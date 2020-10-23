Successfully reported this slideshow.
Una agenda de financiación para la RRD Raúl Salazar Jefe de la Oficina Regional Las Américas y el Caribe
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction SENDAI Prioridad 3 - Invertir en la reducción del riesgo de de...
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction The resilience challenge The risk financing gap in Honduras
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction La sorpresa es la nueva norma y el contexto de riesgos más com...
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Lleva al incremento de : ➢ Frequencia de los desastres ➢ Pobla...
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction ¿Para qué una agenda de financiación para la RRD? 1. Disponibi...
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Visión general del panorama actual de financiación relacionada...
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Potencial alcance y posibles elementos de una agenda de financ...
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Potencial aprovechamiento de iniciativas y procesos clave desd...
© UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Gracias Raul Salazar Chief of the Regional Office for the Amer...
Una agenda de financiación para la RRD

Presentación Plan Operativo Anual Andino 2020 – 2021 Comité Andino Ad Hoc de Prevención de Desastres

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
Una agenda de financiación para la RRD

  1. 1. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Una agenda de financiación para la RRD Raúl Salazar Jefe de la Oficina Regional Las Américas y el Caribe
  3. 3. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction SENDAI Prioridad 3 - Invertir en la reducción del riesgo de desastres para la resiliencia 4 Las inversiones públicas y privadas para la prevención y reducción del riesgo de desastres mediante medidas estructurales y no estructurales son esenciales para aumentar la resiliencia económica, social, sanitaria y cultural de las personas, las comunidades, los países y sus bienes, así como del medio ambiente.
  5. 5. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction The resilience challenge The risk financing gap in Honduras
  6. 6. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction La sorpresa es la nueva norma y el contexto de riesgos más complejo ▪ Las evaluaciones de riesgo generalmente tratan un solo peligro ▪ Ninguna consideración para eventos en cascada ▪ No hay consideración por eventos coincidentes o compuestos. Debemos considerar las interrelaciones y la evolución de las amenazas! Riesgo sistémico
  7. 7. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Lleva al incremento de : ➢ Frequencia de los desastres ➢ Población afectada ➢ Pérdidas económicas e impacto macroeconomico Crecimiento Poblacional Infraestructura vulnerable Deforestación Pobreza y desigualdad Cambio Climatico Rápida urbanización y débil regulación de uso de suelos Factores de riesgo aumentan y crean amenazas
  8. 8. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction ¿Para qué una agenda de financiación para la RRD? 1. Disponibilidad limitada de fondos y financiamiento para la RRD e inversión informada por el riesgo limitada en los sectores público y privado 2. Los Estados miembros establecieron una agenda clara sobre políticas de financiación para la RRD 3. Un panorama financiero complejo 4. Desbalance en instrumentos financieros para la RRD.
  9. 9. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Visión general del panorama actual de financiación relacionada con desastres Ministries of Finance DRR Public Investment
  10. 10. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Potencial alcance y posibles elementos de una agenda de financiación para la RRD 1. Desarrollo de lineamientos o asesoramiento para estrategias nacionales de financiación para la RRD 2. Revisión de los instrumentos financieros existentes de los ODM del clima y hasta que punto contemplan la RRD 3. El fortalecimiento o el desarrollo de instrumentos y metodologías de evaluación del riesgo de desastres e interoperabilidad con el sector financiero (inclusión del riesgo de desastres en las decisiones adoptadas por los inversores institucionales y los organismos de calificación crediticia, entre otros). 4. El desarrollo de metodologías e instrumentos para integrar la RRD en prácticas comerciales de las empresas privadas, (grandes corporaciones y PYMES)
  11. 11. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Potencial aprovechamiento de iniciativas y procesos clave desde CAN 1. Financiación para el Desarrollo en la era de COVID-19 y más allá, Grupo II: Recuperar Mejor para la Sostenibilidad 2. COP26: Enfoque sobre riesgos relacionados con cambio climático, presentación de información sobre riesgos (risk disclosure) y financiación 3. Implementación del acuerdo ecológico de la Unión Europea (EU Green Deal) y el Plan de Acción sobre Finanzas Sostenibles del Mercado de Capitales de la UE 4. Grupo Técnico RRD en el marco del SNIP - Revisiones Presupuestarias Sensibles al Riesgo
  12. 12. © UNDRR – United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Gracias Raul Salazar Chief of the Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean

