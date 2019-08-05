Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
)5(()DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG2QOLQH6WUHDPLQJPS )5(()DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG6WUHDPLQJ0S2QOLQH_)5(()DPLO7UX...
)DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO 6RPHRIXVDUHPRUHHTXDOWKDQRWKHUV 0HHW6WDQOH+XDQJIDWKHUKXVEDQGH[KXVEDQGPDQRIXQSUHGLFWDEOHWDVWHVDQGWHPSHUDILF...
)DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO
)DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FREE Family Trust A Novel Audiobook Download Online Streaming mp4

2 views

Published on

FREE Family Trust A Novel Audiobook Download Online Streaming mp4

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FREE Family Trust A Novel Audiobook Download Online Streaming mp4

  1. 1. )5(()DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG2QOLQH6WUHDPLQJPS )5(()DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG6WUHDPLQJ0S2QOLQH_)5(()DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO$XGLRERRN’RZQORDGPS 6WUHDPLQJRQOLQH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
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
  3. 3. )DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO
  4. 4. )DPLO7UXVW$1RYHO

×