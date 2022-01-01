Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAKING DENTAL IMPLANTS THROUGH BONE GRAFTING completesmilesbv.com.au
Health & Medicine
Jan. 01, 2022
While dental implants are a great technique to replace lost teeth and give you that BEAUTIFUL SMILE, they do require a minimum amount of healthy bone and are not suitable for everyone. When a dental implant is placed in the jawbone, it begins to join with the surrounding bone; however, if there is insufficient bone, this bonding process will not take place, and the implant will most likely fail. This is why, during the implant process, bone grafting and dental implants are frequently used jointly.

  1. 1. MAKING DENTAL IMPLANTS THROUGH BONE GRAFTING completesmilesbv.com.au
  2. 2. While dental implants are a great technique to replace lost teeth and give you that BEAUTIFUL SMILE, they do require a minimum amount of healthy bone and are not suitable for everyone. When a dental implant is placed in the jawbone, it begins to join with the surrounding bone; however, if there is insufficient bone, this bonding process will not take place, and the implant will most likely fail. This is why, during the implant process, bone grafting and dental implants are frequently used jointly.
  3. 3. BONE GRAFT In the treatment of tooth loss, dental implant operations have become quite popular. The screws that support the crown and replicate the root of your extracted tooth are known as implants. When there is insufficient jawbone to support a dental implant due to bone deterioration, traumatic tooth extraction, infection, or long-term tooth loss, bone grafting may be necessary. This will guarantee that the dental implant is properly positioned, resulting in a beautiful smile and a secure and comfortable fit within the mouth.
  4. 4. WHAT IS A BONE GRAFT The amount of bone graft required is always determined by the degree of bone deterioration. For patients who have recently lost a tooth, a little bone graft is recommended. We employ sterile, synthetic bone particles sourced from a variety of sources. It could be bone taken from another area of your jawbone or animal-derived synthetic bone components (usually bovine and horse). These synthetic bone grafts are made under strict circumstances, including gamma ray sterilisation and FDA or WHO certification. The sterile bone granules, which are used to fill the tooth socket, resemble coarse sand.
  5. 5. Thank You! bella Vista dental clinic

