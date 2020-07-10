Successfully reported this slideshow.
Septimo semana 13

  1. 1. Estrategiaaprendeencasa Grado Séptimo Colegio Santa Librada IED Jornada de la Tarde Segundo Periodo Semana del 13 al 17 de julio
  2. 2. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 ESPAÑOL Profesora: Martha Varela Torres Correo electrónico: andromedava@gmail.com Estimado estudiante, esta semana abordaremos el tema de el Texto Instructivo, veremos qué es y cuáles son sus características y veremos cómo te va, dando instrucciones. TEXTO INSTRUCTIVO: Es un texto que permite reconocer la secuencia de alguna actividad. puede decirse que describe un paso a paso de cualquier acción. Características: - Lenguaje claro, preciso y en ocasiones, técnico - Claridad para desarrollar el paso a paso - Solo debe contener información relacionada con la acción de la cual se está dando la instrucción Mira el siguiente ejemplo: ¿Cómo sembrar un árbol? Lo primero que hay que hacer cuando se decide plantar un árbol en el jardín es evitar hacerlo tanto en los meses calurosos y secos de verano, así como en los días fríos de invierno. Posteriormente deberás cavar un hoyo usando una pala. Una vez alcanzada la profundidad deseada, remover la tierra del fondo del hueco, así como de sus paredes. En este punto sólo queda colocar la planta en el agujero, fijándola con una primera capa de tierra fértil. La siembra se completa con una pequeña capa de fertilizante. Finalmente, al atardecer se debe proceder a una primera y abundante hidratación de la planta. ACTIVIDAD 1. Utilizando cualquier recurso, escrito o gráfico, elabora las instrucciones para enseñarme a hacer una trenza. 2. Ahora, para no olvidar lo que hemos venido aprendiendo, clasifica las siguientes palabras según su categoría gramatical (artículo, verbo, sustantivo, preposición, adjetivo, adverbio-modo, tiempo, lugar, cantidad-); luego organiza la oración y explícala: - decisiones - sus - de - es - humano - dueño - sus - víctima - ser - El - y - consecuencias - de
  3. 3. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 INGLÉS Docente: Alba Hernández Correo: albacolegiosantalibrada@gmail.com Queridos estudiantes, espero que este tiempo de vacaciones les haya servido para recargarse de energía y continuar este segundo semestre con mucho ánimo. Esta semana empezaremos a trabajar con el tema Verb to be in past, la explicación está en español para una mejor comprensión. Les pido el favor de enviar los trabajos en un solo documento y en una sola orientación de preferencia utilice la aplicación camscaner, o el programa que considere necesario para mandar un solo documento en pdf o Word con fotos legibles y en un solo correo. Recuerden que el plazo máximo de entrega es el viernes 17 de julio. Las instrucciones de las actividades están en inglés pero también en español para mejor comprensión, así que por favor lean atentamente. Recuerden que las actividades se deben desarrollar en inglés. ADVERBS OF TIME - ADVERBIOS DE TIEMPO Utilizamos los adverbios de tiempo para expresar cuando una acción ocurrió. Los adverbios de tiempo en inglés son: after (después), later (después), before (antes), when (cuando), as soon as (tan pronto como), then (entonces). Ejemplos: I take a shower after I wake up. - Yo tomo una ducha después que me levanto. María arrives to the school, few minutes later she sees her friends. - María llega al colegio, unos minutos después ella ve a sus amigas. Juan and Pedro do the English homework before they play football. - Juan y Pedro hacen la tarea de inglés antes de ir a jugar fútbol. Mario opens the door when the doorbell sounds. - Mario abre la puerta cuando el timbre suena. They get in the house as soon as their mother calls them. - Ellos entran en la casa tan pronto como su mamá los llama. You must finish the activity, then you can rest. Usted debe finalizar la tarea, entonces puede descansar.
  4. 4. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY - ADVERBIOS DE FRECUENCIA Utilizamos los adverbios de frecuencia para indicar con que frecuencia (“How often”) realizamos una determinada actividad o acción. Los adverbios de frecuencia son: Always (siempre) Usually ( usualmente) Normally // Generally (normalmente // generalmente) Often // Frequently (frecuentemente // a menudo) Sometimes (algunas veces) Occasionally (ocasionalmente) Seldom (pocas veces) Hardly ever // Rarely (casi nunca // rara vez) Never (nunca) Los adverbios de frecuencia se ubican antes del verbo principal, excepto con el verbo to be que va después. Ejemplos con verbo principal 1. Sara always makes her bed in the morning. Ella siempre tiende su cama en las mañanas. Sujeto adverbio verbo complemento 2. Fernanda and Laura sometimes play the piano. Fernanda y Laura algunas veces tocan el piano Sujeto adverbio verbo complemento Ejemplos con verbo to be (am, is, are) 1. Catalina and Tania are never late for class. Yo nunca estoy tarde para las clases Sujeto verbo adverbio complemento 2. My mother is usually good at painting. Mi mama es usualmente buena para pintar. Sujeto verbo adverbio complemento
  5. 5. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 PRACTICE 1. Write ten sentences about you using the following information. Escriba diez oraciones acerca de usted usando la siguiente información. La primera es un ejemplo. Always sometimes often seldom never occasionally hardly ever usually normally rarely frequently Go to the cinema with my friends Read a book Eat chocolate cake Travel on an aeroplane Play basketball walk to school Go to the church enjoy my maths lessons Watch television visit the seaside 0. I never travel on an aeroplane____________________________________________ 1. _____________________________________________________________________________ 2. _____________________________________________________________________________ 3. _____________________________________________________________________________ 4. _____________________________________________________________________________ 5. _____________________________________________________________________________ 6. _____________________________________________________________________________ 7. _____________________________________________________________________________ 8. _____________________________________________________________________________ 9. _____________________________________________________________________________ 10. _____________________________________________________________________________ 2. Look at the chart and complete the sentences using the following adverbs: always, usually, sometimes, never. Mira el cuadro y completa las oraciones usando los siguientes adverbios: Siempre, usualmente, algunas veces, nunca. 1. Caroline _____________ chat on the computer. 2. Mike and Joseph _____________ ride their bikes. 3. Charlie _____________ plays video games, he hates them. 4. Tatiana and Paulina _____________ go dancing.
  6. 6. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 3. Look at the chart and write sentences using the following information and frequency adverbs. There is one example. Mira el cuadro y escribe oraciones usando la siguiente información y adverbios de frecuencia. Hay un ejemplo: Lisa’s routine ( always usually normally sometimes seldom never) 0. Lisa always eat lunch_____________________________ 1. ________________________________________________________________ 2. ________________________________________________________________ 3. ________________________________________________________________ 4. ________________________________________________________________ 5. ________________________________________________________________ 4. Actividad libro página 44 . Match the phrases with the pictures. Unir las frases con los dibujos
  7. 7. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 5. Actividad libro página 44 Read the text and write D for Debbie, J for Jack and T&T for Tom and Tim. Leer el texto y escribir D para Debbie, J para Jack y T&T para Tom and Tim. Escribir todas las actividades en el orden que ellos las hicieron.
  8. 8. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 RELIGIÓN Semana 13 del 13 al 17 de julio Copia la siguiente información en tu cuaderno de religión: ACTIVIDAD: Objetivo: Reconocer la importancia del amor como base fundamental de la unión de una pareja, ya sea por el Sacramento del Matrimonio o no. Copia en el cuaderno el siguiente texto: “Ricardo lleva un año de noviazgo con Marcela, una compañera de la universidad, juntos sueñan con formar una familia por eso quieren irse a vivir juntos. La mamá de Ricardo le sugiere que espere, hasta que terminen los estudios en la universidad. También le dice que se case por la Iglesia ya que, de ese modo, van a tener la bendición de Dios y así, el matrimonio, adquiere un significado real y serio para toda la vida. Ricardo se niega a este consejo, pues piensa que para formar una familia no es necesario casarse ni firmar ningún papel ante la Iglesia, pues este hecho no le garantiza su felicidad, como tampoco se la garantiza a sus papás, quienes se casaron un día por la Iglesia y pese a sus convicciones, terminaron separándose. Ricardo tiene miedo de cometer el mismo error y piensa que sólo el amor que sienten él y su novia es suficiente para vivir felices y organizar una familia. Además, si las cosas no funcionan, tienen la ventaja de poder separarse sin ningún problema”. Responde las siguientes preguntas, según el anterior caso 1. ¿Estás de acuerdo lo que piensa Ricardo sobre el matrimonio? SI – NO ¿Por qué? 2. ¿Será que existe alguna fórmula que garantice que una familia siga unida a pesar de los inconvenientes? SI- NO ¿Por qué? 3. ¿Crees que tiene el mismo significado casarse por la Iglesia que vivir en unión libre? Explica. Mínimo 3 renglones 4. ¿Qué consejo le darías a Ricardo para que tome la decisión adecuada? 5. Cuál ha sido la experiencia de tu familia con respecto al matrimonio. Ha sido en su mayoría positiva o más bien negativa. Argumenta por qué, sea la respuesta que hayas escrito. Sé honesto, recuerda, sólo yo la leo. 6. Realiza el dibujo correspondiente al texto anterior. Media página. Colorea
  9. 9. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 ARTÍSTICA Correo: patolingaviria8@gmail.com PATRICIA GAVIRIA HERRERA Recuerda que las fotografías que envíes como evidencia, deben ser con buena iluminación y bien enfocadas. Por favor no envíes actividades por partes, envíalas cuando las tengas completas. Cuando envíes, debes escribir qué actividad es y a qué semana pertenece. Pon tu nombre completo y curso, para saber a quién se va a evaluar. Copia en el cuaderno de Artes: TEMA: PSICOLOGÍA DEL COLOR OBJETIVO: Conocer, identificar y diferenciar el significado de los colores más importantes. EL SIGNIFICADO DE LOS COLORES Copia el significado de los siguientes colores y realiza el respectivo dibujo con su color correspondiente (cada dibujo de mínimo 6 cm x 6 cm- es decir 12 cuadritos por 12 cuadritos en tu cuaderno) a. Blanco: Es el color de la nieve, la leche, el algodón o los vestidos de novia. El blanco representa un nuevo comienzo, perfección, pureza, paz, inocencia, limpieza, etc. En los hospitales el blanco es uno de los colores predominantes, transmite calma. Es un color inmaculado e imparcial. Es neutral. b. Amarillo: Está vinculado a conceptos positivos como optimismo, juventud, confianza y creatividad. Siempre pintamos las caritas sonrientes de amarillo. Es el color del sol o del oro. No obstante, el amarillo, también está relacionado con la traición, la codicia, las mentiras o la locura.
  10. 10. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 10 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA APRENDE EN CASA CUADERNILLO SEMANA 13 al 17 de Julio de 2020 c. Naranja: El color naranja capta inmediatamente la atención. Este color se encuentra en varias frutas y verduras, el atardecer y también nos resulta muy llamativo en los pelirrojos. Según la psicología del color, el naranja representa extravagancia y energía. d. Rojo: Es el color más apasionado, nos alarma y capta nuestra atención de inmediato. Según la psicología del color, el rojo se vincula al amor, la sangre, la alegría, los suspensos, la cercanía, la guerra o lo prohibido. Aparece sin cesar en las señales de tráfico, los precios en las rebajas o la comida. Es el color de la urgencia. En la próxima cartilla, continuaremos con el resto de los colores.

