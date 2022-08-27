Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2022
Trade Union & PC Committee.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Education

RMG sector

RMG sector

Education

Trade Union & PC Committee.pptx

  1. 1. Deference Between Trade Union & Participation Committee Ref-BLL-167,189, BLR-172/ BLL-205 & BLR-183, 184
  2. 2. Introduce & Activities Trade Union • Labour unions or trade unions are organizations formed by workers from related fields that work for the common interest of its members. They help workers in issues like fairness of pay, good working environment, hours of work and benefits. They represent a cluster of workers and provide a link between the management and workers. • ILO Convention 87,98 for Freedom association. • trade unions in the readymade garments (RMG) industry has also increased from 132 in 2013 to 1,045 in 2021. (Ref-The Financial Express, Nov-2021) Participation Committee • The functions of a participation committee includes promotion of mutual trust, understanding and cooperation between employer and the workers. and improving and maintaining safety, occupational health and working condition, solved conflict of management. And Owner & Worker together take decision to worker treatment.
  3. 3. Permission Trade Union • Trade Union permitted UNO • Formation & all process done by Director of Labor • For registration of trade union the applicants have to apply to the Joint Director of Labour and Register of Trade Unions with fulfilling certain requirements and procedure. For Industrial and national federation or national unions the Director of Labour and Register of Trade Unions office is responsible for registration. • Registration Fee- Trade Unions 500 / - Industry based trade union federation 1,000 / - National -based Trade Union Federation 3,000 / - National based Trade Union Confederation 5,000 / Participation Committee • PC committee permitted Director of labor & done by Trade union (If Trade union Established otherwise PC committee election need as per BLR- 2015/BLL-2006. • The representatives of the workers shall be appointed on the basis of nomination given by the trade unions in the establishment. • Need not any registration fee.
  4. 4. Formation Trade Union • The worker or employee or Owner or Union or Federation willing to join in any Trade Union Organization or Federation of Trade Unions or Confederation shall apply for membership in accordance with Form- 55(a), Form- 55 (b) or, if applicable, Form 55(c). Participation Committee -the owner will form an Election Conduction Committee of 3 (three) to 5 (five) members from the employer and the worker for conducting the election not less than thirty (30) days -prior to the election, and will send a copy thereof to the Director of Labor. -The number of representatives of workers in such committee shall not be less than the number of representatives of the employer.
  5. 5. Formation Trade Union • The trade union executive committee shall be consists of 5 to 30 people depending • Till 50 members the committee will be consists of 5 persons and 30 persons of committee where are more than 5000 members. • in an establishment where a trade union shall be formed, if 20% (twenty percent) of the total working force or members are women, the union executive committee shall have at least 10% (ten percent) women members: Provided that the union registered under this Act shall be controlled by this Act Participation Committee -The total number of members of the two sides participating in the committee will be less than 6 and not more than 30. -Current registered trade unions will submit the names and details of the representatives to the owner as per form-63 by receiving the request from
  6. 6. Election & Member of Committee Trade Union • After Registration of Trade Union then applied to Election to select Member. • Owner or his authorized person can't be Chairman of the Trade Union. • the candidate himself or his proposer or any other person authorized by him can be present during nomination selection. • It would be selection or Election both process. • Control By Central Committee and Director of labour. • Trade Union validity for Two years. Participation Committee • any voter can propose or support the name one voter for electing the representative in the participating committee. • the owner or his authorized person will be Chairman of the participating Committee, and will preside over the meetings of participating Committee. • the candidate himself or his proposer or any other person authorized by him can be present during nomination selection. • Anyone can participate to election for membership. • Election must by voting system & selection basis. • Participation Committee validity for Two years.
  7. 7. Election & Member of Committee Trade Union • Each competitor can nominate maximum one person as the representative to be present during vote by secret ballot in each polling booth by applying in written to the presiding officer of every trade union polling center. • at least 3 (three) months excluding temporary, replacement, trainee, Participation Committee • The voter eligibility- (1) All workers who are employed by an organization • at least 3 (three) months excluding temporary, replacement, trainee, • seasonal workers and workers employed be the contractor, can vote representative election of the worker in participating committee.
  8. 8. Documentation Submit to Concern authority Trade Union • As per Section 181(a), the description of each Member has to be preserved by Trade Unions, in accordance with Form- 58(a). • as per section 182 the Labor Director or the entitled officer will keep ledger of trade union as per form-59 (a), ledger of trade union federation as per form-59 (b), ledger of trade union confederation as per form- 59 (c). • the annual return for each calendar year as per section 201 (1) will be submitted to Labor Director within or before April 30 in the next year as per consequently form -61 (a) and 61 (D), 61 (b) and 61 (d) and 61 (c) and 61 (d) by trade union, the Federation of Trade Unions and the Confederation, and the Labor Director or entitled officer by recording the received annual return will notify the decision. Participation Committee • Submit only Meeting minutes • No authority audit and Return submission • Record and others documentation maintain by Secretary of the Participation Committee.
  9. 9. Organogram Trade Union Participation Committee
  10. 10. Dummy Copy Approval Application Trade Union Participation Committee
  11. 11. Weakness Trade Union • 23 central federation till now being registered. No central federation has strength that they can launch nation wide struggle independently. They do not have such organizational or financial resource also. Almost all political party has a trade union. All these except a few trade union, mostly depend on support and financial help from the political party. That is also a reason that the ruling party’s trade union center has much more affiliate unions than others. When there is shift of government will be shift in affiliation also. The trade unions here also depends on support from International Trade Union Federation and Foundations. They gets funds from International Trade Union Federation and Foundations for holding seminars, publications and other activities. This become an important aspect of trade union. An example can be sit here, Jatiyo Sramik League(JSL) Participation Committee Member attend seminars and meetings easily but it is not easy to share or meeting with foreign buyer and visitor for the reason the committee miss more information. Participation Committee leader are not fully empowered to fix the problem because participation committee are not engaged to arrange meeting maintain register or others reporting documentation. Most of the Participation committee follow the factory management arrangements
  12. 12. Membership table Trade Union • Number of General Members Number of Members in the Executive Committee • Not more than 50 Minimum 5 • 51 to 100 Maximum 7 • 101 to 400 9 • 401 to 800 11 • 801 to 1500 13 • 1501 to 3000 17 • 3001 to 5000 25 • 5001 to 7500 30 • 7501 to more 35 Participation Committee
  13. 13. • Conclusion: - Trade Union & Participation Committee is most important for Bangladesh RMG sector. Its Client COC & Bangladesh Labour Law-2006 requirements. Here just bullet point described & this slide is not rights to allow all kind of assumption regarding Trade union & Participation Committee.

