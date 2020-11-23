6620 Victoria Avenue Comp Plan Amendment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 6620 Victoria Avenue Comprehensive Plan Amendment
  2. 2. History of Property • Wellborn Community Plan – Wellborn Estate established 2013 • PDD approved January 2018 for low-density residential style assisted living facility with on-site septic facility • Sewer easement negotiations unsuccessful - 2019 • Land Use Plan Amendment for Wellborn Commercial
  3. 3. Existing and Changing Conditions • Limited sewer capacity in this area of College Station • City of College Station Impact Fee policy adopted – Early 2016 • Concrete residential street standard adopted – November 2016 • Wellborn SUD Impact Fees adopted
  4. 4. Development Costs • $840,000 infrastructure costs alone – does not include septic facilities • Concrete streets • Waterline • Other necessary infrastructure • COCS impact fees • WSUD impact fees • 8.1 acres = 3 lots (approx. 2.7 acres/lot - Wellborn Estate min 2ac lots) • $500,000/lot or $185,000/acre
  5. 5. Development Challenges • Limited sewer capacity • Desire for residential development • Added development costs from concrete streets, impact fees, etc. • Cost impact to low-density residential development • Low sewer, non-residential options? • Self-storage facility to serve fast growing residential development
  6. 6. Neighborhood Meeting • Desires of neighborhood • Option 1 - No development • Option 2 - City purchase as Parkland • This park zone does not have any funds available for property purchase per Interim Parks Director • Option 3 – Church • Option 4 – Riding Stable • Concerns re: Self Storage or other Development • Security Issues • Light pollution • Hours of Operation • Stormwater runoff (problems with adjacent SF neighborhood) • Noise • Privacy • Affect on Property Values
  7. 7. Tower Point Self Storage
  8. 8. Affect on Property Values
  9. 9. Taekwondo 1200’ Creek Meadows Creek Meadows Turnberry Circle RV/Boat Offices 1800’ WSUD 2500’ Wellborn Oaks Industrial 2100’ Developed Wellborn Estate

