Colonial is able to help companies manage employee plans and account for stock based compensation.
Our stock award and employee stock purchas tracking platform monitors and tracks all activities that are related to employ...
Our option and award tracking services includes: - Separate optionee online access portal with individual statement viewin...
We offer the ultimate in security with software that utilizes the latest data encryption.
Our services are used by more than 500 public and private companies.
Contact Us: Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. 66 Exchange Place, 1st floor Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Phone: 801-355-574...
Transfer Agent & Cap Table Management - Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc.
Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. provides issuers with the most professional and innovative services in the industry by going beyond standard transfer agency agendas and incorporating a more personal touch with competent, efficient employees and unmatched customer service. Our services are tailored for all of your transfer agent and cap table reporting needs. In addition to issuing shares and providing investor support, our services team is here to help you with all of your needs. For more information, visit https://colonialstock.com/.

Business Name: Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc.
Address: 66 Exchange Place, 1st floor, Salt Lake City, UT
Phone: 801-355-5740

