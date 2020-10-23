Successfully reported this slideshow.
HITOS ECUADOR 2018-2019
Las principales acciones de Ecuador en CAPRADE: • Taller de Validación de la propuesta del Plan de Acción: Fortalecimiento...
Taller “Puertas Abiertas” • Se generó de un diálogo entre todos los actores involucrados en la gestión de riesgos de desas...
XXV Reunión Ordinaria del Comité Andino para la Prevención y Atención de Desastres - CAPRADE • Se llevó a cabo la reunión ...
Aprobación del Glosario de Términos CAPRADE • Durante la XXV Reunión Ordinaria del CAPRADE, se aprobó a nivel técnico el G...
Actualización de la Guía de Cooperación Humanitaria Internacional Se gestionó el inicio del proceso de actualización de la...
Gracias. Servicio Nacional para la Gestión de Riesgos y Emergencias
Servicio Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos y Emergencias

Presentación Plan Operativo Anual Andino 2020 – 2021 Comité Andino Ad Hoc de Prevención de Desastres

Servicio Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos y Emergencias

