Compliatric is excited to host the first of a two part 340B webinar series, presented by Ryan DiGiovanni, an Apexus Certified Expert (ACE) Pharmacist, President of EPL Health, and 340B Program Manager, Rush University Medical Center.



This webinar will provide evaluation tactics, operational considerations and planning required for covered entities before, and potentially after, participating in the 340B ESP platform. For the C-suite, this webinar will provide an overview of impact and implications of participation. For those involved in daily 340B program management, a more detailed breakdown of 340 ESP app usage, requirements, and resources will be discussed.