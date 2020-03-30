Successfully reported this slideshow.
How consumers use technology & It’s impact on their lives.
Contents • 1. Introduction • 2. Access to the Internet • 3. Digital devices used by audiences • 4. How customers search fo...
Introduction Where are we? Where are we going? How will we get there? are questions we ask at the beginning of a journey. ...
2. Access to the Internet (1995 to 2020) We all know the internet has grown massively or exponentially over the last numbe...
How we accessed the internet has also changed!
Access to the internet. How has Ireland fared? Nearly 80% of the population use the internet every day, and 99% of persons...
CSO
We can also see that “households with internet access” in Ireland is very high at 91%. CSO
And usage is broadly similar across the Country CSO CSO
The following graph shows the use of the internet, classified by age and frequency of use. CSO
3. How do we access the internet? What type of device do we use? CSO
In Ireland in 2019; smartphones were used to access the internet by 88% of individuals. 97% of individuals aged 16 to 29 y...
Access to the internet; Type of device used 2018 2019 Mobile phone (or smartphone) 85 88 Laptop 20 38 Tablet 16 26 Other d...
4. How customers search for information Google was the king, but now it has a competitor:
Google Chrome browser is the leader in the mobile internet browser market, with a share of 62.03 percent (StatCounter Glob...
5. What consumers buy online. CSO
What consumers buy online. Online reservations (hotels, holiday, airline, cinema), are now common place online. Online sho...
How much do we spend online? Graphic by Coohola.
42% of Irish people persons bought or renewed existing insurance policies online. In 2019, 33% of internet users said that...
6. Online video consumption Videos have become an inseparable part of our lives. The sheer volume of video content online ...
81% of businesses use video as a marketing tool — up from 63% over the last year (Hubspot) Mobile video consumption rises ...
As more social networks follow Facebook’s lead and prioritize video content, the importance of video messaging across all ...
92% of mobile video consumers share videos with others.
How consumers’ use of video has changed over the past 5 years.
Video marketing has become an industry in itself
7. Consumer Trends New emerging technologies will continue to cause disruption. A 2019 PCW survey highlights that shoppers...
The internet of things (I oT) PCW.
Internet of Things IoT is simple. It’s about connecting devices over the internet, letting them talk to us, applications, ...
IoT? Just think about the possibilities
Conclusion The internet and email started out small and was immaterial to most businesses. (We saw that in 1995 only 0.4% ...
Music is downloaded, food is bought and delivered straight to the door, clothes are bought and returned (on a whim). If yo...
Join in, get ahead or be like the countless bricks and mortar businesses that no longer exist. Extra-vision who? Mothercar...
Bibliography Anderson, C. (2013). How to Give a Killer Presentation, Harvard Business Review. Available at https://hbr.org...
Deloitte, (2019). Building your DNAAvailable at https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/technology/articles/building-your-di...
Milenial Marketing (2018) How do audiences use technology and how does this influence their lives? Available at https://me...
How consumers use technology & it's impact on their lives.

How consumers use technology & it's impact on their lives.

  1. 1. How consumers use technology & It’s impact on their lives.
  2. 2. Contents • 1. Introduction • 2. Access to the Internet • 3. Digital devices used by audiences • 4. How customers search for information • 5. What consumers buy online • 6. Online video consumption • 7. Consumer trends • 8. Summary • Bibliography
  3. 3. Introduction Where are we? Where are we going? How will we get there? are questions we ask at the beginning of a journey. Your business is always on a journey, and the internet is the road. To get safely to your destination, you need to understand where the internet is, where it is going and how it can help you get there.
  4. 4. 2. Access to the Internet (1995 to 2020) We all know the internet has grown massively or exponentially over the last number of years. But what are the facts? 16m users grew to 4.57 billion users in 25 years. DATE NUMBER OF USERS % WORLD POPULATION INFORMATION SOURCE December, 1995 16 millions 0.4% IDC December, 1996 36 millions 0.9% IDC December, 1997 70 millions 1.7% IDC December, 1998 147 millions 3.6% C.I. Almanac December, 1999 248 millions 4.1% Nua Ltd. December, 2005 1,018 millions 15.7% Internet World Stats Dec, 2009 1,802 millions 26.6% Internet World Stats Dec, 2011 2,267 millions 32.7% Internet World Stats Dec, 2012 2,497 millions 35.7% I.T.U. Dec, 2013 2,802 millions 39.0% Internet World Stats Dec, 2014 3,079 millions 42.4% Internet World Stats Dec, 2015 3,366 millions 46.4% Internet World Stats Dec. 2016 3,696 millions 49.5% Internet World Stats Dec 2017 4,156 millions 54.4% Internet World Stats Dec 2018 4,313 millions 55.6% Internet World Stats Jan, 2020 4,574 millions 58.7% Internet World Stats
  5. 5. How we accessed the internet has also changed!
  6. 6. Access to the internet. How has Ireland fared? Nearly 80% of the population use the internet every day, and 99% of persons in the 16 to 29 years age group use the internet, compared with 68% of individuals aged 60 to 74 years. CSO 2019
  7. 7. CSO
  8. 8. We can also see that “households with internet access” in Ireland is very high at 91%. CSO
  9. 9. And usage is broadly similar across the Country CSO CSO
  10. 10. The following graph shows the use of the internet, classified by age and frequency of use. CSO
  11. 11. 3. How do we access the internet? What type of device do we use? CSO
  12. 12. In Ireland in 2019; smartphones were used to access the internet by 88% of individuals. 97% of individuals aged 16 to 29 years used smartphones to access the internet. 38% of individuals used a laptop, while 26% of individuals used a tablet. (Note that respondents may use multiple devices to access the internet away from home or work.) CSO
  13. 13. Access to the internet; Type of device used 2018 2019 Mobile phone (or smartphone) 85 88 Laptop 20 38 Tablet 16 26 Other devices 3 8 Didn't access internet away from home or work 11 8 CSO
  14. 14. 4. How customers search for information Google was the king, but now it has a competitor:
  15. 15. Google Chrome browser is the leader in the mobile internet browser market, with a share of 62.03 percent (StatCounter Global Stats, 2019). The market dominance of Google Chrome is somewhat expected, considering three out of every four mobile phones worldwide run on Android and that until late 2018, Google Chrome came pre-installed on all Android phones and tablets. Google Chrome’s mobile internet browser market share is more than three times that of second-placed Apple’s Safari, which has a market share of just over 20 percent. The numbers are evidence of Google Chrome and Safari’s firm grip on the mobile internet browser market. To put their dominance into perspective, consider this internet statistic: eight out of ten mobile internet users browse with either Chrome or Safari. But before launching into mobile marketing on Google Chrome for your ecommerce business, it’s important to consider your target audience and market.
  16. 16. 5. What consumers buy online. CSO
  17. 17. What consumers buy online. Online reservations (hotels, holiday, airline, cinema), are now common place online. Online shopping is great where products from pizza to dresses or household furniture is available with speedy delivery. The most common type of goods or services purchased by internet users in Ireland in 2019 was Clothes or sports goods (51%). The next most common types of internet purchases were Holiday accommodation (47%) and other travel arrangements (45%). CSO
  18. 18. How much do we spend online? Graphic by Coohola.
  19. 19. 42% of Irish people persons bought or renewed existing insurance policies online. In 2019, 33% of internet users said that they had Arranged accommodation from another private individual (such as a room, apartment, house, holiday cottage, etc.) via a dedicated website or app, such as AIRBNB. This was an increase of five percentage points on 2018. CSO
  20. 20. 6. Online video consumption Videos have become an inseparable part of our lives. The sheer volume of video content online is growing, as these stats demonstrate;
  21. 21. 81% of businesses use video as a marketing tool — up from 63% over the last year (Hubspot) Mobile video consumption rises by 100% every year. (Insivia) 78% of people watch online videos every week, and 55% view online videos every day. (HubSpot) YouTube is the second most popular website after Google. (Alexa) Users view more than 1 billion hours of video each day on YouTube. (YouTube) Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video, compared to 10% when reading it in text. (Insivia).
  22. 22. As more social networks follow Facebook’s lead and prioritize video content, the importance of video messaging across all channels has increased. 65% of people use YouTube to help them solve a problem. Want to build a house or remove weird parasites from your eye? YouTube might have the answer. (Google) ∙Videos attact 300% more traffic and help to nurture leads. (MarketingSherpa) ∙A website is 53 times more likely to reach the front page of Google if it includes video. (Insivia)
  23. 23. 92% of mobile video consumers share videos with others.
  24. 24. How consumers’ use of video has changed over the past 5 years.
  25. 25. Video marketing has become an industry in itself
  26. 26. 7. Consumer Trends New emerging technologies will continue to cause disruption. A 2019 PCW survey highlights that shoppers are embracing new technologies. Globally, ‘voice’ has the potential to become the new ‘mobile’. Retailers need to consider the integration of ‘voice’ into marketing campaigns as this new wave of technology takes hold. According to PCW “through data analytics and artificial intelligence, the transactional nature of the retailer shopper relationship will produce more insightful and actionable data”. 30% of consumers purchased online, weekly or more often, in 2018, compared to 24% in 2017 (a 25% increase in 12 months). Mobile shopping: One in five are shopping via mobile weekly or more frequently, a figure that has doubled since 2017. PCW.
  27. 27. The internet of things (I oT) PCW.
  28. 28. Internet of Things IoT is simple. It’s about connecting devices over the internet, letting them talk to us, applications, and each other. The popular, if silly, example is the smart fridge. The reality is that Home Automation ( smoke/intruder alarms that alert the relevant authorities, set your heating, etc.), medical devices (clothes/watches that take your vital signs/send alerts when in difficulty), vehicles (that drive themselves/send alerts). The list is endless, just think about it for a second.
  29. 29. IoT? Just think about the possibilities
  30. 30. Conclusion The internet and email started out small and was immaterial to most businesses. (We saw that in 1995 only 0.4% of the World’s population was connected and e-commerce was not even thought of.) Wow! How things have changed; 4.5 billion people are now connected worldwide and 91% of our home market have internet access (99% of young adults). The internet user is mobile, be it smartphones, laptop or tablet. They access information in ever changing ways. Google is still No. 1, but youtube and video is gaining fast, but both could be overrun by voice activated devices in the near future. Everything that you can buy in a “bricks and mortar shop” is available online & online sales have decimated sales in many industries.
  31. 31. Music is downloaded, food is bought and delivered straight to the door, clothes are bought and returned (on a whim). If you are not selling your product or service online prepare to close down (unless your consumer physically needs to be present on your premises to consume your product ie. hair and beauty, the social experience of coffee/ food out with friends etc.) We saw 42% of Irish people bought or renewed their insurance online in 2019. 4/5 of businesses now use video as a marketing tool. In short; Professional digital marketing, incorporating video increases a computer search engine optimisation and leads to greater sales.
  32. 32. Join in, get ahead or be like the countless bricks and mortar businesses that no longer exist. Extra-vision who? Mothercare, Mamas and Papas, Forever 21, Thomas Cook, Karen Millen, Jack Wills, LK Bennett, Laura Ashley, HMV, Toys R Us, House of Fraser all filed for protection from creditors or collapsed in the last 18 months.
