Best Australian Taxation Office-Compex

Do you run out of time? Are you so busy that you forget to check due dates and manage your tax obligations most of the time? Don't worry anymore! Compex brings you a comprehensive solution to work your tax and obligations by registering at an online ATO (Australian Taxation Office) service. We can help you keep track of your details and statements through the online app. You can also schedule, manage payment plans, and switch between multiple entries.

  1. 1. WelcomeTo COMPANIES EXPRESS
  2. 2. We have been recognised since 1983 as a leader in providing Company Incorporations and related Secretarial Services. Our motto through all of this period has been FAST - EFFICIENT - COMPLETE . Our services include setting up Companies, DiscretionaryTrusts, UnitTrusts, Superannuation Deeds, secretarial work for maintaining Company Registers (resignations, transfers appointments etc),
  3. 3. INCORPORATE AUSTRALIAN COMPANY A wide range of business structures are available in Australia and each has its own share of rules and regulations.We can help you to identify all the important factors to take care of before planning company incorporation in Australia. We are one of the top companies to help you with the process of setting up your business in Australia. It takes a large amount of paperwork and a large amount of planning.
  4. 4. SUPERANNUATION FUND Compex helps its clients form Superannuation Plans for the employees going to retire within a short period. It is a must-invested range of assets in helping grow their balance so they can have the best possible retirement outcome.We have a good team of accounts and tax professionals to help our business owner make a superannuation fund. It is important; the more you save, the more money you will have in retirement. Employees make their contributions for a long period resulting in the growth of a huge sum till the retirement of the employee, including interest.
  5. 5. AUSTRALIANTAXATION OFFICE When you register at Compex's online ATO (AustralianTaxation Office) service for businesses, it will make it easier for you to interact with the ATO online to manage your tax and obligations. The best part of using our online services is lodging your tax returns, activity statements, and employment documents.You can also keep track of and update your details. Compex has an AustralianTaxation Office (ATO) online app through which clients can conduct all their super affairs and the issues on the go.
  6. 6. Po box 5142 Frankston South Victoria 3199 0418544763 / +61 3 9629 7300 info@compex.com.au /Compexau-101260882267305 /AustraliaCompex /compexau/

×