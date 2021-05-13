Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
May. 13, 2021

Former head injury a notable crisis factor for dementia research

Research shows that head injury could grow to ‘Dementia’ at the next steps of life. The probabilities of this disorder rise the number of head injuries felt by the self. A head injury is a kind of injury to the brain. In Conclusion, More researches are being led on head injury creating Dementia. If anybody has newly got over a head injury appearing in Dementia, give them prim memory loss treatment at Complete Neurological Care.

Former head injury a notable crisis factor for dementia research

  1. 1. Former Head Injury a ‘Notable’ Crisis Factor for Dementia: Research Research indicates that head injury could give rise to ‘Dementia’ at later stages of life. The chances of this disease increase with the increase in the number of head injuries experienced by the individual. The proper diagnosis followed by memory loss treatment can help the individual overcome day-to-day challenges. Almost 23 million individuals 40 years or older have reported a head injury accompanied by loss of consciousness. A head injury is a type of injury on the brain, skull, or scalp. It has been divided into two categories
  2. 2. depending on what causes them. Some injuries take place due to blows on the head, while others happen while shaking. Head injuries during blows take place due to the following reasons: 1. Vehicle accidents 2. Falls 3. Physical assault. 4. Sports accidents After Effects of Head Injury: Dementia It isn’t about the injury but the effects caused by it, which are long-lasting. New research conducted at Perelman School of Medical University, Pennsylvania, concluded that head injury gives rise to Dementia at later stages of life. Almost 9.5 percent of cases of Dementia were reported, which took place after the head injury. The more injuries the person faces, the more will be the chances of Dementia. White Women are more likely to experience Dementia than men and black populations. Preventing head injuries is the only way to reduce the risk of Dementia later on. Risk Factors Linked with Dementia Head injury is one of the possible risk factors associated with Dementia. Behavioral changes in wearing seat belts and helmets are another risk
  3. 3. factor that has added to the problem. More rigorous future studies would be conducted in the future that would possibly prevent Dementia from taking place. Patience and Right Treatment is the Key Someone with Dementia will come across feelings of anger, frustration, disbelief, and grief. Help them express their feelings and encourage them to continue activities that add meaning and purpose to their life. Getting angry or upset with them just because they aren’t doing the right thing would worsen the issues. Patience and the proper Dementia Care would help him overcome day-to-day challenges with ease. In Conclusion, More studies are being conducted on head injury causing Dementia. Investigations are being worked on Sex and race differences associated with Dementia linked with a head injury. If you or your loved ones have recently come across a head injury resulting in Dementia, provide them with proper memory loss treatment at Complete Neurological Care 225 Broadway # 705, New York, NY 10007, United States. Related The Connection Between Neonatal Strokes and Epilepsy Dozens of More Cases of Neurological Problems in COVID-19
  What You Think, How Stroke Associated With Dementia? - Complete Neurological Care Posted by Complete Neurological Care13th May 2021 Posted in Dementia, Health, Mental Health, Neurological Care, Neurological Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Neurological Health, Neurological Therapy, Neurological Treatments, Neurologist, Neurologists, Neurology, Neurology Specialists, Neurology Treatment

