Ora dipende da me Mc 15: 37 Gesù, emesso un gran grido, rese lo spirito Cari Amici, Come certamente saprete questa è una s...
Dobbiamo alzarci con coraggio dai piedi della croce e mostrare che quell’insegnamento ha avuto un senso profondo nella nos...
tentennamenti ed i cattivi pensieri. Saremo fallibili, saremo pasticcioni, saremo approssimativi, ma nonmolleremo, ela mem...
Sermone della Comunione Unitariana Italiana

Ora dipende da me

  1. 1. Ora dipende da me Mc 15: 37 Gesù, emesso un gran grido, rese lo spirito Cari Amici, Come certamente saprete questa è una sera piuttosto complicata per uno UU di ispirazione cristiana. Complicata perché non abbiamo assi nella manica: per noi questo giorno non è un momento di recita magistrale in cui far finta ipocritamente di essereun po’ tristi nell’attesa della festa di Domenica, per noi Gesù è morto morto. Nessun appello, nessun se, nessun ma. E’ morto da solo, preso in giro dai centurioni romani, torturato con la più ignobile tortura romana, abbandonato da quanti gli avevano giurato fedeltà, dimenticata dalla folla, già in cerca di nuovi eroi. Rubens, (l’immagine della locandina) i fiamminghi mi piacciono molto, perché presentano la realtà in maniera molto cruda. Pensateviai piedi di quella croce. E mò? A questo affiancate la presunzione diffusa di quanti giudicano la Bibbia senza manco averla letta e fanno pubblico sfoggio della loro ignoranza, votandosi ora a questa ora a quella moda o, peggio, insultando il proprio prossimo in nome di una qualche teoria razzista. Immaginiamo di avere quel corpo fra le braccia, di sentire i pianti di una mamma che l’avrebbevoluto falegname, e le urla e gli insulti di quanti vedono in quella fine una fine non degna di un grand uomo, non degna di un rappresentante di Dio. La sconfitta pare senza appello, oggi come allora. E mò? Che giudizio dare di quell’uomo, dell’eredità e dei valori che ha lasciato. Il giudizio sul cristianesimo non possiamo darlo a partire da un versetto, da un libro. Il libro è importante poiché ci restituisce esperienze e progetti di vita che siamo chiamati a replicare. Il giudizio sulla vicenda di Gesù dipende dalla qualità con cui noi abbiam messo in atto l’esperienza di vita che ci ha mostrato. Il significato ultimo della sua morte dipende in ultima istanza da noi. Io non sono un grande fan della croce come simbolo, ma ce n’è uno tra i tanti che vorrei ricordare stasera: la croce come elemento di continuità dell’esperienza spirituale del Maestro, come segno ultimo che quelle idee non sono morte, non sono stupide non sono vinte, perché io le testimonio in continuità con quanto fece il Maestro.
  2. 2. Dobbiamo alzarci con coraggio dai piedi della croce e mostrare che quell’insegnamento ha avuto un senso profondo nella nostra volontà di portarlo avanti, nonostante sia vilipeso, deriso, ignorato, mistificato considerato inattuale. Dobbiamo alzarci dai piedi della croce e guadagnarci con le opere, con la serenità d’animo che la preghiera suscita, quel rispetto per il Vangelo e per la dignità del Maestro, che, oggi come allora sembra in discussione. Ma se non ne fossimo in grado? Chi siamo noi per farci carico di una missione così difficile e importante come quella di essere ogni giorno ciò che il Maestro avrebbe voluto? Non fatevi confondere dai pregiudizi, chi credete fosse Gesù? Gesù era uno di noi, debole umano fallibile, tentennante come noi, che però ha avuto il grande pregio di continuare a provarci nel predicare il Vangelo, fino in fondo, fino alla fine. Credete forse che non avrebbe voluto andare al mare, correr dietro a qualche fimmina? Credete che non si chiedesse ogni minuto “cosa cavolo sto facendo?” credete che non avesse una fottutissima paura nell’andare incontro a morte certa? Certo che ce l’aveva! Sapeva di morire, non perché fossechissà quale veggente, ma perché era in grado di fare due più due e sapere che se avesse continuato a fracassare i cabasissi con il rigore morale prima o poi… come del resto era successo al suo maestro Giovanni il battista… Credete forse che non l’abbia fatta negli anni qualche cavolata? Certo che l’ha fatta! Chissà quante volte non si sarà piaciuto e si sarà rimproverato… Purtroppo la distorsione dogmatica e lo zelo imbecille di qualche copista ci ha taciuto molti di questi inciampi, ma se leggete con attenzione tra le righe di qualche pagina del Vangelo, non sarà difficile trovare un Maestro discutibile, che perdeva le staffe o simili… Eppure…. Eppure quell’uomo che oggi teniamo tra le braccia cadavere macchiato di sangue e sputi ha offerto tutto se stesso in maniera pacifica al perseguimento di una idea, senza curarsi del consenso o del successo personale, ma lavorando affinchè un seme potesse fiorire e crescere nel seme di qualcuno di noi. In fondo basta allora che noi impariamo ad essere l’uomo che il Vangelo ci propone di esseree avremo onorato nella maniera migliorepossibile. Facileno? Manco per sogno! Pensateci la tradizione differisce di qualche ora (su per giù 40, altro che tre giorni) la morte e la vittoria delle idee… Perché? Perché ci concede uno spazio di riflessione per trovare in noi il coraggio di sconfiggere le paure i
  3. 3. tentennamenti ed i cattivi pensieri. Saremo fallibili, saremo pasticcioni, saremo approssimativi, ma nonmolleremo, ela memoria di questo giorno saràla spinta che ci permetterà di crescere. Lo dobbiamo a quest’uomo, alla sua memoria al suo sacrificio. La vita spirituale è l’unica che premia anche il nostro darci il nostro impegno intimo autentico e sincero. Se avremo una forte volontà di trasformarel’insegnamento del Maestro dalla carta alla vita, al di là di qualche inciampo, la memoria di Gesù sarà salva e avremo dato un senso alla sua vicenda e al suo sacrificio. L’individuo biologico muore, ma ci lascia gli strumenti spirituali per far rivivere ogni giorno il suo più grande progetto. Ora tocca a noi. Prendiamoci un momento per riflettere su quanto sia autentica la nostra fede, quanto siamo seguaci di Gesù e non invece intellettuali da salotto che collezionano parole vuote, pronti a cambiarle quando gira il vento. Nella nostra volontà di essere uomini sulla scia di Gesù ritroviamo la vera vittoria delle sue idee, la sua più tangibile resurrezione. Vi lascio con un esercizio, un po’ banale ma significativo. Oggi che pensate a questo corpo morto finito, battuto, provate a ripetervi “Gezie Gesù, ti voglio bene”. Non si tratta di accaparrarsi qualche miracolo sotto banco con un po’ di piaggeria, il nostro Gesùnon fa miracoli, ma è il modo di omaggiare il Maestro nel suo momento più fragile, nel suo momento più debole, nel momento in cui tutti l’hanno abbandonato. E poi, una volta detto, cerchiamo di ripetercelo ogni giorno, ogni volta che cerchiamo di essere ciò che lui avrebbe voluto, indipendentemente da quanto ci riusciamo. E allora diciamolo In questo giorno in cui sei stato abbandonato da tutti Nel momento in cui sei più debole, sei vinto e indifeso Ho il coraggio di dirti Grazie Gesù ti voglio bene Amen Rob

