Real Estate
May. 19, 2021

Simple ira the better way to save for retirement

Most small businesses with 100 or fewer employees can use a retirement savings plan that is called a SIMPLE IRA.

  1. 1. Downloaded from: justpaste.it/97bz3 Simple IRA: The Better Way to Save for Retirement What Is a SIMPLE IRA? Most small businesses with 100 or fewer employees can use a retirement savings plan that is called a SIMPLE IRA. “SIMPLE” represents “Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees,” and “IRA” is for “Individual Retirement Account.” A non-elective contribution of 2% of the employee’s salary, up to 3% of their salary, or a dollar-for-dollar matching contribution of the employee’s contributions can be made by the employer. As of 2021, an employee can contribute a maximum of $13,500 annually. An additional catch-up contribution of $3,000, allowing their annual maximum to $16,500 can be made by retirement savers of age 50 and above. Every year the government will provide a maximum tax credit of $500, under the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement enhancement (SECURE)ACT of 2019, to employers who create a 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA plan with automatic enrollment. Understanding the SIMPLE IRA
  2. 2. The best part of SIMPLE IRAs is minimal paperwork requirements, an initial plan document and annual disclosures to employees are all that is required. the plan is established by the employer through a financial institution which then administers it. For the contributions that they make for employees, the employers get tax deductions, and the startup and maintenance costs are also low. Eligibility for SIMPLE IRA To establish a SIMPLE IRA the eligibility, requirements are: The employer must have 100 or fewer employees. Even those who are self-employed or sole-proprietors can establish a SIMPLE IRA. Employees must have earned at least $5,000 in compensation in any two previous calendar years and be expected to earn at least $5,000 in the current year, so as to participate in the plan. If they wish, the employers can choose less restrictive participation requirements. When an employee receives benefits through a union then the employer may choose to exclude him from participation. How does a SIMPLE IRA work? If the employer wants to allow employees to choose the financial institution where they will hold their SIMPLE IRAs then by using Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 5304-SIMPLE, he can establish a plan, or if the employer wants to choose the financial institution where employees will hold their IRAs then he can use Form 5305-SIMPLE. To open their accounts the employees must fill out a SIMPLE IRA adoption agreement. And once the plan is established, each year the employers are required to contribute to it till the plan is ends or closes. However, if they follow IRS rules then employers are allowed to change their contribution decision between the 2% mandatory contribution and the 3% matching contribution. The disadvantages of SIMPLE IRA With SIMPLE IRAs the business owner cannot save as much for retirement as they would with other small business retirement plans, like the simplified employee pension (SEP) or a 401(k) plan. A 401(k) plan also offers higher catch-up contribution limits. Only after a two-year waiting period from the time the employee first joined a plan, can a SIMPLE IRA be rolled over into a traditional IRA, which is not the case with other plans like a 401(k). Taking money out of SIMPLE IRA When you withdraw from your SIMPLE IRA if you are under age 59½ then You have to pay a 10% additional tax on the taxable amount when you withdraw the money unless you are eligible for another exception to this tax. This tax can be increased to 25% in some cases. When do you not pay additional taxes?
  3. 3. If you are age 59½ or older when you withdraw the money from your SIMPLE IRA then you don’t have to pay additional taxes. You are not required to pay additional taxes if: 1. Your withdrawal is less than: If your unreimbursed medical expenses have exceeded 10% of your adjusted gross income, which is 7.5% if your spouse is age 65 or older, While you are unemployed and have to pay for your medical insurance, Your qualified higher education expenses, or The amount to buy, build or rebuild your first home 1. Your withdrawal is in the form of an annuity 2. Your withdrawal is a qualified reservist distribution 3. You are a disabled person 4. The SIMPLE IRA owner has expired and you are the beneficiary 5. An IRS levy is the cause of withdrawal Conclusion SIMPLE IRA, meaning Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees, is a tax-deferred retirement savings plan. It is easy to set up SIMPLE IRAs and is a good option for small businesses. They have their set of challenges, so businesses that can afford to set up other plans might consider it. Beginning from December 2015, transfers from SEP IRAs, traditional IRAs, and employer-sponsored plans such as a 401(k) are allowed into SIMPLE IRA accounts. https://www.compareclosing.com/blog/what-is-a-simple-ira/

