Liturgia Venerdì Santo Comunione Unitariana

C.U.I. Friday Service Venerdì Santo in videoconferenza su 8985494568 Sito web: unitariani.wordpress.com comunione.unitaria...
8985494568 Venerdì 14 Aprile 2017 21.30 Order Of Service
Invocazione Iniziale Lett: Entriamo in questo spazio, entriamo in questo momento. Lasciamo che questo momento sacro ci pre...
Inno di Apertura “Verso il tuo tempio” Verso il tuo tempio io mi incammino e ti sento già vicino. Canto della Tradizione u...
Temi del Servizio Morte di Gesù Memoria Funebre
Accensione del Calice Min: Iniziamo la nostra celebrazione con uno degli elementi che più caratterizza la nostra Comunione...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi Min: Veniamo da strade diverse, liberi cercatori del sacro, senza dogmi e senza costrizioni, ma ...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (I) Tutti:Noi Unitariani, Universalisti e liberi credenti tutti affermiamo il valore e la dignit...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (II) Tutti:Affermiamo la giustizia, l’equità e la compassione nei rapporti umani; Lett: perché s...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (III) Tutti: affermiamo l’accettazione reciproca e l’incoraggiamento alla crescita spirituale ne...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (IV) Tutti: Affermiamo la libera e responsabile ricerca della verità e del significato della vit...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (V) Tutti: Affermiamo il diritto della coscienza e l’utilizzo del processo democratico nelle nos...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (VI) Tutti:Affermiamo l’obiettivo di una comunità globale con pace, libertà, e giustizia per tut...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (VII)Tutti:Affermiamo il rispetto per la rete interdipendente di tutta l’esistenza della quale f...
Affermazione Dei Princìpi (VII)Tutti:Affermiamo il rispetto per la rete interdipendente di tutta l’esistenza della quale f...
Liturgia della meditazione Min: Fratelli, il male è il rifiuto di riconoscere come ogni cosa sulla terra sia legata allo S...
Liturgia della meditazione Quando e dove può Il viandante dello Spirito trovare casa ? Dov’è quel posto Dove vi è sicurezz...
Liturgia della meditazione Nella notte oscura, il terrore ci attanaglia, le paure ci tallonano, si apre per noi un abisso ...
Liturgia della meditazione Min: Dopo aver confessato la nostra umana debolezza, ascoltiamo la nostra sacra voce interiore ...
Liturgia della Rinconciliazione Min. La nostra eredità universalista consegna alle nostre riflessioni una parola ricca di ...
Liturgia della Rinconciliazione Paola Min. Si chiudano tutti i microfoni Min. Mi riconcilio con il Mistero, ieri della mia...
Liturgia della Parola
Liturgia della Parola Un valore proprio, una debolezza propria … Le persone possono essere vasi del male con la stessa fac...
Liturgia della Parola “Il rigido e il duro appartengono alla morte; il molle e il tenero appartengono alla vita.” (Tao Te ...
Liturgia della Parola Dal Vangelo secondo Marco cap. 15 21 E costrinsero un passante, un certo Simone di Cirene che tornav...
Liturgia della Parola Dal Vangelo secondo Marco cap. 15 31 Similmente anche i capi dei sacerdoti con gli scribi, beffandos...
Liturgia della Parola Dal Vangelo secondo Marco cap. 15 40 Vi erano pure delle donne che guardavano da lontano; fra di ess...
Rinnovo Dell'impegno comune 1) attraverso l’amore per il prossimo e per la profondità della vita animata dallo slancio ver...
Rinnovo Dell'impegno comune 4) attraverso un approccio adulto alla vita religiosa basato sull’autonomia nelle scelte, l’es...
Rinnovo Dell'impegno comune 8) attraverso il servizio, qualunque sia la fede personale, verso la crescita dell’essere uman...
Comunione Dei Fiori Min: Sorelle e fratelli, secondo la tradizione che ci accomuna ogni animo umano ha in sé una scintilla...
Preghiera Conclusiva 2) Possa lo Spirito della Vita proteggerci insieme, possa nutrirci insieme. Possiamo noi lavorare ins...
Benedizione Finale Min: Fratelli, disponiamoci alla benedizione. Lo Spirito dai mille nomi e dalla inconoscibile essenza, ...
Testimonianza Umanista e Trascendentalista Min: Fratelli, preghiamo insieme rendendo grazia alla vita che ci preserva e ci...
Testimonianza Umanista e Trascendentalista in ultima analisi, non avrò paura, perché l'energia dell'universo è dentro di m...
Testimonianza Cristiana Min: Introduciamo ora la liturgia natalizia cristiana accogliendo la preghiera di quanti si sentan...
Shemà Lett: Ascolta, Israele, il Signore è il nostro Dio, il Signore è Uno. E amerai il Signore Dio tuo con tutto il tuo c...
Min: Fratelli, dopo esserci riconosciuti tutti fratelli dello stesso Padre, disponiamoci a far tesoro dell’insegnamento de...
Sacra Cena Min: Quando fu sera e si mise a tavola con i dodici discepoli, mentre mangiavano, Gesù prese del pane e, dopo a...
Padre Nostro Min: Infine, come fiore cristiano della Comunione dei fiori, accogliamo l’offerta del Padre Nostro, proposta ...
Esortazione Conclusiva Min: Andiamo in pace, ricordando in ogni istante il compito di essere sale della terra che ci è sta...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Liturgia Venerdì Santo Comunione Unitariana

38 views

Published on

Liturgia Venerdì Santo Comunione Unitariana

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Liturgia Venerdì Santo Comunione Unitariana

  1. 1. C.U.I. Friday Service Venerdì Santo in videoconferenza su 8985494568 Sito web: unitariani.wordpress.com comunione.unitariana@gmail.com Unitariani Italiani - Cristiani ed universalisti per una fede aperta @UU_Ita Venerdi 14 Aprile ore 21:30 Image from: Rubens, Wiki Ora dipende da Me!
  2. 2. 8985494568 Venerdì 14 Aprile 2017 21.30 Order Of Service
  3. 3. Invocazione Iniziale Lett: Entriamo in questo spazio, entriamo in questo momento. Lasciamo che questo momento sacro ci prenda e ci abbracci. Sentiamo la terra sotto di noi, sentiamo lo spazio intorno a noi,abbracciarci nella fiducia e nella cura. Sentiamo la presenza di fratelli e sorelle nella fede che ci circonda, viaggiatori spirituali con aspirazioni simili alle nostre. Condividiamo il tempo, condividiamo uno scopo, ci riuniamo per rinnovare la nostra speranza, per sentire la forza del nostro scopo,nell’aria intorno a noi. Qui e ora, apriamo il nostro cuore a questo momento. Sappiamo che ciò che possiamo trovare qui è apprendimento, crescita e amore. Troviamo dentro di noi quel luogo del possibile quel luogo del sogno che anela a un respiro libero, che anela a costruireun futuro più audace e migliore per noi stessi e per gli altri.
  4. 4. Inno di Apertura “Verso il tuo tempio” Verso il tuo tempio io mi incammino e ti sento già vicino. Canto della Tradizione unitariana cristiana ungherese Musica originale di L. Bourgeois Parole italiane: A Falasca Sacra presenza nel mio cuore, la lieta mia danza è devozione, ché cosa preziosa di più non c’è del tuo tesoro in me
  5. 5. Temi del Servizio Morte di Gesù Memoria Funebre
  6. 6. Accensione del Calice Min: Iniziamo la nostra celebrazione con uno degli elementi che più caratterizza la nostra Comunione. Come sapete, è tradizione unitariana e universalista che a turno ogni Chiesa del mondo trasmetta a tutte le altre un pensiero su cui meditare all’accensione del Calice, che è simbolo del nostro accogliere e partecipare al Mistero della vita, coltivando quella scintilla di Infinito che ci spinge ad elevarci spiritualmente. Lett: il Mondo Possa il mondo, che è uno nella sua vita, una ricca trottola blu nella notte infinita dello spazio, un mondo che è uno nella sua interdipendenza e fragilità, essere uno solo nei nostri cuori, nelle nostre menti e nelle nostre azioni. (Offerto da Charles Eddis Canadian Unitarian Council ) [Accensione del calice] Tutti: Amen
  7. 7. Affermazione Dei Princìpi Min: Veniamo da strade diverse, liberi cercatori del sacro, senza dogmi e senza costrizioni, ma uniti da alcuni principi che danno forma alla nostra fede comune e che si radicano poi nel percorso del singolo e nella specificità della sua fede:
  8. 8. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (I) Tutti:Noi Unitariani, Universalisti e liberi credenti tutti affermiamo il valore e la dignità intrinseca di ogni persona; Lett: perché ogni persona è espressione sacra della vita e ogni uomo è affratellato da una origine comune.
  9. 9. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (II) Tutti:Affermiamo la giustizia, l’equità e la compassione nei rapporti umani; Lett: perché siamo sorelle e fratelli di un’unica famiglia umana e ogni forma di amore fraterno esprime il nostro amore per la Trascendenza.
  10. 10. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (III) Tutti: affermiamo l’accettazione reciproca e l’incoraggiamento alla crescita spirituale nelle nostre congregazioni; Lett: perché l’impulso spirituale è slancio verso la completezza, che si alimenta dell’incontro con l’altro da noi e ogni grande Maestro spirituale ci ha chiamati a crescere spiritualmente nell’incontro con il Mistero e con il volto dell’altro..
  11. 11. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (IV) Tutti: Affermiamo la libera e responsabile ricerca della verità e del significato della vita. Lett: perché siamo tutti in cammino verso il senso della vita con di fronte un mistero, che ci chiama ad esplorarlo e tutti siamo stati dotati del discernimento della ragione e dello spirito ed è nostro dovere usarli.
  12. 12. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (V) Tutti: Affermiamo il diritto della coscienza e l’utilizzo del processo democratico nelle nostre congregazioni e nella società in generale Lett: perché è il riflesso del verbo spirituale dell’inclusione che ci ispira e perché siamo liberi e capaci di scegliere, ma dobbiamo imparare ad esserlo insieme..
  13. 13. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (VI) Tutti:Affermiamo l’obiettivo di una comunità globale con pace, libertà, e giustizia per tutti; Lett: perché solo nella riconciliazione universale la natura umana può realizzarsi appieno e perchè solo nell’amore possiamo giungere alla costruzione del Regno;
  14. 14. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (VII)Tutti:Affermiamo il rispetto per la rete interdipendente di tutta l’esistenza della quale facciamo parte. Lett: perché siamo coscienti dei legami che ci uniscono gli uni con gli altri e con tutta la vita e dell’unità più grande ed inclusiva che essi ci chiamano a realizzare, come fratelli e sorelle uniti all’intera creazione.. Tutti: Amen
  15. 15. Affermazione Dei Princìpi (VII)Tutti:Affermiamo il rispetto per la rete interdipendente di tutta l’esistenza della quale facciamo parte. Lett: perché siamo coscienti dei legami che ci uniscono gli uni con gli altri e con tutta la vita e dell’unità più grande ed inclusiva che essi ci chiamano a realizzare, come fratelli e sorelle uniti all’intera creazione.. Tutti: Amen
  16. 16. Liturgia della meditazione Min: Fratelli, il male è il rifiuto di riconoscere come ogni cosa sulla terra sia legata allo Spirito in una grande rete interdipendente d’amore. Preghiamo, dunque, nella consapevolezza della nostra interdipendenza, chiedendo perdono e ispirazione.
  17. 17. Liturgia della meditazione Quando e dove può Il viandante dello Spirito trovare casa ? Dov’è quel posto Dove vi è sicurezza, rifugio, pace? Il ritorno a casa per me è un istante, un isola di grazia, e di luce interiore, una pace senza tempo anche se vissuta all’interno di tempo. Il ritorno a casa è incandescenza, consonanza, fusione con la verità, è l’esperienza dell’ Uno, e del Divino, è luce, vita e amore, è pane e respiro.
  18. 18. Liturgia della meditazione Nella notte oscura, il terrore ci attanaglia, le paure ci tallonano, si apre per noi un abisso senza speranze e soli nel buio abbiamo nostalgia della luce. Spirito della Vita, infondi in noi saggezza, illumina il nostro cammino. Guidaci, con la fiaccola della speranza, con il calore dell’amore, verso il faro del senso della nostra esistenza. Tutti noi abbiamo paura del buio ma Tu donaci la luce.
  19. 19. Liturgia della meditazione Min: Dopo aver confessato la nostra umana debolezza, ascoltiamo la nostra sacra voce interiore meditando in silenzio per qualche istante. [tutti pregano in silenzio per circa un minuto] Min: Amen Tutti: Amen
  20. 20. Liturgia della Rinconciliazione Min. La nostra eredità universalista consegna alle nostre riflessioni una parola ricca di sfumature e significati per la nostra vita: riconciliazione. Riconciliazione è essere consapevoli che, come cantava Leonard Cohen, che "in ogni cosa c'è una frattura, ma è da lì che passa la luce". E' ricomporre le divisioni con la vita e tra le vite senza annullare la bellezza drammatica della loro storia. E' su questo che la meditazione che seguirà ci invita a lavorare.
  21. 21. Liturgia della Rinconciliazione Paola Min. Si chiudano tutti i microfoni Min. Mi riconcilio con il Mistero, ieri della mia angoscia, oggi della mia speranza. Min. Chi vuole può accendere il microfono ed esprimere un proprio motivo di angoscia o speranza, gli altri ascoltino in rispettoso silenzio [non più di tre parole a testa] (Al Termine Tutti) Oggi mi riconcilio Min. Mi riconcilio con la Natura, ieri fatta di cose, oggi fatta di vite. Min. Chi vuole può dire il nome una persona cara, che si trovi attualmente in difficoltà o che sia recentemente scomparsa [non più di tre parole a testa] (Al Termine Tutti) Oggi mi riconcilio Mi riconcilio con il Fratello, ieri delle lotte contro, oggi delle lotte insieme. (Tutti) Oggi mi riconcilio Mi riconcilio con la mia Identità, ieri corpo, oggi vita, ieri ruolo, oggi persona, ieri mente, oggi coscienza. (Tutti) Oggi mi riconcilio Aperta è la porta della Riconciliazione, qualunque sia il luogo o la cultura, la storia di vita o la natura personale: nell’Amore Divino la Riconciliazione è universale. (A. Falasca in La vita è già un miracolo, EUM)
  22. 22. Liturgia della Parola
  23. 23. Liturgia della Parola Un valore proprio, una debolezza propria … Le persone possono essere vasi del male con la stessa facilità con cui possono essere vasi del bene, anche se UU. Ci sono due lupi dentro ognuno di noi. A volte il cattivo vince. Come si può applicare il motto “più avanti e più in alto per sempre” a questa realtà?… Affermare il valore proprio e la dignità di ogni essere umano è come chiedere di fare una scelta per alimentare il lupo buono, quando sappiamo fin troppo bene che il lupo cattivo è proprio lì. Affermare il valore proprio e la dignità di ogni essere umano è quello di riconoscere che il peccato e il male esistono, sì, ma non importa quanto di quel peccato e di quel male esista, anche la promessa della nostra umanità è lì presente. (“Inherent Worth, Inherent Weakness”, Rev. Megan Foley, UU)
  24. 24. Liturgia della Parola “Il rigido e il duro appartengono alla morte; il molle e il tenero appartengono alla vita.” (Tao Te Ching)
  25. 25. Liturgia della Parola Dal Vangelo secondo Marco cap. 15 21 E costrinsero un passante, un certo Simone di Cirene che tornava dalla campagna, padre di Alessandro e di Rufo, perché portasse la sua croce. 22 Poi condussero Gesù al luogo detto Golgota che significa: Luogo del teschio. 23 Gli diedero da bere del vino mescolato con mirra, ma egli non lo prese. 24 E, dopo averlo crocifisso, spartirono le sue vesti, tirandole a sorte, per sapere che cosa toccasse a ciascuno. 25 Era l’ora terza quando lo crocifissero. 26 E l’iscrizione che indicava il motivo della condanna, posta sopra lui, diceva: “Il re dei Giudei”. 27 Crocifissero pure con lui due ladroni, uno alla sua destra e l’altro alla sua sinistra. 28 Così si adempì la Scrittura che dice: «Egli è stato annoverato fra i malfattori». 29 E coloro che passavano lì vicino lo ingiuriavano, scuotendo il capo e dicendo: «Eh, tu che distruggi il tempio e in tre giorni lo riedifichi, 30 salva te stesso e scendi giù dalla croce!». 31 Similmente anche i capi dei sacerdoti con gli scribi, beffandosi, dicevano tra di loro: «Egli ha salvato gli altri, e non può
  26. 26. Liturgia della Parola Dal Vangelo secondo Marco cap. 15 31 Similmente anche i capi dei sacerdoti con gli scribi, beffandosi, dicevano tra di loro: «Egli ha salvato gli altri, e non può salvare se stesso. 32 Il Cristo, il re d’Israele, scenda ora dalla croce, affinché lo vediamo e crediamo». Anche quelli che erano stati crocifissi con lui, lo ingiuriavano. 33 Poi, venuta l’ora sesta, si fece buio su tutto il paese fino all’ora nona. 34 E all’ora nona, Gesù gridò a gran voce: «Eloì, Eloì, lammà sabactanì?». Che, tradotto vuol dire: «Dio mio, Dio mio, perché mi hai abbandonato?». 35 E alcuni degli astanti, udito ciò, dicevano: «Ecco, egli chiama Elia!». 36 Allora uno di loro accorse, inzuppò una spugna nell’aceto e, postala su una canna, gli diede da bere, dicendo: «Lasciate; vediamo se viene Elia a tirarlo giù». 37 Ma Gesù, emesso un forte grido, rese lo spirito. 38 Allora il velo del tempio, si squarciò in due, dall’alto in basso. 39 E il centurione che stava di fronte a Gesù, visto che dopo aver gridato così aveva reso lo spirito, disse: «Veramente quest’uomo era Figlio di Dio».
  27. 27. Liturgia della Parola Dal Vangelo secondo Marco cap. 15 40 Vi erano pure delle donne che guardavano da lontano; fra di esse vi erano Maria Maddalena e Maria madre di Giacomo il minore e di Iose e Salome, 41 che lo seguivano e lo servivano quando era in Galilea; e ce n’erano molte altre che erano salite con lui a Gerusalemme. Amen Sermone Canto Mediano
  28. 28. Rinnovo Dell'impegno comune 1) attraverso l’amore per il prossimo e per la profondità della vita animata dallo slancio verso la trascendenza, che essa sia il frutto dell’ispirazione di un Dio d’amore, di un impulso alla totalità insito nella natura o dell’idealità di un’umanità in cerca del proprio cammino; 2) attraverso il riconoscimento della nostra unità e dignità di creature preziose in un mondo interconnesso; Lett: Siamo qui per celebrare ed onorare con il nostro impegno i doni della vita, della coscienza e della libertà dell’essere umano
  29. 29. Rinnovo Dell'impegno comune 4) attraverso un approccio adulto alla vita religiosa basato sull’autonomia nelle scelte, l’esperienza diretta, un’etica che non ha bisogno di premi presenti o futuri, l’apertura al rivelarsi del Sacro ed il dialogo nella comunità; 5) attraverso la pratica delle virtù della fede, della speranza e della carità, intese come apertura al mistero, alla possibilità ed al volto dell’altro; 6) attraverso il confronto, qualunque sia la fede personale, con il mistero della nostra creazione e con il messaggio e l’esempio di Gesù, Maestro del Cuore; 7) attraverso l’apertura, qualunque sia la fede personale, ai processi di creazione, rinnovamento e trasformazione della natura;
  30. 30. Rinnovo Dell'impegno comune 8) attraverso il servizio, qualunque sia la fede personale, verso la crescita dell’essere umano, il suo spirito critico e l’esercizio autonomo delle sua facoltà; 9) attraverso la testimonianza dell’inesauribile speranza che deriva da questa apertura al Sacro, da questa fede nella vita e da questo impegno per la dignità umana; 10) attraverso l’apertura all’universale ispirazione dello Spirito negli animi delle persone, espressa nei più nobili insegnamenti di tutte le religioni. Tutti:Amen
  31. 31. Comunione Dei Fiori Min: Sorelle e fratelli, secondo la tradizione che ci accomuna ogni animo umano ha in sé una scintilla Infinito. Per questo, nella nostra denominazione, riserviamo un momento specifico, che definiamo “Comunione dei Fiori” perché chiunque lo desideri possa condividere un pensiero con tutti i presenti. Immergiamoci, dunque nella meditazione, dichiarando la nostra disponibilità al dialogo e all’apertura.Prego, dunque, chiunque lo desideri di farci dono di quello che lo Spirito, qualunque sia il nome che ciascuno di noi vuole dargli, ispira nel suo cuore. [Chi lo desidera, condivide un pensiero con i presenti] Min: Amen
  32. 32. Preghiera Conclusiva 2) Possa lo Spirito della Vita proteggerci insieme, possa nutrirci insieme. Possiamo noi lavorare insieme, unendo le nostre forze per il bene dell’umanità. Possiamo sempre amarci, perché ci sia pace, sempre pace, una pace perfetta. Lett: 1) Non chiederti solo di cosa il mondo ha bisogno. Chiediti che cosa ti fa sentire vivo. Poi mettilo in pratica. Perché ciò di cui il mondo ha bisogno è di donne e uomini che sentano la forza della vita.
  33. 33. Benedizione Finale Min: Fratelli, disponiamoci alla benedizione. Lo Spirito dai mille nomi e dalla inconoscibile essenza, che ci ha creato e accompagna i nostri passi, conceda a tutti noi il discernimento per comprendere quali vie conducano alla costruzione di un regno di pace e di giustizia per tutti e la forza per costruire tale regno. Possa la Sua benedizione scendere su di noi e rimanere nei nostri cuori ogni giorno. Tutti: Amen
  34. 34. Testimonianza Umanista e Trascendentalista Min: Fratelli, preghiamo insieme rendendo grazia alla vita che ci preserva e ci nutre Lett: La vita stessa è la mia guida. Non mi potrà mai essere negata la forza del suo sostegno. La terra verde mi fornisce un ricco nutrimento; pozze di acqua fresca rinfrescano il mio spirito. Una profonda intuizione mi porta lungo un percorso che è vero per il fatto stesso di esistere. Anche se dovessi camminare in una valle dove ombre oscure mi impediscono di sapere dove la vita infine terminerà
  35. 35. Testimonianza Umanista e Trascendentalista in ultima analisi, non avrò paura, perché l'energia dell'universo è dentro di me. Tutto ciò che conosco mi impedisce di lasciarmi prendere dalla disperazione e ogni vita è un conforto per me. Anche di fronte a minacce al mio benessere e alla mia stessa esistenza, lo spirito della vita mi nutre, mi onora della sua presenza, e mi ricorda che ho davvero più di quanto ho bisogno. Felicità e grazia si irradiano su di me costantemente e so che mi soffermerò in questo universo con i suoi processi di trasformazione, per sempre. Tutti: Per ogni nuovo mattino con la sua luce, per il riposo e il riparo della notte, per la salute e il cibo, per l'amore e gli amici, per tutto quello che la bontà infinita ci dona, grazie (R.W. Emerson)
  36. 36. Testimonianza Cristiana Min: Introduciamo ora la liturgia natalizia cristiana accogliendo la preghiera di quanti si sentano di dare testimonianza della loro intima relazione con la Trascendenza attraverso le metafora del Padre, tanto cara alla pratica spirituale di molti di noi. Per questo, a ricordo della matrice biblica che è stata culla della nostra fede e che è linea guida per molti di noi, invito [… ] a recitare la prima stanza dello Shemà ebraico. Tutti: Amen
  37. 37. Shemà Lett: Ascolta, Israele, il Signore è il nostro Dio, il Signore è Uno. E amerai il Signore Dio tuo con tutto il tuo cuore, con tutta la tua anima e con tutte le tue forze. E metterai queste parole che Io ti comando oggi, nel tuo cuore, e le insegnerai ai tuoi figli, pronunciandole quando riposi in casa, quando cammini per la strada, quando ti addormenti e quando ti alzi. E le legherai al tuo braccio, e le userai come “segno” tra i tuoi occhi, e le scriverai sugli stipiti della tua casa e sulle tue porte. Amen
  38. 38. Min: Fratelli, dopo esserci riconosciuti tutti fratelli dello stesso Padre, disponiamoci a far tesoro dell’insegnamento del Maestro ringraziandolo per il pane sapienziale (il logos) che ci è stato donato e per il vino spirituale (lo pneuma) che ci apre simbolicamente a una dimensione ultra razionale, entrambe utili per il risveglio dell’uomo spirituale Impegniamoci dunque a far nostre le parole che ora dirò e, ringraziando a donarci l’un l’altro in spirito di fratellanza per quella comunità morale, il Regno, che tutti vogliamo impegnarci a costruire [Momento di meditazione silenziosa]. . Preparazione alla Sacra Cena
  39. 39. Sacra Cena Min: Quando fu sera e si mise a tavola con i dodici discepoli, mentre mangiavano, Gesù prese del pane e, dopo aver pronunciato la benedizione, lo ruppe e lo diede ai suoi discepoli dicendo: «Prendete, mangiate, questo è il mio corpo che è dato per voi». Poi Gesù prese il calice del vino, e, dopo aver reso grazie, lo porse ai discepoli e disse: «Questo calice è il nuovo patto nel mio sangue, che è versato per voi. Fate questo in memoria di me». Canto alla Sacra Cena
  40. 40. Padre Nostro Min: Infine, come fiore cristiano della Comunione dei fiori, accogliamo l’offerta del Padre Nostro, proposta da quanti tra noi ritengano possa essere fertile rappresentazione di quel legame verso la Trascendenza che è stato oggetto del nostro servizio Padre Nostro
  41. 41. Esortazione Conclusiva Min: Andiamo in pace, ricordando in ogni istante il compito di essere sale della terra che ci è stato affidato. Canto di uscita

×