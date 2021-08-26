Successfully reported this slideshow.
October27-28,2021
November08-09,2021 https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology We would like to announce our upcoming Inte...
November08-09,2021 Track 1: Pediatric Track 2: Neonatology Track 3: Adolescent Medicine Track 4: Pediatric Immunology Trac...
November08-09,2021 Our Ocm https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology Marsha Luginbuehl CEO Child Uplift ...
November08-09,2021 Useful Links https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology Webinar Page Abstract Submissi...
November08-09,2021 https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology https://www.conferencemind.com/webinar/pedi...
November08-09,2021 https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology Follow Us https://www.facebook.com/Conferen...
Global Webinar On Pediatrics And Neonatology

Conference Mind Official Announcement - Welcome to the best-reviewed Global Conference Community:

Team Conference Mind welcomes you all around the globe to be a part of the “Global Webinar on Pediatrics and Neonatology” slotted on October 27-28, 2021.

Theme: The future of Pediatric & Neonatology Research

“Global Pediatrics 2021” Conference includes Keynote talks, Plenary talks, Symposiums, Workshops, Poster Presentation and Panel discussion on the advanced research developments in the field of Pediatrics and Neonatology.

Visit here: https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology for more details.

Global Webinar On Pediatrics And Neonatology

  1. 1. InternationalWebinarOn PediatricsAndNeonatology October27-28,2021 THEME:StrategiesToExploreMultifarious AspectsOfPediatrics&NeonatologyResearch https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology
  2. 2. November08-09,2021 https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology We would like to announce our upcoming International Webinar on "Pediatrics And Neonatology” during October 27-28, 2021, Conference Mind cordially welcome all researchers, academicians, students, and business professionals in the field of Prosthodontics and Orthodontics professionals from around the world to participate in the upcoming Webinar. The meeting for this year will revolve around the theme “The Future Of Pediatric & Neonatology Research”. It will also prove to be a brilliant open door for the representatives from Universities and Institutes to cooperate with world-class researchers and an outstanding opportunity for businesses keen at expanding their global market reach. Interested individuals can confirm their participation by registering for the conference along with their colleagues. “Global Pediatrics 2021” Conference includes Keynote talks, Plenary talks, Symposiums, Workshops, Poster Presentation and Panel discussion on the advanced research developments in the field of Pediatrics and Neonatology. Regards Organizing Committee Team Invitation
  3. 3. November08-09,2021 Track 1: Pediatric Track 2: Neonatology Track 3: Adolescent Medicine Track 4: Pediatric Immunology Track 5: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Track 6: Pediatric Dermatology Track 7: Neonatal Nutrition Track 8: Pediatric Feeding Disorders Track 9: Exercise and Sports Medicine Track 10: Future of Pediatrics and Neonatal Care Track 11: Pediatric Cardiology Track 12: Pediatric Allergy Track 13: Pediatric Oncology Track 14: Pediatric Nursing Track 15: Pediatrics Critical Care Track 16: Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology Track 17: Pulmonary Hypertension in Infants & Children Track 18: Pediatrics Rehabilitation Track 19: Pediatric Endocrinology Track 20: Pediatric Gastroenterology Track 21: Pediatric Surgery Session & Tracks https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology
  4. 4. November08-09,2021 Our Ocm https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology Marsha Luginbuehl CEO Child Uplift Inc., USA Sergey Suchkov I.M.Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Russia Humberto Mendes Faria Rodrigues Founder and Editor-in-Chief University of Salamanca, Spain Sushmita Bhatnagar Chairperson Surgical Oncology Section of Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons, India Said Moustafa M El-deib Pediatrician and Neonatologist NMC royal Hospital, UAE Mir N Anwar Clinical Medical Manager Richmond Chest Hospital, South Africa
  5. 5. November08-09,2021 Useful Links https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology Webinar Page Abstract Submission Registration https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology https://www.conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology/webinarabst ract https://www.conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology/webinarregi ster Academic Speaker/Delegate= 139 USD Young ResearchSpeaker/Delegate= 129 USD Student Speaker/Delegate= 119 USD
  6. 6. November08-09,2021 https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology https://www.conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneon atology/webinarabstract
  7. 7. November08-09,2021 https://conferencemind.com/webinar/pediatricsandneonatology Follow Us https://www.facebook.com/Conference-Mind-103557674347276/ https://www.instagram.com/conferencemind/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2KH-I3EBpPSMkJEZQKIU0A https://twitter.com/ConferenceMind https://www.linkedin.com/company/conferencemind-conferences/ https://in.pinterest.com/academic0532/_created/ / +91-7735912022 /+1-4707660424

Team Conference Mind welcomes you all around the globe to be a part of the "Global Webinar on Pediatrics and Neonatology" slotted on October 27-28, 2021.

Theme: The future of Pediatric & Neonatology Research

"Global Pediatrics 2021" Conference includes Keynote talks, Plenary talks, Symposiums, Workshops, Poster Presentation and Panel discussion on the advanced research developments in the field of Pediatrics and Neonatology.

×