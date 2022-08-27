Trade Union & PC Committee.pptx

1.
Deference Between
Trade Union & Participation Committee
Ref-BLL-167,189, BLR-172/ BLL-205 & BLR-183, 184
2.
Introduce & Activities
Trade Union
• Labour unions or trade unions are
organizations formed by workers from
related fields that work for the common
interest of its members. They help
workers in issues like fairness of pay,
good working environment, hours of
work and benefits. They represent a
cluster of workers and provide a link
between the management and workers.
• ILO Convention 87,98 for Freedom
association.
• trade unions in the readymade
garments (RMG) industry has also
increased from 132 in 2013 to 1,045
in 2021. (Ref-The Financial Express, Nov-2021)
Participation Committee
• The functions of a participation
committee includes promotion of mutual
trust, understanding and cooperation
between employer and the workers. and
improving and maintaining safety,
occupational health and working
condition, solved conflict of management.
And Owner & Worker together take
decision to worker treatment.
3.
Permission
Trade Union
• Trade Union permitted UNO
• Formation & all process done by Director of
Labor
• For registration of trade union the applicants
have to apply to the Joint Director of Labour
and Register of Trade Unions with fulfilling
certain requirements and procedure. For
Industrial and national federation or national
unions the Director of Labour and Register of
Trade Unions office is responsible for
registration.
• Registration Fee-
Trade Unions 500 / -
Industry based trade union federation 1,000 / -
National -based Trade Union Federation 3,000 / -
National based Trade Union Confederation 5,000 /
Participation Committee
• PC committee permitted Director of
labor & done by Trade union (If Trade
union Established otherwise PC
committee election need as per BLR-
2015/BLL-2006.
• The representatives of the workers
shall be appointed on the basis of
nomination given by the trade unions
in the establishment.
• Need not any registration fee.
4.
Formation
Trade Union
• The worker or employee or
Owner or Union or Federation willing to
join in any Trade Union Organization or
Federation of Trade Unions or
Confederation shall apply for
membership in accordance with Form-
55(a), Form- 55 (b) or, if applicable,
Form 55(c).
Participation Committee
-the owner will form an Election
Conduction Committee of 3 (three) to 5 (five)
members from the employer
and the worker for conducting the election not
less than thirty (30) days
-prior to the election, and will send a copy
thereof to the Director of Labor.
-The number of representatives of workers in
such committee shall not be less than the
number of representatives of the employer.
5.
Formation
Trade Union
• The trade union executive committee
shall be consists of 5 to 30 people
depending
• Till 50 members the committee will be
consists of 5 persons and 30 persons of
committee where are more than 5000
members.
• in an establishment where a trade union
shall be formed, if 20% (twenty percent)
of the total working force or members
are women, the union executive
committee shall have at least 10% (ten
percent) women members: Provided that
the union registered under this Act shall
be controlled by this Act
Participation Committee
-The total number of members of the
two sides participating in the
committee will be less than 6 and not
more than 30.
-Current registered trade unions will
submit the names and details of the
representatives to the owner as per
form-63 by receiving the request from
6.
Election & Member of Committee
Trade Union
• After Registration of Trade Union then
applied to Election to select Member.
• Owner or his authorized person can't be
Chairman of the Trade Union.
• the candidate himself or his proposer or
any other person authorized by him can
be present during nomination selection.
• It would be selection or Election both
process.
• Control By Central Committee and
Director of labour.
• Trade Union validity for Two years.
Participation Committee
• any voter can propose or support the name one
voter for electing the representative in the
participating committee.
• the owner or his authorized person will be
Chairman of the participating Committee, and
will preside over the meetings of participating
Committee.
• the candidate himself or his proposer or any
other person authorized by him can be present
during nomination selection.
• Anyone can participate to election for
membership.
• Election must by voting system & selection
basis.
• Participation Committee validity for Two years.
7.
Election & Member of Committee
Trade Union
• Each competitor can nominate
maximum one person as the
representative to be present during
vote by secret ballot in each polling
booth by applying in written to the
presiding officer of every trade union
polling center.
• at least 3 (three) months excluding
temporary, replacement, trainee,
Participation Committee
• The voter eligibility- (1) All
workers who are employed by an
organization
• at least 3 (three) months excluding
temporary, replacement, trainee,
• seasonal workers and workers
employed be the contractor, can
vote representative election of the
worker in participating committee.
8.
Documentation Submit to Concern authority
Trade Union
• As per Section 181(a), the description of each
Member has to be preserved by Trade Unions, in
accordance with Form- 58(a).
• as per section 182 the Labor Director or the entitled
officer will keep ledger of trade union as per form-59
(a), ledger of trade union federation as per form-59
(b), ledger of trade union confederation as per form-
59 (c).
• the annual return for each calendar year as per
section 201 (1) will be submitted to Labor Director
within or before April 30 in the next year as per
consequently form -61 (a) and 61 (D), 61 (b) and 61
(d) and 61 (c) and 61 (d) by trade union, the
Federation of Trade Unions and the Confederation,
and the Labor Director or entitled officer by recording
the received annual return will notify the decision.
Participation Committee
• Submit only Meeting minutes
• No authority audit and Return submission
• Record and others documentation
maintain by Secretary of the Participation
Committee.
10.
Dummy Copy Approval Application
Trade Union Participation Committee
11.
Weakness
Trade Union
• 23 central federation till now being registered. No central
federation has strength that they can launch nation wide struggle
independently. They do not have such organizational or financial
resource also. Almost all political party has a trade union. All
these except a few trade union, mostly depend on support and
financial help from the political party. That is also a reason that
the ruling party’s trade union center has much more affiliate
unions than others. When there is shift of government will be
shift in affiliation also. The trade unions here also depends on
support from International Trade Union Federation and
Foundations. They gets funds from International Trade Union
Federation and Foundations for holding seminars, publications
and other activities. This become an important aspect of trade union. An
example can be sit here, Jatiyo Sramik League(JSL)
Participation Committee
Member attend seminars and meetings
easily but it is not easy to share or meeting
with foreign buyer and visitor for the reason
the committee miss more information.
Participation Committee leader are not fully
empowered to fix the problem because
participation committee are not engaged to
arrange meeting maintain register or others
reporting documentation.
Most of the Participation committee follow
the factory management arrangements
12.
Membership table
Trade Union
• Number of General Members Number of
Members in the Executive Committee
• Not more than 50 Minimum 5
• 51 to 100 Maximum 7
• 101 to 400 9
• 401 to 800 11
• 801 to 1500 13
• 1501 to 3000 17
• 3001 to 5000 25
• 5001 to 7500 30
• 7501 to more 35
Participation Committee
13.
• Conclusion: -
Trade Union & Participation Committee is most important for Bangladesh RMG
sector. Its Client COC & Bangladesh Labour Law-2006 requirements. Here just bullet
point described & this slide is not rights to allow all kind of assumption regarding
Trade union & Participation Committee.