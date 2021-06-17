Compliatric Continuous Compliance Series Chapters 10 and 21

-
As Operational Site Visits (OSVs) resume virtually, it is important for Community Health Centers to maintain continuous compliance. Compliatric is excited to continue their “Compliance Webinar Series” where each month, program requirements are reviewed to assist health centers in understanding various elements. Participants will be able to utilize these webinars to increase their knowledge of the requirements, and also take compliance to the next level.
