COMUNIDADES VIVAS 2017 ANO 15 | 02.07.17 | Nº 677 Tel: 251782158 / 251782400 Email: comunidadesvivas@gmail.com Blog: http:...
.............................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Folha Dominical - 02.07.17 Nº 677

5 views

Published on

Folha Dominical - 02.07.17 Nº 677

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Folha Dominical - 02.07.17 Nº 677

  1. 1. COMUNIDADES VIVAS 2017 ANO 15 | 02.07.17 | Nº 677 Tel: 251782158 / 251782400 Email: comunidadesvivas@gmail.com Blog: http://comunidadespadorneloparadamoselos.blogspot.pt/ XIII DOMINGO DO TEMPO COMUM A liturgia do próximo domingo: LEITURA I - Zac 9,9-10; LEITURA II - Rom 8,9.11-13; EVANGELHO - Mt 11,25-30. Nas leituras deste 13º Domingo do Tempo Comum, cruzam-se vários temas. No geral, os três textos que nos são propostos apresentam uma reflexão sobre alguns aspetos do discipulado. Fundamentalmente, diz-se quem é o discípulo (é todo aquele que, pelo batismo, se identifica com Jesus, faz de Jesus a sua referência e O segue) e define-se a missão do discípulo (tornar presente na história e no tempo o projeto de salvação que Deus tem para os homens). O Evangelho é uma catequese sobre o discipulado, com vários passos. Num primeiro passo, define o caminho do discípulo: o discípulo tem de ser capaz de fazer de Jesus a sua opção fundamental e seguir o seu mestre no caminho do amor e da entrega da vida. Num segundo passo, sugere que toda a comunidade é chamada a dar testemunho da Boa Nova de Jesus. No terceiro passo, promete uma recompensa àqueles que acolherem, com generosidade e amor, os missionários do “Reino”. Na primeira leitura mostra-se como todos podem colaborar na realização do projeto salvador de Deus. De uma forma direta (Eliseu) ou de uma forma indireta (a mulher sunamita), todos têm um papel a desempenhar para que Deus se torne presente no mundo e interpele os homens. A segunda leitura recorda que o cristão é alguém que, pelo Batismo, se identificou com Jesus. A partir daí, o cristão deve seguir Jesus no caminho do amor e do dom da vida e renunciar definitivamente ao pecado. [dehonianos]
  2. 2. ................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................ COMUNIDADES VIVAS 2 PEDITÓRIO PARA AS VÍTIMAS DOS INCÊNDIOS - A Conferência Episcopal Portuguesa (CEP) decidiu que as dioceses católicas vão promover um peditório nacional, este domingo, 2 de julho, para ajudar as vítimas dos incêndios que atingiram o país nos últimos dias. “Pedimos a todas as comunidades cristãs, e a quem deseje associar-se, que além de outras iniciativas solidárias dediquem a oração, o sufrágio e o ofertório do primeiro domingo de julho a esta finalidade”, refere uma nota divulgada ao início da tarde pelo porta- voz do episcopado, padre Manuel Barbosa. O montante recolhido vai ser enviado para a Cáritas Portuguesa, “a fim de ser encaminhado, com brevidade, para aqueles que necessitam”. A Cáritas já tinha avançado com a abertura de uma conta solidária - 'Cáritas com Portugal abraça vítimas dos incêndios' - (PT50 0035 0001 00200000 730 54), na Caixa Geral de Depósitos. Os bispos católicos manifestam o seu “reconhecimento e apoio” aos bombeiros, às organizações de socorro e aos “numerosos” voluntários que estão no terreno e desenvolvem “todos os esforços para salvar vidas, minorar danos e evitar a perda de pessoas e bens”, mesmo à custa de “riscos pessoais”. VISITA AOS DOENTES - Na próxima quinta-feira, 6 de julho: 10,30h – Parada; 13,30h - Moselos e Padornelo. PROGRAMA DE OCUPAÇÃO DE TEMPOS LIVRES (OTL) - De 1 a 14 de agosto e de 16 a 29 de agosto decorrerá o programa de OTL para jovens das nossas paróquias dos 12 aos 17 anos no Centro Interparoquial e nas paróquias. O horário será das 14h às 17h. Inscrições limitadas a 15 participantes. É gratuito! Inscrições têm que ser feitas esta semana. LIAM - Já se encontram à venda os almanaques e calendários das Missões para 2018. O preço de 1€ cada. PASSEIO/CONVÍVIO DE IDOSOS - O passeio promovido pelo município de Paredes de Coura terá como destino o Santuário de N. Sra de Fátima e o almoço convívio numa quinta nessa zona. Será no dia 11 de julho para todas as freguesias do concelho. Deverão fazer a respetiva inscrição com a Junta de Freguesia.
  3. 3. ................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................ COMUNIDADES VIVAS 3 S. PAIO DE MOSELOS Sexta-feira, 7 - 19,15h - Eucaristia * Associados do Coração de Jesus; * Albertina Rosa Barbosa, Alexandre António Barbosa e madrinha Glória Barbosa (m.c. Cândido Alexandre Barbosa); * Adriano Luís Azevedo Bessa Menezes - mês. XIV Domingo do Tempo Comum, 9 - 11,15h - Eucaristia * Francelina Gomes Rodrigues - mês; * Ana Moreira, marido e sogros (m.c. Maria da Conceição Barbosa); * Família e amigos de Maria de Fátima Brandão Alves. RENDIMENTO DO OVO - No mês de junho, no lugar de Afe, foi de 76,50€. Obrigado! VACINA ANTIRRÁBICA - Na próxima segunda, dia 3 de julho, pelas 9h, na sede da Junta. STA MARINHA DE PADORNELO Segunda-feira, 3 - 19,15h - Eucaristia na capela de N. Sr.ª das Angústias * José Narciso Monteiro, Ermelinda Rosa Monteiro, Especiosa de Jesus Monteiro e António Inocêncio Alves (m.c. Cândido de Barros e Ermelinda Monteiro Alves); * Júlia Rosa Barbosa e Manuel Ferreira (m.c. Orlando Alves); * Avós paternos, maternos, pais, tios e vizinhos de Isabel Araújo. Terça-feira, 4 - 19,15h - Eucaristia na capela de N. Sr.ª do Amparo * José Barreiro Silva e Maria Rodrigues Barreiro - mês; * Isaurinda Brandão, marido, António Costa e restante família (m.c. Esmeraldina Alves e família); * Áureo dos Santos, Gracinda Ana Barbosa e Isaura Alves (m.c. Idalina Amorim). Quarta-feira, 5 - 19,15h - Eucaristia na capela de N. Sr.ª do Amparo * Domingos Barbosa da Silva - mês; * Cunhada Ilda, Isabel Dias Martins, Iracema Barbosa da Rocha e Isaura Alves Peres (m.c. Felisbela Gomes); * Olívia Pereira, marido, pais, irmãos e irmãs (m.c. Aurora Maria Gomes). Sexta-feira, 7 – 18,30h - Eucaristia na igreja de Santa Marinha * António Dantas Gomes, Manuel Gomes, Ilídio Gomes, avós paternos e maternos (m.c. Ilídio Dantas); * Narcisa Rosa Fernandes - mês; * Ana Ferreira Rodrigues – mês. XIV Domingo do Tempo Comum, 9 - 10h - Eucaristia * Isabel Dias Martins (m.c. Ana Fernandes); * Albano Barbosa e pais de José e Luísa; * Ermezinda Rodrigues Barreiro - mês.
  4. 4. ................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................ COMUNIDADES VIVAS 4 VACINA ANTIRRÁBICA - Na próxima segunda, dia 3 de julho, pelas 12h, na sede da Junta. S. PEDRO DE PARADA Segunda-feira, 3 - 18,30h - Eucaristia * Rosa de Sá Araújo - mês; * Maria Barreiro, Armindo Barreiro, Benjamim Fernandes, José Pereira, Rosalinda e Fernando Moreira (m.c. Vitorino Lourenço); * Armando Varajão Araújo (m.c. Maria do Céu). Terça-feira, 4 - 18,30h - Eucaristia * Rosa Esteves, Ermelinda, Manuel, Ana Maria e Catrina (m.c. Delfim Ribeiro); *Secundino Sá Fernandes, Anselmo Sá, vizinhos, José Castro, Felisbela Sá, pais, sogros, irmão e irmãs (m.c. Ermelinda Pereira Barbosa); * Maria Nicolina Pereira (m.c. confraria de N. Sr.ª do Rosário). Quarta-feira, 5 - 18,30h - Eucaristia * Associados do Coração de Jesus; * Secundino Sá, tios, tias, avós paternos, maternos, vizinhos, Manuel Domingues, Rosa Abreu, Amâncio, Prazeres Amorim e às Almas (m.c. Maria Filomena Barbosa Sá); * Legado Brandão (m.c. confraria do St.º Sacramento). Sábado, 8 - 18,30h - Eucaristia * Avós, pais, tios, primos e às Almas (m.c. Olívia da Conceição Sá); * António Araújo, Maria Rosa Pereira, Angelina, Artur, Manuel Felisberto e José Barreiro (m.c. Rosa Pereira Araújo Carvalho); * António Lourenço, Gracinda, Ilídio, filhos e avós (m.c. Otelinda Lourenço). XIV Domingo do Tempo Comum, 9 - 9h - Eucaristia * Augusto Pereira de Sousa - mês; * Anselmo Gomes de Sá e restantes familiares (m.c. Ana Maria Mendes Sá); * Amigos, José Fernandes, Maria Conceição Pereira, filhos e netos (m.c. Inácia e Amílcar). CONFRARIA DE N. SR.ª DAS DORES - Vai fazer o peditório no próximo domingo, dia 9 de julho. VACINA ANTIRRÁBICA - Na próxima terça, dia 4 de julho, pelas 9h, na sede da Junta.

×