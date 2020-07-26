Subsidio Enero 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 1
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 2
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 3 Nuestra Señora del Valle de Catamarca es Patrona del No...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 4 atender a los peregrinos que acudían desde lejos.” La c...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 5 sus altares están las imágenes de Juan Diego, a Zumarra...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 6
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 7 Letra y Música: Hna. María Valeria González Ferreyra EC...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 8 Este subsidio tiene como propósito, brindar a las disti...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 9 I – PARA REFLEXIONAR SOBRE MARÍA La Virgen María, Madre...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 10 precisamente la voluntad de Dios, nacer de una Virgen,...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 11 Luego añadió Isabel: «¡Dichosa tú por haber creído que...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 12 humana”. Además, “una madre no es madre sólo del cuerp...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 13 Lo negó terminantemente Nestorio, monje de Antioquía y...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 14 considerándolos como parte de las actas del concilio d...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 15 ‘Se dice que la bienaventurada Virgen es Madre de Dios...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 16 La divina maternidad nos lleva directamente al corazón...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 17 que hemos de tener al comienzo del año, porque la vida...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 18 En la vida fragmentada de hoy, donde corremos el riesg...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 19 C - 4 DE ENERO NUESTRA SEÑORA DE BELÉN Cada 4 de Enero...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 20 Oración a la Virgen de Belén Madre Santa de Belén, hij...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 21 Podemos aprovechar esta fiesta de la Iglesia para refl...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 22 II - CELEBRACION DE LA PALABRA DE DIOS 1 DE ENERO-MARÍ...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 23 Busquemos en Dios y en los hermanos la paz que procede...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 24 Evangelio (Lc. 2,16-21): Encontraron a María y al Niño...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 25 6 DE ENERO SOLEMNIDAD DE LA EPIFANÍA DEL SEÑOR TRIDUO ...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 26 todos a su Dios, ofreciéndole por víctima de su carida...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 27 Entre día mira tus obras que voluntad han seguido si l...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 28 y te quedaste hecho manjar en el Santísimo Sacramento ...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 29 Acogió a Israel, su siervo, acordándose de la miserico...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 30 3º Recuerdo: Humildad y Sencillez de María. La Virgen ...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 31 "Sucedió que en aquellos días salió un edicto de Cesar...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 32 andábamos buscando angustiados’. El les dijo: ‘¿Y por ...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 33 Por los jóvenes que no conocen a Dios, para que con al...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 34 le dijo a su madre: ‘Mujer, ahí tienes a tu hijo’. Y l...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 35 Intención de oración del Papa Francisco para Enero 202...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 36
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 37
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 38
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 39
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 40
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 41
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 42 Curiosa bendición del Papa a las embarazadas desde Cub...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 43
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 44
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 45
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 46
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 47 IV– MARÍA Y LOS NIÑOS El tiempo de vacaciones es propi...
I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 48 Te recomendamos la siguiente película LA VIRGEN TU MAD...
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Subsidio Enero 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Subsidio Enero 2020

48 views

Published on

Material preparatorio para el IV CONGRESO MARIANO NACIONAL 2020 con el SUBSIDIO ENERO 2020 que profundiza en el DOGMA "MARÍA MADRE DE DIOS"

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Subsidio Enero 2020

  1. 1. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 1
  2. 2. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 2
  3. 3. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 3 Nuestra Señora del Valle de Catamarca es Patrona del Noroeste Argentino (NOA), Patrona de Catamarca, Patrona de la Diócesis de Añatuya, Protectora de la Diócesis de La Rioja, Patrona Nacional del Paracaidismo, Patrona Nacional del Turismo y Patrona de los Algodoneros del Chaco y de la Feria Internacional del Turismo. Es venerada por miles y miles de creyentes que se maravillan ante sus milagros. Durante las fiestas patronales, las calles de San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca se colman con la llegada de los peregrinos y diversas manifestaciones públicas de fe para venerar a la Virgen en esta advocación mariana, además de caminatas a los lugares de interés religioso, misachicos coloridos al tum tum de las cajas y expresiones de oración, canto y fe. El primer domingo de cada fiesta de abril, las calles de la capital catamarqueña se transforman en un gran desfile popular. Hombres, mujeres y niños participan de esta muestra de fe y religiosidad, en tanto la cabalgata en honor a Nuestra Señora del Valle congrega desde hace 20 años a una multitud de gauchos. Los jinetes llegan desde muy temprano a la ciudad de San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca desde los más diversos rincones de la provincia y provincias vecinas, y atraviesan la ciudad pasando por la catedral hacia el Parque Adán Quiroga, lugar en el que comparten la Misa Gaucha y el desfile de las agrupaciones tradicionalistas. El desfile crece año a año y reúne en la actualidad a unos 14.000 jinetes que llegan con su fe a venerar a la Madre del Valle, transformando esta cabalgata en una experiencia cultural, que habla de un pueblo de profunda religiosidad. Compartimos un interesante aporte tomado de LA FE COMO MOTIVACIÓN TURÍSTICA de María Eugenia Stalder. …Los desplazamientos por fervor y devoción siempre han estado presentes en la historia de la humanidad. En la actualidad, las peregrinaciones forman parte del moderno turismo religioso que en el mundo mueve a millones de personas, por ejemplo en España con los caminos a Santiago, en Roma, con la cuidad del vaticano y la Basílica de San Pedro y en México la Basílica de Guadalupe, los lugares sagrados de Tierra Santa. En el ámbito nacional, Argentina está muy bien dotada para esta clase de turismo: posee una población creyente en su gran mayoría, con hábitos viajeros, un rico patrimonio cultural y un importante y valioso conjunto de conventos, capillas, iglesias y santuarios. Los santuarios más venerados son el de Nuestra Señora de Lujan, Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe y el de Nuestra señora de San Nicolás, entre otros. -BASILICA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LUJAN. En la estancia de Lujan, Doña Ana de Matos, había acomodado un pequeño oratorio junto a su casa para levantar una pequeña capilla a Nuestra Señora. Enseguida supo que este no era el sitio ideal para albergar la cantidad de peregrinos que cada vez era mayor, entonces donó una cuadra de tierra de su estancia y ordenó que allí se levantase una capilla adecuada. En el año 1.677 se comenzó con la obra de levantar dicha capilla, pero marchaba con demasiada lentitud, una intercesión de la Virgen a través del negro Manuel dio el empujón que faltaba. En 1.684 un sacerdote de Buenos Aires Pedro Montalvo enfermó de tuberculosis y como era muy devoto de la Virgen María decidió ir a Luján para rezar una novena junto a la santa imagen. El padre tuvo una agravación de la enfermedad que parecía acabar con él, el negro Manuel ungió el pecho del enfermo con el aceite de la lámpara mientras le decía que la virgen María lo quería como su capellán. El padre acepto esto y fue curado decidiendo ser capellán de Nuestra señora de Lujan en agradecimiento por su intersección durante 16 años. Con mucho entusiasmo se dedicó a la terminar la capilla pero, para poder concluirla, le solicitó ayuda al gobernador y el 8 de diciembre de 1.685 se inauguró. “Luján el pueblo de la Virgen fue creciendo en importancia. Alrededor de la capilla fue surgiendo la población para
  4. 4. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 4 atender a los peregrinos que acudían desde lejos.” La capilla del Padre Montalvo aun resultaba chica, pero los intentos de levantar un nuevo templo siempre por algún motivo fracasaban. En 1.737 un español que residía en Bolivia, Juan de Lezica y Torrezuri, al cual le habían diagnosticado una enfermedad incurable decidió viajar hasta Luján para comenzar con una novena ya que él era muy devoto de la Virgen, al beber agua traída de un manantial y aceite de la lámpara curó su enfermedad, agradecido y fortalecido regresó a Bolivia. Luego de 11 años se le repitió la enfermedad y sin dudarlo volvió a Luján curándose nuevamente. Esta vez permaneció más tiempo en el pueblo de la Virgen y conoció las dificultades para levantar un templo digno y fue así que en agradecimiento, el mismo se ofreció para levantarlo, las tareas de construcción se prolongaron durante 8 años quedando culminada en 1.762. La primera peregrinación se hizo el 3 de diciembre de 1.871. A partir de este momento fueron cada vez más frecuentes. El 8 de diciembre de 1.970, el papa le concedió el título de Basílica. Hoy en día, son numerosas las peregrinaciones que llegan a Lujan desde los lugares más alejados. -BASILICA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA DE SAN NICOLAS: Desde la creación de la parroquia en la ciudad de San Nicolás de los Arroyos, provincia de Buenos Aires, República Argentina, existió allí una profunda devoción a la santísima Virgen, honrada bajo la denominación de Nuestra Señora del Rosario, siendo ella la Primera Patrona del Curato de los Arroyos. En el año 1.884 se inauguró el actual templo parroquial de San Nicolás de Bari, y para esta oportunidad fue donada una hermosa imagen de la Virgen del Rosario, que fue traída desde Roma donde el Papa León XIII la bendijo para los fieles de San Nicolás. En esos años se había creado en la Parroquia la Congregación del Rosario, y se celebraba anualmente esta fiesta de la Virgen con su correspondiente novena preparatoria. El 25 de septiembre de 1.983, en la ciudad de San Nicolás se comienza a comentar sobre un hecho de características particulares. Una sencilla mujer, esposa y madre de dos hijas, que solamente había podido cursar el cuarto grado y sin conocimientos teológicos y bíblicos manifestó ver y oír a la Santísima Virgen, coincidiendo las características de su visión, con la imagen de la Virgen del Rosario, que se encuentra expuesta para ser venerada por sus fieles en el templo parroquial. Según el relato de esta señora, la virgen le había pedido que se construyera un templo en su honor en un lugar determinado. La señora señala que la Virgen comienza a darle una serie de mensajes, preferentemente exhortativos juntamente con citas bíblicas llamando a la oración, a la conversión y consagración. Todo este acontecimiento, así también como los mensajes, están dentro de lo que la Iglesia llama “revelaciones privadas”. En este caso, como ocurre en toda revelación privada, los fieles no se encuentran obligados a creer, en cambio si están obligados a creer en la revelación pública. El lugar es visitado en forma permanente en peregrinación con mayor afluencia de fieles los días 25 de cada mes, y mediante una gran multitud que se concentra los días 25 de septiembre de cada año, en el aniversario de su aparición. -NUESTRA SEÑORA DE GUADALUPE (CIUDAD DE SANTA FE). La virgen mejicana tiene en Santa Fe en calle Javier de la Rosa al 623, al noreste de la cuidad un hermoso santuario, declarado Basílica menor en 1.954. En esos solares una familia santafesina poseía tierras que cultivaba. En esa casa había un pequeño oratorio, dedicado a la Virgen de las Mercedes, quien era protectora de las plagas que acechaban las plantaciones. En 1.747 un sacerdote, El Padre Miguel Sánchez revisando papeles en la biblioteca se encuentra con una imagen de su devoción: La virgen de Guadalupe, la retira, se trataba de una lámina de un libro y decide buscarle un marco adecuado. Ese marco de madera tallada y dorada se lo ofrece en la puerta misma del convento una mujer de pobre aspecto. Como es exactamente lo que necesitaba, lo compró y allí pone su imagen. Dicha imagen es la misma que la mexicana: de Tez blanca. Sin embargo, los santafesinos la identifican, ya que si observan el santuario, en
  5. 5. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 5 sus altares están las imágenes de Juan Diego, a Zumarraga y las apariciones de 1.531. Con su imagen encuadrada, el Padre Sánchez se fue a la villa de los Setúbal y la colocó en el oratorio. A partir de ese entonces, a mediados del siglo XVIII la veneración a la Virgen de Guadalupe se expresa públicamente en Santa Fe y comienzan las peregrinaciones, las súplicas y las gracias. La imagen que se venera actualmente es una imagen de madera, que básicamente, es una inmaculada española; los datos sobre esta son poco exactos, se indica que fue regalo de una familia descendiente de los Setúbal. Con ella se sustituyó el cuadro de la Virgen que como preciosa reliquia está actualmente colocado e iluminado para la veneración en la bajada del camarín. La fiesta se celebra el tercer Domingo de Pascua.
  6. 6. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 6
  7. 7. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 7 Letra y Música: Hna. María Valeria González Ferreyra EC María, mujer buscadora de las huellas que Dios ha dejado, escondidas como un gran tesoro en lo simple y en lo cotidiano. María, mujer que escuchaste la Palabra de Dios con tu pueblo, respondiste discípula dócil, engendrando en tu alma primero. Hoy tus hijos del norte y del sur, Peregrinos en esta Argentina, nos unimos pidiéndote Madre, que nos traigas con Cristo la vida. Para que haya más pan y trabajo, para que se fecunde esta tierra, que tengamos tus gestos, María, Madre del Pueblo, esperanza nuestra. María, madre generosa, te llamamos bienaventurada, como Dios preferís a los pobres, en el débil es fuerte su gracia. María, madre que caminas con tus hijos tejiendo la historia, educándonos en el servicio, traduciendo el amor en las obras. María, discípula humilde, aprendiste en fe y esperanza, ayúdanos a ser misioneros del que es vida y la da en abundancia. María, madre de familia, que a todos nos querés en la mesa donde Cristo es el pan que se parte y poniendo en común se hace fiesta. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-uDGBDQU3k&t=14s
  8. 8. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 8 Este subsidio tiene como propósito, brindar a las distintas comunidades (parroquias, movimientos, colegios y escuelas, áreas de servicio y sectores pastorales, etc.) que quieran prepararse a vivir el Año Mariano Nacional y particularmente el IV CMN2020, una “caja de herramientas” que faciliten su trabajo a la hora de desarrollarlo. 1) Es por ello que lo organizamos a partir de cuatro preguntas orientadoras ¿QUÉ, CÓMO, QUIÉNES, DÓNDE, CELEBRAMOS? que les ayuden a desarrollar las distintas temáticas, acciones, etc. También dentro de cada una de ellas encontraran títulos que intentarán responder a estas preguntas. 2) Los invitamos a apreciar y rezar con el ICONO de la portada de este subsidio, sobre la Maternidad Divina de la Santísima Virgen María
  9. 9. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 9 I – PARA REFLEXIONAR SOBRE MARÍA La Virgen María, Madre de Dios A - DOGMA DE LA MATERNIDAD DIVINA DE LA SANTÍSIMA VIRGEN MARÍA El dogma de la Maternidad Divina se refiere a que la Virgen María es verdadera Madre de Dios. Fue solemnemente definido por el Concilio de Efeso (año 431). Tiempo después, fue proclamado por otros Concilios universales, el de Calcedonia y los de Constantinopla. El Concilio de Efeso, del año 431, siendo Papa San Clementino I (422-432) definió: "Si alguno no confesare que el Emmanuel (Cristo) es verdaderamente Dios, y que por tanto, la Santísima Virgen es Madre de Dios, porque parió según la carne al Verbo de Dios hecho carne, sea anatema." El Concilio Vaticano II hace referencia del dogma así: "Desde los tiempos más antiguos, la Bienaventurada Virgen es honrada con el título de Madre de Dios, a cuyo amparo los fieles acuden con sus súplicas en todos sus peligros y necesidades" (Constitución Dogmática Lumen Gentium, 66). Theotokos quiere decir Madre de Dios en griego. La antigüedad de la celebración mariana se constata en las pinturas con el nombre de “María, Madre de Dios” (Theotókos) que han sido encontradas en las Catacumbas o antiquísimos subterráneos que están cavados debajo de la ciudad de Roma, donde se reunían los primeros cristianos para celebrar la Misa en tiempos de las persecuciones María es verdadera Madre, ya que ella fue participe activo de la formación de la naturaleza humana de Cristo, de la misma manera en la que todas las madres contribuyen a la formación del fruto de sus entrañas. María es verdadera Madre porque Jesús es verdadero Hombre. En este SUBSIDIO pretendemos dar las bases bíblicas e históricas de la doctrina de la Theotokos, quizás el dogma más hermoso de todos los dogmas marianos, el poder ser la Madre de Dios, es lo máximo en dignidad que un ser humano puede alcanzar, y esa fue
  10. 10. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 10 precisamente la voluntad de Dios, nacer de una Virgen, ser uno como nosotros, naciendo siendo niño-Dios, por esto todo aquel que niega el dogma de la Maternidad Divina está negando la Encarnación del Verbo pues ambos están unidos intimamente. María es madre de Jesús, no sólo porque lo llevó en sus entrañas, sino porque de su cuerpo provino material genético y nutrición para el crecimiento del cuerpo humano de su Hijo en su vientre. Fue por ella -y no por José- que “nació de la descendencia de David, según la carne” (Rom. 1, 3). “De María nació Jesús” (Mt 1, 16). (El que José también fuera descendiente de David es de suma importancia, porque el Mesías vendría de la Casa de David. Por eso San Lucas remarca este detalle de gran importancia: que Jesús hereda de San José, su padre adoptivo su linaje davídico. José subió a Judea, a la ciudad de David, llamada Belén, porque era descendiente de David. -Lc 2, 4. Y no importa que fuera sólo hijo adoptivo, porque todos los derechos se heredaban por adopción. Entonces, de San José recibió el linaje davídico oficial, porque la descendencia legal era dada por el padre, aunque éste fuera adoptivo.) Pero volvamos a María. Como María es la madre de Jesús, también es la Madre de Dios. Porque si María es la madre de Jesús y Jesús es Dios, María también es Madre de Dios. María es Madre de la “Persona” de Cristo que es Hombre y Dios, ambas naturalezas inseparables Es lo que se denomina en Teología la “Unión Hipostática”. Hipostática viene de hipóstasis (persona). Es la unión en la persona, en la persona de Jesucristo. La Unión Hipostática es la unión de la naturaleza divina y la naturaleza humana de Jesús en la Persona Divina de Jesucristo. Unión Hipostática es la expresión teológica y del Magisterio de la Iglesia con la que se indica la unión profunda de la realidad divina y de la realidad humana, de la naturaleza divina y la naturaleza humana en Jesús, Hijo de Dios. Como sabemos, ambas realidades y ambas naturalezas son inseparables una de la otra. Lo mismo sucede con todas las demás madres y sus respectivos hijos: no son madres sólo del cuerpo, sino también del alma, pues aunque no generan el componente espiritual de la persona de sus hijos, son madres de la totalidad de la persona de sus hijos, es decir tanto del cuerpo, como del alma de sus hijos. La Santísima Virgen María concibió, entonces, una persona. Como esa persona que es Jesús es “Persona Divina” con dos naturalezas (humana y divina), sabemos que María es verdaderamente “Madre de Dios”. Sin embargo, hay que aclarar que, a pesar de ser Madre de Dios, María no es su madre en el sentido de que ella sea la fuente de la divinidad de su Hijo o que ella sea mayor que Dios. Decimos que es Madre de Dios, porque llevó en su vientre a una Persona Divina, Jesucristo-Dios, y en el sentido que de ella se tomó el material genético para la forma humana que Dios tomó en Jesucristo. Al discutir esto, los fundamentalistas aducen que María sólo llevó en su vientre la naturaleza humana de Jesús. Pero... ¿es que las madres llevan en sus vientres y dan a luz a una “naturaleza humana” o una “persona humana”? Ese bebé que está en su vientre es alma y cuerpo, no solamente cuerpo. María, igual que todas las madres, dio a luz a una persona. Esa persona es Jesucristo y esa persona a la que María dio a luz es Dios. Por eso es Madre de Dios. En la Biblia muchas veces se habla de María, Madre de Jesús. Pero la cita más explícita en cuanto a la maternidad divina de María es la expresión de Santa Isabel al ser visitada por la Virgen María: “Isabel, llena del Espíritu Santo, exclamó: ... ¿cómo he merecido que venga a mí la Madre de mi Señor?’” (Lc. 1, 42). “Mi Señor” es sinónimo de “Dios”.
  11. 11. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 11 Luego añadió Isabel: «¡Dichosa tú por haber creído que se cumplirían las promesas del Señor!»(Lc. 1, 45). Se refería Isabel a lo que Dios le había mandado a decir con el Ángel. Se ve, pues, claramente, que Isabel por inspiración divina, llamó a María “Madre de Dios”. La Tradición Cristiana desde los primeros tiempos en la Iglesia comienza a llamar a María “Theotocos” o “Madre de Dios”. La primera cita de Theotocos se cree que fue del siglo III. Los Santos Padres expresan esto con claridad, defendiendo fuertemente la Maternidad Divina contra todos los que la atacan en una u otra forma. Recordemos nuevamente que la declaración formal del Dogma de María Madre de Dios fue en el año 431 en el Concilio de Éfeso. . ¿Quién es el Padre de Jesús? Dios mismo. En el caso de nosotros, Dios dio a nuestros padres la capacidad de unirse en forma maravillosa y así dar vida a un bebé que va creciendo en el vientre de la mamá. La concepción de los seres humanos es también un prodigio. Ese bebé es persona desde el mismo momento que se unen la semilla del papá con la de la mamá. Y Dios infunde un alma en ese mismo momento. ¡Eso es algo extraordinario! Pero la concepción de Jesús fue de otra manera: fue algo inefable, pero además, fue un milagro. El Espíritu Santo, que es la Tercera Persona de la Santísima Trinidad cubrió a María con su sombra, nos dice la Biblia. Y, enseguida comenzó a formarse en el vientre de la Virgen, Jesús bebé. Eso se llama el Misterio de la Encarnación: Dios se hace carne (se hace ser humano) siendo también Dios. Por eso decimos que Jesús es Dios y Hombre verdadero. . ¿Por qué decimos, entonces, que María es Madre de Dios? Porque a ella Dios le pidió ser su Madre aquí en la tierra. Y es Madre verdadera, porque ella concibió en su vientre al Hijo de Dios, lo llevó dentro de ella 9 meses y dio a luz a Jesús de forma extraordinariamente milagrosa (no como todas las mamás de la tierra) y lo cuidó como su Hijo que era. Y también lo acompañó hasta el momento de su muerte en la Cruz. Esto no siempre fue aceptado así no más. Por eso, el Papa Juan Pablo II, en noviembre de 1996, reflexionó sobre las objeciones planteadas por Nestorio para que se comprenda mejor el título “María, Madre de Dios”. ¿Quién fue Nestorio? Fue un cristiano, Patriarca de Constantinopla, declarado hereje en el Concilio de Éfeso por enseñar que Jesús es dos personas (y dos naturalezas) en un cuerpo y que María es sólo la madre del Jesús humano y que no debería ser llamada "Madre de Dios”. Fue en este Concilio de Éfeso 431, en el que se proclamó solemnemente a la Santísima Virgen María como verdadera Madre de Cristo, que es verdadero Hijo de Dios. Pero, en oposición al Nestorianismo, surgió el Monofisismo, que sostenía lo opuesto: solo había una naturaleza en la persona de Cristo, la divina. Para éstos Cristo es sólo Dios. Fueron condenados por el Concilio II de Constantinopla en 553. “La expresión Theotokos”, que literalmente significa ‘la que ha engendrado a Dios’, dice Juan Pablo II, “a primera vista puede resultar sorprendente, pues suscita la pregunta: ¿cómo es posible que una criatura humana engendre a Dios? La respuesta de la fe de la Iglesia es clara: la maternidad divina de María se refiere sólo a la generación humana del Hijo de Dios y no a su generación divina”. “El Hijo de Dios fue engendrado desde siempre por Dios Padre y es consustancial con Él. Evidentemente, en esa generación eterna María no intervino para nada. Pero el Hijo de Dios, hace dos mil años, tomó nuestra naturaleza humana y entonces María lo concibió y lo dio a luz”, añadió. Asimismo, señaló que la maternidad de María “no atañe a toda la Trinidad, sino únicamente a la segunda Persona, al Hijo, que, al encarnarse, tomó de ella la naturaleza
  12. 12. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 12 humana”. Además, “una madre no es madre sólo del cuerpo o de la criatura física que sale de su seno, sino de la persona que engendra”, enfatizó San Juan Pablo II. . ¿Existe una fiesta en la Iglesia que conmemora este dogma? La Solemnidad de Santa María Madre de Dios es la primer Fiesta Mariana que apareció en la Iglesia Occidental, su celebración se comenzó a dar en Roma hacia el siglo VI, probablemente junto con la dedicación –el 1º de Enero del templo “Santa María Antigua” en el Foro Romano, una de las primeras iglesias marianas de Roma. Más adelante, la Iglesia celebraba el 1º de enero la Circuncisión del Niño Jesús. Pero en 1931 el Papa Pío XI, con ocasión del 15º centenario del Concilio de Éfeso (431), instituyó la Fiesta Mariana para el 11 de octubre, en recuerdo de este Concilio en que se proclamó a María Madre de Dios. Pero en la reforma litúrgica del Concilio Vaticano II se trasladó la fiesta al 1º de Enero, con categoría litúrgica máxima de solemnidad, y con título de Santa María, Madre de Dios. A una semana del Nacimiento del Niño-Dios, la Iglesia nos presenta para comenzar el nuevo año, la Fiesta de María, Madre de Dios. Y esta frase “Madre de Dios” se dice muy fácilmente, pero por lo acostumbrados que estamos a oírla y a repetirla tal vez no nos detenemos a pensar en toda su dimensión el significado de que un ser humano, como nosotros, María -una de nuestra raza- pueda ser “Madre de Dios”. De todos los privilegios, títulos y dogmas de María, éste es sin duda el mayor y de más trascendencia, pues todos los demás (Inmaculada Concepción, llena de Gracia, Virginidad perpetua, Asunción, etc.) fueron dados en atención a este hecho tan inmenso y tan elevado: el de ser la Madre de Dios. Después de Jesucristo, aunque salvando la distancia entre lo humano y lo divino, entre lo finito y lo infinito, la Santísima Virgen María Madre de Dios hecho Hombre, es la creatura más grande, más bella, más excelsa que haya existido. Comentario Teológico - P. Antonio Royo Marín, O.P. María, Madre de Dios Doctrina de fe Vamos a exponer la doctrina dogmática de la maternidad divina de María en una conclusión sencilla y clara, al alcance de todas las fortunas intelectuales. Hela aquí: La Santísima Virgen María es propia, real y verdaderamente Madre de Dios, puesto que engendró según la carne al Verbo de Dios encarnado. (Dogma de fe expresamente definido por la Iglesia.) He aquí las pruebas: a) LA SAGRADA ESCRITURA. En la Sagrada Escritura no se emplea explícitamente la fórmula María Madre de Dios, pero ello se deduce con toda certeza y evidencia de dos verdades expresamente contenidas en la misma revelación, a saber: que María es la Madre de Jesús, y que Jesús es Dios. En efecto: la Sagrada Escritura nos dice repetidas veces que la Virgen María es la Madre de Jesús (Mt 1,16; 2,11; Lc 2,37-48; Jn 2,1; Act 1,14, etc.). Jesús es presentado como concebido (Lc 1,31) y nacido (Lc 2,7-12) de la Virgen. Y que Jesús es Dios, lo dice expresamente San Juan en el prólogo de su evangelio (Jn 1,1-14) Y consta por el expreso testimonio del mismo Cristo (cf. Mt 26,63-64), confirmado por sus deslumbradores milagros, hechos en nombre propio (cf. Lc 7,14; Jn 11,43, etc.), y por la prueba definitiva de su propia resurrección (Mt 28,5-6, etc.), anunciada por El antes de su muerte (Mt 17,22-23, etc.). Ahora bien, del hecho de que María sea la Madre de Jesús y de que Jesús sea Dios, ¿se sigue necesariamente que María sea propia, real y verdaderamente Madre de Dios?
  13. 13. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 13 Lo negó terminantemente Nestorio, monje de Antioquía y más tarde patriarca de Constantinopla (+ 451), al afirmar que en Cristo no solamente hay dos naturalezas (como enseña la fe), sino también dos personas perfectamente distintas: divina y humana (lo que es herético, como veremos en seguida). La Virgen, según Nestorio, fue Madre de la persona humana de Cristo (Cristotokos), pero no Madre de su persona divina (Theotokos). Luego no se la debe llamar Madre de Dios, sino únicamente Madre de Cristo (en cuanto persona humana). La doctrina de Nestorio -dos personas en Cristo- fue expresamente condenada por la Iglesia como herética. En Cristo -como veremos en seguida al exponer la doctrina de la Iglesia- no hay más que una sola persona -la persona divina del Verbo-, aunque haya en él dos naturalezas perfectamente distintas: divina y humana. Y como María fue Madre de la persona de Jesús -como todas las madres lo son de la persona de sus hijos- y Jesús es personalmente el Hijo de Dios, el Verbo divino, síguese con toda lógica que la Santísima Virgen es propia, real y verdaderamente Madre de Dios, puesto que engendró según la carne al Verbo de Dios encarnado. b) LA DOCTRINA DE LA IGLESIA. La doctrina que hemos recogido en nuestra conclusión fue expresamente definida por la Iglesia como dogma de fe, contra la herejía de Nestorio. Es lástima que no podamos detenernos aquí en exponer la historia de las controversias entre San Cirilo de Alejandría -el gran campeón de la maternidad divina de María- y el heresiarca Nestorio, que ocasionaron la reunión del concilio de Éfeso -celebrado el año 431, bajo el pontificado de San Celestino I-, donde se condenó en bloque la doctrina de Nestorio y se proclamó la personalidad única y divina de Cristo bajo las dos naturalezas, y, por consiguiente, la maternidad divina de María. El pueblo cristiano de Éfeso, que aguardaba fuera del templo el resultado de las deliberaciones de los obispos reunidos en concilio, al enterarse de la proclamación de la maternidad divina de María, prorrumpió en grandes vítores y aplausos y acompañó a los obispos por las calles de la ciudad con antorchas encendidas en medio de un entusiasmo indescriptible. He aquí el texto principal de la carta segunda de San Cirilo a Nestorio, que fue leída y aprobada en la sesión primera del concilio de Éfeso: ‘No decimos que la naturaleza del Verbo, transformada, se hizo carne; ni tampoco que se transmutó en el hombre entero, compuesto de alma y cuerpo; afirmamos, más bien, que el Verbo, habiendo unido consigo, según hipóstasis o persona, la carne animada de alma racional, se hizo hombre de modo inefable e incomprensible y fue llamado Hijo del hombre, no por sola voluntad o por la sola asunción de la persona. Y aunque las naturalezas sean diversas, juntándose en verdadera unión, hicieron un solo Cristo e Hijo; no porque la diferencia de naturalezas fuese suprimida por la unión, sino porque la divinidad y la humanidad, por misteriosa e inefable unión en una sola persona, constituyeron un solo Jesucristo e Hijo. Porque no nació primeramente un hombre cualquiera de la Virgen María, sobre el cual descendiera después el Verbo, sino que, unido a la carne en el mismo seno materno, se dice engendrado según la carne, en cuanto que vindicó para si como propia la generación de su carne. Por eso (los Santos Padres) no dudaron en llamar Madre de Dios a la Santísima Virgen’ (D IIIª). En el año 451, o sea veinte años más tarde del concilio de Éfeso, se celebró bajo el pontificado de San León Magno el concilio de Calcedonia, donde se condenó como herética la doctrina de Eutiques, que afirmaba -por error extremo contrario al de Nestorio- que en Cristo no había más que una sola naturaleza, la divina (monofisismo). El concilio definió solemnemente que en Cristo hay dos naturalezas -divina y humana- en una sola persona o hipóstasis: la persona divina del Verbo (cf. D 148). Un siglo más tarde, el concilio II de Constantinopla (quinto de los ecuménicos), celebrado el año 553 bajo el pontificado del papa Vigilio, alabó e hizo suyos en fórmula dogmática los doce anatematismos de San Cirilo contra la doctrina de Nestorio,
  14. 14. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 14 considerándolos como parte de las actas del concilio de Éfeso (cf. D 113-124 226-227). He aquí los principales anatematismos de San Cirilo relativos a la cuestión que nos ocupa: ‘Si alguno no confiesa que Dios es verdaderamente el Emmanuel y que por eso la santa Virgen es Madre de Dios, pues dio a luz según la carne al Verbo de Dios hecho carne, sea anaterna’ (D 1 13). ‘Si alguno no confiesa que el Verbo de Dios Padre se unió a la carne según hipóstasis y que Cristo es uno con su propia carne, a saber, que es Dios y hombre al mismo tiempo, sea anaterna’ (D 114). ‘Si alguno distribuye entre dos personas o hipóstasis las expresiones contenidas en los escritos apostólicos o evangélicos, o dichas sobre Cristo por los santos, o por el propio Cristo hablando de sí mismo; y unas las acomoda al hombre, entendiéndolo aparte del Verbo de Dios, y otras, como dignas de Dios, las atribuye al solo Verbo de Dios Padre, sea anatema’ (D 116). ‘Si alguno se atreve a decir que Cristo es hombre teóforo o portador de Dios, y no, más bien, Dios verdadero, como Hijo único y natural, por cuanto el Verbo se hizo carne y participó de modo semejante a nosotros en la carne y en la sangre (Heb 2,14, sea anatema)’ (D 117). Son, pues, dogmas de fe expresamente definidos por la Iglesia que en Cristo hay dos naturalezas -divina y humana-, pero una sola persona, la persona divina del Verbo. Y como María fue Madre de la persona de Jesús, hay que llamarla y es en realidad propia, real y verdaderamente Madre de Dios. c) EXPLICACIÓN TEOLÓGICA. Todo el quid de la cuestión está en este sencillo razonamiento. Las madres son madres de la persona de sus hijos (compuesta de alma y cuerpo) aunque ellas proporcionen únicamente la materia del cuerpo, al cual infunde Dios el alma humana, convirtiéndola entonces en persona humana. Pero Cristo no es persona humana, sino divina, aunque tenga una naturaleza humana desprovista de personalidad humana, que fue sustituida por la personalidad divina del Verbo en el mismísimo instante de la concepción de la carne de Jesús. Luego María concibió realmente y dio a luz según la carne a la persona divina de Cristo (única persona que hay en El), y, por consiguiente, es y debe ser llamada con toda propiedad Madre de Dios. No importa que María no haya concebido la naturaleza divina en cuanto tal (tampoco las demás madres conciben el alma de sus hijos), ya que esa naturaleza divina subsiste en el Verbo eternamente y es, por consiguiente, anterior a la existencia de María. Pero María concibió una persona -como todas las demás madres-, y como esa persona, Jesús, no era humana, sino divina, síguese lógicamente que María concibió según la carne a la persona divina de Cristo y es, por consiguiente, real y verdaderamente Madre de Dios. Escuchemos a Santo Tomás exponiendo admirablemente esta doctrina. ‘Como en el instante mismo de la concepción de, Cristo la naturaleza humana se unió a la persona divina del Verbo, síguese que pueda decirse con toda verdad que Dios es concebido y nacido de la Virgen. Se dice -en efecto- que una mujer es madre de una persona porque ésta ha sido concebida y ha nacido de ella. Luego se seguirá de aquí que la bienaventurada Virgen pueda decirse verdaderamente Madre de Dios. Sólo se podría negar que la bienaventurada Virgen sea Madre de Dios en estas dos hipótesis: o que la humanidad de Cristo hubiese sido concebida y dada a luz antes de que se hubiera unido a ella el Verbo de Dios (como afirmó el hereje Fotino), o que la humanidad de Cristo no hubiese sido tomada por el Verbo de Dios en unidad de persona o hipóstasis (como enseñó Nestorio). Pero ambas hipótesis son erróneas; luego es herético negar que la bienaventurada Virgen sea Madre de Dios’. Y al solucionar la objeción de que Cristo se llama y es Dios por su naturaleza divina y ésta no comenzó a existir cuando se encarnó en María, sino que ya existía desde toda la eternidad, y, por lo mismo, no debe llamarse Madre de Dios a la Virgen, responde el Doctor Angélico magistralmente:
  15. 15. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 15 ‘Se dice que la bienaventurada Virgen es Madre de Dios no porque sea madre de la divinidad (o sea, de la naturaleza divina, que es eternamente anterior a Ella), sino porque es Madre según la humanidad de una Persona que tiene divinidad y humanidad’. Aunque lo dicho hasta aquí es muy suficiente para dejar en claro la maternidad divina de María, vamos a recoger -para mayor abundamiento- la clarísima exposición de un mariólogo contemporáneo: ‘Sabemos por la Sagrada Escritura y por la tradición que Jesús, el Hijo de María, es el Unigénito Hijo de Dios. Tiene naturaleza humana, que recibió de su Madre, y es, por consiguiente, hombre como nosotros. Pero no es persona humana; es persona divina y hombre a la vez, que subsiste no sólo en la naturaleza divina, que recibe por toda la eternidad de su Padre Eterno, sino también en la naturaleza humana, que ha recibido, en el tiempo, de su Madre humana. María, al engendrar a su Hijo, no engendró una persona humana. Mas el hecho de dar una naturaleza humana a la segunda persona de la Santísima Trinidad nos dará derecho a decir que María engendró a la persona divina y que es Madre de Dios. Ya hemos visto que el objeto de la generación, el ser que es engendrado, no es una parte del hijo, sino todo el ser que existe, completo en sí al completarse la generación. Si el producto tiene naturaleza intelectual, como es el caso en toda generación humana, entonces es una persona. De aquí que la maternidad de una mujer se refiere siempre a la persona de su hijo; el objeto de su maternidad, lo que ella engendra o concibe, es una persona. La misma manera de hablar que empleamos aclara esta verdad: por ejemplo, decimos que Santa Mónica fue madre de San Agustín. San Agustín es una persona, y preguntamos: ‘¿Quién es su madre?’, o ‘¿De quién es madre?’ Quién y de quién solamente se refieren a personas. Así, pues, vemos que nuestra manera ordinaria de hablar acerca de una madre y su hijo indica que la relación de madre a hijo es relación de persona a persona. Dicho de otro modo: el ser concebido por una mujer es una persona. Sin embargo, es verdad que una madre no es la causa del alma o de la personalidad de su hijo sino en tanto en cuanto proporciona la materia, de tal manera dispuesta que exija la creación del alma de su hijo inmediatamente por Dios. Más: aunque la madre no sea la causa total de su hijo, aun cuando lo que le dé por su propia adecuada actividad no es el alma ni la personalidad del hijo, sino la carne de su naturaleza humana, no obstante es verdaderamente su madre, la madre de la persona de su hijo. Aun cuando lo que ella da es sólo parte del hijo, ella es la madre del hijo entero. Si María hizo por Jesús tanto como cualquier madre humana hace por su hijo, entonces María es tan madre de la persona de Jesús como cualquier mujer es madre de su hijo. El hecho de que Jesús no tuviera padre humano no hace a María menos madre. La diferencia esencial entre maternidad puramente humana y maternidad divina no es que María hizo algo más o algo diferente en la concepción de su Hijo. Es simplemente esto: que el Hijo de María es una persona divina, mientras que el hijo de una mujer ordinaria es una persona humana. Sabemos que sólo Dios puede crear el alma de un niño y hacer al alma y al cuerpo existir como una naturaleza humana completa en sí misma; en otras palabras: sólo Dios hace a la naturaleza humana existir en la persona humana. La personalidad es el término de la generación humana, como don de Dios más bien que producida en virtud de dicha generación. De aquí que la maternidad humana no queda lesionada ni comprometida si Dios crea al alma en la carne proporcionada por la actividad materna, de tal manera que la naturaleza humana resultante no exista completamente en sí como tal persona humana, sino asumida por una persona divina. Si, en lugar de dar una personalidad humana como término de la actividad materna, Dios da la persona divina de su propio Hijo para ser envuelta en la carne de una mujer, entonces, lejos de lesionar su maternidad, este acto de Dios eleva esa maternidad a una ‘dignidad casi infinita’, porque tal madre lleva en su seno al Hijo más perfecto que pudiera nacer.
  16. 16. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 16 La divina maternidad nos lleva directamente al corazón del misterio cristiano: la insondable verdad de que Jesucristo es a la vez verdadero Dios y verdadero hombre, en quien la naturaleza humana, recibida de su Madre humana, y la naturaleza divina, recibida de su Padre Eterno, se unen en la única persona del Hijo de Dios. Si Jesús no es verdadero hombre, María no puede ser verdadera madre; si el Niño Jesús, nacido de María, no es persona divina y Dios mismo, María no puede ser llamada Madre de Dios’ (P. Gerald Van Ackeren). En resumen: la Santísima Virgen María es real y verdaderamente Madre de Dios porque concibió en sus virginales entrañas y dio a luz a la persona de Jesús, que no es persona humana, sino divina. (Royo Marín, A., La Virgen María, BAC, Madrid, pp. 94-100) P. Jorge Loring, S.J. 1.- Celebramos hoy la Fiesta de María Madre de Dios. 2.- Los Testigos de Jehová que van engañando a los ingenuos que les escuchan les dicen: «¿Cómo María va a ser Madre de Dios si Dios es antes que María? Dios es eterno y María no. ¿Puede un hijo ser anterior a su madre? 3.- Con falacias como ésta quitan la fe a muchos católicos. 4.- Cuando sabes la solución, no te influyen; pero muchos no saben qué responder y su fe se tambalea. 5.- María es MADRE DE DIOS porque es madre de Jesús, y si Jesús es Dios, Ella es Madre de Dios. 6.- Como si a uno le hacen alcalde: su madre es madre del alcalde. Ella no le dio la alcaldía, pero como él es alcalde y ella es su madre, con todo derecho es madre del alcalde. 7.- María no le da la divinidad, pero como lo que nace de Ella es Dios, con todo derecho se la puede llamar MADRE DE DIOS. 8.- Al ser madre de Dios, Es la joya de la humanidad, la perla de la creación, pues Dios la proyectó para ser su Madre. 9.- Pío XII la llamó sol de la Iglesia, lo mismo que la madre es el sol de la familia; pues la madre calienta con su amor, la ilumina con su luz orientándola a la unión y la paz, y en su ocaso se oculta para que brillen otras estrellas: sus hijos. 10.- Y Juan Pablo II la presenta como modelo de fe. Por eso Isabel la llama bienaventurada, porque creyó. Al revés que Zacarías. Las dos respuestas son similares. Pero María no dudó del hecho. Preguntó sobre el modo, aclara San Agustín. Puedes mirar este video del Padre Jorge Loring, para comprender mejor este texto del libro PARA SALVARTE—María [EP. 11 T1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUjowHve0EY B - EL PAPA EN LA SOLEMNIDAD DE MARÍA MADRE DE DIOS: SANTA MISA EN LA SOLEMNIDAD DE SANTA MARÍA, MADRE DE DIOS LII JORNADA MUNDIAL DE LA PAZ CAPILLA PAPAL HOMILÍA DEL SANTO PADRE FRANCISCO Basílica Vaticana Martes, 1 de enero de 2019 «Todos los que lo oían se admiraban de lo que les habían dicho los pastores» (Lc 2,18). Admirarnos: a esto estamos llamados hoy, al final de la octava de Navidad, con la mirada puesta aún en el Niño que nos ha nacido, pobre de todo y rico de amor. Admiración: es la actitud
  17. 17. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 17 que hemos de tener al comienzo del año, porque la vida es un don que siempre nos ofrece la posibilidad de empezar de nuevo, incluso en las peores situaciones. Pero hoy es también un día para admirarse delante de la Madre de Dios: Dios es un niño pequeño en brazos de una mujer, que nutre a su Creador. La imagen que tenemos delante nos muestra a la Madre y al Niño tan unidos que parecen una sola cosa. Es el misterio de este día, que produce una admiración infinita: Dios se ha unido a la humanidad, para siempre. Dios y el hombre siempre juntos, esta es la buena noticia al inicio del año: Dios no es un señor distante que vive solitario en los cielos, sino el Amor encarnado, nacido como nosotros de una madre para ser hermano de cada uno, para estar cerca: el Dios de la cercanía. Está en el regazo de su madre, que es también nuestra madre, y desde allí derrama una ternura nueva sobre la humanidad. Y nosotros entendemos mejor el amor divino, que es paterno y materno, como el de una madre que nunca deja de creer en los hijos y jamás los abandona. El Dios-con-nosotros nos ama independientemente de nuestros errores, de nuestros pecados, de cómo hagamos funcionar el mundo. Dios cree en la humanidad, donde resalta, primera e inigualable, su Madre. Al comienzo del año, pidámosle a ella la gracia del asombro ante el Dios de las sorpresas. Renovemos el asombro de los orígenes, cuando nació en nosotros la fe. La Madre de Dios nos ayuda: Madre que ha engendrado al Señor, nos engendra a nosotros para el Señor. Es madre y regenera en los hijos el asombro de la fe, porque la fe es un encuentro, no es una religión. La vida sin asombro se vuelve gris, rutinaria; lo mismo sucede con la fe. Y también la Iglesia necesita renovar el asombro de ser morada del Dios vivo, Esposa del Señor, Madre que engendra hijos. De lo contrario, corre el riesgo de parecerse a un hermoso museo del pasado. La “Iglesia museo”. La Virgen, en cambio, lleva a la Iglesia la atmósfera de casa, de una casa habitada por el Dios de la novedad. Acojamos con asombro el misterio de la Madre de Dios, como los habitantes de Éfeso en el tiempo del Concilio. Como ellos, la aclamamos «Santa Madre de Dios». Dejémonos mirar, dejémonos abrazar, dejémonos tomar de la mano por ella. Dejémonos mirar. Especialmente en el momento de la necesidad, cuando nos encontramos atrapados por los nudos más intrincados de la vida, hacemos bien en mirar a la Virgen, a la Madre. Pero es hermoso ante todo dejarnos mirar por la Virgen. Cuando ella nos mira, no ve pecadores, sino hijos. Se dice que los ojos son el espejo del alma, los ojos de la llena de gracia reflejan la belleza de Dios, reflejan el cielo sobre nosotros. Jesús ha dicho que el ojo es «la lámpara del cuerpo» (Mt 6,22): los ojos de la Virgen saben iluminar toda oscuridad, vuelven a encender la esperanza en todas partes. Su mirada dirigida hacia nosotros nos dice: “Queridos hijos, ánimo; estoy yo, vuestra madre”. Esta mirada materna, que infunde confianza, ayuda a crecer en la fe. La fe es un vínculo con Dios que involucra a toda la persona, y que para ser custodiado necesita de la Madre de Dios. Su mirada materna nos ayuda a sabernos hijos amados en el pueblo creyente de Dios y a amarnos entre nosotros, más allá de los límites y de las orientaciones de cada uno. La Virgen nos arraiga en la Iglesia, donde la unidad cuenta más que la diversidad, y nos exhorta a cuidar los unos de los otros. La mirada de María recuerda que para la fe es esencial la ternura, que combate la tibieza. Ternura: la Iglesia de la ternura. Ternura, palabra que muchos quieren hoy borrar del diccionario. Cuando en la fe hay espacio para la Madre de Dios, nunca se pierde el centro: el Señor, porque María jamás se señala a sí misma, sino a Jesús; y a los hermanos, porque María es Madre. Mirada de la Madre, mirada de las madres. Un mundo que mira al futuro sin mirada materna es miope. Podrá aumentar los beneficios, pero ya no sabrá ver a los hombres como hijos. Tendrá ganancias, pero no serán para todos. Viviremos en la misma casa, pero no como hermanos. La familia humana se fundamenta en las madres. Un mundo en el que la ternura materna ha sido relegada a un mero sentimiento podrá ser rico de cosas, pero no rico de futuro. Madre de Dios, enséñanos tu mirada sobre la vida y vuelve tu mirada sobre nosotros, sobre nuestras miserias. Vuelve a nosotros tus ojos misericordiosos. Dejémonos abrazar. Después de la mirada, entra en juego el corazón, en el que, dice el Evangelio de hoy, «María conservaba todas estas cosas, meditándolas» (Lc 2,19). Es decir, la Virgen guardaba todo en el corazón, abrazaba todo, hechos favorables y contrarios. Y todo lo meditaba, es decir, lo llevaba a Dios. Este es su secreto. Del mismo modo se preocupa por la vida de cada uno de nosotros: desea abrazar todas nuestras situaciones y presentarlas a Dios.
  18. 18. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 18 En la vida fragmentada de hoy, donde corremos el riesgo de perder el hilo, el abrazo de la Madre es esencial. Hay mucha dispersión y soledad a nuestro alrededor, el mundo está totalmente conectado, pero parece cada vez más desunido. Necesitamos confiarnos a la Madre. En la Escritura, ella abraza numerosas situaciones concretas y está presente allí donde se necesita: acude a la casa de su prima Isabel, ayuda a los esposos de Caná, anima a los discípulos en el Cenáculo… María es el remedio a la soledad y a la disgregación. Es la Madre de la consolación, que consuela porque permanece con quien está solo. Ella sabe que para consolar no bastan las palabras, se necesita la presencia; allí está presente como madre. Permitámosle abrazar nuestra vida. En la Salve Regina la llamamos “vida nuestra”: parece exagerado, porque Cristo es la vida (cf. Jn 14,6), pero María está tan unida a él y tan cerca de nosotros que no hay nada mejor que poner la vida en sus manos y reconocerla como “vida, dulzura y esperanza nuestra”. Entonces, en el camino de la vida, dejémonos tomar de la mano. Las madres toman de la mano a los hijos y los introducen en la vida con amor. Pero cuántos hijos hoy van por su propia cuenta, pierden el rumbo, se creen fuertes y se extravían, se creen libres y se vuelven esclavos. Cuántos, olvidando el afecto materno, viven enfadados consigo mismos e indiferentes a todo. Cuántos, lamentablemente, reaccionan a todo y a todos, con veneno y maldad. La vida es así. En ocasiones, mostrarse malvados parece incluso signo de fortaleza. Pero es solo debilidad. Necesitamos aprender de las madres que el heroísmo está en darse, la fortaleza en ser misericordiosos, la sabiduría en la mansedumbre. Dios no prescindió de la Madre: con mayor razón la necesitamos nosotros. Jesús mismo nos la ha dado, no en un momento cualquiera, sino en la cruz: «Ahí tienes a tu madre» (Jn 19,27) dijo al discípulo, a cada discípulo. La Virgen no es algo opcional: debe acogerse en la vida. Es la Reina de la paz, que vence el mal y guía por el camino del bien, que trae la unidad entre los hijos, que educa a la compasión. Tómanos de la mano, María. Aferrados a ti superaremos los recodos más estrechos de la historia. Llévanos de la mano para redescubrir los lazos que nos unen. Reúnenos juntos bajo tu manto, en la ternura del amor verdadero, donde se reconstituye la familia humana: “Bajo tu protección nos acogemos, Santa Madre de Dios”. Digámoslo todos juntos a la Virgen: “Bajo tu protección nos acogemos, Santa Madre de Dios”. Concluimos estas líneas con la misma oración con que Benedicto XVI termina su encíclica: “Santa María, Madre de Dios, tú has dado al mundo la verdadera luz, Jesús, tu Hijo, el Hijo de Dios. Te has entregado por completo a la llamada de Dios y te has convertido así en fuente de la bondad que mana de Él. Muéstranos a Jesús. Guíanos hacia Él. Enséñanos a conocerlo y amarlo, para que también nosotros podamos llegar a ser capaces de un verdadero amor y ser fuentes de agua viva en medio de un mundo sediento” (Deus Caritas est, n. 42). TEXTO COMPLETO http://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/es/homilies/2019/documents/papa- francesco_20190101_omelia-giornatamondiale-pace.html Papa Francisco -Homilía de la Misa de María Santísima Madre de Dios, 1-1-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNWInpE2bh8 El Papa Francisco habla sobre María https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlCfRT7VbVU
  19. 19. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 19 C - 4 DE ENERO NUESTRA SEÑORA DE BELÉN Cada 4 de Enero se celebra la fiesta de la Santísima Virgen, bajo la advocación de Nuestra Señora de Belén. La celebración recuerda las circunstancias que hicieron que Jesús naciera en la ciudad de David, como lo había predicho el profeta Miqueas, a pesar de que María y José vivían en Nazaret, a unos 100 kilómetros de Belén. Esta fiesta se celebra de una manera especial en la antigua ciudad de Belén, en la provincia de Catamarca. La más antigua advocación Nuestra Señora de Belén es una de las más antiguas advocaciones. Su devoción se esparció por todo el mundo, especialmente España y América, debido a que los Franciscanos difundieron su culto. Su figura; su imagen acogedora, es la que lleva a la cristiandad a la reflexión y su divina maternidad, presente en el pensamiento cristiano desde los primeros siglos, es prueba concreta del triunfo de su Divino Hijo sobre el infierno y el pecado. En la Argentina https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swLR85wHKDA La Virgen de Belén se arraigó preferentemente en la ciudad catamarqueña del mismo nombre en cuyo cerro fue erigida una magnífica imagen que domina el valle. En la provincia de Córdoba es patrona de las ermitas y en Jujuy, la protectora de Susques, pintoresca localidad de la Puna, próxima a la Sierra del Cobre. Su fiesta se conmemora los 4 de enero de cada año, fecha en la que las ciudades de Belén y Catamarca llevan a cabo festejos y procesiones. La devoción por la Virgen de Belén, comenzó cuando fue fundada la villa el 20 de diciembre de 1691 por el maestro Bartolomé Olmos de Aguilera, quien inició la construcción de la traza de la ciudad, levantando la iglesia, marcando manzanas y exigiendo el pago anual de la cofradía de la Virgen de Belén. Cuentan los pobladores, que para construir la actual iglesia colaboraron todos los vecinos, el cura párroco de aquel entonces, don Benildo Fierro incitaba a los creyentes para que continuaran con el esfuerzo. Dirigió los trabajos del templo el Pbro. Juan B. Sueldo. Las campanas del templo también se hicieron en Belén. Para su fundación contribuyeron los pobladores con sus alhajas, aros, anillo, medallas. Por eso dicen que las campanas tañen sonoras cuando cantan gloria o celebran las festividades del pueblo y triste cuando anuncian la desaparición de uno de sus hijos. La iglesia se inauguró en 1907. La imagen de la Virgen de Belén es una de las más antiguas que se conoce, se cree que ha sido construida en España. Es pequeña y está ataviada con manto celeste. Las fiestas comienzan el 20 de diciembre, aniversario de la fundación del pueblo y terminan el 6 de enero, dos días antes adornan las calles por donde va a pasar la Virgen; colocan en frente de las casas y de los árboles de la plaza, banderas argentinas y papales. Al atardecer sacan a la Virgen y conducida en andas por promesantes, comienza la procesión. Desde el púlpito, un sacerdote bendice a los devotos y éstos alzan los pañuelos blancos diciéndole adiós a la Virgen.
  20. 20. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 20 Oración a la Virgen de Belén Madre Santa de Belén, hija de Dios Padre, ayúdanos a ser buenos cristianos creciendo como testigos fuertes de la fe. Madre de Jesús a quien tienes en tus brazos, ayúdanos a llevarlo a todos los hermanos, especialmente a los pobres, enfermos y sufrientes, siendo heraldos de la esperanza. Virgen de la Casa del Pan, Esposa del Espíritu Santo, consíguenos el don de la caridad para ser constructores de la caridad para ser constructores de la unidad en la justicia, el trabajo y la paz. Madre de Belén, bendice nuestras vidas, llévanos al Cielo. Amén. D - 6 DE ENERO EPIFANÍA DEL SEÑOR La gran Manifestación de Jesús, el Señor se ha revelado al mundo pagano representado en las personas de los Reyes magos La Epifanía del Señor es una de las fiestas litúrgicas más antiguas de la Iglesia, incluso aún más que la Navidad. Esta fiesta comenzó a celebrarse en Oriente en el siglo III y en Occidente se la adoptó en el curso del IV. Epifanía: Significa manifestación, viene del griego. Significa el Señor se ha revelado al mundo pagano representado en las personas de los Reyes magos. La historia de los Reyes Magos se puede encontrar en Mateo 2,1-12 La Epifanía del Señor es la fiesta en la que Jesús, el Hijo del Dios vivo, toma rostro de hombre en la tierra y se hace a conocer a todos los pueblos, es por ellos que esta fiesta se celebra después de la Navidad. Este un día de inmensa alegría, en el que salimos al encuentro al niño Jesús en brazos de su Madre y le rendimos nuestra adoración como lo hicieron los Reyes Magos en su momento. Tenemos que saber que la Iglesia celebra tres manifestaciones, o tres epifanías: La Epifanía del Señor ante los Reyes Magos, La Epifanía a San Juan Bautista en el Jordán, La Epifanía a sus discípulos en el milagro en Caná. De estas tres Epifanías, la Iglesia ha querido dejar en claro que la primera manifestación del Hijo de Dios hecho Hombre al mundo pagano, fue aquella que tuvo lugar con la adoración de los Reyes Magos y por ello es que esta es la celebración magna, la cual proclama la misión salvadora de Cristo a todos los Pueblos. La Epifanía, tal cual como lo expresa la liturgia, anticipa nuestra participación en la gloria de la inmortalidad y divinidad de Jesucristo encarnado. Es una fiesta de esperanza que prolonga la luz de Navidad. La visita de los Reyes Magos, el mismo Papa Benedicto XVI nos dijo:
  21. 21. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 21 Podemos aprovechar esta fiesta de la Iglesia para reflexionar y vivir las enseñanzas que nos da este pasaje evangélico: Los magos representan a todos aquellos que buscan, sin cansarse, la luz de Dios, siguen sus señales y, cuando encuentran a Jesucristo, luz de los hombres, le ofrecen con alegría todo lo que tienen. La estrella anunció la venida de Jesús a todos los pueblos. Hoy en día, el Evangelio es lo que anuncia a todos los pueblos el mensaje de Jesús. Los Reyes Magos no eran judíos como José y María. Venían de otras tierras lejanas (de Oriente: Persia y Babilonia), siguiendo a la estrella que les llevaría a encontrar al Salvador del Mundo. Representan a todos los pueblos de la tierra que desde el paganismo han llegado al conocimiento del Evangelio. Los Reyes Magos dejaron su patria, casa, comodidades, familia, para adorar al Niño Dios. Perseveraron a pesar de las dificultades que se les presentaron. Era un camino largo, difícil, incómodo, cansado. El seguir a Dios implica sacrificio, pero cuando se trata de Dios cualquier esfuerzo y trabajo vale la pena. Los Reyes Magos tuvieron fe en Dios. Creyeron aunque no veían, aunque no entendían. Quizá ellos pensaban encontrar a Dios en un palacio, lleno de riquezas y no fue así, sino que lo encontraron en un pesebre y así lo adoraron y le entregaron sus regalos. Nos enseñan la importancia de estar siempre pendientes de los signos de Dios para reconocerlos. Jesús quiere manifestarse a todos los pueblos, y quiere que todos nosotros seamos misioneros, que ayudemos a llevar la luz a todo el mundo. De pequeños todos hemos jugado a lanzar piedras en algún gran estanque. Y competíamos entre nosotros para ver quién hacía llegar más lejos la piedra resbalando sobre el agua, y por lo tanto quién hacía más ondas sobre el agua. Jesús fue, por así decir, como una piedra lanzada en Oriente. La primera onda alcanzó a los judíos. La segunda onda alcanzó a los gentiles. Hubo más ondas que llegaron hasta nosotros. Son ondas de amor y de luz, que emanan de la piedra que es Cristo y llegan hasta nuestra orilla. Un verdadero encuentro con Jesús. El encuentro de los Reyes magos con Jesús, les hizo cambiar de rumbo. Ellos se marcharon a su tierra por otro camino. Ya no volvieron por el camino viejo, el camino del mundo, el camino de Herodes, el camino de la traición, de la muerte, del peligro. El encuentro con Jesús les abre un nuevo camino, el camino de Jesús, el camino seguro, el camino de la salvación. Todo aquel que se encuentra con Jesús recibe caminos nuevos donde avanzamos en la esperanza y la paz. ¿Qué estás dispuesto a dejar por Jesús? Los Magos dejaron todo, y se fueron en busca de Jesús. Se llenaron de luz y esperanza por ver al Mesías. Ojalá también nosotros nos llenemos de esa misma luz de Cristo. Vencieron muchos obstáculos: un largo viaje, muchas preguntas, la estrella que se esconde. La vida del creyente es también la historia de un viaje, un viaje de búsqueda de Dios. Si Dios viene a mi encuentro, yo también tengo que salir a su encuentro.
  22. 22. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 22 II - CELEBRACION DE LA PALABRA DE DIOS 1 DE ENERO-MARÍA MADRE DE DIOS Miércoles, 1 de enero de 2020 - Solemnidad de María, Madre de Dios - Día Mundial de la Paz SALUDO INICIAL En el nombre del Padre, del Hijo y del Espíritu Santo. Amén Feliz Año Nuevo a todos ustedes. Que la gracia y la paz de Dios les acompañe a lo largo de todo el año que hoy comenzamos y que el Señor Jesús esté siempre con ustedes. Introducción por el Celebrante Hoy comienza un nuevo año y sinceramente nos deseamos unos a otros todas las bendiciones de Dios: buena salud, bienestar, armonía en la familia, felicidad... Este día, al celebrar la fiesta de María, Madre de Dios, incluimos también, con seriedad e insistencia, deseos y plegarias por una paz, profunda y duradera, en un mundo acosado por la violencia, conflictos y luchas fratricidas, ya que María nos dio a Jesucristo, Príncipe de la Paz. Que nuestro sentido de justicia y unidad, de perdón y aceptación mutua, cree la atmósfera propicia en la que la paz pueda crecer en nuestros corazones, en nuestros hogares, en el mundo entero. INVOCACIÓN Que la gracia de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo, el Amor del Padre y la comunión del Espíritu Santo sea con todos nosotros. Amén Te aclamamos, santa Madre de Dios, porque has dado a luz al rey que gobierna cielo y tierra por los siglos de los siglos. O - Te damos gracias, Señor, por enviarnos a tu Hijo, nacido de María. Él nos trajo el perdón y la reconciliación. María nos trajo el cariño y la comprensión. Tú, eres un Padre que abrazas y perdonas a todos. María es el consuelo y nuestra esperanza. María es Madre del servicio y del Amor, Madre humilde en los triunfos de Jesús, Madre del perdón y del consuelo, Madre Cariñosa y Comprensiva, que acoge a todos con alegría PETICIÓN DE PERDÓN
  23. 23. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 23 Busquemos en Dios y en los hermanos la paz que procede del perdón y de la reconciliación, para participar más profundamente en esta eucaristía que nos une a todos en Cristo. (Pausa) En nuestros hogares y en nuestras comunidades con frecuencia hemos fallado en difundir alegría y paz. Perdónanos, Señor. R/ Señor, ten piedad de nosotros. Muchas veces nos inhibimos y damos poco ánimo y apoyo a los que luchan, sin violencia, por la justicia y la paz. Perdónanos, Señor. R/ Cristo, ten piedad de nosotros. Hemos fallado tantas veces en decirnos unos a otros palabras de perdón y de paz. Perdónanos, Señor R/ Señor, ten piedad de nosotros. Ten piedad de nosotros, Señor, perdona nuestros pecados. Cólmanos con tu Espíritu de Paz y llévanos a la vida eterna. ABSOLUCIÓN GENERAL Dios todopoderoso tenga misericordia de nosotros, perdone nuestros pecados y nos lleve a la vida eterna. Amén ORACIÓN Oremos a nuestro Dios todopoderoso, que escogió a María como a Madre de su Hijo. (Pausa) Oh Dios nuestro, fiel y salvador: En María, nuestra tierra dijo su sí a tu llamada y allí irrumpieron sobre los hombres bendiciones, perdón, nueva vida, verdadera paz en la persona de tu Hijo Jesucristo. Danos la fe confiada de María, su Madre, para que siempre permanezcamos cercanos a Jesús, incluso en la oscuridad del sufrimiento, y para que sepamos llevar al mismo Jesús a los pobres, solitarios y afligidos de nuestro mundo Bendícenos por medio del mismo Jesucristo nuestro Señor. ILUMINACIÓN LA ASUNCIÓN DE LA VIRGEN MARÍA Liturgia de la Palabra Primer Lectura (Num. 6,22-27): Dios Bendice a Su Pueblo Dios bendice al pueblo con el que había sellado una alianza: él era para ellos la fuente de toda bendición. Que sus bendiciones y su gracia desciendan sobre nosotros, su nuevo pueblo, a través de este nuevo año que hoy comenzamos. SALMO RESP.: (66, 2-3. 5-6. 8) R. El Señor tenga piedad y nos bendiga Segunda Lectura (Gal. 4,4-7): Hijos e Hijas de Dios por Medio del Hijo de María Dios nos ha dado a Jesús su Hijo por medio de la Virgen María. Por Hijo de Dios, Jesús, hemos llegado a ser, nosotros también, hijos e hijas de Dios.
  24. 24. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 24 Evangelio (Lc. 2,16-21): Encontraron a María y al Niño Los pastores vieron a Jesús y le aceptaron con fe. Alabaron a Dios y no pudieron permanecer silenciosos sobre lo que habían visto. María atesoraba estos acontecimientos en su corazón. PRECES Con la ayuda e intercesión de la Bienaventurada Virgen María, recurrimos al Señor, para que derrame sus bendiciones sobre nosotros y sobre todos los hijos de Dios en el mundo entero. Digámosle en oración: “SEÑOR, BENDÍCENOS Y GUÁRDANOS EN TU AMOR” - Señor, derrama tus bendiciones sobre la Iglesia, para que todo el pueblo de Dios crezca en fe y en esperanza, y para que haya unidad y colaboración entre los ministros sagrados y los laicos. OREMOS. - Señor, bendice a los sacerdotes, religiosos y misioneros, para que vivan más radicalmente el evangelio y lo proclamen con ardor; también para que su corazón esté abierto a todos, para que se preocupen especialmente de los últimos y de los que no cuentan en la sociedad. OREMOS. - Señor, bendice a todos los padres y madres, para que sean amorosos y fieles, el uno para el otro, como tú eres fiel y tierno para con ellos, y que reflejen tu propio amor sobre sus hijos. OREMOS. - Señor, bendice a los niños y a los jóvenes, para que tengan padres que se preocupen de ellos, y que, en el hogar y en la escuela, aprendan a ser generosos y responsables. OREMOS. - Señor, bendice a nuestro país, para que haya justicia y honestidad en medio de nosotros, empleos para todos, acceso para todos a la riqueza de los recursos de nuestra tierra, y paz y unidad en nuestra diversidad. OREMOS. - Señor, bendice a los que te buscan y a los que dudan, a los enfermos, huérfanos y viudas, a los tristes y afligidos, a todos los que tienen que llevar pesadas cargas en la vida. Dales esperanza. Haz que tu pueblo les muestre tu solidaridad y tu amor. OREMOS. - Señor, te rogamos por los frutos del Congreso Mariano Nacional, para que el pueblo argentino camine unido en María, confiando y esperando siempre en el Señor. OREMOS. - Señor, te pedimos por nuestros hermanos que partieron de este mundo, para que se encuentren ya gozando de la tierra prometida, donde ya no existe llanto ni dolor. OREMOS. Señor, que este año sea para todos nosotros un año de gracia, de paz y de alegría, para que podamos afrontar el futuro con esperanza y vivamos en tu amor, ahora y por los siglos de los siglos. Amén. DESPEDIDA Al iniciar este primer día del año, pidamos a María, la Madre de Jesús, que nos ayude a comprender y a vivir cada día la fraternidad que brota del corazón de su Hijo, para llevar paz a todos los hombres en esta querida tierra nuestra.
  25. 25. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 25 6 DE ENERO SOLEMNIDAD DE LA EPIFANÍA DEL SEÑOR TRIDUO A LOS SANTOS REYES Tomado de la novena preparatoria a la festividad de la Epifanía en obsequio de los Santos Reyes Magos Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar. El Triduo a los Santos Reyes Magos se reza los días 3, 4 y 5 de enero previos a la Fiesta de la Epifanía de Nuestro Señor, pero también se puede iniciar el mismo día de la fiesta de Epifanía. PRESENTACIÓN Con el ánimo de encenderlos en la devoción de un misterio tan tierno, como el de la oración de los Santos Reyes, y juzgándolos deseosos de prepararse a la celebridad de esta fiesta, presentamos un triduo formado con las virtudes que estos Santos Reyes ejercitaron en su viaje y adoración. ACTO DE CONTRICIÓN Omnipotente Señor de Cielos, y tierra Dios verdadero, a quien no cesan de alabar los Coros de los Ángeles, hecho hombre por mi amor, y sujeto a las miserias de una naturaleza vil y despreciable sólo por salvarme, a tus pies se postra el más ingrato de todos los nacidos y el mayor pecador de todos los mortales, confuso, y avergonzado al considerar lo enorme de mis delitos. Pero al verte por mi amor reclinado en un pesebre y entre bestias, no cabiendo en Cielo y tierra por inmenso, y siendo igual en la sabiduría al Padre; tiritando de frio cuando abrazas con tus ardores a los Serafines, se alienta mi confianza a pedirte el perdón de mis pecados. Te ofendí Dios mío, pero me pesa haber ofendido contra un Dios tan bueno, duéleme, Jesús mío de todas mis culpas, y propongo con tu divina gracia nunca más pecar. Te amo dulce Jesús Padre amorosísimo de las almas. Por tus méritos, y los de tus esclarecidos siervos los Santos Reyes Gaspar, Melchor y Baltasar dame tu gracia para huir de toda culpa, y lograr tu amistad en esta vida, para merecer el gozarte en la gloria. Amén DÍA 1 La caridad de los Santos Reyes es el modelo a que se ha de asemejar la nuestra. No había de tener otras medidas, el amor que debemos a nuestro Dios que los tamaños con que Su Majestad nos amó: porque como establece la gratitud por ley, la recompensa no sólo ha de ser con igual grado, sino también no habiendo quien lo estorbe pide la misma especie. Nos amó nuestro Dios, en tanto grado que bajó del Cielo, y se hizo hombre sujetándose a las miserias de nuestra naturaleza, por nuestro amor. Padeció una muerte afrentosa, y dio su vida entre dolores y angustias, por darnos una nueva vida, con su misma muerte. Y no satisfecho su amor con estas finezas, tan singulares inventó su sabiduría modo de engrandecer más su amor haciéndose manjar, para unirse con mayor estrechez con los hombres. Pero los hombres ingratos a tantos beneficios, no sólo no le corresponden a su amor, sino que le ofenden, estimando en más un vil deleite, un gusto momentáneo, o un amigo que solicita su perdición. Estiman tanto sus bienes, que hacen más aprecio de ellos, que de aquel Señor que dio su vida por redimirlos. Ni sufren por su amor los trabajos, ni las enfermedades, habiendo tolerado por ellos tantos dolores en su Pasión. Y si se quedó hecho manjar, para que se alimentaran con su cuerpo, haciéndose al mismo tiempo víctima, para que aplacaran las iras de Su Padre por sus ofensas, no le comen ni le ofrecen el sacrificio de su cuerpo y sangre. Cesen ya tus ingratitudes, y corresponde amoroso a tu Dios, imitando a los Santos Reyes que lo dejaron todo por amor de este Señor, estimándolo sobre todas las cosas, pues toleran trabajos, se exponen a riesgos y vencen imposibles, como verdaderos amantes, por su amado, y no encontrando términos su amor, luego que llegan a su presencia, se entregan
  26. 26. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 26 todos a su Dios, ofreciéndole por víctima de su caridad sus corazones, haciendo visible esta ofrenda con el oro que le presentan. Pide a este Señor encienda tu corazón con el fuego de su caridad, para que abrazado en su amor, lo dejes todo para entregarte solo a tu Dios. Si el amor que me tuviste tanto te hizo padecer, ¿cómo yo no he de querer amarte como quisiste? Práctica espiritual Entre día examina lo ingrato que has sido con tu Dios, pues no has correspondido a su amor, ni agradecídole los beneficios que te ha hecho: procura emplear todo este día en fervorosos actos de amor de Dios, pidiéndole te perdone tus pecados y agradécele el beneficio que te hizo, quedándose por nuestro amor en el Santísimo Sacramento del Altar, comulgando espiritualmente tres veces. DÍA 2 La obediencia de los Santos Reyes a la voluntad de Dios, nos da a conocer que sólo ésta se ha de seguir. SI basta que un hombre sea sabio y obre según su sabiduría, para que todos sigan sus determinaciones, ¿cuánto mayor deberá ser nuestra resignación a las órdenes de aquel Señor cuya sabiduría es infinita? Y más cuando sus obras no sólo son buenas, sino que elige en todas lo mejor, usando siempre de aquellos medios que tienen mayor proporción con sus designios. Pues como no seguimos su voluntad y nos oponemos a sus órdenes, sólo porque nos parecen contrarias a nuestra inclinación, y se frustran nuestros intereses, sin advertir que si seguimos la voluntad de este Señor, nos conformamos con las disposiciones de nuestro Padre Dios que tanto nos ama, y así si nos castiga, es para curarnos, si parece que se olvida de nuestras conveniencias temporales, es para darnos intereses eternos, y si dispone que experimentemos algún mal, es para colmarnos de bienes. Pero no lo juzgamos así nosotros, pues no nos entregamos a su voluntad, cuando no debe tener el cristiano, en todas sus obras, otro fin que la conformidad con la voluntad de este Señor. Y así ha de ser tal la resignación a su voluntad, que aunque parezca contraria a nuestro discurso, no hemos de hacer aprecio de estas razones y sólo hemos de seguir las disposiciones de nuestro Dios, que elige en todas las cosas lo mejor y sus juicios son incomprensibles, y ocultos a los hombres. ¡Oh! y que conformes fueron los Santos Reyes con la voluntad de este Señor, que no sólo no indagan razones para seguirla, sino aun teniendo, las desprecian por ejecutar las ordenes de su Dios. Prontos a seguir su voluntad, obedecen la inspiración que les da para que su vuelta sea por otro camino. No obstante las razones que les asisten para ejecutar lo contrario. Pues tenían muchas noticias del otro, y el nuevo lo ignoraban del todo, y así les era más fácil su regreso. Ni el hallarse obligados con la palabra que habían dado al rey Herodes de volver por su reino. Porque como no tenían otra regla en sus obras que dar el lleno a los designios de su Dios, todo lo abandonan por seguir la orden de este Señor. Pídele tu gracia, para seguir su voluntad en todas tus acciones y no tener otra razón para obrar que el conformarte con sus órdenes, para lograr así el acierto en todo. Puesta en Dios su voluntad le sigue con tal empeño, que por servir a su Dueño su obediencia es ceguedad. Práctica espiritual
  27. 27. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 27 Entre día mira tus obras que voluntad han seguido si la de Dios, o la tuya: si haz recibido los males, y los gustos con ánimo igual, como venido uno y otro de mano de Dios. Procura resignarte en su voluntad con especialidad en los trabajos y visita al Santísimo Sacramento. DÍA 3 Los Santos Reyes en su adoración nos dan las reglas que hemos de observar para llegar a comulgar. No siendo conforme a nuestro Dios estarse en todos los siglos y en todo tiempo con nosotros, en la forma que tomó de hombre, por ejecutar los designios de su Padre, halló su sabiduría modo a esfuerzos de su amor de quedase con nosotros y ser nuestro compañero perpetuo. Para este fin se anonadó y se hizo menos que hombre, pues se oculta en el pan, y se hace nuestro alimento en el Santísimo Sacramento del Altar: manifestándose a nuestros ojos, para que le adoremos y hecho comida para que nos alimentemos con su propio cuerpo y producir en nuestras almas admirables efectos. Pero no satisfecho su amor añadió a esta otra fineza porque comunicando este pan divino, vida a los que lo reciben como deben y dando muerte a los que se atreven a recibirle indignamente, nos dejó ejemplo que imitar, para que siguiéndolo nos fuera pan de vida. Nos puso a la vista a los Santos Reyes en su adoración adornados con las virtudes con que nosotros debemos procurar llegar a la mesa del Altar. Míralos con que humildad llegan a la presencia de su Dios, con tal conocimiento de su miseria, que siendo soberanos se postran en tierra y ponen a sus pies sus coronas. Si reflexionan en la grandeza de este Señor, le dan las más profundas adoraciones, y con la mayor veneración y respeto, arrodillados le adoran. Hacen al mismo tiempo ver lo encendido de su fe, pues confiesan por su Dios a aquel niño sin tener ningunas apariencias de su divinidad. Y encendidos en su amor le ofrecen sus corazones, entregándose todos a su servicio, poniendo toda su esperanza en tan gran Señor. Dichoso tu sí procuras imitar a estos Santos Reyes, llegando a comulgar con conocimiento de tu miseria, y de la grandeza de tu Dios: avivando tu fe y adorando por tu Dios aquel Señor que te muestra el Sacerdote, creyendo lo que no ves, alentando tu esperanza, deseoso de que produzca en ti este pan sus admirables efectos. Y abrazado en el amor de este Señor, sacrifícate todo a su servicio y preséntale como los Santos Reyes incienso en la oración fervorosa, oro en los afectos del corazón y mirra con la consideración de sus tormentos. Para que recibiéndolo como lo adoraron los Santos Reyes, logres los efectos que experimentaron. Dale las gracias por tan singulares beneficios, que no sólo te igualó a los Santos Reyes, sino que saliste ventajoso, pues estos en aquella ocasión sólo lo vieron y lo adoraron, y tu además de esto te alimentas con su mismo cuerpo. Si te quedaste conmigo para ser mi compañero, unirme a ti Jesús quiero para ser tu fiel amigo. Práctica espiritual Entre día procura agradecer a tu Dios los beneficios que te hizo quedándose en el Santísimo Sacramento del Altar, avivando la fe de este misterio, alentando tu esperanza con el amor que en él te muestra, y encendiendo tu caridad procura corresponder a su amor, con muchos actos de caridad. Visita al Santísimo Sacramento y no dejes de comulgar procurando disponerte según las reglas de la consideración antecedente. ORACIÓN FINAL PARA TODOS LOS DÍAS Benignísimo Jesús de mi corazón, verdadero amante de los hombres, que para no ausentarte de nosotros y para que lográramos en todo tiempo de tu compañía, te anonadaste
  28. 28. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 28 y te quedaste hecho manjar en el Santísimo Sacramento del Altar, haciéndote no solo nuestro compañero, sino también alimento de nuestras almas. Pues nos pusiste a la vista el modelo, para que llegáramos a esta mesa con la mejor disposición, imitando a los Santos Reyes, y ejercitando las virtudes que practicaron cuando llegaron a adorarte, haz que recibiéndote con humildad, reverencia y amor, logremos de los favores que estos Santos gozaron, y produzca en nosotros este divino pan sus admirables efectos, dándonos gracia para perseverar en tu servicio hasta la muerte, para gozarte y después eternamente en la gloria. Amén GUION PARA UNA PROCESION DE LA VIRGEN MARIA Enviado por: Miguel, de la Arquidiócesis de Salta - Argentina - lopezmena@lycos.com Ideas Eje para repetir durante la marcha: Estamos caminando por las calles de nuestro pueblo junto a nuestra Madre María, que nos conduce a Cristo. María nos acompaña en el camino de nuestra vida, al igual que acompañó a su Hijo Jesucristo desde la cuna hasta la cruz. ¿Por qué llevamos una imagen de la Virgen María? Cuando recordamos a un ser querido, una foto nos ayuda a sentirlo más cerca. De la misma manera, la imagen de la Virgen María nos ayuda a recordar que ella siempre permanece con nosotros. ¿Por qué honramos a la Virgen María? El mismo Cristo la honró por ser su Madre. Con gran devoción lo imitemos, ya que nos la dejó por Madre nuestra, para acompañarnos en nuestro caminar hacia la Vida Eterna. 1º Recuerdo: Virginidad de María. La Madre de Jesucristo fue Virgen antes y después del nacimiento de Jesús, y para siempre. El profeta Isaías había anunciado al Pueblo de Dios: "Una virgen concebirá y dará a luz un hijo, y le podrá por nombre Emmanuel, que quiere decir ‘Dios con nosotros’". Escuchemos al evangelista San Lucas que nos narra el momento en que el Ángel le anuncia a María que va a ser la Madre de Dios: "En aquellos días, fue enviado por Dios el ángel Gabriel a una ciudad de Galilea llamada Nazaret, a una virgen desposada con un hombre llamado José, de la casa de David. El nombre de la virgen era María. Al llegar, el Ángel la saludó diciendo: ‘Alégrate, llena de gracia, el Señor está contigo’. Ella se sorprendió por estas palabras, pero el ángel le dijo: ‘No temas, María, porque has hallado gracia delante de Dios ; vas a concebir en el seno y vas a dar a luz un hijo, a quien pondrás por nombre Jesús. El será grande y será llamado Hijo del Altísimo, y el Señor le dará el trono de David, su padre. Reinará sobre la casa de Jacob, y su reino no tendrá fin’. María respondió al Ángel: ‘¿Cómo será esto, puesto que yo no conozco varón?’. El ángel le respondió: ‘El Espíritu Santo vendrá sobre tí y el poder del Altísimo te cubrirá con su sombra; por eso el que ha de nacer será santo y será llamado Hijo de Dios’. María respondió: ‘He aquí la esclava del Señor, que se haga en mí según tu palabra’. Y el ángel se marchó." (Lc. 1,26-35.38) Respondemos cantando: "Proclama mi alma la grandeza de Dios, se alegra mi espíritu en Dios mi salvador". Mi alma canta la grandeza del Señor, y mi espíritu se alegra en Dios, mi salvador. Porque ha puesto sus ojos en la humildad de su esclava. Por eso desde ahora, todas las generaciones me llamarán bienaventurada. Porque el Poderoso ha hecho en mi favor maravillas, Santo es su nombre, y su misericordia alcanza de generación en generación a los que le temen. Desplegó la fuerza de su brazo, dispersó a los que son soberbios, derribó a los poderosos de sus tronos y ensalzó a los humildes. A los hambrientos los colmó de bienes y despidió a los ricos sin nada.
  29. 29. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 29 Acogió a Israel, su siervo, acordándose de la misericordia, como había anunciado a nuestros padres, en favor de Abraham y su linaje, por los siglos. Oración: A cada intención respondemos: "Crea en mí un corazón, Dios mío, un corazón santo y puro." Para que mi alma esté preparada para recibir tu visita... Para que mis pensamientos y acciones estén de acuerdo a tus enseñanzas... Para que al verme, los que están lejos de tí descubran que soy tu servidor... Para que sea entre los que me rodean, fiel testigo de tu Palabra... Para que imitando a tu Madre, la Virgen María, mi alma permanezca virgen y limpia de pecado... Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria. 2º Recuerdo: Solidaridad de María La Madre de nuestro Señor vivió, durante su vida terrena, siempre atenta a las necesidades de los demás. Hoy continúa desde el cielo velando por las necesidades de todos nosotros, sus hijos, para pedirle a su Hijo Jesucristo que nos ayude. Escuchemos del Evangelio de San Lucas, la visitación de María a su prima Isabel. "Un tiempo después de haber recibido la visita del Ángel, María se levantó y se fue a la región montañosa, a una ciudad de Judá a la casa de su prima Isabel. En cuanto Isabel oyó el saludo de María, el niño que estaba en su vientre saltó de gozo, e Isabel quedó llena del Espíritu Santo. Y exclamando con gran voz, dijo: ‘¡Bendita tú entre las mujeres, y bendito el fruto de tu vientre! ¿Quién soy yo para que la Madre de mi Señor venga a visitarme? Feliz de tí, María, porque has creído que se cumplirían las cosas que te fueron dichas de parte del Señor.’ María permaneció con ella unos tres meses, y luego volvió a su casa." (Lc 1,39-43.45.56) Cantamos: Himno a la Virgen del Milagro. Oración.- A cada intención respondemos: "Ayúdanos a ser servidores de los demás" Cuando un hermano esté y necesite nuestra Cuando un hermano esté caído y necesite nuestra ayuda... Cuando un hermano esté triste y necesite nuestra alegría... Cuando un hermano esté solo y necesite nuestra compañía... Cuando un hermano esté desesperado y necesite nuestra esperanza... Cuando un hermano esté cansado y necesite nuestro aliento... Cuando un hermano esté perturbado y necesite nuestra paz... Cuando un hermano esté decepcionado y necesite nuestro optimismo... Letanías.- A cada invocación respondemos cantando: "Ruega por nosotros" Santa Madre de Dios Santa Virgen de las vírgenes. Madre de Jesucristo Hija predilecta del Padre Virgen pobre y humilde Virgen sencilla y obediente. Esclava del Señor. Virgen llena de Gracia. Mujer vestida de sol. Mujer coronada de estrellas. Esplendor de la Iglesia. Abogada de Gracia Socorro del afligido. Auxilio de los cristianos. Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria.
  30. 30. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 30 3º Recuerdo: Humildad y Sencillez de María. La Virgen María, a pesar de ser la Madre del mismísimo Dios, vivió siempre con humildad y sencillez, reconociéndose insignificante ante la grandeza del Señor. Escuchemos a San Lucas, que nos transmite las palabras con que María reconoce su pequeñez, ante la inmensidad de las maravillas de Dios. "Estando María en la casa de su prima Isabel, exclamó: Mi alma canta la grandeza del Señor, y mi espíritu se alegra en Dios, mi salvador. Porque ha puesto sus ojos en la humildad de su esclava. Por eso desde ahora, todas las generaciones me llamarán bienaventurada. Porque el Poderoso ha hecho en mi favor maravillas, Santo es su nombre, y su misericordia alcanza de generación en generación a los que le temen. Desplegó la fuerza de su brazo, dispersó a los que son soberbios, derribó a los poderosos de sus tronos y ensalzó a los humildes. A los hambrientos los colmó de bienes y despidió a los ricos sin nada. Acogió a Israel, su siervo, acordándose de la misericordia, como había anunciado a nuestros padres, en favor de Abraham y su linaje, por los siglos." (Lc. 1,46-55) Cantamos: Dulce Doncella Oración.- A cada intención respondemos: "Enséñanos a ser humildes y sencillos como Tú". Para que dejemos de lado nuestro y busquemos tu ... Para que dejemos de lado nuestro orgullo y busquemos tu sencillez... Para que dejemos de lado nuestra soberbia y busquemos tu humildad... Para que dejemos de lado nuestro egoísmo y busquemos tu entrega... Para que dejemos de lado nuestra ira y busquemos tu paz... Para que dejemos de lado nuestra impaciencia y busquemos tu docilidad... Para que dejemos de lado nuestro mal testimonio y busquemos ser hijos de la luz... Para que dejemos de lado nuestro amor a lo material y busquemos responder al llamado de Dios... Letanías.- A cada invocación respondemos cantando: "Ruega por nosotros" Reina de caridad Reina de misericordia. Reina de la paz. Reina de los Ángeles. Reina de los patriarcas. Reina de los profetas. Reina de los mártires. Reina de los apóstoles. Reina Inmaculada. Reina asunta a los cielos. Reina de nuestras vidas. Reina de nuestras almas. Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria 4º Recuerdo: María, Madre de Dios y Madre de todos los hombres María aceptó la voluntad de Dios y se convirtió en la Madre de Dios. Ella llevó en su vientre al Hijo de Dios, lo dio a luz, lo amamantó, alimentó y educó como cualquier madre hace con su hijo. Ese mismo Hijo, le encomendó desde la cruz la misión de ser Madre de todos los hombres, alimentarnos y educarnos, como cualquier madre hace con su hijo. Escuchemos a San Lucas que nos narra el momento en que María da a luz al Hijo de Dios.
  31. 31. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 31 "Sucedió que en aquellos días salió un edicto de Cesar Augusto ordenando que se empadronase todo el mundo. Todos debían empadronarse en su ciudad. Subió también José desde Galilea, de la ciudad de Nazareth, a Judea, a la ciudad de David que se llama Belén, por ser él de la casa de David, para empadronarse con María, su esposa que estaba encinta. Y sucedió que, mientras ellos estaban allí, se le cumplieron los días del alumbramiento, y dio a luz a su hijo primogénito. lo envolvió en pañales y lo acostó en un pesebre, porque no tenían sitio en la posada." (Lc.2,1.3-7) Canto: La Virgen es mi Madre. Oración.- A cada intención respondemos: "Sé nuestro refugio y consuelo". Cuando nos sintamos tristes y abandonados... Cuando sintamos que nos han fallado... Cuando sintamos que nada nos llena... Cuando estemos cansados y sin ganas de seguir adelante... Cuando estemos decepcionados... Cuando nos falle la fe y nos sintamos lejos de Dios... Cuando nos sintamos solos... Cuando estemos en peligro de muerte... Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria. Letanías.- A cada invocación respondemos cantando: "Ruega por nosotros" Nuestra Señora del Carmen Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles Virgen del Rosario Virgen del Milagro Virgen de Lujan Nuestra Señora del Huerto. Virgen de Fátima Virgen del Perpetuo Socorro. Virgen del Valle Nuestra Señora de Lourdes Auxilio de los Cristianos. Nuestra Señora de Shoenstat. Virgen de Guadalupe Virgen de Caacupé. Virgen de Itatí. Virgen de Copacabana. Virgen de Sumampa. Virgen de San Nicolás. 5º Recuerdo: Bondad de María La Virgen María se caracterizó por su bondad y su dulzura, dos virtudes típicas de toda madre. Hoy la humanidad necesita redescubrir la bondad y aprender a amar a los demás. Escuchemos a san Lucas que nos cuenta cómo Jesús, siendo un niño, se pierde en el Templo de Jerusalén. "Cuando Jesús tenía doce años, subieron sus padres como de costumbre, a Jerusalén para la fiesta de Pascua, y al volverse, pasados los días, el niño Jesús se quedó en Jerusalén sin saberlo sus padres, quienes creyendo que estaría en la caravana, hicieron un día de camino. Cuando notaron su ausencia, lo buscaron entre parientes y conocidos, y al no encontrarlo, se volvieron a Jerusalén en su búsqueda. Y sucedió que, al cabo de tres días, lo encontraron en el Templo, sentado en medio de los maestros, escuchándoles y preguntándoles. Todos los que le oían estaban estupefactos por su inteligencia y sus respuestas. Cuando lo vieron, quedaron sorprendidos, y su madre le dijo: ‘Hijo ¿por qué nos has hecho esto? Tu padre y yo te
  32. 32. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 32 andábamos buscando angustiados’. El les dijo: ‘¿Y por qué me buscaban? ¿No sabían acaso que yo debía estar en la casa de mi Padre?’. Pero ellos no comprendieron la repuesta de Jesús. Volvieron a Nazareth, donde continuaron viviendo normalmente. María, su madre, conservaba cuidadosamente todas estas cosas en su corazón. " (Lc 2,43-51) Canto: Santa María del camino. Oración.- A cada intención respondemos: "Ayúdanos a responder con bondad". Cuando nos traten con injusticia. Cuando a pesar de estar cansados se nos presenten otros conflictos. Cuando sintamos que la vida nos propone llevar solo cruces. Cuando alguien solicite nuestra ayuda, aunque tengamos que renunciar a nuestras propias necesidades. Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria. Letanías.- A cada invocación respondemos cantando: "Ruega por nosotros" Virgen siempre fiel Virgen sencilla y humilde Virgen obediente. Virgen pura Inmaculada. Madre del Silencio. Virgen que dijiste "Sí". Señora de la fe. Madre llena de Gracia. Madre del amor. Virgen de la Esperanza. Madre de los pobres Madre misionera. Madre siempre atenta. Madre intercesora. 6º Recuerdo: Creatividad de María La virgen María siempre tuvo la capacidad de estar atenta a las necesidades de los demás y de descubrir la manera de acercar estas necesidades a su hijo Jesús. De la misma manera, hoy ella es camino por el cual podemos llegar a Cristo. Escuchemos al apóstol san Juan, que nos narra lo sucedido en las bodas de Caná. "En aquel tiempo, se celebró en Caná de Galilea una boda, y estaba allí la Madre de Jesús. Fue invitado también Jesús con sus discípulos. En un momento dado, se acabó el vino, y la madre de Jesús le dijo a suj hijo: ‘No tienen vino’. Jesús le respondió ‘¿Y qué conmigo?.Todavía no ha llegado mi hora’. Y su madre, le dijo a los sirvientes: ‘Hagan lo que él les diga’. Habían allí seis tinajas de pidra, puestas para las purificaciones de los judíos. Jesús les dijo: ‘Llénenlas de agua’. Y las llenaron hasta arriba. ‘Ahora sáquenlo, y llévenlo al maestresala’. Así lo hicieron. Como el maestresala ignoraba de dónde era, lo llevó al novio y le dijo: ‘Todos sirven primero el vino bueno, y cuando ya están bebidos, el inferior. Pero tú has guardado el vino bueno hasta ahora.’ Así, en Caná de Galilea, dio Jesús comienzo a sus milagros. Y manifestó su gloria, y creyeron en él sus discípulos." (Jn 2,1-11) Canto: Junto a tí, María. Oración: A cada intención respondemos: "Ruega por nosotros" Por la Iglesia en todo el mundo, para que sea testimonio del amor de Dios. Oremos... Por los consagrados, para que su vida se transforme sólo en servicio. Oremos... Por los enfermos, para que encuentren alivio con tu ayuda. Oremos... Por los pobres materiales y espirituales, para que descubran en nosotros, instrumentos vivos de Dios. Oremos... Por los niños, para que conserven su inocencia. Oremos...
  33. 33. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 33 Por los jóvenes que no conocen a Dios, para que con alegría les mostremos tu camino difícil pero gratificante. Oremos... Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria. Letanías.- A cada invocación respondemos cantando: "Ruega por nosotros" Madre de los niños. Madre de los jóvenes. Madre de los enfermos. Madre de los afligidos. Madre del que sufre. Madre del que espera. Madre de los que lloran. Madre de los que ríen. Madre de los ancianos. Madre de los inmigrantes. Madre protectora. Madre de los desamparados Madre de los sin techo. Madre de los que trabajan Madre de los pobres. Madre de los huérfanos. 7º Recuerdo: Interioridad de María La virgen María supo encontrar a Dios en el silencio y la contemplación, dos virtudes muy poco comunes en esta mundo de hoy, donde el ruido nos aturde y nos impide recogernos en el silencio. El Espíritu Santo siempre habitó en el corazón de María, haciéndola vivir en estrecha amistad con Dios. Escuchemos al apóstol san Lucas, que nos habla del silencio de María. "La noche del nacimiento de Jesús, había en la comarca unos pastores que dormían al aire libre, y vigilaban por turno, durante la noche, su rebaño. Se les presentó el Angel del Señor, quien les dijo: ‘No teman, les anuncio una gran alegría. Hoy ha nacido en la ciudad de David, un salvador, que es el Cristo Señor. Y esto les servirá de señal. Encontrarán un niño envuelto en pañales y acostado en un pesebre’. Cuando el Angel los dejó, los pastores corrieron a Belén, y encontraron a María y a José, y al niño acostado en el pesebre, y lo adoraron. María, por su parte, guardaba todas estas cosas y las meditaba en su corazón." (Lc 2,8-19) Canto: Reina Inmaculada Oración: A cada intención respondemos "Ayúdanos a hallar a Dios en el silencio" Cuando los ruidos del mundo amenacen con hacernos olvidar a Dios. Cuando nuestras ocupaciones nos abrumen. Cuando los problemas invadan nuestra tranquilidad. Cuando las preocupaciones nos quiten la paz. Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria. 8º Recuerdo: Fortaleza de María. La Virgen María permaneció siempre junto a su Hijo Jesucristo. Muchos fueron los sufrimientos que debió padecer María a lo largo de su vida: desde la humillación de traer a su hijo al mundo en un establo para animales y tener que huír luego para proteger a su hijo de Herodes, hasta verlo morir clavado en una cruz. Sin embargo, nunca se echó atrás. Permaneció siempre firme y de pie desde la cuna hasta la cruz. Escuchemos al apóstol Juan que nos muestra a María al pie de su hijo en la cruz. "Cuando crucificaron a Jesús, estaba junto a la cruz, su Madre, la hermana de su Madre, y María Magdalena. Jesús, viendo a su madre y junto a ella al discípulo a quien amaba,
  34. 34. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 34 le dijo a su madre: ‘Mujer, ahí tienes a tu hijo’. Y luego le dijo al discípulo: ‘Ahí tienes a gu madre’. Y desde aquel momento, el discípulo la acogió en su casa".(Jn 19,25-27) Canto: "La Virgen es mi Madre". Oración.- A cada intención respondemos: "Danos tu fuerza, María". Tú, que viste coronar de espinas a tu hijo siendo inocente... Tú, que viste azotar a tu hijo... Tú, que viste cuando lo clavaron en una cruz... Tú, que estuviste junto a tu hijo cuando todos lo abandonaron... Tú, que viste a tu hijo desangrarse por nuestros pecados... Tú, que viste morir a tu hijo, dejándote como nuestra Madre... Letanías (íd 2º recuerdo) Padrenuestro, Avemaría, Gloria. 9º Recuerdo: Fidelidad de María. La Virgen María fue siempre fiel a la voluntad de Dios. Después de la ascensión de Jesús, permaneció junto a los apóstoles mientras nacía la Iglesia, aconsejando a los primeros cristianos y perseverando en la oración. Ella mantuvo firme la fe del naciente Pueblo de Dios. Escuchemos la narración de los primeros tiempos de la vida de la Iglesia, de boca de san Lucas. "Después de la ascensión del Señor, los Apóstoles regresaron a Jerusalén y se alojaron en la habitación superior de la casa donde se reunían habitualmente. Todos ellos perseveraban unánimemente en la oración junto con las mujeres y con María, la madre de Jesús". (He. 1,13- 14) Canto: Himno a la Virgen del Milagro. Oración.- A cada intención respondemos: "Enséñanos a ser fieles a Dios". Cuando la vida nos proponga lujos y placeres que nos alejen del buen camino... Cuando nuestro egoísmo nos tiente a encerrarnos en nosotros mismos... Cuando tengamos que tomar decisiones importantes y no sepamos reconocer el camino verdadero... Cuando el conformismo intente ahogar nuestros deseos de servirte... Letanías (íd 3º recuerdo) Padrenuestro, Avemaría y Gloria. III– ROSARIO
  35. 35. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 35 Intención de oración del Papa Francisco para Enero 2020 Intención de oración por la evangelización: Promoción de la paz en el mundo. Recemos para que los cristianos, los que siguen otras religiones y las personas de buena voluntad promuevan la paz y la justicia en el mundo.
  36. 36. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 36
  37. 37. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 37
  38. 38. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 38
  39. 39. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 39
  40. 40. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 40
  41. 41. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 41
  42. 42. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 42 Curiosa bendición del Papa a las embarazadas desde Cuba https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkPpspaWlcY A continuación les ofrecemos como realizar en sus Comunidades BENDICIONES PARA MUJERES EMBARAZADAS
  43. 43. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 43
  44. 44. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 44
  45. 45. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 45
  46. 46. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 46
  47. 47. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 47 IV– MARÍA Y LOS NIÑOS El tiempo de vacaciones es propicio para conocer más a las personas que amamos, por ejemplo a la Virgen María, Madre de Jesús y Madre nuestra. Lee, comenta, comparte, completa, colorea…
  48. 48. I V C O N G R E S O M A R I A N O N A C I O N A L 2 0 2 0 Página 48 Te recomendamos la siguiente película LA VIRGEN TU MADRE (DIBUJOS ANIMADOS) https://www.nazaret.tv/video/13/la-virgen-tu-madre-infantil---dibujos-animados

×