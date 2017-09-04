CoMETA Company Profile - English

www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.com COMPANY PROFILE COMETA SPA|
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit. Aristotle...
CoMETA S.p.A. A leading company in electronics and mechanics applied to security. It operates nationally and international...
SECTORS The products and the systems of CoMETA are used in various sectors: Banks Government Industries Military Sites Min...
HISTORY 1986 The Anselmi brothers founded CoMETA S.n.c., in Barberino Val d’Elsa (Florence county) and its main activity w...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it THE CoMETA GROUP CoMETA Group SRL brand CoMETA S.p.A. brand CICOS Soc. Cons. R.L. A ...
MISSION Bridging gaps in the market through the creation of efficient products with high performance. To be the market ben...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it HEADQUARTERS + PRODUCTION AREA NEW PRODUCTION AREA HEADQUARTERS The photovoltaic sys...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it OUR PRODUCTS SECURITY DRAWERS ELECTROMAGNETS SECURITY LOCKS SECURITY SAFE LOCKS SECU...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it DISTRIBUTION NETWORK: EMEA Italy Florence | Headquarter + Production Milan | Busines...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it DISTRIBUTION NETWORK: WORLD 57+ Distributors across the world 9.000 sq.m. production...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it over 43.000products installed in the last 10years turnover 2013 | | | | | | | | | 0 ...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it REGISTERED PATENTS A witness to this aspect are the many patents that CoMETA has reg...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it OUR STRENGTHS Product customization Product reliability (high quality) 100% Made in ...
www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it OUR REFERENCES CoMETA boasts clients among the major Italian and international banki...
Padua Business Branch Padua, Italy Viale del Lavoro, 70 Z.I. Roncajette 35020 Ponte S. Niccolò +39 0498966592 infopd@comet...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CoMETA Company Profile - English

10 views

Published on

CoMETA SpA Company Profile with details about: certifications, history, world & EMEA distrubtion network, group's companies, values, mission, products, etc.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CoMETA Company Profile - English

  1. 1. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.com COMPANY PROFILE COMETA SPA|
  2. 2. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit. Aristotle “
  3. 3. CoMETA S.p.A. A leading company in electronics and mechanics applied to security. It operates nationally and internationally with a strong propensity to innovate, constantly looking for systems and solutions that meet the increasingly complex needs of the market. Know-how and experience accrued over time give our staff a high professional value. The wide range of products offered, thanks to the controls imposed by the ISO 9001 certified quality system, constitutes a valid reference point for those who demand high performance, quality and reliability. - ISO 9001 Quality System Certification - ISO18001 OHSAS occupational health & safety - ISO14001 enviromental management system
  4. 4. SECTORS The products and the systems of CoMETA are used in various sectors: Banks Government Industries Military Sites Ministries Museums Civilian areas Airports Ports DataCenters Prisons Warehouses Retail Store Supermarkets
  5. 5. HISTORY 1986 The Anselmi brothers founded CoMETA S.n.c., in Barberino Val d’Elsa (Florence county) and its main activity was the production of security electric locks. Start of production self-managed security cabins. Expansion of the production of security solutions. The transfer of the company to its new headquarter, in Tavarnelle Val di Pesa and the consequent expansion of the new premises of 4.000 spare meters. CoMETA France establishment, for distribution in French-speaking countries and to provide better support to the French banking institutions. CICoS – Consortium Centre establishment, for the territorial technical support to cover all of italy (including the islands). Achievement of the Quality Certification ISO 9001. Transformation from a General Partnership to a Joint Stock Company. Opening of CoMETA Padua branch with functional departments of design, sales, installation and administration. Costitution of CoMETA Group SRL for the management of the Tonali brand. ISON Ltd: creation of the new production division specialized in mechatronics. Expansion of headquarters with production area extention for a total of 14,000 sqare meters. Rome office establishment. New international partnerships for products distribution in Middle East and Asia. 1990 1996 1997 1999 1999 2000 2009 2010 2015 2015 2016 2016 2017
  6. 6. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it THE CoMETA GROUP CoMETA Group SRL brand CoMETA S.p.A. brand CICOS Soc. Cons. R.L. A consortium of Technical Service Centers. CoMETA France Reference for the French-speaking markets. ISON Production company, specialized in mechatronics. France
  7. 7. MISSION Bridging gaps in the market through the creation of efficient products with high performance. To be the market benchmark for quality and reliability. VALUES • Innovation • Transparency • Solidity • Consistency • Safety • Reliability
  8. 8. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it HEADQUARTERS + PRODUCTION AREA NEW PRODUCTION AREA HEADQUARTERS The photovoltaic system fully covers company’s energy needs (including production), with an annual surplus of 17%.
  9. 9. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it OUR PRODUCTS SECURITY DRAWERS ELECTROMAGNETS SECURITY LOCKS SECURITY SAFE LOCKS SECURITY SYSTEMS SECURITY GATES SECURITY TURNSTILES SECURITY BOOTHS with interlocking doors SECURITY REVOLVING DOORS SECURITY DOORS BIO BANK (fingerprints acquisition) FACE DETECTION (control system)
  10. 10. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it DISTRIBUTION NETWORK: EMEA Italy Florence | Headquarter + Production Milan | Business Unit Padua | Business Unit Rome | Business Unit France Paris | Business Unit EMEA Distribution and Service Europe (with Turkey and West Russia)
  11. 11. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it DISTRIBUTION NETWORK: WORLD 57+ Distributors across the world 9.000 sq.m. production area WORLD Distribution and Service
  12. 12. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it over 43.000products installed in the last 10years turnover 2013 | | | | | | | | | 0 2 m 4 m 6 m 8 m 10 m 12 m 14 m 16 m turnover 2014 turnover 2015 turnover 2016 GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS
  13. 13. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it REGISTERED PATENTS A witness to this aspect are the many patents that CoMETA has registered in the course of its history: • 1982/2006. No. 9 patents in the field of electric locks • 2006 n. 1 European patent for electric locks with automatic reset, suitable for exit routes • 2012 Presentation of No. 1 patent for a evolved system which controls the uniqueness of passage through image analysis, developed in collaboration with the University of Siena and funded by the Region of Tuscany. • 2015 Presentation of No. 1 patent for a mechatronic uniqueness of passage system for access control.
  14. 14. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it OUR STRENGTHS Product customization Product reliability (high quality) 100% Made in Italy Reactivity on new projects High Customer Care Attention to design and details
  15. 15. www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.it OUR REFERENCES CoMETA boasts clients among the major Italian and international banking institutes. Correctness, loyalty, moral ethics are far more than just adjectives, they are part of CoMETA's identity and they explain our relationship with customers and partners. We are your security: we can be it, thanks to the solidity of our solutions and the ethical nature of our actions. For this reason, our choice is to avoid the use of our customers' names and brands. we are your security
  16. 16. Padua Business Branch Padua, Italy Viale del Lavoro, 70 Z.I. Roncajette 35020 Ponte S. Niccolò +39 0498966592 infopd@cometaspa.com Cometa France Headquarter Paris, France 33 Rue des Chardonnerets ZAC de Paris Nord II 93290 Tremblay en France +33 (0)148630204 info@cometafrance.com Rome Business Branch Rome, Italy +39 3917380513 inform@cometaspa.com Milan Business Branch Milan, Italy +39 3315270237 infomi@cometaspa.com CoMETA SpA www.cometaspa.com | info@cometaspa.com HEADQUARTERS & PRODUCTION Florence, Italy 50028 Tavarnelle Val di Pesa Via Leonardo Da Vinci, 116 | Tel. +39 055 8070303

×