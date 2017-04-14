© 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. Smart Cities and the Wireless Revolution Jason Baden Brocade
Smart Cities Smart Cities link devices, applications and people to enable, enhance and streamline city functions Paris get...
Many Smart/Connected Opportunities • Cities • University Campuses • Stadiums • Shopping Centre's • Airports… © 2016 BROCAD...
Smart City Drivers Increased Urbanization New Applications / Technologies Aging Infrastructure Citizen / Visitor Expectati...
By 2020 • 91+% ‘Carrier Class’ • Run by cities, large operators, and other enterprises • Secure roaming, great user experi...
1) The service provider pays because it is part of a franchise agreement 2) Cities fund these programs by leasing fiber to...
City-Scale Footfall Analytics Kiosk with Wi-Fi AP Real Time Heat Map First and Repeat Visits Historical Dwell Time © 2016 ...
LinkNYC: Public-Private Partnership • City assets: Power, Right-of-way, Site Permits, Fiber assets • Private assets: Adver...
Public-Private Partnership Example Fastest & largest free municipal Wi-Fi deployment – 7,500 public Wi-Fi kiosks – Gigabit...
Innovation Everywhere – Big Belly • BID’s (business improvement districts) focus on improving the look and feel of streets...
AP as an IoT Smart Gateway [coming] Edge Compute Message broker Store/forward Filter/logic Analytics Output GPS Temp Air Q...
What’s next?
Thank You! © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC.
Self-funding Wi-Fi City Example • Free, unlimited, no ads, HD quality • Primary goal: increase commerce • Other goals: sec...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CommsDay Summit 2017: Brocade

44 views

Published on

CommsDay Summit 2017: Brocade

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
44
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Review Agenda
    Brocade/Ruckus Update
    Smart Cities – A Ruckus Perspective
    A few Smart City Wi-Fi Case Studies
    CBRS
  • Smart cities imply a lot of stuff that we don’t do. The best way to talk about what we do is that we enable a Connected City, and once you have a Connected City you can look at adding smart city services.

    Smart cities involve a whole boatload of services as listed at the bottom of this slide that we don’t provide. We are “humble plumbers”.

    We have built connected cities in all parts of the world that utilize a combination of indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points with back-end systems in the cloud.
  • Universities, Stadiums, Airports,
    All could be a microcosm of a Smart City. All the alternative infrastructure investments we are making with Street Lighting, Kiosk and Out-of-home advertising and Physical security partners could apply to these environments in the same way they apply to Muni government.
  • How would you rank these?

    New use cases
    Video security/parking/traffic
    Advertising
  • Traditional model
    86% of hotspots are ‘Best Efforts’
    Deployed by small merchants, private citizens
    End user has to select SSID
    Little or no security, typically have to give your credentials, via FB login, to gain access

    Islands of Wi-Fi, inconsistent or weak security, bad user experience

    Soon


    more Wi-Fi usage, transparent to end user

    Wi-Fi enabled as platform for additional services
    IP Video security
    IoT Gateway
    Edge Computing


  • This is often the most fascinating part of any smart city deployment. Who pays for the network?

    In some cases these networks are put in by service providers as part of a franchise agreement that they have with the city to operate their primary network. Usually this applies to MSOs (cable).
    Cities can fund these by leasing fiber to businesses. Cities control right-of-way and as they dig up streets for various purposes, they typically lay a lot of fiber. Most cities, even in the emerging markets, are swimming in fiber.
    Sometimes a major employer in the area will sponsor a network. Google in Mountain View, for instance.
    These networks can be paid for from the tax rolls. The increase in tourism, businesses relocating to the city, and happy voters usually makes this a big winner.
    Pubic/private partnerships are becoming very popular where a municipality will remove barriers to deployment for operators in exchange for “free” services.
    Advertising can absolutely pay for these networks.
    Sometimes several models are used simultaneously.
    And then there are always entirely new models.
  • We get a lot of questions about whether a city Wi-Fi network can be profitable and the answer is that in many cases it absolutely can be, but it often isn’t, depending on what the city or operator is trying to accomplish.

    The existence of many WISPs deploying in cities and other places proves the business model, but their success is depending on design and deployment decisions focused on profitability.
    Fundamentally, cities often want/need to use the Wi-Fi infrastructure for important city goals which do not necessarily align with being profitable, such as serving un-served neighborhoods, closing the digital divide, enabling/expanding city services, …


    Internet access – free
    Community portal
    Shotspotter
    VisionZero

    Parking mgmt
    Congestion management
    IoT, Sensors
    IP Video backhaul
    Traffic control

    Advertising
    Internet access – fee based / tiered
    3G/4G offload / Wholesale
  • Smart City deployments around the world
    Market leader: outdoor and service provider Wi-Fi
    Ideal portfolio for large scale urban deployments
    Proven, scalable location and analytics solutions
    Leader in HotSpot 2.0 development and deployments
    Deep integration in LED streetlights and street furniture
  • Garbage truck goes to the full bin
  • Street furniture is critical for City Wi-Fi
    Power
    Backhaul
    Sites
    LED upgrades:
    save ~40% of municipal power budget annually
    As the upgrade happens, dense wireless coverage becomes possible with the same investment
    Lighting is now sold as a service as is wireless access
    Platform for additional services – location, IoT backhaul, surveillance, ….
    Advertising in high traffic municipal areas is EASY money
    Very simple to get companies to understand that they are reaching a target audience
    Bus shelters and digital signage in transportation hubs are great examples of high yield, high value assets
    These assets are PHYSICAL – i.e., real estate, so they are also ideal for wireless access
    As this market has moved from analog (paper) to digital, backhaul has become a requirement, just like for wireless access
    Public Toilets are an ideal platform for access, public information and advertising
    Bike Sharing Stations are also well positioned
    BID’s (business improvement districts) focus on improving the look and feel of streets
    Waste management is critical to this effort, but it can cost considerably more to increase staff / shifts etc.
    …Big Belly’s innovation is to power a compactor off of solar power to reduce frequency of pickups
    The solar panel also powers a cellular modem that calls home when full
    It can also power a Wi-Fi access point
    Their bins are attractive and can support advertising, eventually going digital

  • Butterfly is SigFox – 915 Mhz unlicensed, very low bit rate, initially one way - proprietary
    LoRa – Low Power Wide Area, not sure what LORA actually stands for

    Zigbee, 6LoWPAN, Thead all based on 802.15.4

    • CommsDay Summit 2017: Brocade

    1. 1. © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. Smart Cities and the Wireless Revolution Jason Baden Brocade
    2. 2. Smart Cities Smart Cities link devices, applications and people to enable, enhance and streamline city functions Paris gets free Wi-Fi 'LinkNYC-style' Mobility Public Services Energy Environment Transportation Public Safety Healthcare • Enhance quality of life • Will evolve differently in every city • Blend existing infrastructure with emerging technologies • Potential for dramatic results …Starts with a Connected City © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. 2
    3. 3. Many Smart/Connected Opportunities • Cities • University Campuses • Stadiums • Shopping Centre's • Airports… © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. 3
    4. 4. Smart City Drivers Increased Urbanization New Applications / Technologies Aging Infrastructure Citizen / Visitor Expectations Digital Divide Public Safety © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. 4
    5. 5. By 2020 • 91+% ‘Carrier Class’ • Run by cities, large operators, and other enterprises • Secure roaming, great user experience • Much larger coverage footprint • Wi-Fi as a multi-service platform Traditional model • 86% of hotspots ‘Best Efforts’ • Random locations • Poor user experience • Little or no security Evolution of Public Wi-Fi © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC.5 Usage Applications Revenue
    6. 6. 1) The service provider pays because it is part of a franchise agreement 2) Cities fund these programs by leasing fiber to businesses 3) Networks are sponsored by companies 4) Paid for through city taxes 5) Public/private partnership 6) Advertising 7) Several of the above 8) None of the above The Business Model: No Single Formula >> Must be sustainable
    7. 7. City-Scale Footfall Analytics Kiosk with Wi-Fi AP Real Time Heat Map First and Repeat Visits Historical Dwell Time © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. 9
    8. 8. LinkNYC: Public-Private Partnership • City assets: Power, Right-of-way, Site Permits, Fiber assets • Private assets: Advertising market, complex service management, integration engineering and maintenance • Goal: Free high speed broadband wireless “I'm seeing download speeds of 280 Mbps and upload speeds of 317 Mbps. To put it in perspective, that's around ten times the speed of the average American home internet connection.” - Engadget writer describing Wi-Fi performance in LinkNYC's free gigabit WiFi is here, and it is glorious (Jan 19, 2016)
    9. 9. Public-Private Partnership Example Fastest & largest free municipal Wi-Fi deployment – 7,500 public Wi-Fi kiosks – Gigabit Wi-Fi based on Ruckus 802.11ac Wave 2 – Target: 50 Sqm connectivity radius – Target: 250 concurrent devices per kiosk Sleek advertising kiosks with multiple services – Free domestic phone calls and emergency calls – Touchscreen tablets for directory service – Public and city service announcements – Charging stations for mobile devices Advertising revenue sharing – Expected $500+ million in city revenue over 12 years Reported cost $200+ million Ruckus Proprietary and Confidential 11
    10. 10. Innovation Everywhere – Big Belly • BID’s (business improvement districts) focus on improving the look and feel of streets • Waste management is critical to this effort, but it can cost considerably more to increase staff / shifts etc. • …Big Belly’s innovation is to power a compactor off of solar power to reduce frequency of pickups – The solar panel also powers a cellular modem that calls home when full – It can also power a Wi-Fi access point • Their bins are attractive and can support advertising, eventually going digital
    11. 11. AP as an IoT Smart Gateway [coming] Edge Compute Message broker Store/forward Filter/logic Analytics Output GPS Temp Air Quality Gunshot / Sound Surround Video Short range Long range © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. 17
    12. 12. What’s next?
    13. 13. Thank You! © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC.
    14. 14. Self-funding Wi-Fi City Example • Free, unlimited, no ads, HD quality • Primary goal: increase commerce • Other goals: security, community services, analytics, bridging digital divide • Wickedly Fast Wi-Fi network: – 1.5 sq miles downtown (85 outdoor Ruckus APs) – Convention center (300 Ruckus APs, ) – Airport (70 indoor Ruckus APs) – City hall, libraries, community centers (100+ APs) – Ruckus Smartcell Insight for analytics – City owned fiber, 2 x 10G internet links • Average 2 TB / 5,000-7,000 active users daily • Funded by airport tax, convention network customization fees, corporate donations © 2016 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. 20

    ×