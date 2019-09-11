JS Funcional (Lucas Ferreira)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Destrinchando Javascript Funcional
Lucas Ferreira Desenvolvedor backend na Concrete Recife Coordenador TDC 2019 Javascript @lucas_hbf @skywalkerluc
Programação Funcional??? O que come? Onde vive?
MULTI-PARADIGMA?
PUREZA
Funções Puras ○ A maior parte das funções puras devem ter ao menos 1 parâmetro; ○ Toda função pura deve retornar algo; ○ F...
IMUTABILIDADE
SEM VARIÁVEIS NEM LOOPS
E por que estamos falando sobre isso? Porque escrever funções puras e remover side-effects é a base da Programação Funcion...
Spread operator, destructuring
REFACTORING
Antes
Depois
Parece fácil. E se...?
HIGH-ORDER FUNCTIONS
Funções são apenas valores, logo podemos sim passá-las como parâmetros!!!
High-order functions tanto recebem funções como parâmetros, como podem retornar funções também. Ah, e podemos ainda armaze...
Map(), filter() e reduce()
Reduce ○ Singularização de valores; ○ Redução de arrays multi-dimensionais; ○ Encadeamento de promises; ○ Composição de fu...
Compose
Referências ○ https://medium.com/@cscalfani/so-you-want-to-be-a-functional-programmer-part-1-1f15e387e536 ○ https://medium...
Dúvidas?
NÓS MOVEMOS O MUNDO. Centro Av. Presidente Wilson, 231 29º andar (21) 2240-2030 Cidade Monções Av. Nações Unidas, 11.541 3...
Apresentação de Lucas Ferreira no Coders on Beer de JavaScript, realizado na Concrete Recife em 10 de setembro de 2019.

