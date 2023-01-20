Successfully reported this slideshow.
2023 Compliatric Webinar Series - 340B ESP Overview from a Participating CE

Jan. 20, 2023
0 likes
2023 Compliatric Webinar Series - 340B ESP Overview from a Participating CE

Jan. 20, 2023
Healthcare

Compliatric is excited to host the first of a two part 340B webinar series, presented by Ryan DiGiovanni, an Apexus Certified Expert (ACE) Pharmacist, President of EPL Health, and 340B Program Manager, Rush University Medical Center.

This webinar will provide evaluation tactics, operational considerations and planning required for covered entities before, and potentially after, participating in the 340B ESP platform. For the C-suite, this webinar will provide an overview of impact and implications of participation. For those involved in daily 340B program management, a more detailed breakdown of 340 ESP app usage, requirements, and resources will be discussed.

Compliatric is excited to host the first of a two part 340B webinar series, presented by Ryan DiGiovanni, an Apexus Certified Expert (ACE) Pharmacist, President of EPL Health, and 340B Program Manager, Rush University Medical Center.

This webinar will provide evaluation tactics, operational considerations and planning required for covered entities before, and potentially after, participating in the 340B ESP platform. For the C-suite, this webinar will provide an overview of impact and implications of participation. For those involved in daily 340B program management, a more detailed breakdown of 340 ESP app usage, requirements, and resources will be discussed.

Healthcare
2023 Compliatric Webinar Series - 340B ESP Overview from a Participating CE

  1. 1. epl.health 340B ESP Overview from a Participating CE Ryan DiGiovanni, PharmD, 340B ACE ryan_digiovanni@rush.edu 01/18/2023
  2. 2. epl.health Disclaimer Nothing in this presentation should be interpreted as legal advice. Materials and discussion are intended to help organizations understand the current 340B landscape to help ask the right questions with their legal counsel and steering committees. Information provided in these slides is subject to change.
  3. 3. epl.health Bio Ryan DiGiovanni – PharmD, 340B ACE Founder - EPL Health • Build and support 340B compliance & operations for covered entities (CE) • Entities we serve: FQHC, FQHC-LA, DSH, CAH, RW Clinics 340B Manager- Rush University Health System • 2 Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) • 1 Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) • 700+ Contract Pharmacy • 3 Third Party Administrators 340B Satellite Office 340B Coordinator Expansion & Growth All Vendor Management Compliance & Audit Consolidated Reporting
  4. 4. epl.health Contents • Resource Links • Overview • CHC Affected Manufacturers • Process • Impact & Considerations • Pros/Cons • Useful Tips
  5. 5. epl.health Overview • In 2020 Eli Lilly began restricting 340B pricing, reporting a need to monitor for ‘Duplicate Discount’ • Current Manufacturers (mfgs) restricting 340B: 19 • Mfg Pharmacy Arrangements: • 16 require submission of contract pharmacy dispensing • 13 allow for 1 pharmacy designation (if no entity-owned pharmacy) • 12 allow ‘wholly owned exemption’ of designation of CE-owned pharmacies • 6 allow for ‘Attestation’ across all participating contract pharmacies for universal approval.
  6. 6. epl.health Overview • 340B ESP collects 340B claims data dispensed at contract pharmacy • Transmits claims data to participating mfg • Mfg use data to identify potential Medicaid and Commercial duplicate discounts • Lots of litigation currently underway. • NACHC letter
  7. 7. epl.health Litigation Source: 340B Health
  8. 8. epl.health 340B ESP & CHC Full view: 340B ESP Tool MFG Name MFG Policy CHC Need to Submit Claims Effective Date Lookback Limits Bausch Mandates 340B ESP submission of claims data to access 340B pricing at Contract Pharmacies Y 8/1/2022 within 45 days of the date of dispense Boehringer Ingelheim Hospitals must apply for limited exceptions to mfg restrictions Y 8/1/2021 within 45 days of the date of dispense Bristol Meyers Squibb Hospitals must apply for limited exceptions to mfg restrictions N 3/1/2022 Eli Lilly Mandates 340B ESP submission of claims data to access 340B pricing at Contract Pharmacies Y 12/16/2021 within 45 days of the date of dispense Gilead Mandates 340B ESP submission of claims data to access 340B pricing at Contract Pharmacies Y 5/2/2022 within 45 days of the date of dispense Merck Mandates 340B ESP submission of claims data to access 340B pricing at Contract Pharmacies Y 9/1/2021 within 45 days of the date of dispense Sanofi Mandates 340B ESP submission of claims data to access 340B pricing at Contract Pharmacies Y 10/1/2020 within 45 days of the date of dispense United Therapeutics Mandates 340B ESP submission of claims data to access 340B pricing at Contract Pharmacies Y 12/1/2021
  9. 9. epl.health Process for claim submission • Covered entities are expected to upload data twice per month • 9 data elements suggested, 7 elements required • 340B Covered Entity ID* • Rx Number* • Date Written* • Fill Date* • National Drug Code (NDC)* • Quantity* • Pharmacy NPI* • Prescriber NPI • Wholesaler Invoice Number • Most TPAs have 340B ESP specific reports now
  10. 10. epl.health Data Submission Process https://www.loom.com/share/a9e97e83c7a847f0b4ccbe5 c75f8e92f 1. Download each TPA/contract pharmacy report with required fields 1. Can upload all NDC’s. only participating NDCs will be selected/submitted to ESP 2. Upload and create a column mapping template for each unique report 3. Save submitted files with naming conventions that have claims date range 4. Uplaod all documents to ESP before submitting 5. Review submission for any identified errors. Delete, edit and reupload error files. 1. Spaces after numbers 2. Dashes
  11. 11. epl.health Impact • Financial: Increased 340B Net Savings by 43% compared to non-ESP submission months in CY 2022 • Med Access: Restored multi- pharmacy charity care access program • Resource Commitment: <0.5 FTE additional time/resource requirement
  12. 12. epl.health Considerations • CE health benefit plan will lose commercial rebates back on 340B eligible claims • CE charity care program established at multiple contract pharmacies • Resources/manual work • 2-3 weeks pre-submission/1st submission • ~1 hour per claim submission • ~1-3 hours per ad-hoc ESP inquiry (2 per month on average) • HIPPA permissible. A CE may disclose PHI: • for its own treatment, payment, or health care operations • To another CE or health care provider for payment activities of the entity that receives the information
  13. 13. epl.health Considerations • CE Protections in place? • State discriminatory reimbursement laws • **Not a comprehensive list** Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia
  14. 14. epl.health 340B ESP Pros • FQHC’s recouping close to 75% of pre-restriction savings • Majority of TPAs now creating 340B ESP submission • 340B ESP custom mapping feature reduces manual work • Latest portal update allows for CE-driven reporting
  15. 15. epl.health 340B ESP Cons • Initial claim submissions can be a challenge for entities/TPAs to produce • The ‘Chicken and the Egg’ scenario • The ‘45 day’ rule • Delays in turning/maintaining 340B pricing • Inconsistent ‘340B eligibility status’ vs loaded catalog price • Customer support knowledge of 340B operations is lacking • Faulty flagging
  16. 16. epl.health 340B ESP Cons: Flagging 340B ESP Flagging System algorithm: 1. Assess volume of qualified claims vs 340B purchases over 30 day period a. IF purchases > qualified claim volume THEN pharmacy is flagged as ‘at-risk’ 1. ESP may inquire for claims of affected NDCs a. IF CE does not comply or produce satisfactory claims THEN pharmacy may be deemed ‘Ineligible’ and pricing removed
  17. 17. epl.health Tips: Designation/Exemption Designating a pharmacy • DO NOT NEED TO PICK THE SAME PHARMACY FOR EACH MFG • Recoupment Analysis • Total volume across all mfg NDC • Contribution margin by mfg • Include Dispense Fees • Bargaining chip • Self-pay/Charity Care participation • Re-negotiation of dispensing fee terms Wholly-owned exemption • Ability for CE-affiliated ‘contract pharmacies’ • Apply for HIN (wholly owned exemption/CP designation) • Cardinal/ABC – should already have one • McKesson – will need to apply • Hospital/grantee can also exempt contract pharmacies with proof of ownership docs* • Johnson & Johnson stipulates that the wholly-owned pharmacies must be non-profit* • Proof of ownership docs: Certificate of Liability, W-9 form
  18. 18. epl.health Tips: Before Claim Submit • Quantify Value • TPA reports to predict future claims and impact • Get 340B wholesaler purchase reports • Gather pharmacy NPIs • Ensure current NDC holds/exclusions still allow for accumulation with TPA
  19. 19. epl.health Tips: 1st Claim Submit • Will take up to 18 business days for 340B pricing to be turned on with wholesalers • Inquire with TPA on ability to produce impact report that incorporates lookback • Pay special attention to mfg that mandate 45 days & those that don’t! • Create mapping template for each unique report you are submitting
  20. 20. epl.health Tips: Maintenance Claim Submit • Consistent submission days (1st & 15th every month) • Keep claim submission records • Write dates in naming convention • Track each mfg: • At your wholesaler, for every CP purchasing account for pricing updates • In your TPA, ensure qualifying and ordering
  21. 21. epl.health Resource Links Overview of Mfg restrictions and effected NDCs • 340B ESP Tool Detailed Mfg Policies • ESP Participating Mfg Policies Wholly-owned Exemption or Single Contract Pharmacy Designation? • Obtaining HIN Recoupment Analysis • 340B PVP Price File • NDC List

