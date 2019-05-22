Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken enable investors to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and many more. Depending on the exchange, trades can be made using fiat currencies (legal government tender like U.S. dollars or Euros) or other cryptocurrencies. Most exchanges also allow investors to purchase one type of cryptocurrency with another (for example, buy Bitcoin with Ethereum.) Given the high velocity and high volatility of cryptocurrency valuations, monitoring and analyzing trading activity and the performance of trading algorithms is daunting. Kafka Streams provides a perfect infrastructure to support visibility into the market and participant behavior with a very high degree of temporal accuracy, which is critical when trading such volatile instruments.

In particular, cryptocurrency traders need several ways to visualize trading activity and rebuild and view their order books at full depth. They need tools that can make large numbers of complex real-time calculations, including:

– Best bids and offers
– Cumulative sizes for bids and offers
– Spread to the median
– Deltas between price events
– Time-weighted averages
– Message rates (new, cancel, trade, replace)
– Cumulative trade flow

All calculations must be done for multiple pairs of fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies in real time throughout the trading day. Traders must have visibility into all aspects of every order through to execution. New tools leverage the power of Kafka Streams that enable traders themselves to build directed graphs on screen, without writing any code. A directed graphs control data flows, calculations, and statistical analysis of cryptocurrency trading data and can output it the screen for in depth monitoring and analysis of real time data as well as historical trading data stored in in-memory time series databases. This paper describes practical approaches to building and deploying Kafka Streams to support cryptocurrency trading.

  1. 1. USING KAFKA STREAMS TO ANALYSE LIVE TRADING ACTIVITY FOR CRYPTO EXCHANGES Ludvig Sandman, SVP Product Engineering Bruce Zulu, Sales Engineering Lead Altair Panopticon Streaming Analytics
  2. 2. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© TOPICS • Cryptocurrency Trading Background • The Analytics Challenge • Example Use Cases  Order Book  Market Participation • Why Stream Processing? • Why Kafka Streams? • Key Factors • Conclusions
  3. 3. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© FOUR KEY FEATURES OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES • Decentralized — No Central Authority • Anonymous / Pseudo-Anonymous • Irreversible and Immutable (cannot be undone) • Limited Supply and Scarcity
  4. 4. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© COMPARING CRYPTO TO FOREX TRADING Crypto Forex Market Access Highly accessible Highly accessible Quick Trade Settlements Trades executed immediately Trades executed immediately Demand Highly fragmented Demand varies over time Small market size Uniform demand Very large markets Leverage Little to none Large amounts of leverage Commissions Cryptocurrency exchanges profit from transaction fees added to each trade Rates vary greatly between trading platforms Portion of the fees are owned by the cryptocurrency itself, which often utilizes a self-sustaining blockchain to compensate miners for their contribution Forex trading platforms profit from trades by increasing the range between the bid and the ask price and retaining the difference Inflation Independent of any governing authority Prone to high inflation/deflation Government issued and regulated Inflation controlled (to an extent) by central banks Risk Management Volatility of 15 percent or more Volatility ranges from 0.5 to 1 percent
  5. 5. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© CRYPTO MARKET CHALLENGES • Volume is low. Clear action signals are often constrained by volume. • Bid/Ask Spreads are high on low-volume pairs, which introduces variability and impacts predictability of opportunity signals. • Order Book depth (available interest at different prices) is typically thin. • Network Transfer Speeds unpredictable ‒ transfers can take 10 minutes or 8 hours. • Crypto exchanges are less reliable than Forex exchanges.
  6. 6. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© ANALYTICS FOR MARKET MONITORING Raw data of order messages is largely useless to determine what is happening in the exchange Input = order messages Output = live view of market for gaining operational insight
  7. 7. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© THE ANALYTICS CHALLENGE Ideally, traders should see: Full reconstructed book for currency pairs • Best Spreads • Size Imbalance • Number of New, Cancels, Replaces, Trades • Book Depth • Bid Depth • Offer Depth • Accumulated Bid Size / Value • Accumulated Offer Size / Value • Average Weighted Spread And for each major participant • % of Time in Market • % of Time with Spread • % of Time Top of Book • % of Time Top of Bid / Offer • Number of New, Cancels, Replaces, Trades • Best Bid / Offer Price / Size • Best Minimum Size • Cumulative Size • Cumulative Value (Price * Size) • Average Weighted Spread • Number of Trades • Accumulated Trade Volume • Accumulated Trade Value • % Aggressive • % Passive To do this we need to: • Capture incoming data • Key • Aggregate across keys • Calculate • Mini-batch • Rank by group / keys • Sum across rank • Calculate some more • Calculate deltas between timestamps • Aggregate across day (for cumulative values) • Output enriched stream • Alerting on anomalies and then… • Accommodate for any custom trader requests
  8. 8. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© USE CASE: ORDER BOOK • Best spread • Size imbalance • Book depth • Spread • # new, cancel, replace, trade • Accumulated bid/offer size/value • Average weighted spread
  9. 9. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© USE CASE: MARKET PARTICIPATION • % Time in the market, with spread, with top-of-book • # new, cancel, replace, trade • # trades • Best bid/offer price/size • Cumulative size • Accumulated trade volume • Accumulated trade value • % Passive versus aggressive
  10. 10. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© WHY STREAM PROCESSING? • Input: Raw order messages – impossible to use for visual analytics  Lack dimensionality  Too granular  Too high frequency  Need aggregate measures • Must  Aggregate  Calculate  Rank  Mini-batch  Join • Output: Live view of market for operational insight
  11. 11. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© WHY KAFKA STREAMS? • Kafka is robust  Partitioning, load-balancing, fail-over, data governance, security  Development community • Powerful DSL  Time-windowing  Aggregation  Joins  Topology orchestration  Allows low-level data manipulation • Ground-up architecture for streaming data  Event-based time
  12. 12. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© KEY FACTORS • Declarative topology model  Fast turnaround  No Java/Scala coding for modelling  Decoupling from low-level API’s • Expression language  Calculations  Aggregates  Filtering • Schema manipulation • Operators and meta-operators • Optimization
  13. 13. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© DECLARATIVE MODEL • Three-tier Topology • Serialization model  Easy to read and understand  Operators and Streams • Run-time Graph  Validation  Optimization  Schema • Compile to Kafka Streams
  14. 14. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© SCHEMA MANIPULATION • Schema Registry + Avro  Foundation for generic data manipulation  Platform interoperability • Essential when modelling  Left/right input, output • On all nodes, not just topics • Need robust schema manipulation • Track keys, nullable fields • Optimize re-keying
  15. 15. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© OPERATORS • Basic  Input/Output, Calculation, Aggregation, Join, Union, Filter • Frequency  Metronome, Conflate • Specific  Stream vs. Table  Rekey  Rank • Easy to add
  16. 16. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© OPTIMIZATION • High frequency/low latency order data • Maximize in-memory processing • In-memory state-stores • Disable state-store logging • Micro-batch  Keep records or discard • Ranking  Avoid sorting on every tick  Keep records in state store to ensure output of complete ranked set
  17. 17. May 22, 2019 Altair Engineering, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential. All rights reserved.© CONCLUSIONS • Kafka is a robust and performant platform for cryptocurrency analytics processing • Kafka Streams allows developers to focus on mission-critical logic & leverages DSL • Declarative layer for business logic enables faster time-to-market + easier user adoption • Kafka Streams + expression-based rules enables transformation of raw order data to streaming, real-time, operational analytics

