Sexto semana 26.docx

semana 26

  2. 2. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 Docente: Johan Pineda Correo: ​colsantalibrada365@outlook.com NÚMEROS DECIMALES TEMA 6 OPERACIONES CON NÚMEROS DECIMALES ADICIÓN Y SUSTRACCIÓN DE NÚMEROS DECIMALES
  3. 3. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 ACTIVIDAD 1. Resolver los siguientes ejercicios de adición de números decimales.
  4. 4. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 2. Resolver los siguientes ejercicios de sustracción de números decimales. TEMA 7 OPERACIONES CON NÚMEROS DECIMALES MULTIPLICACIÓN Y DIVISIÓN DE NÚMEROS DECIMALES
  5. 5. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 ACTIVIDAD 1. Resolver las siguientes multiplicaciones de números decimales. ● 365,22 x 6,4 ● 12,5 x 3,9 ● 1250 x 7,2 ● 94,66 x 5,8 ● 67,6 x 0,1 2. Resolver las siguientes divisiones de números decimales. ● 53,78 ​÷ 8 ● 185,15 ÷ 12 ● 6,38 ÷ 1,5 ● 475,6 ÷ 8 ● 24,6 ÷ 4 Docente: Johan Pineda Correo: ​colsantalibrada365@outlook.com PICTOGRAMA
  6. 6. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 Ejemplo: ACTIVIDAD
  7. 7. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020     Docente: Johan Pineda Correo: ​colsantalibrada365@outlook.com DESCUBRIMIENTO Descubrimiento es el hallazgo de un fenómeno o suceso que estaba oculto o era desconocido, como la gravedad, la penicilina, el carbono 14 o un nuevo planeta. ACTIVIDAD Realizar un análisis sobre los posibles descubrimientos que cambiarán la historia en un futuro cercano, explicando cómo será el hallazgo de dicho fenómeno o suceso y las implicaciones para el ser humano. ● Vida en otro planeta. ● Universos paralelos. ● Cura para enfermedades como cáncer o sida. ● Fuentes de energía renovables. ● Viajes en el tiempo. PLAN LECTOR TECNOLOGÍA E INFORMÁTICA GOOGLE EARTH Google Earth es un programa informático que muestra un globo terráqueo virtual que permite visualizar múltiple cartografía, basado en imágenes satelitales. El programa fue creado bajo el nombre de EarthViewer 3D por la compañía Keyhole Inc, financiada por la Agencia Central de Inteligencia. La compañía fue comprada por Google en 2004 absorbiendo la aplicación.
  8. 8. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 El mapa de Google Earth está compuesto por una superposición de imágenes obtenidas por imágenes satelitales, fotografías aéreas, información geográfica proveniente de modelos de datos SIG de todo el mundo y modelos creados por computadora. El programa está disponible en varias licencias, pero la versión gratuita es la más popular, disponible para dispositivos móviles, tabletas y computadoras personales. La primera versión de Google Earth fue lanzada en 2005 y actualmente está disponible en PC para Windows, Mac y Linux. Google Earth también está disponible como plugin para visualizarse desde el navegador web. En 2013 Google Earth se había convertido en el programa más popular para visualizar cartografía, con más de mil millones de descargas. Teniendo en cuenta la celebración que se desarrolla en el mes de octubre, relacionada con el halloween, la invitación es visitar los sitios más aterradores de Colombia y el mundo, usando la aplicación de Google Earth. Deben escoger cinco lugares, mostrar las imágenes de la exploración y escribir el motivo por el cual se considera misterioso o terrorífico. Si no pueden acceder a la aplicación o tienen dificultades para la conexión a internet, pueden dibujar los escenarios más espeluznantes mencionados en obras literarias, programas de televisión y películas. Deben escoger cinco lugares y mostrar los dibujos o las imágenes describiendo la razón que los convierte en sitios icónicos del terror. Estos son algunos de los sitios más aterradores. ● Triangulo de las Bermudas ● Lago Ness ● Isla Gorgona ● Mar del diablo ● Transilvania ● Isla de las muñecas ● Armero ● Pozo de Darvaza o puerta del infierno ● Caldera del diablo ● Valle de la muerte ● Líneas de Nazca ● El ojo del Sahara ● Cataratas de sangre
  9. 9. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020       ● DOCENTE: ​ Jonathan Martínez Parada. ● CORREO ELECTRÓNICO ​jjadagiomp.7@gmail.com ● ACTIVIDAD: ​Socialización del papel del trabajo VII SL SONU 2020 _______________________________________________________________________ ENCUENTRO VIRTUAL VII SL SONU 2020 Actividad: ​Encuentro virtual el día lunes 26 de octubre. Hora:​ Grado sexto de 11:00 a.m a 11:40 a.m Tema: ​Socialización del papel de trabajo realizado en la semana 24. Metodología:​ Con el apoyo de los estudiantes de grado once se dará inicio al evento y se asignará la palabra a los estudiantes, quienes deben responder a las siguiente pregunta: ¿Que ha realizado la UNICEF en el país que estoy representando?​ sobre: ● Estrategias para garantizar el derecho a la salud y el regreso seguro de los estudiantes a las aulas de clase en el año 2021. ● Estrategias para lograr que todos los niños y niñas vivan en un entorno limpio y seguro como parte de los ODS (Objetivos de desarrollo sostenible) O la postura o reflexión que el estudiante realiza a partir de su propia experiencia, dando solución a los enfoques anteriormente planteados. Cada estudiante tendrá mínimo un minuto para su intervención dependiendo del número de asistentes. Enlace de acceso al encuentro virtual: ​https://meet.google.com/beb-tmwa-ncu Observaciones: Éste espacio tiene el propósito de socializar la investigación realizada aprovechando los recursos tecnológicos que se encuentren a disposición y fortalecer las habilidades expositivas de los estudiantes. En caso de no poder acceder al encuentro virtual, ​no se afectará la nota​ y se tendrá en cuenta​ sólo el papel de trabajo realizado​ (si no lo has podido entregar, tienes plazo esta semana hasta el día viernes). Se requiere de la instalación previa de la aplicación ​Google meet en caso de emplearse el celular.
  10. 10. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 Docente: Hugo Jose Acosta Correo: hjacosta@educacionbogota.edu.co PROPIEDADES DE LA MATERIA Las propiedades de la materia corresponden a las características específicas por las cuales una sustancia determinada puede distinguirse de otra. Estas propiedades pueden clasificarse en dos grupos: Propiedades físicas: Dependen fundamentalmente de la sustancia misma. Pueden citarse como ejemplo el color, el olor, la textura, el sabor, etc. Propiedades químicas: dependen del comportamiento de la materia frente a otras sustancias. Por ejemplo, la oxidación de un clavo (está constituido de hierro). Las propiedades físicas pueden clasificarse a su vez en dos grupos: Propiedades físicas extensivas: dependen de la cantidad de materia presente. Corresponden a la masa, el volumen, la longitud. Propiedades físicas intensivas: dependen sólo del material, independientemente de la cantidad que se tenga, del volumen que ocupe, etc. Por ejemplo, un litro de agua tiene la misma densidad que cien litros de agua ESTADOS FÍSICOS DE LA MATERIA En condiciones no extremas de temperatura, la materia puede presentarse en tres estados físicos diferentes: estado sólido, estado líquido y estado gaseoso. Los sólidos poseen forma propia como consecuencia de su rigidez y su resistencia a cualquier deformación. La densidad de los sólidos es en general muy poco superior a la de los líquidos, de manera que no puede pensarse que esa rigidez característica de los sólidos sea debida a una mayor proximidad de sus moléculas; además, incluso existen sólidos como el hielo que son menos densos que el líquido del cual provienen. Además ocupan un determinado volumen y se dilatan al aumentar la temperatura.
  11. 11. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 Esa rigidez se debe a que las unidades estructurales de los sólidos, los átomos, moléculas y iones, no pueden moverse libremente en forma caótica como las moléculas de los gases o, en menor grado, de los líquidos, sino que se encuentran en posiciones fijas y sólo pueden vibrar en torno a esas posiciones fijas, que se encuentran distribuidas, de acuerdo con un esquema de ordenación, en las tres direcciones del espacio. La estructura periódica a que da lugar la distribución espacial de los elementos constitutivos del cuerpo se denomina estructura cristalina​, y el sólido resultante, limitado por caras planas paralelas, se denomina cristal. Así, pues, cuando hablamos de estado sólido, estamos hablando realmente de estado cristalino. Los líquidos se caracterizan por tener un volumen propio, adaptarse a la forma de la vasija en que están contenidos, poder fluir, ser muy poco compresibles y poder pasar al estado de vapor a cualquier temperatura. Son muy poco compresibles bajo presión, debido a que, a diferencia de lo que ocurre en el caso de los gases, en los líquidos la distancia media entre las moléculas es muy pequeña y, así, si se reduce aún más, se originan intensas fuerzas repulsivas entre las moléculas del líquido. El hecho de que los líquidos ocupen volúmenes propios demuestra que las fuerzas de cohesión entre sus moléculas son elevadas, mucho mayores que en el caso de los gases, pero también mucho menores que en el caso de los sólidos. Las moléculas de los líquidos no pueden difundirse libremente como las de los gases, pero las que poseen mayor energía cinética pueden vencer las fuerzas de cohesión y escapar de la superficie del líquido (evaporación). Los gases se caracterizan porque llenan completamente el espacio en el que están encerrados. Si el recipiente aumenta de volumen el gas ocupa inmediatamente el nuevo espacio, y esto es posible sólo porque existe una fuerza dirigida desde el seno del gas hacia las paredes del recipiente que lo contiene. Esa fuerza por unidad de superficie es la presión. Los gases son fácilmente compresibles y capaces de expandirse indefinidamente. Los cuerpos pueden cambiar de estado al variar la presión y la temperatura. El agua en la naturaleza cambia de estado al modificarse la temperatura; se presenta en estado sólido, como nieve o hielo, como líquido y en estado gaseoso como vapor de agua (nubes).
  12. 12. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 ​ACTIVIDAD​: 1. Realice en el cuaderno un cuadro comparativo de los estados de la materia. 2. Realice un video donde exponga las diferencias de los estados de la materia utilizando elementos de nuestra casa que tengan las características estudiadas. Docente: Hugo Jose Acosta Correo: hjacosta@educacionbogota.edu.co ACTIVIDAD: Consulte, escriba y dibuje 10 ejercicios donde se tenga que saltar el lazo. Cada ejercicio debe estar explicado, donde quede claro cómo se realiza el ejercicio, complementando con un dibujo.   Padres y madres libradistas: Como se ha venido trabajando en las semanas anteriores, el ideal de esta actividad ​no es que la envíen al correo o la suban al blog, ​lo ideal es que como familia pongan en práctica las recomendaciones ​que se les irán enviando semanalmente junto con el cuadernillo académico, y así tengan más elementos/herramientas para mejorar los procesos a nivel personal y familiar. El tema de esta semana es: ¿CÓMO APOYAR EL DESARROLLO SEXUAL DESDE LA INFANCIA?
  13. 13. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 26, DEL 26 AL 30 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 Debemos partir de una afirmación, hablar de sexo con los hijos es fundamental. Existe evidencia clara que indica que son los padres quienes determinan el conocimiento, las actitudes, la toma de decisiones y los comportamientos que pueden tener sus hijos frente al sexo. Ahora, no es necesario esperar a que los hijos sean adolescentes, para hablar sobre estos temas, los padres pueden evaluar el desarrollo físico, emocional y psicológico de sus hijos y adaptar las conversaciones a sus necesidades y nivel de desarrollo. Protegemos a nuestros niños cuando les damos la oportunidad de aprender en un ambiente seguro y les enseñamos con cariño sobre estos temas, sin juzgarlos o escandalizarnos por sus preguntas. Prohibirles vivir su sexualidad no les hace ningún bien, así que la mejor manera de protegerlos es ofrecerles información clara y adecuada para cada momento de su vida, de manera que construyan una visión sana del tema y puedan disfrutar plenamente de su sexualidad. Esto significa que no a todos los niños se les debe dar la misma información, pero si es necesario tener un ambiente abierto y cariñoso que les permita a ellos acercarse y preguntar a medida que les surjan dudas sobre el tema. La clave es tener una actitud abierta hacia el tema y verlo como una parte normal del proceso de desarrollo de todas las personas. Te recomendamos comunicarte con la línea 106 si quieres charlar sobre temas de sexualidad, violencia, bienestar emocional y cualquier tema de interés en general. Si tiene dudas, necesita realizar una consulta o necesita ayuda frente a cualquier tema la puede realizar a través de nuestro blog https://orientacionescolarsantalibrada.blogspot.com/, en el correo iedsantalibradajt@gmail.com o el WhatsApp 3234343211 en horarios de 12:00 pm a 6:00 pm. Cordialmente, Tatiana Villamil Docente Orientadora JT  

