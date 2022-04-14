Confluent-Quix.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
How to Build On Time Series Data with Apache Kafka® and Quix, explained with Formula 1 Data, Tomas Neubauer, Co-Founder and CTO at Quix
How to Build On Time Series Data with Apache Kafka® and Quix, explained with Formula 1 Data, Tomas Neubauer, Co-Founder and CTO at Quix