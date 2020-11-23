Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
City Council November 23, 2020 Greenway to Park Conversion
Council Directive • Identify potential greenway properties for conversion to park land Parks and Recreation Advisory Board...
Area #1 • 11.11 acres • University Park - 10 acres • Total acres - 21.11
Area #2 • 1.45 acres • Southland Addition Subdivision • Proposed trail connection to W.A. Tarrow Park
Area #3 • 11.95 acres • Existing pond – Head Lake • Proposed trail connection
Area #4 • 2.9 acres • Creekview Park - 4.3 acres • Total acres - 7.2 • Existing trail network
• Total Greenway acreage to be converted – 27.4 • Total Park acreage – 1,864 • No budget implications at this time Summary
Greenway to Park Conversion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Greenway to Park Conversion

22 views

Published on

Greenway to Park Conversion

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Greenway to Park Conversion

  1. 1. City Council November 23, 2020 Greenway to Park Conversion
  2. 2. Council Directive • Identify potential greenway properties for conversion to park land Parks and Recreation Advisory Board • November 10, 2020 - Unanimous recommendation to approve Budget implications • None Conversion Process
  3. 3. Area #1 • 11.11 acres • University Park - 10 acres • Total acres - 21.11
  4. 4. Area #2 • 1.45 acres • Southland Addition Subdivision • Proposed trail connection to W.A. Tarrow Park
  5. 5. Area #3 • 11.95 acres • Existing pond – Head Lake • Proposed trail connection
  6. 6. Area #4 • 2.9 acres • Creekview Park - 4.3 acres • Total acres - 7.2 • Existing trail network
  7. 7. • Total Greenway acreage to be converted – 27.4 • Total Park acreage – 1,864 • No budget implications at this time Summary

×