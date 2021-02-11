Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Regular Agenda Item 4.2 Lick Creek Hike & Bike Parking Lot Construction Contract February 11, 2021
Project Details • 13 parking spaces • Trailhead with monument and wayfinding sign • Shared driveway with substation • Drai...
Contract Details • $329,427.52 • Aggieland Construction • 180 days
Lick Creek Hike & Bike Trail Parking
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lick Creek Hike & Bike Trail Parking

21 views

Published on

Lick Creek Hike & Bike Trail Parking

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lick Creek Hike & Bike Trail Parking

  1. 1. Regular Agenda Item 4.2 Lick Creek Hike & Bike Parking Lot Construction Contract February 11, 2021
  2. 2. Project Details • 13 parking spaces • Trailhead with monument and wayfinding sign • Shared driveway with substation • Drainage design for future development
  3. 3. Contract Details • $329,427.52 • Aggieland Construction • 180 days

×