2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. OPEN SOFTWARE DEFINED ACCESS The Future of Network Monetization Ronan Kelly CTO EMEA & APAC 1
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. 2 Physical Content is Dead • Repeated streaming of the same content each time it is consumed • Streami...
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. 3 Media Richness Continues to Increase Small Screen 4K Here Today 2017
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. 4 • 120° FoV • 12K Resolution • 120Hz Refresh Rate Full Feature VR Mobile VR Media Richness Continues ...
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. Upload Increasingly Important  360 Degree cameras democratised in 2017  2K 360 Degree Sports Cam $14...
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. Cloudification of Everything
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. All Content Distribution going OTT • AFL net $2,5bn as Channel Seven, Foxtel and Telstra continue as t...
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. New Commercial Model Required
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. The Current Commercial Model
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. The Necessary Commercial Model
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. What Can Open SD-Access Offer the OTTs?  IaaS  Rapidly Programmable Network Environment  Deep Data ...
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. Consider the Old vs. New 12 Old Complex Number Strings • Slow to Program • Error Prone + No Built in E...
2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. MOSAIC Open SD-Access Architecture Control Layer Application Layer Infrastructure Layer
© 2015 ADTRAN, Inc. All rights reserved. 14 Build for the Road Ahead
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CommsDay Summit 2017: Adtran's Ronan Kelly

46 views

Published on

CommsDay Summit 2017: Adtran's Ronan Kelly

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
46
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Good afternoon everyone.
    Let me begin by thanking you all for having me back to speak with you again at CommsDay
    For those I have not had the pleasure of meeting so far, My name is Ronan Kelly, I wear multiple hats in our industry. First and foremost, I am ADTRAN’s CTO for the EMEA and APAC regions, I also serve as the president for the FTTH Council Europe, and I serve as a board member for the New IP Agency, an industry group set up by light reading to promote the adoption and deployment of NFV by carriers throughout the world.

    Today I want to share my views on Open Software defined access, and why this new architecture will be critical for future network monetization.

    During the next 20 minutes I want to expose you to five of the major external forces shaping our industry.
    I want to talk about the need for a new commercial model, and I want to explain why the old way of doing things is not going to cut it going forward.
  • Let me begin with the first major force –Streaming
    On the screen here you can see a forecast from the Financial Times from earlier this year, where they clearly forecast the demise of all other forms of distribution for content which can be digitized.
    We all know this, we have seen the demise of the high street record stores.

    Lets be frank, Generation Z will never own a physical record collection, they will never have shelves of DVDs or Bluerays
    This generation and every subsequent generation will stream. They will expect instant access to all their content, regardless of where they are, or what screen type they are viewing on.

    The net effect is all content that can be digitized will effectively be downloaded multiple times, as we play back our favorite videos and music over and over again
  • Have you ever noticed every 2 to three years screen technology takes a major step forward.
    Starting out with hVGA, then Retina display, then HD, and now in 2017 we have seen the emergence of 4K on smartphones.
    Keeping in mind smart phones have a life cycle of 2 to 3 years, you can get a feel for how quickly this level of resolution will become the norm.

    Now I can sense some of you are asking yourselves why, why do I need 4K on a 5inch screen, that’s stupid. Lets be honest how many of us are thinking that?
    Lets see the hands.

    Well the interesting thing is the screen manufacturers are not done there.
  • Today there are two ways to engage in the rapidly growing multi-billion dollar VR industry.
    You can take a full feature purpose built headset, like an Oculus Rift, or the ones for Sony Playstation, or you can take a smartphone and click it into a low cost headset, in which the smartphone represents the smarts, and the headset is only for optical focus purposes.

    If we think about this as an industry, the smart phone had created the casual gaming industry segment, which represents over 20% of the total gaming industry’s revenues.

    Smart phone manufacturers are not willing to concede the VR gaming and education industry, and with a 6 to 12 month release cycle, they can outpace the more expensive and cumbersome Fill feature VR headsets.

    Per the image on the bottom right the human eye sees with a FOV of 120 degrees, a resolutions of 12K, and a refresh rate of around 120 hertz, so one can quickly get a glimpse into the roadmap of smart phone screen manufacturers
  • VR will not just be about streaming in the download direction.
    Like with all formats, if there isn’t enough interesting content, the format will die. (3D TV anyone?)

    Anyone in the audience recognise the devices on the right?
    They represent the next wave in personal sports cameras, the next gen Go-Pro if you will.
    2017 will be the year that 360 degree personal cameras become democratized.
    For less than $150 bucks, I can get a 2K 360 degree camera.
    Samsung have just launched one which is 4K and supports live streaming,
    You see all around Sydney the posters from Apple with nice pictures and the message (Taken on iphone7), where they are promoting the benefits of their dual lens technology.
    Well its time to join up the dots folks- it is a timing issue before we all have the means to stream 360 live video in our pockets, this will have a profound impact on upload capacities in the network.
  • Cloudification of all Software in the permanent drive towards Software as a Service is inevitable.

    All storage, computation, manipulation and distribution of everything digital will be in the cloud.

    Our screens, be they tablet, laptop, smartphone will increasingly become user interfaces to cloud platforms.

    Local compute & storage will be increasingly unnecessary
  • Content is King
    An old phrase which is becoming more and more relevant.
    The cost of exclusive content rights is skyrocketing for all major events.

    With a finite number of customers to spread the cost across, those bidding for exclusive content rights, or those investing in producing their own original content, will shift to OTT to extend their reach out of region.

    AT&T with their Direct TV Now, or Telstra TV over Roku, the shift has started.
    At what point does the cost of running both traditional and OTT TV platforms come under scrutiny?
  • Does anybody doubt that the forces I just described are going to have a major impact on our industry?

    We all agree that these forces are going to drive the need for ever more network investment to deliver the capacities needed, right?

    From everything I described, how are you going to monetize them so that returns from the necessary investment can be extracted?
  • The current commercial model sees all the monetization focused towards the consumer.

    The consumer funds everything.
    Now they might be residential or enterprise, but either way they fund the operators today.

    Now keeping in mind the rising use of OTT for exclusive content distribution and the Cloudification of existing telco services as well as all software, this will have a negative impact on ARPU growth. And to add insult to injury, the declining ARPUs will be coupled with rising operational costs as bandwidth usage is driven higher by OTT streaming.
  • The necessary commercial model would see network operators being able to monetize their network assets in both directions.

    The consumers continue to pay for the services they take from the operators, albeit with revenue losses to some of the OTT sources.

    However in the new model, the network operator has the means to provide the OTT producers with a value proposition that they are willing to pay for.
  • With an Open SD-Access environment, network operators have greater visibility and control than ever before.

    With this environment we can genuinely begin to offer up our infrastructure as a service that can meet the exacting needs of different users of the network.

    Whether it is GoToMeeting demanding low latency paths for each user, or Netflix seeking to reduce initial buffering time with flexible burst capacity for new streams,

    There are a wealth of ways this flexibility and control can improve the experience of the consumer for the services provided OTT, and for those OTT providers who are serious about subscriber growth, there is tons of insight that can be provided by these edge network elements about user behaviours, and quality of experience that they currently pay for today, whether trough developing their own in app analytics, or to the likes of Google.
  • If we look at the old approaches for running the network, where a mix of SNMP based element managers and CLI scripts are used, we know from experience these environments are slow to work with and develop automation for.
    Their capacity to institute configuration changes is in the order of 10s of changes per element per second.

    Fine for changing user interface values, but a long way away from being what you would call application aware.

    The new way sees the use of Netconf with Open or published YANG data models, which makes for a much more rapid development environment, and when coupled with Open Flow in the infrastructure layer we now have network elements that can adapt service flows at the pace which applications run across them,

    This approach provides real time insight into what is happening out at the edge of the network, but also creates the capability to influence the traffic flows based on criteria such as which flows have SLAs attached.
  • Viewed another way, you can see the different network elements which we have now brought in underneath our MOSAIC Open SD-Access architecture.
    We have operators today with customer now taking services with this new architecture.

    These operators are building on a foundation which will future proof their business and permit them to monetize their network assets in ways which are simply not possible with the old paradigm.

    We can share more with you about this revolutionary approach outside at our booth today and tomorrow,

    But in the mean time, I will close by asking you consider one thing
  • Over the coming decade there will be many industry shaping forces at play.
    Some we have some insight of today, but many we do not.
    At ADTRAN we believe it is absolutely vital that as our customers deploy new network assets that they do so with the coming decade of rapid change in mind.

    It is vital that the abandon the closed inflexible approaches of old
    They build upon open architectures that allow their business to pivot as needed.
    They build upon network solutions capable of generating sufficient utility for both consumers and providers that overall revenue streams and profits can both grow and prosper.

    Pokemon Go took 12 days to secure 50 million active users – The next big thing will come quickly, so it is vital the network can respond.

    • CommsDay Summit 2017: Adtran's Ronan Kelly

    1. 1. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. OPEN SOFTWARE DEFINED ACCESS The Future of Network Monetization Ronan Kelly CTO EMEA & APAC 1
    2. 2. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. 2 Physical Content is Dead • Repeated streaming of the same content each time it is consumed • Streaming Quality will be the differentiator • Live Streaming will demand increased upload capacities ALL FUTURE DIGITAL CONTENT WILL BE STREAMED Source: FT 17/1/17
    3. 3. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. 3 Media Richness Continues to Increase Small Screen 4K Here Today 2017
    4. 4. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. 4 • 120° FoV • 12K Resolution • 120Hz Refresh Rate Full Feature VR Mobile VR Media Richness Continues to Increase
    5. 5. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. Upload Increasingly Important  360 Degree cameras democratised in 2017  2K 360 Degree Sports Cam $149 on Amazon  Samsung Gear 360 4K capture & Live Streaming  iPhone 7 Plus  Dual Lens to improve flexibility  Front Lens for Facetime & Selfies  iPhone 8  Triple Lens for additional 360 Degree Capture?  Additional Front lens for 360 Degree Capture? 56mm Front Facetime Lens 28mm 3mm Fisheye Lens 3mm Front Fisheye
    6. 6. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. Cloudification of Everything
    7. 7. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. All Content Distribution going OTT • AFL net $2,5bn as Channel Seven, Foxtel and Telstra continue as the League's broadcasters 2017 to 2022 • Liberty Media (owner of LGI) Acquires F1 for US$8bn • Netflix 2017 Budget for Original Content US$6bn • Sky Pays 4bn STG to share Premiership Soccer with BT. • Sky and Eurosport secure Bundesliga rights for €4.6bn
    8. 8. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. New Commercial Model Required
    9. 9. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. The Current Commercial Model
    10. 10. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. The Necessary Commercial Model
    11. 11. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. What Can Open SD-Access Offer the OTTs?  IaaS  Rapidly Programmable Network Environment  Deep Data Insights  Service Aware Networks  Network Slicing
    12. 12. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. Consider the Old vs. New 12 Old Complex Number Strings • Slow to Program • Error Prone + No Built in Error Handling • Lack of Transaction Management • No Automated MIB Discovery Transaction Based • Human Readable Syntax • Easy to Program • Standardized Data Models • Open SDN Control • Rapid Flow Provisioning Designed for Human Input • Changing Commands • Non Transactional • No Automated Error Handling • Lack of Transaction Mgt New
    13. 13. 2016 © ADTRAN, Inc. MOSAIC Open SD-Access Architecture Control Layer Application Layer Infrastructure Layer
    14. 14. © 2015 ADTRAN, Inc. All rights reserved. 14 Build for the Road Ahead

    ×