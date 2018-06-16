A colaboracao na cadeira de fornecimento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Colaboração na Cadeira de Fornecimento Pós Graduação: Lean Management Módulo: Lean SCM Realizado por: Ana Paula Moreira
Cadeia de Fornecimento Supply Chain • A Cadeia de Fornecimento (Supply Chain), é um sistema de organizações, pessoas, ativ...
Cadeia de Fornecimento Supply Chain • Fluxo de material Com origem nos produtores/fornecedores e destino no cliente • Flux...
Gestão da Cadeia de Fornecimento Supply Chain Management • A gestão da cadeia de fornecimento engloba o planeamento e a ge...
Colaboração na cadeia de fornecimento • Trabalho conjunto de todas as partes envolvidas na cadeia para criar o maior valor...
Fatores que promovem o sucesso da cadeia de fornecimento • Alinhamento estratégico: definição de metas compatíveis com o b...
Fatores que promovem o sucesso da cadeia de fornecimento • Indicadores comuns: definição de indicadores globais que cubram...
Fatores que promovem o sucesso da cadeia de fornecimento • Para o sucesso da cadeia é muito importante que exista confianç...
Principais benefícios da colaboração • Redução dos níveis de stock e maior eficiência na sua gestão • Aumento da competiti...
Barreiras à colaboração • Falta de confiança entre os parceiros • Cultura fechada • Resistência à mudança • Desequilíbrio ...
Formatos da colaboração • Podem ser divididos em duas principais categorias: • Vertical: Colaboração ocorre dentro da mesm...
Cadeia de fornecimento vs tecnologia • A evolução de sistemas informáticos têm sido um dos principais catalisadores para a...
Cadeia de fornecimento vs tecnologia • Alguns exemplos: Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Vendor-Managed Inventory (VMI),...
Exemplos de sucesso de colaboração na cadeia de fornecimento
McDonald’s “None of us is as good as all of us” - Ray Kroc • Modificação de processos nos fornecedores/ trabalha diretamen...
WALMART • Parcerias de longa duração e elevado volume de vendas • Compras diretas a fornecedores/ Fabricantes • Desenvolvi...
Volkswagen e Ford • Colaboração Horizontal: VW Sharan e Ford Galaxy: Desenho e desenvolvimento conjunto; • Ford Galaxy usa...
Lactogal • Colaboração vertical: • Integração a montante com as empresas produtoras de leite, assegurando recolha diária d...
Documentação de Apoio • https://pt.slideshare.net/Comunidade_Lean_Thinking/a-colaborao-na-cadeia-de-fornecimento • https:/...
