema n...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 14 en todo a nosotros, excepto en el pecado). Si alargamos un poco nues...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 15 Sagradas Escrituras, María aparece en los momentos más importantes d...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 16 «la plenitud de los tiempos», María no sólo es visitada y habitada p...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 17 entre María y el Espíritu; por ello, aunque la gracia recibida ha si...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 18 María y el Padre eterno Finalmente, trataremos de abordar en nuestra...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 19 semejanza. Esto hace, por otro lado, que el hijo busque, no sólo ide...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 20 A lo largo de los siglos, la Iglesia y los santos han animado a los ...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 21 7. Es mandamiento de la Iglesia asistir a Misa domingos y días de pr...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 22
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 23 María nos atrae a la Eucaristía. Afirma el Venerable Juan Pablo II: ...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 24 María, la Eucaristía y la Iglesia. María nos conduce a la Eucaristía...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 25 La devoción al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús es de origen medieval. Comen...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 26 salvación (cf. Jn 19, 34), «es considerado como el principal indicad...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 27 (4) Seré su refugio en su vida y sobre todo en la muerte. (5) Bendec...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 28 Responsorio V./ Cristo, por amor, nos lavó de toda culpa con su sang...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 29
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 30 Hay dos Corazones humanos que laten en el Cielo. El de Jesús, y el d...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 31 Inmaculado Corazón de María Sábado 20 de Junio https://www.youtube.c...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 32 en las arenas del preciosismo francés, que impregna los textos de sa...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 33 Santa Sede concedió en 1765 un oficio propio festivo al Sagrado Cora...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 34 terreno fecundo. A lo largo de todo el AT se impone frecuentemente a...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 35 Rosario, con intención de darme reparación". Junto con la devoción a...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 36 SALMO 1Sam 2, 1. 4-5. 6-7. 8abcd (R.: cf. 1a) R. Mi corazón se regoc...
A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 37 El regresó con sus padres a Nazaret y vivía sujeto a ellos. Su madre...
Subsidio Junio 2020

  1. 1. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 1
  2. 2. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 2 ¡HERMANOS Y HERMANAS ARGENTINOS! Entramos en este mes de junio, mes del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, y de la fiesta mayor que es Corpus Christi para acercarnos más al Corazón Eucarístico del Amor. Es Jesús quién nos anima, acompaña y guía en la barca, aún en estos tiempos en que muchos no podemos llegar a él sacramentalmente, lo hacemos espiritualmente a través de las misas que seguimos en las redes, radios y televisión. María Madre de la Eucaristía y madre del Amor hermoso, nos anima en este camino de crecimiento de nuestra fe. Ella como los primeros cristianos en las catacumbas, que habrán estado como nosotros encerrados en sus casas, se dejaron animar y guiar por el Espíritu Santo, y se sostuvieron en la palabra de Dios y la oración. Compartamos y viralicemos en este mes de junio este subsidio, puede ser medio de conversión y camino de santificación de muchos hermanos y hermanas. Puede ser esperanza para muchos argentinos que se sienten golpeados por esta pandemia.
  3. 3. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 3 María, Madre del Pueblo, esperanza nuestra, hermosa Virgen del Valle, ayúdanos a renovar nuestra fe y nuestra alegría cristiana. Tú que albergaste al Hijo de Dios hecho carne, enséñanos a hacer vida el Evangelio, para transformar la historia de nuestra Patria. Tú que nos diste el ejemplo de tu hogar en Nazaret, haz que en nuestras familias recibamos y cuidemos la vida y cultivemos la concordia y el amor. Tú que al pie de la cruz te mantuviste firme, y viviste el alegre consuelo de la resurrección, enséñanos a ser fuertes en las dificultades y a caminar como resucitados. Tú que eres signo de una nueva humanidad, impúlsanos a ser promotores de amistad social y a estar cerca de los débiles y necesitados. Tú que proclamaste las maravillas del Señor, consíguenos un nuevo ardor misionero para llevar a todos la Buena Noticia. Anímanos a salir sin demora al encuentro de los hermanos, para anunciar el amor de Dios reflejado en la entrega total de Jesucristo. Madre preciosa, recibe todo el cariño de este pueblo argentino que siempre experimentó tu presencia amorosa y tu valiosa intercesión. Gracias Madre. Amén. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ynd-u8o7vwk Letra y Música: Hna. María Valeria González Ferreyra EC María, mujer buscadora de las huellas que Dios ha dejado, escondidas como un gran tesoro en lo simple y en lo cotidiano. María, mujer que escuchaste la Palabra de Dios con tu pueblo, respondiste discípula dócil, engendrando en tu alma primero. Hoy tus hijos del norte y del sur, Peregrinos en esta Argentina, nos unimos pidiéndote Madre, que nos traigas con Cristo la vida. Para que haya más pan y trabajo, para que se fecunde esta tierra, que tengamos tus gestos, María, Madre del Pueblo, esperanza nuestra. María, madre generosa, te llamamos bienaventurada, como Dios preferís a los pobres, en el débil es fuerte su gracia. María, madre que caminas con tus hijos tejiendo la historia, educándonos en el servicio, traduciendo el amor en las obras. María, discípula humilde, aprendiste en fe y esperanza, ayúdanos a ser misioneros del que es vida y la da en abundancia. María, madre de familia, que a todos nos querés en la mesa donde Cristo es el pan que se parte y poniendo en común se hace fiesta. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0- uDGBDQU3k&t=14s
  4. 4. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 4 MEMORIA DE LA BIENAVENTURADA “VIRGEN MARÍA, MADRE DE LA IGLESIA “ La Iglesia es semejante en todo a María. Dio a luz a la cabeza de la Iglesia, y ésta engendra constantemente hijos que forman el cuerpo místico de la cabeza. Engendra y da a luz sus hijos por medio de la predicación de la palabra y la administración de los sacramentos. La fuente bautismal es el fecundo seno materno del que constantemente brotan nuevos hijos. En una inscripción del baptisterio de Letrán se dice: "En esta fuente la Iglesia, nuestra madre, de su seno virginal da a luz los hijos que ha concebido bajo el aliento de Dios." En la bendición del agua bautismal se dice esta oración: "Mirad, Señor, a vuestra Iglesia y multiplicad en ella nuevos hijos, Vos, que con el torrente de vuestra gracia alegráis vuestra ciudad y en todo el mundo abrís hoy las fuentes del bautismo para renovar las gentes, a fin de que, con el imperio de vuestra majestad, reciban la gracia de vuestro Hijo Unigénito por virtud del Espíritu Santo. El cual, con la secreta intervención de su divinidad fecunde este agua destinada a la regeneración de los hombres, para que, habiendo recibido esta fuente divina la santificación vea salir de su seno purísimo la nueva generación, heredera del cielo". Aún con más firmeza y perfección resuenan las alabanzas de la Iglesia madre-virgen en la liturgia oriental. María concibe y da a luz en el Espíritu Santo; también la Iglesia concibe y da a luz en el Espíritu Santo. María da a luz para una nueva creación, y la Iglesia da a luz a los nuevos hombres. Pero la relación entre María y la Iglesia va más allá del mero paralelo. Es una relación de origen, pues los alumbramientos de la Iglesia están condicionados por el parto de María. Lo nacido de María vino al mundo como cabeza de una nueva humanidad. Su parto está ordenado a los alumbramientos de la Iglesia, como la cabeza al cuerpo. A la inversa, los partos de la Iglesia se reflejan en el de María, consuman en cierto sentido lo que comenzó por aquél. De esa manera, el parto de María y los de la Iglesia forman un todo único. Sólo por su concurso nace el "Cristo Total", o sea, el Cristo que se compone de cabeza y cuerpo. María tiene en esto importancia fundamental. La Iglesia recibe lo que Ella realizó y lo continúa como corresponde al plan divino de salvación. María dio a luz a Uno. Pero puesto que de este primer nacimiento se siguen el nacimiento de muchos por la Iglesia, resulta ser María madre de muchos. La Iglesia da a luz a muchos. Pero por ser todos ellos miembros de un cuerpo, se puede también decir de ella que da a luz a uno, siendo madre de la unidad. "El cuerpo de la Iglesia, como su cabeza, nace del Espíritu Santo y de la Iglesia virgen; y de todas las gentes, como de diversos miembros, se constituye un solo hombre nuevo", dice Guitmundo de Aversa.
  5. 5. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 5 La estrecha relación entre María y la Iglesia justifica un intercambio de afirmaciones, de manera que se puede decir de una lo que en primer lugar se afirma de la otra, y a la inversa. Existe una especie de perichoresis y una comunicación de idiomas como dice Scheeben. Así se llama a María madre de la Iglesia, por dar a luz al Cristo asociado a su cuerpo místico. Ocasionalmente, algunos Padres llaman a la Iglesia madre de Cristo, incluso madre de Dios por engendrar al cuerpo vivificado por la cabeza, Cristo. Se podían alegar las palabras de Cristo de que quienes creen en El son su madre y hermanos. Dice así San Gregorio en una homilía: "Debemos saber que quien es hermano y hermana de Cristo en la fe, es su madre por la predicación, pues, como quien dice, da a luz al Señor engendrándole en el corazón de los oyentes. Es su madre, pues por su palabra se engendra el amor del Señor en el espíritu del prójimo". De modo parecido declara Haymon: "El mismo Señor dice en el Evangelio: "Quienquiera que cumpla la voluntad de mi Padre", etc.... La Iglesia es considerada como madre y como hijo. Porque cuando conduce a alguno a la fe es madre, o sea, le reengendra en la fuente bautismal. En aquellos, en cambio, que se acercan al bautismo y confiesan creer en Cristo, es hijo". San Agustín explica que, como se dice de la Iglesia que es madre de Cristo, se puede decir de Cristo también que es hijo de la Iglesia. Es más, Cristo nace de nuevo todos los días, es decir, siempre que un hombre se hace cristiano. El monje Anastasio del Monte Sinaí explica hasta el saludo del ángel aplicándolo a la Iglesia: "Bendita eres entre las mujeres tú, vida única, tú, madre vivificante de los fieles, excelsa madre de Cristo, tú, Iglesia santa; y bendito es el fruto de tu vientre, el pueblo único de todas las naciones vivas". Cuán estrechamente se corresponden el parto de María y los alumbramientos de la Iglesia, se deduce del hecho de que María dio a luz a su Hijo corporalmente, pero alumbró espiritualmente a todo el género humano a una nueva vida; mientras que la Iglesia da a luz espiritualmente a sus hijos a la vida celeste, pero ejerce en la Eucaristía una especie de función maternal con relación a Jesucristo. Feckes lo expresa así: "Como María engendra al Cristo terreno, así la Iglesia al Cristo eucarístico. A la manera como la vida de María gira en torno a la educación y custodia de Cristo, la vida y preocupación más íntima de la Iglesia giran en torno al don Eucarístico; como María regala al mundo el Cristo terreno para que su santa carne lo redima y nazcan hijos de Dios, así la carne y sangre eucarísticas de la Iglesia forman los hijos vivos de Dios. Como María coofrece el sacrificio junto a la cruz, también lo hace la Iglesia toda, por su parte, en cada santa Misa. Como María concibe el tesoro total de las gracias de la Redención para administrarlo espiritualmente como abogada, también la Iglesia lo ha concebido y lo concibe en cada santo sacrificio de nuevo,
  6. 6. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 6 como si dijéramos, para administrarlo y repartirlo ministerialmente. Como María es la celestial y auténtica abogada cerca de su Hijo, así también la Iglesia tiene la fuerza auténtica y poderosa de la oración por sus hijos". María y la Iglesia se unen en el modo virginal de su alumbramiento pues ambas conciben y dan a luz en el Espíritu Santo, no a la manera biológica de la generación natural. Por la virtud del Espíritu Santo concibió María a su Hijo y le dio a luz a la vida terrena. Por la misma virtud engendra la Iglesia a sus hijos a una nueva vida en el Espíritu Santo. Los Padres ven en su fe lo que tienen de común en la virginidad. Por la fe en el Señor, María y la Iglesia son una misma cosa. Por la fe se entregó María a Dios sin reservas. Ya antes de concebir corporalmente había concebido a Dios por la fe. Por ella permanece fiel a su vocación hasta la hora de la Cruz. Su fe se mantiene inconmovible también el día de viernes santo. Si la Iglesia es la comunidad de los fieles cristianos, en aquel día la vida del cuerpo místico se recoge en María. El sábado santo era ella la única en quien se representaba la Iglesia, pues en todos los demás la fe se apagó u oscureció. Según San Buenaventura, María es aquella en quien permaneció firme e inconmovible la fe de la Iglesia. Por la misma fe se entrega la Iglesia a Jesucristo. Según San Agustín, la fe incorrupta es la virginidad del corazón. Para Pedro Damiano, la Iglesia es virgen porque guarda incólume e inviolable la fe. La Iglesia se guarda de las herejías, pues la herejía es pérdida de la virginidad. Hemos de suponer que María al pie de la cruz aprendió lo que el Resucitado hizo presente a los discípulos de Emaús que en Cristo se cumplieron las antiguas profecías y que El debía sufrirlo todo para entrar así en su gloria. Miró la cruz con inteligencia de creyente en nombre de la Iglesia, y reconoció en ella la voz unánime de todas las Escrituras del Antiguo y del Nuevo Testamento y el sentido último de todo acontecer. Su corazón fue traspasado entonces por la espada del dolor, como había profetizado Simeón. Aceptó el dolor en nombre de la Iglesia, que hasta el fin de la tiempos participa por la fe en la cruz del Señor. María es también el prototipo de la Iglesia en cuanto a la plenitud de gracia y santidad. Está llena del Espíritu Santo y vive en su atmósfera celestial, como también la Iglesia. Es, como ésta, la virgen fiel, inmaculada, el jardín cerrado, la fuente sellada, el tesoro escondido, la torre de David, la casa de oro, la tierra bendita, el santuario del Paráclito, el trono de Dios, la vid mística, la luz inextinguible, el centro de la ortodoxia, la aurora de la mañana que anuncia la salvación. Las letanías marianas son a menudo letanías de la Iglesia, y a la inversa. Si la Iglesia es el ámbito en que nace la nueva humanidad, María
  7. 7. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 7 es la célula germinal y su plenitud. Pues Ella ha llegado ya a esa plenitud, hacia la que marcha el pueblo de Dios en peregrinación larga e incansable. María dio cabida en su corazón, conservó en él y recibió, en la venida del Espíritu Santo, lo que atestigua la predicación eclesiástica. En Ella se ha realizado, de manera única e irrepetible en plenitud total, lo que participa cada miembro de la Iglesia. Por eso, para dar el fruto de la fe, tiene que morar en cada uno el alma de María que glorifica al Señor, y su espíritu, que se regocija en Dios. Cada fiel cristiano, en su entrega al Señor, es marial, como la Iglesia entera lo es en su fe. TEOLOGIA DOGMATICA VIII LA VIRGEN MARIA RIALP. MADRID 1961.Págs. 281-284 María, mujer de la Iglesia Mons. Mario Antonio Cargnello, arzobispo de Salta María es la mujer de la Iglesia: Es la madre de los Apóstoles, que los reúne, que se reúne con ellos y que reúne a los fieles de su hijo en torno a los Apóstoles. El lugar de María es la Iglesia. Nunca en nombre de la Virgen podríamos dividir a la Iglesia. No es digno de devoción mariana olvidar nuestra pertenencia a la Iglesia. María siempre nos reúne en torno a la Iglesia. Así nació la devoción a la Virgen del Milagro. El pueblo vino al Templo, el pueblo se encontró con María que nos dirigía hacia la Eucaristía y hoy nos sigue dirigiendo. El pueblo se encontró con que tenía que retomar y redescubrir la imagen del Milagro, que la Iglesia, en la persona de Fray Francisco de Vitoria se la había legado a esta Salta y así lo vivió desde siempre. María llega a este pueblo, en este gesto de mujer compasiva que al pie del Sagrario muda de colores. Ella nos hace ser más Iglesia y siempre fue así. Aparte celebremos la Eucaristía, queridos hermanos, ella está con nosotros, con Jesús. Siempre comparte nuestra Eucaristía, aunque este día pareciera que sintiéramos más fuerte su presencia. Al celebrar en este día la memoria de la cruz, recibamos a la Virgen en nuestra casa, en nuestro corazón, y vivamos en la unión con Cristo en el espíritu de María que se expresa en el Magnificat, que cantamos respondiendo a la Palabra de Dios. El Magnificat es alabanza, memoria y anticipación escatológica. ‘Mi alma canta la grandeza del Señor’. ‘El Señor ha hecho cosas maravillosas’, ‘Él derriba del trono a los poderosos y enaltece a los humildes’. Somos también nosotros hombres de la alabanza, de la memoria y de la escatología. Aprendamos a mirar más allá de nuestros límites y descubrir la presencia del Señor que nos es traído por María. Renovemos la confianza en el Señor que sigue obrando. Alabémoslo con María y alabemos a ella, la nueva Ester. Hagamos memoria. En estos días hemos hablado mucho de la memoria cristiana. Cristo es la memoria que recrea la posibilidad de vivir un presente, no desde los fracasos sino desde su palabra. Y anticipemos el cielo, viviendo como hijos de Dios y de María. Fuente: aica.org
  8. 8. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 8 Bienaventurada Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia Memoria de la bienaventurada Virgen María, madre de la Iglesia, a quien Cristo encomendó sus discípulos para que, perseverando en la oración al Espíritu Santo, cooperaran en el anuncio del Evangelio “Junto a la cruz de Jesús, estaba su madre y la hermana de su madre, María, mujer de Cleofás, y María Magdalena. Al ver a la madre y cerca de ella al discípulo a quien él amaba, Jesús le dijo: «Mujer, aquí tienes a tu hijo». Luego dijo al discípulo: «Aquí tienes a tu madre». Y desde aquel momento, el discípulo la recibió en su casa. (Jn. 19,25-27) Es éste el pasaje del Evangelio que justifica el título de María Madre de la Iglesia, aquí personificada por el discípulo amado, Juan, a quien Jesús mismo confía a Nuestra Señora como hijo, para que sea regenerado a la vida divina como sólo ella puede hacerlo. No es, pues, simple devoción mariana rezar a la Virgen con este título, sino obedecer la voluntad de Jesús, tal como nos la transmite la Escritura: Él, con las palabras que pronuncia a punto de morir, pide a María que cuide de cada hombre, pero también pide a cada hombre que se sienta vinculado por una relación filial con Su madre. María en el centro del dogma de la salvación La devoción a María - como la devoción a la Cruz y a la Eucaristía- ha sido siempre un pilar fundamental de la fe, pero con la memoria de la “Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia” establecida en 2018, el Papa Francisco quiso hacer más. En primer lugar, consideró hasta qué punto la exaltación de esta devoción puede hacer bien a la Iglesia y puede aumentar el sentido materno en ella, pero de hecho ha puesto a María en el centro del dogma de la salvación. Hasta ese punto considerada sobre todo en su relación con Cristo, la piedad mariana desciende en realidad directamente de la fe en la Santísima Trinidad. Puesto que el Señor quiso que ella, una mujer humana, fuera la Madre del Hijo de Dios, sólo a través de ella el hombre podrá acceder a la misericordia divina. La maternidad de María comienza con la
  9. 9. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 9 Anunciación: con su sí la Virgen permite al Señor entrar en la historia; y su maternidad, por voluntad divina, no termina al pie de la Cruz, sino que se eterniza con el objetivo de llevar la imagen del Hijo en los hombres y entre los hombres. Además, la encontramos Madre, esta vez de los primeros creyentes, los Apóstoles, en el Cenáculo, en espera de la venida del Espíritu: de ahí el vínculo de esta memoria con la solemnidad de Pentecostés que el Papa Francisco quiso subrayar. Devoción a la Virgen en el Magisterio de los Papas El título de María Madre de la Iglesia tiene raíces profundas y ya está presente en el sentir eclesial de San Agustín y San León Magno. A lo largo de los siglos, la devoción mariana ha hecho sí que se haya rezado a María, atribuyéndole diversos títulos, pero el título específico de Madre de la Iglesia aparece en algunos textos de autores espirituales y en el Magisterio de Benedicto XIV y León XIII. Hay que llegar a Pablo VI, sin embargo, para el punto de inflexión. El 21 de noviembre de 1964, al término de la tercera sesión del Concilio Vaticano II, el Pontífice declaró a la Santísima Virgen “Madre de la Iglesia, es decir, de todo el pueblo cristiano, tanto de los fieles como de los pastores que la llaman la Madre Santísima”. Con esta decisión el Papa retoma el contenido sustancial del Credo de Nicea de 325 y sobre todo las decisiones de los Padres del Concilio de Éfeso (430) que definieron a María como “la verdadera madre de Dios”. En el Año Santo de la Reconciliación (1975), la Santa Sede propone una Misa votiva en honor a la Madre de la Iglesia, que luego se insertará en el Misal Romano, pero aún no en las memorias del Calendario Litúrgico. Sin embargo, en algunos países -por ejemplo Polonia y Argentina- y en algunas órdenes religiosas, la celebración de la memoria litúrgica de María, Madre de la Iglesia, está muy extendida y está incluida en sus calendarios particulares. En 1980, Juan Pablo II introdujo en las letanías lauretanas la veneración de la Virgen como Madre de la Iglesia. Esto nos lleva al 11 de febrero de 2018, día del
  10. 10. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 10 160º aniversario de la primera aparición de la Virgen en Lourdes. En esta ocasión, el Papa Francisco dispone que la memoria de la Santísima Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia, sea inscrita en el Calendario Romano -convirtiéndose así en universal- y sea celebrada cada año, el lunes después de Pentecostés. El decreto comienza afirmando que “la gozosa veneración otorgada a la Madre de Dios por la Iglesia en los tiempos actuales, a la luz de la reflexión sobre el misterio de Cristo y su naturaleza propia, no podía olvidar la figura de aquella Mujer (cf. Gál 4,4), la Virgen María, que es Madre de Cristo y, a la vez, Madre de la Iglesia”. Tres misterios del amor de Dios al mundo: la Cruz de Cristo, la Hostia y la Virgen «Esperamos que esta celebración, extendida a toda la Iglesia, recuerde a todos los discípulos de Cristo que, si queremos crecer y llenarnos del amor de Dios, es necesario fundamentar nuestra vida en tres realidades: la Cruz, la Hostia y la Virgen -Crux, Hostia et Virgo. Estos son los tres misterios que Dios ha dado al mundo para ordenar, fecundar, santificar nuestra vida interior y para conducirnos hacia Jesucristo. Son tres misterios para contemplar en silencio (R. Sarah, La fuerza del silencio, n. 57). DECRETO sobre la celebración de la bienaventurada Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia, en el Calendario Romano General La gozosa veneración otorgada a la Madre de Dios por la Iglesia en los tiempos actuales, a la luz de la reflexión sobre el misterio de Cristo y su naturaleza propia, no podía olvidar la figura de aquella Mujer (cf. Gál 4,4), la Virgen María, que es Madre de Cristo y, a la vez, Madre de la Iglesia. Esto estaba ya de alguna manera presente en el sentir eclesial a partir de las palabras premonitorias de san Agustín y de san León Magno. El primero dice que María es madre de los miembros de Cristo, porque ha cooperado con su caridad a la regeneración de los fieles en la Iglesia; el otro, al decir que el nacimiento de la Cabeza es también el nacimiento del Cuerpo, indica que María es, al mismo tiempo, madre de Cristo, Hijo de Dios, y madre de los miembros de su cuerpo místico, es decir, la Iglesia. Estas consideraciones derivan de la maternidad divina de María y de su íntima unión a la obra del Redentor, culminada en la hora de la cruz. En efecto, la Madre, que estaba junto a la cruz (cf. Jn 19, 25), aceptó el testamento de amor de su Hijo y acogió a todos los hombres, personificados en el discípulo amado, como hijos para regenerar a la vida divina, convirtiéndose en amorosa nodriza de la Iglesia que Cristo ha engendrado en la cruz, entregando el Espíritu. A su vez, en el discípulo amado, Cristo elige a todos los discípulos como herederos de su amor hacia la Madre, confiándosela para que la recibieran con afecto filial. María, solícita guía de la Iglesia naciente, inició la propia misión materna ya en el cenáculo, orando con los Apóstoles en espera de la venida del Espíritu Santo (cf. Hch 1,14). Con este sentimiento, la piedad cristiana ha honrado a María, en el curso de los siglos, con los títulos, de alguna manera equivalentes, de Madre de los discípulos, de los fieles, de los creyentes, de todos los que renacen en Cristo y también «Madre de la Iglesia», como aparece
  11. 11. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 11 en textos de algunos autores espirituales e incluso en el magisterio de Benedicto XIV y León XIII. De todo esto resulta claro en qué se fundamentó el beato Pablo VI, el 21 de noviembre de 1964, como conclusión de la tercera sesión del Concilio Vaticano II, para declarar va la bienaventurada Virgen María «Madre de la Iglesia, es decir, Madre de todo el pueblo de Dios, tanto de los fieles como de los pastores que la llaman Madre amorosa», y estableció que «de ahora en adelante la Madre de Dios sea honrada por todo el pueblo cristiano con este gratísimo título». Por lo tanto, la Sede Apostólica, especialmente después de haber propuesto una misa votiva en honor de la bienaventurada María, Madre de la Iglesia, con ocasión del Año Santo de la Redención (1975), incluida posteriormente en el Misal Romano, concedió también la facultad de añadir la invocación de este título en las Letanías Lauretanas (1980) y publicó otros formularios en el compendio de las misas de la bienaventurada Virgen María (1986); y concedió añadir esta celebración en el calendario particular de algunas naciones, diócesis y familias religiosas que lo pedían. El Sumo Pontífice Francisco, considerando atentamente que la promoción de esta devoción puede incrementar el sentido materno de la Iglesia en los Pastores, en los religiosos y en los fieles, así como la genuina piedad mariana, ha establecido que la memoria de la bienaventurada Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia, sea inscrita en el Calendario Romano el lunes después de Pentecostés y sea celebrada cada año. Esta celebración nos ayudará a recordar que el crecimiento de la vida cristiana, debe fundamentarse en el misterio de la Cruz, en la ofrenda de Cristo en el banquete eucarístico, y en la Virgen oferente, Madre del Redentor y de los redimidos. Por tanto, tal memoria deberá aparecer en todos los Calendarios y Libros litúrgicos para la celebración de la Misa y de la Liturgia de las Horas: los respectivos textos litúrgicos se adjuntan a este decreto y sus traducciones, aprobadas por las Conferencias Episcopales, serán publicadas después de ser confirmadas por este Dicasterio. Donde la celebración de la bienaventurada Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia, ya se celebra en un día diverso con un grado litúrgico más elevado, según el derecho particular aprobado, puede seguir celebrándose en el futuro del mismo modo. Sin que obste nada en contrario. En la sede de la Congregación para el Culto Divino y la Disciplina de los Sacramentos, a 11 de febrero de 2018, memoria de la bienaventurada Virgen María de Lourdes. Robert Card. Sarah Prefecto + Arthur Roche Arzobispo Secretario La memoria de la Santísima Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia, nos recuerda que la maternidad divina de María se extiende, por voluntad de Jesús mismo, a la maternidad de todos los hombres, es decir, a la Iglesia misma en el acto de la entrega. Desde 2018 se celebra el lunes después de Pentecostés. El Papa pide a la Virgen que nos ayude a fiarnos plenamente en el amor de Jesús, “sobre todo en los momentos de tribulación y de cruz, cuando nuestra fe está llamada a crecer y madurar”.
  12. 12. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 12 Francisco: "María se mestizó para ser Madre de todos" El papa Francisco presidió en último jueves en la Basílica de San Pedro la Santa Misa en la Solemnidad de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. En su homilía el Pontífice se centró en tres adjetivos de María: Mujer, madre y mestiza. “María es mujer. Es mujer, es señora, como dice el Nican mopohua. Mujer con el señorío de mujer. Se presenta como mujer, y se presenta con un mensaje de otro, es decir, es mujer, señora y discípula. A San Ignacio le gustaba llamarla Nuestra Señora. Y así es de sencillo, no pretende otra cosa: es mujer, discípula”, agregó el Santo Padre. Francisco señaló que la piedad cristiana “siempre buscó alabarla con nuevos títulos”: eran “títulos filiales”, dijo, “títulos del amor del pueblo de Dios”, pero que “no tocaban en nada ese ser mujer –discípula”. Y recordó que San Bernardo decía que “cuando hablamos de María nunca es suficiente la alabanza”. Los títulos de alabanza, “no tocaban para nada ese humilde discipulado de ella”, subrayó. “Fiel a su Maestro, que es su Hijo, el único Redentor, jamás quiso para sí tomar algo de su Hijo. Jamás se presentó como co-redentora, no: discípula”, puntualizó Francisco. María, comentó el Papa, nunca robó para sí nada de su Hijo, sino que lo sirvió porque es Madre. “María es Madre nuestra, es Madre de nuestros pueblos, es Madre de todos nosotros, es Madre de la Iglesia, pero es figura de la Iglesia también. Y es Madre de nuestro corazón, de nuestra alma. Algún Santo Padre dice que lo que se dice de María se puede decir, a su manera, de la Iglesia, y a su manera, del alma nuestra. Porque la Iglesia es femenina y nuestra alma tiene esa capacidad de recibir de Dios la gracia, y en cierto sentido los Padres la veían como femenina. No podemos pensar la Iglesia sin este principio mariano que se extiende”, enfatizó el papa Francisco. El Pontífice afirmó luego que cuando se busca el papel de la mujer en la Iglesia se puede ir "por la vía de la funcionalidad" porque la mujer "tiene funciones que cumplir en la Iglesia". Se trata de algo que, sin embargo, "nos deja a mitad de camino", puesto que "la mujer en la Iglesia va más allá" con ese principio mariano que "maternaliza" a la Iglesia, y la transforma "en la Santa Madre Iglesia". María, concluyó el Papa, se “nos quiso mestiza, se mestizó”. Pero no lo hizo “sólo con el Juan Dieguito, con el pueblo”, sino que ella se mestizó “para ser Madre de todos”, se mestizó “con la humanidad”. “Y, ¿por qué?” – planteó Francisco. “Porque ella mestizó a Dios”: “Y ese es el gran misterio: María Madre mestiza a Dios, verdadero Dios y verdadero hombre, en su Hijo”. “Cuando nos vengan con historias de que había que declararla esto, o hacer este otro dogma o esto, no nos perdamos en tonteras”, alentó Francisco: “María es mujer, es Nuestra Señora, María es Madre de su Hijo y de la Santa Madre Iglesia jerárquica y María es mestiza, mujer de nuestros pueblos, pero que mestizó a Dios”. Fuente: Vaticano News Diciembre 2019
  13. 13. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 13 Domingo 7 de Junio - Solemnidad de la Santísima Trinidad Este tema nos presenta la oportunidad de conocer con más profundidad la relación que existe entre María Santísima y el misterio central de nuestra fe que es el de Dios Trino, o lo que es lo mismo, la relación entre Aquélla por quien nos vino la redención con el Creador del universo. El nuevo milenio nos presenta la oportunidad de fortalecer la gracia de la conversión y replantear nuestra vida dentro de una perspectiva más evangélica, y para ello nada mejor que proponernos el modelo que la misma Trinidad pensó desde toda la eternidad: La Virgen María. Sin embargo, el estudio y reflexión del misterio que envuelve a María y a la Santísima Trinidad es tan complejo y maravilloso que se puede contemplar desde diferentes ópticas. Por ello, con gran reverencia y humildad ante tal misterio me permito invitarlos a reflexionar conmigo, en total contemplación, algunos de los elementos que dan luz a este misterio y que seguramente nos ayudarán no sólo a conocer y amar todavía más a Nuestra Madre, sino que, viendo su relación y participación en el misterio Trinitario, seguramente nos sentiremos invitados a imitarla y a buscar vivir como ella un relación íntima, profunda y personal con el Padre, el Hijo y el Espíritu Santo. El concepto de historia del mundo pagano es circular, es decir, para ellos todo se vuelve a repetir; nosotros, gracias a la revelación, consideramos que la historia es lineal. Es decir, que tuvo su principio en la creación del mundo y que ésta llegará un día a su final. Es en este proceso lineal de la historia en donde Dios va realizando la salvación de la humanidad. Este proyecto alcanza su culmen cuando al llegar la plenitud de los tiempos Dios envió, por medio del Espíritu Santo, a su Hijo, para que todo el que crea en él tenga vida y la tenga en abundancia (cf. Gal. 4, 4; Jn 3, 10; 10, 10). En este proyecto salvífico y, precisamente en el momento culminante de la historia, es donde María Santísima encuentra su puesto, ya que es por su medio como la Santísima Trinidad pone en acto el proyecto que culminará con nuestra vida en el cielo, porque en ella se encarna el Verbo. De esta manera, María se convierte en el punto de intersección entre la línea vertical divina y la línea horizontal de nuestra historia. En otras palabras, María es el nodo que enlaza de manera definitiva la historia humana con la Santísima Trinidad, de ahí su relación única con el Padre, el Hijo y el Espíritu Santo. María y el Verbo de Dios Para seguir el orden lógico expuesto por el Concilio Vaticano II, en el capítulo VIII de la Lumen Gentium, es necesario hablar primero de la relación que tiene María Santísima con el Verbo, ya que es por medio de la Encarnación que queda unida e integrada totalmente al misterio, no sólo de la salvación, sino de la Santísima Trinidad. En la Encarnación, misterio y milagro que escapa totalmente a nuestra comprensión, el Verbo —espiritual y eterno con el Padre—, comienza a ser una realidad corpórea y humana gracias a la cooperación gratuita y amorosa de María. En palabras de San Agustín, diríamos que el Verbo, sin dejar de ser lo que era (Dios eterno con el Padre y el Espíritu Santo), comenzó a ser lo que no era (humano, igual
  14. 14. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 14 en todo a nosotros, excepto en el pecado). Si alargamos un poco nuestra contemplación hasta el momento preciso de la encarnación podríamos gozarnos interiormente en este misterio por el cual el Eterno comienza a vivir y a crecer en el seno de María Santísima. Si todos los hombres, por el hecho de nuestra gestación quedamos unidos de manera inexplicable a nuestras madres, podemos en esta contemplación imaginar la unidad y trascendencia de la unión entre María y el Hijo de Dios que tomaba carne de su propia carne. El vínculo entre María y el Verbo de Dios no es entonces únicamente corporal o espiritual, sino trascendente, de manera que si ella ya vivía y era una realidad en Dios, ahora Dios empieza a ser de manera sustancial una realidad en ella. Este es uno de los misterios que fundamentan la fe cristiana, por eso es que ya desde los primeros credos la Iglesia proclamará la Encarnación del Verbo con las palabras: nacido de la Virgen María (Natus ex María virgine). Uno de los temas que se discuten desde los primeros siglos es precisamente la relación existente entre María y Jesús. Para algunos, María será simplemente la madre del «hombre» Jesús, por lo que la identificarán como la «Cristotokos», es decir, la madre de Cristo. La iglesia se opondrá tenazmente a esta herejía que dividirá la Iglesia por espacio de varios siglos, y en el Concilio de Éfeso en 431, en consenso con todos los padres de la Iglesia, será proclamada como la «Theotokos», es decir, como la Verdadera Madre de Dios, de acuerdo a la humanidad del Verbo. Como vemos, esta relación íntima de María con la encarnación del Verbo es el punto de partida para la validación de la humanidad de Cristo, ya que si Jesús no fue engendrado como todo humano en el seno de María, entonces no es hombre como nosotros, y si no es hombre como nosotros no puede morir, y si no puede morir, entonces, como dice san Pablo, no pudo realizar la salvación y aún vivimos en pecado. Por ello, como ya decíamos, la unidad que existe entre María y Jesús no es simplemente material, sino incluso teológica, ya que María es el punto de referencia para proclamar que Jesús es verdadero hombre. Otro de los elementos fundamentales de la relación del Verbo con María Santísima es que ella, por la concepción virginal, es también el punto de referencia para afirmar que Jesús es verdaderamente el Verbo de Dios, consustancial al Padre. Sólo si la concepción de Jesús fue por obra del Espíritu Santo podemos afirmar que el Verbo se encarnó y, que sin dejar de ser lo que era, empezó a ser lo que no era. La perpetua virginidad de María Santísima es la prueba irrefutable de que Jesús no sólo es hombre como nosotros, sino que siempre ha sido Dios, con el Padre y el Espíritu Santo. En el momento de la concepción del Verbo —producto de la generosidad y de la fe total de María—, la humanidad queda vinculada para siempre con la eternidad de Dios, pues ahora el Dios creador, espiritual y eterno, empieza a ser parte de nuestra humanidad; es por el «sí», lleno de amor de María, como entra en acto el último momento del proyecto salvífico de Dios, el cual alcanzará la plenitud en el evento pascual de Cristo por su muerte y resurrección. María se convierte así en la Madre de Dios, no conforme a su eternidad, sino conforme a su humanidad y, dado que la humanidad de Cristo después de la resurrección se convierte en el Primogénito de la humanidad resucitada, la maternidad de María no resta en el tiempo sino que se hace trascendente, pues aun durante su vida terrena —después de la resurrección de Cristo—, el vínculo de la maternidad del Verbo de Dios la mantenía unida de manera trascendente con él, el cual vive eternamente a la derecha del Padre. Como ya hemos dicho, es a partir de la encarnación que María queda unida por la maternidad a la segunda persona de la Trinidad. Esta unión maternal se prolonga, se acrecienta, madura y se transforma a lo largo de los años, en los cuales ella fue, como todas las madres hebreas, la maestra de Jesús. María lo alimentó con su pecho, lo abrazó, y le dio el amor que todo humano necesita de su madre y que hace del hijo como una prolongación del mismo ser de la madre. En Jesús, María podía ver sus mismas facciones, su misma sonrisa, su misma dulzura. Sin embargo, Dios, en su infinito misterio, quiso asociar no solamente a María con su hijo en la maternidad sino en la obra redentora, por lo que, como nos lo muestran las
  15. 15. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 15 Sagradas Escrituras, María aparece en los momentos más importantes de la vida de Jesús, en donde ella no tiene solamente un papel pasivo sino activo. Y así la vemos, después del nacimiento, en la presentación del Niño en el Templo —momento en el que los israelitas consagran a su primogénito para que sea propiedad exclusiva de Dios. En ese momento, María no sólo acompaña a José, sino que al salir del Templo le anuncian que su misión será la de acompañar a Jesús en su obra redentora hasta la misma cruz. Posteriormente la vemos de nuevo en el Templo cuando Jesús a los doce años empieza a ser «ciudadano» judío y permanece en el templo, mostrando a todos la sabiduría divina y su identidad de Hijo de Dios. Es a partir de ese momento que la maternidad de María se irá transformando de biológica en trascendente. El proyecto de Dios para María va siempre más allá de lo que nuestras pobres mentes pueden entender. La relación que existe con Jesús llega a su culmen en dos momentos fundamentales de la vida de Cristo: las Bodas de Cana, y la Crucifixión. Sabemos bien que todo nos viene de Dios y que todo lo que Dios nos da es para nuestro beneficio, sin embargo, debido a la relación materna y amorosa que existe entre Jesús y María, ésta es capaz de influir poderosamente en el proyecto de Dios. Este es un misterio que no podemos entender pero que podemos comprobar en nuestras súplicas hechas a Jesús a través de su madre y que quedarán patentes en las bodas de Cana. Por otro lado, este evento, al inicio de la vida pública de Jesús, nos presenta a María como la nueva Eva, la mujer asociada al proyecto creador de Dios en la nueva economía de la salvación. En el pasaje narrado por San Juan vemos cómo, al terminar el relato, los dos son unidos teológicamente por el autor para ayudarnos a comprender hasta dónde Dios tiene a María como el nudo que abraza el cielo con la tierra. Uno de los momentos de mayor unión entre el hijo y la madre es precisamente el momento del sufrimiento pues, por esa unidad trascendente que se crea desde el seno materno, la madre es capaz de sentir y de alguna manera vivir con el hijo el momento de sufrimiento. Si esto lo podemos decir de manera ordinaria respecto a todas las madres del mundo, podemos considerar lo que ocurría en la crucifixión de Jesús. El evangelista San Juan nos dice que María estaba ahí presente, a su lado, sufriendo con él, ofreciéndose con él al Padre, animando a su hijo a culminar la obra que Dios le había pedido; estaba de pie, como el sacerdote cuando ofrece la víctima; estaba de pie diciéndole, como Job: “tú me lo diste, tú me lo pediste, bendito seas, Señor”. Esta unión entre el Hijo y la Madre no era sólo en María sino en el mismo Jesús; San Juan nos dice que Jesús vio a su madre. Con estas palabras el autor del cuarto evangelio nos invita a contemplar la mirada de Jesús a María, mirada de amor, pero a la vez una profunda mirada de consuelo, como quien dijera: “no llores, estaré bien”. Dos almas y dos cuerpos, pero un solo corazón. La espada profetizada treinta y tres años atrás hería el corazón de María para que el sacrificio realizado por Jesús fuera acompañado también del corazón de su Madre, de aquella que, unida por la Trinidad a la obra redentora, moría de amor y de dolor, para así ser la primera, como dirá más adelante San Pablo, en completar en ella lo que faltó a la pasión de Cristo. Quedó de esta manera sellada para siempre la relación de María con la Santísima Trinidad, relación única e irrepetible. María y el Espíritu Santo Cuando seguimos de cerca la vida, la actuación y el papel de María en la Historia de la Salvación, nos encontramos que ella es, si lo podemos llamar así, el marco que encuadra el proyecto salvador de Dios y que conocemos como «Misterio Pascual» y que se refiere no sólo a la muerte y resurrección de Cristo, sino incluso al envío del Espíritu Santo, con lo cual queda concluido el proyecto. De manera que podemos decir que el proyecto salvífico se realiza entre la concepción del Verbo y la venida del Espíritu Santo en Pentecostés, y es precisamente en estas dos escenas o momentos de la historia en donde María juega un papel fundamental. En el primer momento contemplamos a María, que es presentada por San Lucas como la llena de gracia, es decir, la rebosante del Espíritu de Dios. En esta primera escena que se lleva a cabo en
  16. 16. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 16 «la plenitud de los tiempos», María no sólo es visitada y habitada por el Espíritu sino que es fecundada por él. Lo más asombroso y único es que esta fecundidad no es de tipo intelectual o espiritual, sino que es una fecundidad física que hace que el Hijo de Dios —el Verbo Divino, la Segunda Persona de la Trinidad— se encarne y tome un cuerpo humano. Por ello, y con mucha razón, ha sido considerado el Espíritu como el Esposo de María Santísima, ya que es por su medio y acción que se realiza la concepción virginal de Jesús en el Seno de María. El segundo momento culminante del proyecto salvífico de Dios se realiza en Pentecostés en donde de nuevo María tendrá también un papel fundamental. Ella, la llena de gracia, llamaba con su oración al Esposo divino quien, siempre atento a la voz de su esposa, viene y, como en Cana, llena con el «vino nuevo» todos los corazones de los ahí reunidos. Desde entonces la Iglesia reconoce que la continua intercesión de la llena de gracia, mantiene vivo el fuego del Espíritu en los corazones de los que, como ella, oran y buscan con todo su corazón hacer la voluntad de Dios. Y esto no quiere decir que es de ella de donde procede el Espíritu, sino que, por la relación tan íntima que existe entre ella y la Tercera Persona de la Trinidad, es que se hace posible no la creación o la donación del Espíritu, sino la vitalización de la efusión original del bautismo. Pero también es creencia de la Iglesia que es por la intercesión de María que el fuego del Espíritu, el Buen Vino, continúa derramándose y esparciéndose por todo el mundo. María, la primera Evangelizadora, la que llevó por primera vez la noticia de la salvación y el Espíritu a su prima Isabel, continúa por su intercesión realizando esa obra misionera dentro de la Iglesia. De manera que hablar de misiones, Espíritu y María, es hablar del mismo proyecto en la construcción del Reino de Dios. Es tal la relación que existe entre el Espíritu Santo y María Santísima que a lo largo de la historia y en la misma teología se han visto en María muchas de las funciones que en el estricto sentido de la palabra corresponderían al Espíritu. Sin embargo, por esta relación esponsal que hay entre ellos, la Iglesia nunca ha dudado que aunque la acción le sea propia al Espíritu no tiene empacho en atribuírsela a la Santísima Virgen María. Esta, entre otras, es la base de la poderosa intercesión de María. Cuando nosotros pedimos algo a través de María y recibimos la gracia, de manera habitual decimos que nos la concedió la Virgen. Esto, como decíamos, en un sentido estricto, sería un error pues todo don viene de Dios, sin embargo, no podemos negar que en una relación esponsal, en la cual se comparten tanto los bienes, como el ser de la persona, lo que hace una puede ser aplicado, aunque sea de manera indirecta, a la otra. Pues este es el caso
  17. 17. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 17 entre María y el Espíritu; por ello, aunque la gracia recibida ha sido concedida por Dios mismo, no existe contradicción en aceptar que fue recibida por María. Esto tampoco quiere decir que María sea un puente entre Dios y los hombres, lo cual es erróneo también pues sabemos que tenemos un solo mediador que es Cristo. Esto sólo significa que María es en Dios y Dios es en ella, en una relación que sobrepasa nuestro entendimiento, lo cual nos confirma cuan íntimos son el misterio de Dios y de María. De acuerdo a la teología, el Espíritu es conocido por su actuar, de manera que viendo su acción en María Santísima, en quien actuó de manera eminente, podremos conocer más sobre la Tercera Persona de la Trinidad. El Espíritu se manifiesta de siete maneras para enriquecer la vida del hombre, y es a lo que hoy llamamos los «dones del Espíritu Santo». Debido a que María desde su nacimiento fue llena de gracia, esto supone la plenitud del Espíritu en ella por lo que la manifestación de estos dones son evidentes y la enriquecieron y adornaron no únicamente para ser la madre del Mesías, sino para mostrar al mundo lo que Dios puede hacer en el hombre si, como María, es dócil a su gracia. Serían muchos los pasajes en donde se manifestaron con gran esplendor estos regalos de Dios, por lo que sólo presentaremos algunos en donde son más evidentes, sin que eso quiera decir que el don mencionado es el único que se manifestó, sino que nos sirve de ejemplo. El don de sabiduría, que nos lleva a conocer las cosas de Dios y su voluntad es evidente en el “sí” de aceptación incondicional que le dio María al ángel en el momento de la anunciación. El don de inteligencia, que nos ayuda a penetrar los misterios y la intimidad de Dios (iluminación divina), lo podemos apreciar en la paz que mantuvo María cuando José, al no entender el proyecto de Dios realizado en la anunciación, había decidido separarse de su esposa. María, iluminada interiormente, sabe que lo que está viviendo es parte de un proyecto de amor, por lo que con gran paz espera a que Dios actúe. El don de consejo, que le permite al hombre hablar en nombre de Dios (de manera habitual identificado con la misión de anunciar el evangelio), se presenta con fuerza en la visita de María a santa Isabel, en donde proclama abiertamente la salvación a su prima (es evidente también en las bodas de Cana en donde dice: “hagan lo que él les diga (cfr. Juan 2”). Los dones del Espíritu no únicamente enriquecen nuestra vida, sino que son el medio por el que se puede alcanzar la santidad y con ello la plenitud de nuestra vida. Es por ello que cuando vemos a María, vemos el modelo acabado de santidad, pues en nadie ha obrado tan plenamente la gracia. El don de ciencia nos posibilita entender y ver las cosas del mundo como son en realidad y no como nuestros sentidos nos las presentan, así como María valora mucho más el hecho de estar con su esposo que el tener que dar a luz en una cueva. Para ella lo importante está más allá de sus sentidos. Aunque no tenemos muchos testimonios sobre su oración personal, podemos ver el desarrollo del don de piedad reflejado en su canto de alabanza a Dios. El Magníficat refleja la profundidad de su corazón y el ardor de su oración. El don de fortaleza, que nos capacita para dar testimonio de fidelidad a Dios aun en medio de nuestros sufrimientos y dificultades, se ve patente en ella desde la anunciación hasta el calvario. Nadie como ella sufrió, nadie como ella manifestó fidelidad a Dios, en nadie como ella actuó el Espíritu de fortaleza. Finalmente, el don de temor de Dios, que nos ayuda y posibilita para amar a Dios por sobre todas las cosas hasta el extremo de llegar a sentir tristeza de ofenderlo, se muestra con esplendor en la vida de María, que prefiere perder lo que más ama en este mundo (a José), incluso hasta la propia vida, con tal de agradar y de ser fiel al Señor. Su Fe, en medio de la más densa oscuridad, es prueba patente de su inmenso amor a Dios, es la manifestación más clara de su ser «lleno de gracia». Por ello, en María, su Divino Esposo se recreó perfeccionándola no sólo para que fuera modelo de toda la Iglesia y de la humanidad redimida, sino para él mismo gozarse en la perfección que él mismo había creado y la docilidad y respuesta a su eterno amor que María siempre le brindó todos los días de su vida.
  18. 18. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 18 María y el Padre eterno Finalmente, trataremos de abordar en nuestra meditación el misterio inefable que envuelve el misterio de María y del Padre. Queremos proponer algunas de las ideas teológicas y espirituales que pueden llevarnos, en nuestra meditación personal, a introducirnos en las profundidades del misterio de María en su relación con el Dios Trino. De acuerdo a la teología tradicional, María puede relacionarse desde dos perspectivas con el Padre: por un lado, tendríamos su relación filial de hija, la cual le viene de la adopción realizada por la acción salvífica de Cristo; la segunda, como producto de compartir la filiación con la segunda persona de la Trinidad. La primera contemplación nos presenta a María Santísima como nuestra hermana, es decir, hija del mismo Padre, sin embargo, el Concilio Vaticano II ha tenido cuidado de llamarla «Hija Predilecta», ya que si la filiación divina nos viene por la acción del Espíritu, que es quien nos injerta en Dios, nadie ha estado tan lleno de gracia como María, quien ya al momento de la anunciación es saludada por el ángel como la “llena de gracia”. Esto ha sido visto como uno de los signos eminentes de la Inmaculada Concepción, y de esta predilección. Podemos decir que si nosotros, como nos dice San Pablo, llamamos “Abbá” al Padre celeste, y lo podemos hacer con amor filial, nadie sobre esta tierra lo puede amar con más intensidad (salvando todo cuanto se refiere a la filiación divina del Hijo con el Padre), que la Santísima Virgen María. Si algo agrada al Padre es la obediencia y por ello, ya desde los Santos Padres, María ha sido llamada la Nueva Eva, ya que mientras en el paraíso, por la desobediencia de una mujer (Eva), la humanidad fue sometida a la muerte, por la obediencia de otra mujer (María), Dios nos ha dado la gracia y la redención. De manera que María se relaciona de una manera íntima con el Padre de la misma manera que lo hace Jesús por su obediencia incondicional y total a su voluntad. Por ello, su relación e intimidad con el Padre se fue desarrollando hasta alcanzar el grado máximo de amor y fidelidad cuando, unida con Jesús en la Cruz, pronunciará en su corazón su último «fiat», su último: “hágase como tú dices y no como a mí me gustaría... hágase, según tu voluntad”. La actitud de María delante del Padre nos muestra que la oración del padrenuestro sólo tiene sentido si nosotros estamos, también como ella, dispuestos a hacer la voluntad de Dios, pues es precisamente en ella en donde crece nuestra relación de amor con el Padre. La relación de María Santísima no se limita —como en todos nosotros— en el hecho de ser hija de Dios, sino que comparte, como dice el P. Pikaza, la generación de Jesucristo, pues con el mismo sentido y propiedad que Dios llama a Jesús «Hijo mío», lo hace María Santísima. Jesús, siendo verdadero Dios y verdadero hombre, participa de la filiación tanto con María como con su Padre eterno. Dios establece así con María una relación de confianza infinita, pues siendo el «generador» del Verbo confía totalmente la generación humana de Jesús no sólo al seno de María, sino al amor perfecto y trascendente de la que en vías a su maternidad fue preservada del pecado y llena de gracia desde el primer momento de su existencia. Esta relación de confianza ha hecho que su intercesión sea grande tanto ante su Hijo, como ante el mismo Padre. Esto es posible si recordamos que Jesús había dicho ya que todo lo que se pidiera en su nombre lo obtendríamos. Si unimos esto a lo que acabamos de decir, sólo María se puede referir al Padre por medio del Hijo de una manera única, pues nadie más que ella le puede decir al Padre: Te lo pido en nombre de nuestro Hijo, refiriéndose precisamente a Jesucristo. Sabemos que en el orden natural los hijos nos parecemos a nuestros padres. Por ello, Jesús decía a sus discípulos: “Sean perfectos como su Padre celestial es perfecto”. En esta perfección María se relaciona de una manera especial con el Padre del cielo, pues su ser «lleno de gracia» hace de ella un arquetipo de la semejanza con el Padre (hasta donde humanamente es posible). Podríamos decir que, de la misma manera que viendo al hijo reconocemos los rasgos del padre, viendo a María podemos reconocer en ella de manera «eminente» esta
  19. 19. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 19 semejanza. Esto hace, por otro lado, que el hijo busque, no sólo identificarse con su físico (lo cual es imposible en Dios), sino con sus metas y objetivos. Es así que María en esta identificación con «su» Padre busque en todo momento no únicamente hacer su voluntad, sino contribuir con todo su ser al desarrollo del proyecto del Padre, que es la salvación del mundo. Su “sí” generoso al anuncio del ángel, el acompañamiento a Jesús hasta la misma cruz, y el estar en Pentecostés con los apóstoles para provocar con su intercesión que la «hora» se llegara, hace de ella, el modelo de los hijos que, sabiéndose identificados con el proyecto del Padre, ponen toda su vida hasta ver realizada la obra. Dios ha querido unir a María, por medio del misterio de la «Maternidad Divina», a su propio misterio, creando, como hemos visto, relaciones tan particulares con cada una de las personas divinas que hacen de María un misterio del cual apenas, después de 2000 años de reflexión, parecería que nos hemos acercado a la playa de este insondable mar. Si queremos seguir adelante en el profundizar y descubrir quién es María para Dios y para nosotros, tendremos que continuar el camino de San Pedro quien, perplejo ante la pregunta de Jesús “¿quién dicen ustedes que soy yo?”, se deja inundar por la gracia para responder: “Tú eres el Mesías, el hijo de Dios vivo”. En los inicios del nuevo milenio debemos levantar nuestros corazones en oración y contemplación para que él que la creó, la llenó de dones, la predestinó para ser la madre de su Hijo y finalmente la llevó a vivir con él por toda la eternidad, nos revele, en lo más íntimo de nuestro corazón, quién es María. *Por el Padre Ernesto María Caro (https://www.evangelizacion.org.mx/biblioteca/pdf/maria_y_la_trinidad.pdf)
  20. 20. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 20 A lo largo de los siglos, la Iglesia y los santos han animado a los fieles a amar la Eucaristía e incluso hay quienes han dado su vida por protegerla. En la Solemnidad del “Corpus Christi” te presentamos 10 cosas que todo cristiano debe saber en torno a este gran milagro. 1. Jesús instituyó la Eucaristía Jesús reunido con sus apóstoles en la Última Cena instituyó el sacramento de la Eucaristía: “Tomen y coman; esto es mi cuerpo…” (Mt, 26, 26-28). De esta manera hizo partícipes de su sacerdocio a los apóstoles y les mandó que hicieran lo mismo en memoria suya. 2. Eucaristía significa "acción de gracias" La palabra Eucaristía, derivada del griego εὐχαριστία (eucharistía), significa "Acción de gracias" y se aplica a este sacramento porque nuestro Señor dio gracias a su Padre cuando la instituyó. Además, porque el Santo Sacrificio de la Misa es el mejor medio de dar gracias a Dios por sus beneficios. 3. Cristo se encuentra de forma íntegra en el Sacramento del Altar El Concilio de Trento (siglo XVI) define claramente: "En el Santísimo Sacramento de la Eucaristía se contiene verdadera, real y sustancialmente el Cuerpo y Sangre de nuestro Señor Jesucristo, juntamente con su Alma y Divinidad. En realidad Cristo íntegramente". Asimismo, en el Derecho Canónico de la Iglesia ninguna otra festividad recibe tanta atención como la Solemnidad del Corpus Christi. 4. Los sucesores de los apóstoles convierten el pan y el vino en Cuerpo y Sangre de Cristo En la Santa Misa, los obispos y sacerdotes convierten realmente el pan y el vino en el Cuerpo y Sangre de Cristo durante la consagración; el proceso es llamado Transubstanciación. La Solemnidad del Corpus Christi es una de las cinco ocasiones en el año en que un Obispo no puede estar fuera de su diócesis, salvo por una urgente y grave razón. 5. Se debe recibir la Eucaristía al menos una vez al año La Comunión es recibir a Jesucristo sacramentado en la Eucaristía. La Iglesia manda comulgar al menos una vez al año, en estado de gracia, y recomienda la comunión frecuente. Es muy importante recibir la Primera Comunión cuando se llega al uso de razón, con la debida preparación. 6. Para comulgar se necesita del ayuno eucarístico y confesarse El ayuno eucarístico consiste en abstenerse de tomar cualquier alimento o bebida, al menos desde una hora antes de la Sagrada Comunión, a excepción del agua y las medicinas. Los enfermos y sus asistentes pueden comulgar aunque hayan tomado algo en la hora inmediatamente anterior. El que comulga en pecado mortal comete un grave pecado llamado sacrilegio. El que desea comulgar y está en pecado mortal no puede recibir la Comunión sin haber acudido antes al sacramento de la Penitencia, pues no basta el acto de contrición.
  21. 21. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 21 7. Es mandamiento de la Iglesia asistir a Misa domingos y días de precepto Frecuentar la Santa Misa es un acto de amor a Dios que debe brotar naturalmente de cada cristiano. Es también obligatorio asistir los domingos y feriados religiosos de precepto, a menos que se esté impedido por una causa grave. 8. La Eucaristía es alimento espiritual para enfermos y agonizantes La Eucaristía en el Sagrario es un signo por el cual Nuestro Señor está constantemente presente en medio de su pueblo y es alimento espiritual para enfermos y moribundos. Se le debe agradecimiento, adoración y devoción a la real presencia de Cristo reservado en el Santísimo Sacramento. 9. La fiesta del Corpus Christi se celebra el jueves posterior al domingo de la Santísima Trinidad La Solemnidad del Corpus Christi fue establecida en 1246 por el Obispo Roberto de Thorete y a sugerencia de Santa Juliana de Mont Cornillon. Después del milagro eucarístico de Bolsena, a mediados del Siglo XIII, el Papa Urbano IV expandió esta celebración a toda la Iglesia Universal en 1264 con la bula “Transiturus”, fijándola para el jueves posterior al domingo de la Santísima Trinidad. El Pontífice encomendó a Santo Tomás de Aquino que compusiera un oficio litúrgico propio e himnos que se entonan hasta nuestros días. 10. También es posible celebrarla el domingo posterior a la Santísima Trinidad En el Vaticano, el Corpus Christi se celebra el jueves después de la Solemnidad de la Santísima Trinidad. Mientras que en varias diócesis se traslada al domingo posterior a la Santísima Trinidad por una cuestión pastoral. El Papa San Juan Pablo II fue quien llevó la procesión anual del Corpus Christi de la Plaza de San Pedro a las calles de Roma.
  22. 22. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 22
  23. 23. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 23 María nos atrae a la Eucaristía. Afirma el Venerable Juan Pablo II: la Maternidad espiritual de María "ha sido comprendida y vivida particularmente por el pueblo cristiano en el sagrado Banquete - celebración litúrgica del misterio de la Redención-, en el cual Cristo, su verdadero cuerpo nacido de María Virgen, se hace presente. Con razón la piedad del pueblo cristiano ha visto siempre un profundo vínculo entre la devoción a la Santísima Virgen y el culto a la Eucaristía... María guía a los fieles a la Eucaristía" (R.M.44). María nos atrae irresistiblemente hacia la Eucaristía. María nos atrae a la Eucaristía, Sacrificio incruento del cuerpo y de la sangre de Cristo, formados al calor de su corazón por obra del Espíritu Santo. Nos atrae a la Eucaristía, comunión en Cristo, porque Cristo está privilegiadamente en Ella y Ella en Cristo. Nos atrae a la Eucaristía-tabernáculo porque Ella es custodia viviente excepcionalmente enriquecida por la gracia redentora, y la mejor adoradora de la Presencia Real de Cristo. María y la Presencia real de la Eucaristía. María es la Madre de Dios. Madre-Virgen por obra del Espíritu Santo. Es, por lo tanto, portadora de la Presencia Real del Cuerpo, de la Sangre, del Alma y de la Divinidad de N. S. Jesucristo. Es Sagrario viviente. María es Madre de los redimidos. ¡Madre nuestra!: no ceses de conducirnos al encuentro de Cristo-Eucaristía, renovación incruenta del Sacrificio del Calvarios. No ceses de ofrecernos el Cuerpo y la Sangre de Cristo porque somos peregrinos hambrientos y sedientos del Pan verdadero y de la Bebida verdadera. No ceses de atraernos como adoradores a los pies del Tabernáculo. María es la Madre al pie de la Cruz. Testigo excepcional del sacrificio de Cristo, contenido del Sacrifico incruento de la Sta. Misa. Ella nos conduce a la Eucaristía porque está asociada al sacrificio redentor con su corazón traspasado por la espada de dolor, y testifica el cumplimiento del amor que Cristo nos tiene "hasta el extremo". María -afirma el Siervo de Dios Juan Pablo II- es "testigo particularmente sensible de ese amor que encuentra su expresión sacramental precisamente en la Eucaristía" (Polonia, 08, 06, 87).
  24. 24. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 24 María, la Eucaristía y la Iglesia. María nos conduce a la Eucaristía en la Iglesia. "La Virgen Santísima -nos enseña el Concilio- por el don y la prerrogativa de la maternidad divina, que la une con el Hijo Redentor, y por sus gracias y dones singulares, está íntimamente unida con la Iglesia"(LG. 63), con esta Iglesia que vive centrada en la Eucaristía. La Virgen María está especialmente asociada a la Eucaristía en la Iglesia y nos conduce al centro de su misterio. La Iglesia vive y se alimenta de la Eucaristía, y la Virgen Madre nos orienta hacia la Eucaristía, nuestra vida y alimento. Si queremos vivir en el corazón de la Iglesia, hemos de vivir centrados en la Eucaristía. La Virgen María está presente en el Cenáculo el día de Pentecostés, "momento del nacimiento de la Iglesia -nos dice el Venerable Juan Pablo II- de esta Iglesia que constantemente vive de la Eucaristía: El que me come vivirá por mi (Jo.6,57)" (Polonia ut s.). La solicitud de María. El desvelo de María en Caná de Galilea es signo de su solicitud maternal para que no nos falte la celebración de la Santa Misa, para que nos podamos alimentar del Cuerpo y de la Sangre de su Hijo y para que se prolongue la Presencia real de Cristo en el Sagrario. La Virgen María no cesa de interceder ante su Hijo por las necesidades de la Iglesia peregrina. Le pedimos que no falten vocaciones sacerdotales porque necesitamos sacerdotes santos que renueven el Sacrificio del Calvario, que nos inviten al banquete del Cuerpo y la Sangre de Cristo y que cuiden del Sagrario y de la adoración eucarística. En conclusión. Lo mismo que Dios para hacerse hombre quiso contar con la Virgen María, quiso contar con su Madre para ofrecernos el don de la Eucaristía. Ella, como Madre solícita nos atrae irresistiblemente hacia la Eucaristía Sacrificio, Comunión y Tabernáculo. Ella nos pide que vivamos centrados en la Eucaristía porque la mejor manera de penetrar los sentimientos del Corazón de Cristo en la Eucaristía, es vivir en comunión con los sentimientos del Corazón de María.
  25. 25. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 25 La devoción al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús es de origen medieval. Comenzó en los claustros y posteriormente pasó a los ambientes seglares fervorosos. Pero a partir de las apariciones de Jesús a Santa Margarita María de Alacoque, en pleno siglo XVII, su propagación se hizo mucho más extensa. En Francia, en la segunda mitad del siglo XVII, el catolicismo estaba sufriendo la influencia del jansenismo, una doctrina basada en una visión pesimista, que concebía al hombre orientado al pecado e incapaz de hacer libremente el bien. Fomentaba una actitud de temor ante Dios, e imponía una moral rigorista que alejaba a las personas de los sacramentos, pues consideraba que el hombre “nunca” era digno de ellos. En ese contexto, la devoción al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús llevó a los católicos a redescubrir la importancia de la humanidad del Corazón de Cristo, “que tanto ha amado a los hombres”, y de su misericordia. Esa devoción logró su forma actual a partir de 1675, luego de las apariciones del corazón de Jesús a la religiosa francesa Santa Margarita María de Alacoque. Un mensaje de misericordia para el hombre de hoy A pesar de los años transcurridos, esta devoción no ha perdido su vigencia. Todos nos sabemos heridos y frágiles, y necesitamos creer que podemos ser perdonados, que el amor de Dios está esperando, que su mirada sobre nosotros es bondadosa; que con nuestras obras podemos reparar, que lo destruido no es para siempre; que la gracia de Dios cura y restaura. Es así como la devoción al Sagrado Corazón nos ayuda a evitar una espiritualidad rigorista, donde unos pocos se consideran buenos por encima de los demás; o de una moralidad culpabilizadora, fundamentada en una visión negativa del hombre y del mundo, con temor a la libertad y responsabilidad del hombre ante Dios. Hoy el hombre necesita, de manera especial, el mensaje de la misericordia de Dios. Y es algo que nos ha transmitido el Papa Francisco, desde sus primeros días de pontificado: “El mensaje más fuerte del Señor [es] la misericordia. Pero él mismo lo ha dicho: «No he venido para los justos»; los justos se justifican por sí solos. (…) Yo he venido para los pecadores (cf. Mc 2,17). (…) No es fácil encomendarse a la misericordia de Dios, porque eso es un abismo incomprensible. Pero hay que hacerlo. «Ay, padre, si usted conociera mi vida, no me hablaría así». «¿Por qué, qué has hecho?». «¡Ay padre!, las he hecho gordas». «¡Mejor!». «Acude a Jesús. A Él le gusta que se le cuenten estas cosas». Él se olvida, él tiene una capacidad de olvidar especial. Se olvida, te besa, te abraza y te dice solamente: «Tampoco yo te condeno. Anda, y en adelante no peques más» (Jn 8,11)”. “Jesús, durante su vida, su agonía y su pasión nos ha conocido y amado a todos y a cada uno de nosotros y se ha entregado por cada uno de nosotros: «El Hijo de Dios me amó y se entregó a sí mismo por mí» (Ga 2, 20). Nos ha amado a todos con un corazón humano. Por esta razón, el Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, traspasado por nuestros pecados y para nuestra
  26. 26. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 26 salvación (cf. Jn 19, 34), «es considerado como el principal indicador y símbolo... del amor con que el divino Redentor ama continuamente al eterno Padre y a todos los hombres» (Pío XII, Enc. “Haurietis aquas”: DS 3924; cf. DS 3812)”. Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica, 478 NUEVE PRIMEROS VIERNES PROMESAS DE NUESTRO SEÑOR A los que vivan la devoción a su Sagrado Corazón Por SCTJM A partir de la primera revelación, Santa Margarita María Alacoque sufriría todos los primeros viernes de mes, hasta su muerte, la experiencia mística de la llaga del costado de Jesús. Estos eran los momentos particularmente elegidos por el Señor para manifestarle lo que quería de ella y para descubrirle los secretos de su amable Corazón. Propósito de la devoción: Reparación al Corazón de Jesús. Las promesas de Jesús dada por medio de Santa Margarita María Alacoque a los que practicaran y propagaran dicha devoción. Incluye la promesa a quienes comulguen nueve primeros viernes de mes. El motivo principal de la devoción debe ser el amor a Jesús y no solo las promesas ligadas a ella. Sin embargo si el mismo Jesús quiso darnos un aliciente con sus promesas, podemos legítima y provechosamente apoyarnos también en ellas para fortalecer nuestra débil voluntad para todo lo que es el servicio de Dios. Para ganar esta gracia debemos: 1-Recibir sin interrupción la Sagrada Comunión durante nueve primeros viernes consecutivos. 2-Tener la intención de honrar al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús y de alcanzar la perseverancia final. 3-Ofrecer cada Sagrada Comunión como un acto de expiación por las ofensas cometidas contra el Santísimo Sacramento. 4-Oración: "Oh Dios, que en el corazón de tu Hijo, herido por nuestros pecados, has depositado infinitos tesoros de caridad; te pedimos que, al rendirle el homenaje de nuestro amor, le ofrezcamos una cumplida reparación. Por Jesucristo nuestro Señor. R. Amén. Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, en Vos confío." Promesas (1) Les daré todas las gracias necesarias en su estado de vida. (2) Estableceré la paz en sus hogares. (3) Los consolaré en todas sus aflicciones.
  27. 27. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 27 (4) Seré su refugio en su vida y sobre todo en la muerte. (5) Bendeciré grandemente todas sus empresas. (6) Los pecadores encontrarán en Mi Corazón la fuente y el océano infinito de misericordia. (7) Las almas tibias crecerán en fervor. (8) Las almas fervorosas alcanzarán mayor perfección. (9) Bendeciré el hogar o sitio donde esté expuesto Mi Corazón y sea honrado. (10) Daré a los sacerdotes el don de tocar a los corazones más empedernidos. (11) Los que propaguen esta devoción, tendrán sus nombres escritos en Mi Corazón, y de El, nunca serán borrados. (12) Nueve primeros viernes: Yo les prometo, en el exceso de la infinita misericordia de mi Corazón, que Mi amor todopoderoso le concederá a todos aquellos que comulguen nueve primeros viernes de mes seguidos, la gracia de la penitencia final; no morirán, en desgracia ni sin recibir los sacramentos; Mi divino Corazón será su refugio seguro en este último momento. Viernes 19 de Junio Solemnidad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús EN ESTE MES DE JUNIO, PODEMOS JUNTOS COMO FAMILIAS, HACER ESTA PEQUEÑA LECTURA Y MEDITACIÓN JUNTO A LOS MIEMBROS DE NUESTRAS FAMILIAS. ELEGIMOS UN VIERNES PARA HACERLO Y BUSCAMOS UN LUGAR DE LA CASA PARA COLOCAR UNA IMAGEN DEL SAGRADO CORAZÓN DE JESÚS. Meditación de la Palabra de Dios en el mes del Sagrado Corazón Hacer de Cristo el corazón del mundo Lectio divina Oración de inicio Ofrecemos nuestra vida, para que se cumpla el proyecto del Padre: hacer de Cristo el corazón del mundo. Dirigimos nuestra mirada a ti, Jesús crucificado del costado abierto, que te has entregado a nosotros en el último gesto de darnos tu Corazón. Cargado con el pecado del mundo, rechazado por la tierra y abandonado por el cielo, has sido traspasado hasta la muerte. Ahora, que vives en la gloria del Padre, tu llaga permanece abierta para proclamar el amor sin fin de Dios, para difundir tu pentecostés de gracia. Esta familia, en comunión con la Iglesia, te glorifica y te bendice y proclama en el mundo tu evangelio de misericordia. Concédele tu perdón, sostén su fe, acoge su ofrenda cotidiana y renuévala en tu amor, para que pueda trabajar en el advenimiento de tu Reino en los corazones y en la sociedad. Amén. Lectura Juan 19, 28-37 (o bien Mateo 11, 25-30; Mateo 9, 9-13; Marcos 6, 30-44 o la lectura del día). Silencio
  28. 28. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 28 Responsorio V./ Cristo, por amor, nos lavó de toda culpa con su sangre. R./ Cristo, por amor, nos lavó de toda culpa con su sangre. V./ Hizo de nosotros un pueblo real, sacerdotes para la gloria del Padre. R./ Con su sangre. V./ Gloria al Padre y al Hijo y al Espíritu santo. R./ Cristo, por amor, nos lavó de toda culpa con su sangre. Oración final Dios Padre nuestro, concédenos a nosotros, tus fieles, revestirnos de las virtudes y los sentimientos del Corazón de Cristo tu Hijo, para que, transformados a su imagen, nos hagamos partícipes de la redención eterna y anunciemos al mundo la obra de tu amor. Por Cristo nuestro Señor. Amén. EL CORAZÓN DE JESÚS Y LOS NIÑOS LES PROPONEMOS IMPRIMIR LOS DETENTES DEL CORAZÓN DE JESÚS, PARA QUE LOS NIÑOS LOS PEGUEN EN CARTULINAS, LOS RECORTEN Y SE LOS REGALEN A SUS SERES QUERIDOS. COMO ESTAMOS EN CUARENTENA, SE LOS PUEDEN MANDAR A SUS ABUELOS, POR EJEMPLO CUANDO SUS PADRES LES LLEVAN LA COMIDA, REMEDIOS, O LOS VISITAN.
  29. 29. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 29
  30. 30. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 30 Hay dos Corazones humanos que laten en el Cielo. El de Jesús, y el de su Santísima Madre, elevada en cuerpo y alma a la gloria. Queremos hacer memoria reverente y agradecida del Inmaculado Corazón de María, sabiendo que siempre, las alabanzas a Nuestra Señora, tienen como fin último la adoración que solo debemos a Dios Trinidad, Creador del universo. Venerar, pues, el Corazón de María, es alabar al Señor y honrar a la misma persona de la Virgen, compendio infinito de virtudes. Esta actitud nos impulsa también a pedir a tan dulce Madre la gracia de imitarla cada día más en su fidelidad a la Palabra de Dios, en su amor maternal hacia todos, y en su inefable humildad.  Hablar del corazón, y más hablar del corazón de una mujer bendita, es situarnos en un campo de esperanza. El lenguaje popular dice: "tiene un corazón de oro", "te lo digo de corazón", "es toda corazón". Corazón significa intimidad, vida interior, el motor y la raíz de la persona. En la Biblia, corazón es igual a la persona misma. El corazón de la Virgen María es representado con dos símbolos: la espada del dolor y del martirio y las llamas del amor y la ternura. Con qué temblor apunta el evangelista: "Su madre conservaba todo esto en su corazón". Otro tanto se afirmaba en la Noche de Navidad. No se dice cómo era este corazón; pero si María, madre y formadora, hizo al de Jesús manso y humilde, Jesús, como Dios, hizo al de María, misericordioso y clemente. Contemplar hoy a Nuestra Señora es mirar el misterio del hombre desde la luz que brota de María. Y decirse devoto del Corazón de María es ser hombre o mujer de corazón misericordioso, donde habita el amor y la ternura. Aquí es inconcebible cualquier integrismo o rigorismo moral, están fuera de sitio los corazones duros e inflexibles o los discursos retóricos y curialescos. La Iglesia es madre y maestra, pero maestra va delante. Corazón es emoción, sentimiento y pasión. Sólo la palabra que sale del corazón y se dice de corazón puede llegar al corazón del otro. Lenguajes rutinarios, formalistas, abstractos no pueden ser los de un profeta porque nada dicen ni a nadie llegan. Finalmente, cantar al Corazón de la Virgen María es adentrarse por el camino de la profundidad, de la contemplación, del silencio interior. Lo que guardaba y meditaba en su corazón nos señala la senda. Del hondo silencio brota la palabra insondable. "No se ve bien sino con el corazón (El Principito). Así lo deseo para todos en esta fiesta. "Tener corazón" es la herencia y el regalo que nos ofrece hoy María. Por eso suplicamos: "Danos un corazón grande para amar". Vuestro amigo, Conrado Bueno Bueno (ciudadredonda@ciudadredonda.org)
  31. 31. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 31 Inmaculado Corazón de María Sábado 20 de Junio https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgaAJylOvoI La devoción al corazón de María ha sido siempre a lo largo de toda su historia una fuente inagotable de vida interior para las almas marianas. Las escuelas de Helfta, benedictina, franciscana y dominicana, durante toda la edad media, nos ofrecen textos de incomparable valor ascético y místico. Posteriormente, el humanismo devoto de san Francisco de Sales hace del corazón de la virgen María el lugar de encuentro de las almas con el Espíritu Santo. La escuela berulliana, apartándose de este humanismo, tiende más bien hacia una espiritualidad desencarnada, que satisface solamente a las almas más elevadas. Así, p. ej., la fiesta sulpiciana de la Intimidad de la virgen María, aun siendo teológicamente válida, altera el verdadero sentido de la devoción al corazón de María. San Juan Eudes, a pesar de haber sufrido fuertemente el influjo de Olier, no se dejó arrastrar por este exceso de angelismo. En su obra más significativa Le Coeur admirable de la Mere de Dieu restablece el equilibrio entre el espiritualismo berulliano y el humanismo desbordante de los jesuitas franceses. Pero la influencia de Paray-le-Monial vuelve a romper peligrosamente el equilibrio en favor de un fisicismo (acentuación de la importancia del corazón como órgano físico) que pierde de vista el sentido genuino de la espiritualidad de esta devoción. En nuestros días, la espiritualidad cordimariana se ha enriquecido con la aportación de los nuevos estudios sobre el corazón de Jesús. Y no hemos de olvidar que los últimos escritos de sor Lucia, sobre todo su Cuarta Memoria, ofrecen riquísimos elementos para una espiritualidad sobre el mensaje de Fátima de indudable alcance místico. Por otra parte, las grandes almas marianas de nuestra época constituyen un claro ejemplo del alto nivel espiritual que puede alcanzar una auténtica espiritualidad cordimariana. COR/QUE-ES: Sin embargo, es necesario que la devoción al corazón de María reexamine el simbolismo que ha utilizado hasta ahora. Si, superando la reciente decadencia semántica, usamos el término corazón en su significado original, suscitará en nosotros una imagen mucho más profunda y rica de contenido, no limitada a la esfera afectivo-sentimental. Para lograrlo es necesario superar más de dos siglos de historia, durante los cuales esta noble palabra —palabra-clave— siguió estando anclada o, mejor dicho, varada en un primer tiempo
  32. 32. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 32 en las arenas del preciosismo francés, que impregna los textos de santa Margarita María, y luego en las del romanticismo alemán, que domina todo el s. XIX. A pesar de ello, en la literatura cristiana esta palabra-clave permaneció abierta a una semántica plenamente humana y con sólidas raíces teológicas. Si entendemos el término corazón en toda su riqueza semántica, semita y cristiana, por la que viene a designar el punto de referencia, el lugar en donde se concentra su esencia y del que parten sus palabras y sus acciones, y si entendiéndolo así aplicamos el término a la Virgen, veremos que la imagen que evoca es el signo sagrado de la persona y de las acciones de la misma Virgen. Conviene insistir en la sacramentalidad del corazón; no se ve, pero se prevén sus acciones; se trata de una realidad vital, pero que remite a realidades más altas, humanas y sobrenaturales. La devoción al corazón de María no puede reducirse a la contemplación del signo del corazón, como sucedió a veces en épocas de gusto decadente. Tiene que abrazar toda la realidad de María, captada como misterio de gracia, el amor y el don total que ella hizo de sí misma a los hombres. Para concluir, digamos que la espiritualidad cordimariana está llamada a desempeñar, en el terreno más amplio de la espiritualidad mariana, tres funciones importantes: informar, interiorizar y purificar. Ante todo, por los motivos ya indicados, informa de sí misma a todas las devociones genuinas a la Virgen. Luego, desempeña una función de interiorización al exigir que los fieles vivan coherentemente en su intimidad (en su corazón) las expresiones externas de piedad que dirigen a la Virgen. Finalmente, ejerce una función catársica respecto a las diversas expresiones de piedad mariana, para que todas ellas alcancen un alto nivel espiritual; para que, sin perder su espontaneidad y su sinceridad, purificadas de las escorias de un folclore deteriorante. Hagan brillar el oro de la genuina devoción. ·ALONSO- J-M. Memoria litúrgica actual La MC (María Cultus), de Pablo Vl, incluye la memoria del Corazón inmaculado de la bienaventurada Virgen María entre las "memorias o fiestas que... manifiestan orientaciones que brotan en la piedad contemporánea" (MC 8). Es algo perfectamente cierto. 1. ORIGEN HISTÓRICO DE LA FIESTA. El que promovió de hecho la celebración litúrgica del Corazón de María fue san Juan Eudes (16011680), como se deduce también de las explícitas declaraciones de León Xlll (1903) y de Pío X (1909)` que le dan el nombre de "padre, doctor y primer apóstol" de la devoción y particularmente del culto litúrgico a los sagrados corazones de Jesús y de María, a los que el santo quiso consagrar de manera especial a los religiosos de su congregación. Ya hacia el año 1643 —unos veinte años antes de la fiesta del Corazón de Jesús— empezó a celebrar con sus seguidores la fiesta del Corazón de María. Cinco años después, el 8 de febrero de 1648, esta fiesta se celebró también en público, en la ciudad de Autun, con misa y oficio compuestos por el santo y aprobados por el obispo diocesano. Estos textos litúrgicos propios de san Juan Eudes encontraron la aprobación de numerosos obispos, a pesar de la viva oposición de los jansenistas. El 2 de junio de 1668 la fiesta y los textos litúrgicos recibieron también la aprobación del cardenal legado para Francia. Pero cuando al año siguiente se pidió a Roma la confirmación de esta ratificación, la Congregación de Ritos respondió negativamente. Fue el jesuita p. Gallifet el que en 1726 renovó una petición formal a la Santa Sede para la aprobación de la fiesta. La causa fue tratada por Próspero Lambertini, el futuro Benedicto XIV, que era entonces promotor de la fe. La Congregación de Ritos respondió por primera vez en 1727 con un non proposita, es decir, con la invitación a no insistir en la petición, ya que ésta, por las dificultades doctrinales que presentaba, habría tenido que encontrarse con una respuesta negativa. Pero Gallifet no se dio por vencido, volvió a insistir, y en esta ocasión, el 30 de julio de 1729, se respondió oficialmente: negative. Como es sabido, la
  33. 33. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 33 Santa Sede concedió en 1765 un oficio propio festivo al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús; pero en aquella ocasión no se pensó en proponer otro para el Corazón de María. En 1799 Pío VI autorizó a la diócesis de Palermo a celebrar una fiesta en honor del Corazón santísimo de la bienaventurada virgen María. Pío VIl, en 1805, decidió conceder esta celebración litúrgica a todos los que la solicitasen expresamente a Roma, con la obligación de utilizar mutatis mutandis el oficio de la fiesta de nuestra Señora de las Nieves. En tiempos de Pío IX, en 1855, la Congregación de Ritos aprobaba para la celebración del Corazón purísimo de María nuevos textos para la misa y el oficio, utilizando en parte los de san Juan Eudes, pero destinados siempre y solamente a aquellas diócesis y familias religiosas que hubieran hecho la debida solicitud. En 1914, con ocasión de la reforma del misal romano, la fiesta del Corazón de María fue trasladada del cuerpo del misal a un apéndice del mismo, entre las fiestas "pro aliquibus locis". Posteriormente se presentaron a la Santa Sede muchísimas peticiones que imploraban la extensión de esta fiesta a toda la iglesia. Esas peticiones estaban promovidas, por una parte, especialmente por el celo de los misioneros Hijos del Corazón inmaculado de María (claretianos) y, por otra, por la difusión de una devoción semejante sobre todo después de las apariciones de Fátima. Y esta vez Roma respondió de forma afirmativa. El 31 de octubre de 1942 (y luego, solemnemente, el 8 de diciembre en la basílica vaticana), en el 25 aniversario de las apariciones de Fátima, Pío Xll consagraba la iglesia y el género humano al inmaculado corazón de María; como recuerdo perenne de aquel acto, el 4 de marzo de 1944, con el decreto Cultus liturgicus, el papa extendía a toda la iglesia latina la fiesta litúrgica del Inmaculado Corazón de María, asignándole como día propio el 22 de agosto —octava de la Asunción— y elevándola a rito doble de segunda clase. El calendario actual ha reducido la celebración a memoria facultativa y ha querido encontrarle un lugar más adecuado poniéndola el día después de la solemnidad del Sacratisimo Corazón de Jesús. 2. CONTENIDOS DE LOS TEXTOS LITÚRGICOS. Esta cercanía de las dos festividades nos hace retornar al origen histórico de la devoción; efectivamente, san Juan Eudes en sus escritos no separa nunca los dos Corazones. Por lo demás, durante nueve meses la vida del Hijo de Dios hecho carne estuvo rítmicamente palpitando con la del corazón de María. Pero los textos propios de la misa del día puntualizan además el esfuerzo espiritual del corazón de la primera discípula de Jesucristo. El canto para el evangelio y la antífona de comunión, que utilizan a Lc. 02-19, y el trozo evangélico de Lc. 02-41.51 con su conclusión, nos presentan a María tensa —en la intimidad de su corazón— a escuchar la palabra de Dios y a profundizar en ella. En el primer texto Lucas pone de relieve la amorosa atención de la Virgen a todo lo que ve y escucha y a los acontecimientos divinos en los que se ve envuelta; también José y otros muchos escucharon en particular el testimonio de los pastores, pero María — según nos dice el evangelista— es la única que medita, que intenta penetrar dentro de su corazón en el misterio que está viviendo. Luego, en el segundo texto, Lucas indica a propósito que María y José no comprendieron las palabras de Jesús en el templo; pero, apenas recordada la vuelta a Nazaret, llama la atención sobre una constante de la actitud de María: "Y su madre conservaba todas estas cosas meditándolas en su corazón". De esta forma María, que se había convertido en la madre del Hijo de Dios adhiriéndose a la palabra del Padre en la anunciación, va realizando ahora progresivamente su madurez maternal escuchando y guardando en su corazón las palabras del Hijo. Éste fue el vínculo más profundo que los unió, ya que no habrían sido suficientes los vínculos de la carne y de la sangre (cf Lc. 8,21 y 11,28; Mt. 12,49-50; Mc. 3,34-35). Ella llevó realmente a Jesús más en su corazón que en su seno; lo engendró más con la fe que con la carne. Así pues, María escuchaba y meditaba en su corazón la palabra del Señor, que era para ella como un pan que la alimentaba en su intimidad, como un agua generosa que riega un
  34. 34. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 34 terreno fecundo. A lo largo de todo el AT se impone frecuentemente al pueblo elegido la obligación de recordar y meditar en su corazón todo lo que Dios había hecho en favor suyo, de forma que pudiera confirmar y profundizar cada vez más su fe. Ahora la Virgen muestra que ha heredado dignamente esta dote de sus padres. También ella tiene una doble actitud frente a los acontecimientos y las palabras de Jesús: por una parte conserva su recuerdo y por otra se esfuerza en ahondar en su comprensión, reflexionando en su corazón o bien —según el tenor original del verbo symbállein utilizado por Lc 2,19—confrontándolas en su corazón. He aquí la fase dinámica de la fe de María: recordar para profundizar, confrontar para encarnar, reflexionar para actualizar. Y he aquí la enseñanza para nosotros. Con este esfuerzo de su corazón por comprender la divina palabra, María nos enseña cómo hemos de albergar a Dios, cómo hemos de alimentarnos de su Verbo, cómo hemos de vivir saciando en él nuestra hambre y nuestra sed. Es sobre todo la colecta de la misa donde se recogen estas referencias prácticas: "Oh Dios, tú que has preparado en el corazón de la virgen María una digna morada al Espíritu Santo, haz que nosotros, por intercesión de la Virgen, lleguemos a ser templos dignos de tu gloria". María se convierte así en el prototipo de aquellos que escuchan la palabra de Dios y hacen de ella su tesoro; el modelo perfecto de todos los que en la iglesia deben descubrir con profunda meditación el hoy de este mensaje divino. Imitar a María en esta actitud quiere decir estar siempre atentos a los signos de los tiempos, es decir, a todo lo nuevo y admirable que Dios va realizando en la historia tras las apariencias de la normalidad, en una palabra, quiere decir reflexionar con el corazón de María sobre los acontecimientos de la vida cotidiana, deduciendo de ellos —como lo hizo María— conclusiones de fe. D. SARTOR DICC-DE-MARIOLOGIA. Págs. 951-954) Fiesta del Inmaculado Corazón de María Sábado, 20 de junio Ésta fiesta está íntimamente vinculada con la del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, la cual se celebra el día anterior, viernes. Ambas fiestas se celebran, viernes y sábado respectivamente, en la semana siguiente al domingo de Corpus Christi. Los Corazones de Jesús y de María están maravillosamente unidos en el tiempo y la eternidad desde el momento de la Encarnación. La Iglesia nos enseña que el modo más seguro de llegar a Jesús es por medio de María. Por eso nos consagramos al Corazón de Jesús por medio del Corazón de María. La fiesta del Corazón Inmaculado de María fue oficialmente establecida en toda la Iglesia por el papa Pío XII, el 4 de mayo de 1944, para obtener por medio de la intercesión de María "la paz entre las naciones, libertad para la Iglesia, la conversión de los pecadores, amor a la pureza y la práctica de las virtudes". Esta fiesta se celebra en la Iglesia todos los años el sábado siguiente al segundo domingo después Pentecostés. Después de su entrada a los cielos, el Corazón de María sigue ejerciendo a favor nuestro su amorosa intercesión. El amor de su corazón se dirige primero a Dios y a su Hijo Jesús, pero se extiende también con solicitud maternal sobre todo el género humano que Jesús le confió al morir; y así la alabamos por la santidad de su Inmaculado Corazón y le solicitamos su ayuda maternal en nuestro camino a su Hijo. Una práctica que hoy en día forma parte integral de la devoción al Corazón de María, es la Devoción a los Cinco Primeros Sábados. En diciembre de 1925, la Virgen se le apareció a Lucía Martos, vidente de Fátima y le dijo: "Yo prometo asistir a la hora de la muerte, con las gracias necesarias para la salvación, a todos aquellos que en los primeros sábados de cinco meses consecutivos, se confiesen, reciban la Sagrada Comunión, recen la tercera parte del
  35. 35. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 35 Rosario, con intención de darme reparación". Junto con la devoción a los nueve Primeros Viernes de Mes, ésta es una de las devociones más conocidas entre el pueblo creyente. El Papa Juan Pablo II recientemente declaró que la conmemoración del Inmaculado Corazón de María, será de naturaleza "obligatoria" y no "opcional". Es decir, por primera vez en la Iglesia, la liturgia para esta celebración debe de realizarse en todo el mundo Católico. Entreguémonos al Corazón de María diciéndole: "¡Llévanos a Jesús de tu mano! ¡Llévanos, Reina y Madre, hasta las profundidades de su Corazón adorable! ¡Corazón Inmaculado de María, ruega por nosotros! CELEBRACIÓN DE LA PALABRA “Inmaculado Corazón de María” Introducción por el Celebrante La celebración en honor del Inmaculado Corazón de María está vinculada muy de cerca con la solemnidad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, celebrada el día anterior, ayer. No es así por mero accidente. Cuando honramos al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús celebramos claramente el gran amor de nuestro Señor, mostrado al morir por nosotros en la cruz, y que sigue mostrándonoslo día a día. María vivía íntimamente unida a su Hijo; no solamente porque era su madre, sino porque ella amaba y ama a todos y cada uno por los que su Hijo vivió, murió y resucitó de entre los muertos. Su corazón es suficientemente ancho como para incluirnos a todos nosotros en su amor. Ella está con nosotros, en nuestras penas y alegrías. Colecta Señor Dios nuestro: te damos gracias por el amor con que colmaste el Corazón de María, la Madre de tu Hijo y también Madre nuestra. Por tu gran bondad nos la has dado a nosotros para que abramos nuestros corazones a tu palabra y a tu amor, de forma que podamos buscar siempre tu voluntad en todo lo que proyectamos y hacemos. Que ella también toque nuestros corazones y los haga sensibles a las necesidades de los hermanos, en sus tristezas y preocupaciones. Te lo pedimos por Cristo nuestro Señor. R/ Amén. Lectura del libro del profeta Isaías 61, 9-11 La descendencia de mi pueblo será conocida entre las naciones, y sus vástagos, en medio de los pueblos: todos los que los vean, reconocerán que son la estirpe bendecida por el Señor. Yo desbordo de alegría en el Señor, mi alma se regocija en mi Dios. Porque él me vistió con las vestiduras de la salvación y me envolvió con el manto de la justicia, como un esposo que se ajusta la diadema y como una esposa que se adorna con sus joyas. Porque así como la tierra da sus brotes y un jardín hace germinar lo sembrado, así el Señor hará germinar la justicia y la alabanza ante todas las naciones. Palabra de Dios.
  36. 36. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 36 SALMO 1Sam 2, 1. 4-5. 6-7. 8abcd (R.: cf. 1a) R. Mi corazón se regocija en el Señor, mi salvador. Mi corazón se regocija en el Señor, tengo la frente erguida gracias a mi Dios. Mi boca se ríe de mis enemigos, porque tu salvación me ha llenado de alegría. R. El arco de los valientes se ha quebrado, y los vacilantes se ciñen de vigor; los satisfechos se contratan por un pedazo de pan, y los hambrientos dejan de fatigarse; la mujer estéril da a luz siete veces, y la madre de muchos hijos se marchita. R. El Señor da la muerte y la vida, hunde en el Abismo y levanta de él. El Señor da la pobreza y la riqueza, humilla y también enaltece. R. El levanta del polvo al desvalido y alza al pobre de la miseria, para hacerlos sentar con los príncipes y darles en herencia un trono de gloria. R. ALELUIA Cf. Lc 2, 19 Feliz la Virgen María, que conservaba la Palabra de Dios y la meditaba en su corazón. EVANGELIO Conservaba estas cosas en el corazón + Evangelio de nuestro Señor Jesucristo según san Lucas 2, 41-51 Los padres de Jesús iban todos los años a Jerusalén en la fiesta de la Pascua. Cuando el niño cumplió doce años, subieron como de costumbre, y acabada la fiesta, María y José regresaron, pero Jesús permaneció en Jerusalén sin que ellos se dieran cuenta. Creyendo que estaba en la caravana, caminaron todo un día y después comenzaron a buscarlo entre los parientes y conocidos. Como no lo encontraron, volvieron a Jerusalén en busca de él. Al tercer día, lo hallaron en el Templo en medio de los doctores de la Ley, escuchándolos y haciéndoles preguntas. Y todos los que lo oían estaban asombrados de su inteligencia y sus respuestas. Al verlo, sus padres quedaron maravillados y su madre le dijo: «Hijo mío, ¿por qué nos has hecho esto? Piensa que tu padre y yo te buscábamos angustiados.» Jesús les respondió: «¿Por qué me buscaban? ¿No sabían que yo debo ocuparme de los asuntos de mi Padre?» Ellos no entendieron lo que les decía.
  37. 37. A Ñ O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 37 El regresó con sus padres a Nazaret y vivía sujeto a ellos. Su madre conservaba estas cosas en su corazón. Palabra del Señor. Intenciones Alcemos nuestros corazones en oración a Dios nuestro Padre, y pidámosle que inflame este nuestro mundo y nuestras comunidades con el calor de su amor. Responderemos: “SEÑOR, ESCUCHA CON BONDAD A TU PUEBLO”  Por la Iglesia de Jesucristo, que es una comunidad de gente frágil y débil, para que el poder de la bondad de Dios se haga visible y palpable en nuestro amor de unos para con otros, oremos…  Por el mundo en que vivimos con todas sus necesidades, para que María vigile maternalmente sobre él, interceda por él y nos guarde a todos como hermanos en su amor. Que no permita que luchemos unos contra otros; que no nos hagamos sufrir entre hermanos, oremos…  Por la gente que tiene empleos y trabajo de bajo nivel, como los de María y José en Nazaret, para que aprendan de la humilde María y de su esposo José que Dios valora altamente todo trabajo realizado con amor, oremos…  Por todos los misioneros, para que como María, nuestra querida Madre, ofrezcan a Cristo al mundo; y que tengan un corazón grande para amar a todos sin excluir a nadie, pero más especialmente a los más pobres, débiles y necesitados, oremos…  Por todos nosotros, reunidos aquí como hermanos en la fiesta del Corazón de nuestra Madre, para que nuestra fe produzca en nosotros, como en María, frutos de auténtico amor para con todos, oremos… Oh Dios bondadoso: Esto es lo que hoy confiadamente te pedimos. Que María enriquezca nuestra oración con la suya para obtener todos los dones espirituales, por Cristo nuestro Señor. Amén. Padre nuestro Junto a María elevemos nuestras voces al Padre, rezando la oración que Jesús nos enseñó. Padre nuestro... ¿dónde te has metido? Mira que te esperamos, deja todo lo que tienes entre manos y ven aprisa... Se llega la hora y tenemos todo «patas arriba» ¡Te necesitamos! Que tu nombre suene por los altavoces de los centros comerciales, que seas reclamado en los estadios de fútbol, en las grandes convenciones, en los hospitales, en los centros de trabajo..., incluso hasta en el Congreso de los diputados..., pero sobre todo y ante todo, que tu nombre suene en nuestros corazones. Venga a nosotros tu reino, tu persona, ¡sí! Cuanto antes, acude rapidito y no te entretengas por el camino, a ver si entre todos arreglamos este desaguisado en el que hemos convertido tu mundo, nuestro mundo. Hágase tu voluntad, confiamos en tu justicia, sabemos que tu venida nos descolocará y a más de uno nos saldrán los colores, pero te necesitamos tanto que... Danos hoy tu pan, llevamos mucho tiempo esperando, atiborrándonos de mediocridades. Que tu pan, tu palabra, tu persona, sacie nuestro apetito, el que surge de lo más profundo de nuestro corazón.

×