Making Dental Implants Through Bone Grafting

While dental implants are a great technique to replace lost teeth and give you that BEAUTIFUL SMILE, they do require a minimum amount of healthy bone and are not suitable for everyone. When a dental implant is placed in the jawbone, it begins to join with the surrounding bone; however, if there is insufficient bone, this bonding process will not take place, and the implant will most likely fail. This is why, during the implant process, bone grafting and dental implants are frequently used jointly.