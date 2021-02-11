Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODIFYING COLLEGE STATION’S ELECTION CYCLE Benefits and Disadvantages
BENEFITS DISADVANTAGES of Local Elections in Odd- of Local Elections in Odd- NumberedYears NumberedYears _________________...
ElectionYear VoterTurn-Out 11/03/2020 70.40% 11/05/2019 5.89% 11/06/2018 56.89% 11/07/2017 8.71% 11/08/2016 64.01% 11/03/2...
College Station's Election Cycle
College Station's Election Cycle

College Station's Election Cycle

College Station's Election Cycle

  1. 1. MODIFYING COLLEGE STATION’S ELECTION CYCLE Benefits and Disadvantages
  2. 2. BENEFITS DISADVANTAGES of Local Elections in Odd- of Local Elections in Odd- NumberedYears NumberedYears _____________________________________________________________ ■ Increased focus on local issues ■ Potential lower campaign costs ■ Possible reduction in partisan politics ■ Lower voter turnout ■ Possible inconvenience to voters ■ Reconfiguring Election Schedule for Elected Official ■ Election costs
  3. 3. ElectionYear VoterTurn-Out 11/03/2020 70.40% 11/05/2019 5.89% 11/06/2018 56.89% 11/07/2017 8.71% 11/08/2016 64.01% 11/03/2015 Election Canceled 11/04/2014 35.82% 11/05/2013 10.49% 11/06/2012 60.14%

