City Council Meeting February 11, 2021
Project Description  49 – unit apartment complex  Approximately 40 years old  Developed with Section 202 Supportive Hou...
Project Location 1105 Anderson
Photos
Photos
Funding Considerations  Conventional Loan  Bond funding  Low-income Housing Tax Credits  Combination  Section 108 Loan
Request  Funding to accomplish a complete rehabilitation of entire property  Evaluation of request delayed due to COVID ...
Section 108 Loan  Loan provision of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program through the U. S. Department of ...
Section 108 Loan  City would act as loan guarantor  Section 108 provides more favorable terms than other funding  Const...
Next Steps  Pre-submission & Citizen Participation  Application Submission  HUD Review  HUD Approval  Development of ...
Staff Recommendation  Staff recommends that City Council authorize the application by the City to HUD for a Section 108 L...
Questions ------------------------------ Discussion
LULAC Oak Hill Apartments Loan
LULAC Oak Hill Apartments Loan
