Exploring an Ad Hoc College Station Business Committee
Current Set Up College Station Economic Development Department EDC Spring Creek LGC Business Over Breakfast Brazos Valley ...
Benchmark Cities
Business Over Breakfast • October 22nd – City Council Meeting • Direction to Implement a Breakfast • November 9th - Busine...
Business Over Breakfast •
Ad Hoc College Station Business Committee
  1. 1. Exploring an Ad Hoc College Station Business Committee
  2. 2. Exploring an Ad Hoc College Station Business Committee COLLEGE STATION BACKGROUND CURRENT SET UP IN COLLEGE STATION BENCHMARK CITIES POTENTIAL OPTIONS MOVING FORWARD
  3. 3. College Station Industrial Development Foundation • Established in 1981 • “to encourage development of an industrial park through the issuance of tax-exempt financing.” • Nine directors appointed by City Council • Later restructured and renamed the College Station Economic Development Foundation
  4. 4. College Station Business Development Corporation • Established in 1999 • “to eliminate unemployment and underemployment, and to promote and encourage employment public welfare… by developing, implementing, providing, and financing projects under section 4B” • Seven member committee • Placed into “dormant” status in 2003
  5. 5. College Station Business Advisory Committee • Established in 2010 • “to help sell, tell the story or, and promote the City” • Primary function advisory/ strategic planning • Seven member committee • Advisors / ambassadors
  6. 6. Current Set Up College Station Economic Development Department EDC Spring Creek LGC Business Over Breakfast Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Invest Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center Brazos Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Committees Ambassadors
  7. 7. Benchmark Cities
  8. 8. Business Over Breakfast • October 22nd – City Council Meeting • Direction to Implement a Breakfast • November 9th - Business Over Breakfast Meeting • “Christmas in CS” Topic • 40 Businesses RSVP’d • Resolved a COVID-19 social distancing • Next breakfast in January 2021 • November 12th – Requested Future Agenda Item
  9. 9. Business Over Breakfast •

