Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobooks�for�Kids�Free:�Patriotic�American�Stories�|�Children's�Audiobooks�Free�Download Listening�to�stories�read�aloud...
Patriotic�American�Stories These�selections�will�inspire�an�enthusiastic�love�of�country�and�will�create�a�pronounced�rega...
Patriotic�American�Stories
Patriotic�American�Stories
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobooks for Kids Free: Patriotic American Stories | Children's Audiobooks Free Download

12 views

Published on

Listening to stories read aloud is proven to help improve kids' reading skills. Parents can download the best children's audiobooks for road trips, fun, and learning for babies, elementary, and middle school kids.
Patriotic American Stories Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Free
Patriotic American Stories Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Download
Patriotic American Stories Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Free Download
Patriotic American Stories Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Download Free

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobooks for Kids Free: Patriotic American Stories | Children's Audiobooks Free Download

  1. 1. Audiobooks�for�Kids�Free:�Patriotic�American�Stories�|�Children's�Audiobooks�Free�Download Listening�to�stories�read�aloud�is�proven�to�help�improve�kids'�reading�skills.�Parents�can�download�the�best�children's�audiobooks� for�road�trips,�fun,�and�learning�for�babies,�elementary,�and�middle�school�kids. LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Patriotic�American�Stories These�selections�will�inspire�an�enthusiastic�love�of�country�and�will�create�a�pronounced�regard�for�the�ideals�so� sacred�to�all�Americans.�They�include:�"The�Man�without�a�Country"�by�Edward�Everett�Hale,�"Washington"�by�Nina� Moore�Tiffany,�"David�Crockett,�Defender�of�the�Alamo"�by�Charles�Fletcher�Allen,��"Lincoln:�The�Man�of�Sorrows"�by Major�Stephen�Brice,�"What�a�Boy�Saw�of�the�Civil�War�with�Glimpses�of�General�Lee"�by�Leighton�Parks,�"A� Message�to�Garcia"�by�Elbert�Hubbard.
  3. 3. Patriotic�American�Stories
  4. 4. Patriotic�American�Stories

×