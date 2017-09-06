PROSUMIDOR? ¿QUÉESUN
PRODUCTOR CONSUMIDOR+ = PROSUMIDOR
NUEVOTIPODE CONSUMIDOR MÁSINFORMADO
CAPAZDEGENERAR OPINIONESYCONTENIDOS ANALÍTICOSSOBREUNTEMA.
PROSUMIDORES. YASÍSONLOS
Para llamar la atención de tu consumidor, necesitas entenderlo, conoce más sobre los prosumidores aquí.

