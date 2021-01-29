Noveno semana 1- 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. ESPAÑOL  Profesora​: Martha Varela Torres Correo electrónico​: ​andromedava@gmail.com Querido estudiante, recibe un fraternal saludo de bienvenida. A partir de hoy, vamos a tener la oportunidad de adentrarnos en un mundo de nuevos saberes y nuevas formas para entender el mundo. Sabemos que las circunstancias no son las mejores, pero lo que queda claro, es que sabremos hacer de las dificultades, oportunidades para aprender. Durante todo el año, trabajaremos, a través de distintos textos (escritos, visuales, audiovisuales) para fortalecer los procesos de comprensión e interpretación de textos, así como la creación, producción y argumentación, de tal manera que podamos profundizar en una amplia gama de conocimientos. A partir del desarrollo de cada guía, se estará realizando el concurso de Ortografía para escoger de cada curso, dos estudiantes que participarán por la jornada. Para este primer periodo, abordaremos los siguientes temas: - Gramática básica (oración y categorías gramaticales) - Literatura precolombina y de la colonia en Latinoamérica - Tipologías textuales: reseña literaria - Coherencia y cohesión textual (signo de puntuación y conectores) El trabajo para esta semana, está compuesto de dos ejercicios, el primero será el diagnóstico que nos permitirá reconocer cómo estamos es términos de comprensión y producción textual; el segundo, es la elaboración de la portada-separador del primer periodo. También tendremos una hora de clase semanal para aclarar dudas. Nuestro primer encuentro será el día lunes a las 3:00 a 3:45 pm. El link será enviado a los correos institucionales. Recuerda tener en cuenta las siguientes indicaciones para la presentación de los trabajos: 1. El plazo máximo de entrega es el Jueves 5 de febrero 2. El trabajo se debe enviar al correo electrónico: ​andromedava@gmail.com 3. En el asunto del correo, deberás escribir: ​Nombre Apellido_curso_españolsemana1 4. La ortografía se tendrá en cuenta a la hora de evaluar 5. El trabajo debe ser desarrollado con letra legible (manuscrita) y en el cuaderno de español (grande, de cien hojas, cuadriculado) 6. Se deben guardar las fotos del trabajo en formato PDF para ser enviado y organizado de tal manera que facilite su lectura y revisión 7. Es importante leer con atención toda la guía para garantizar su comprensión y el desarrollo de las actividades Ahora sí, vamos con las actividades: SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  3. 3. ACTIVIDAD PARA LA PORTADA: 1. De acuerdo con el tema principal del período, Literatura precolombina y de la colonia en Latinoamérica, elabora un dibujo que represente el tema. 2. En la misma hoja que hiciste el dibujo, debes escribir, ESPAÑOL PRIMER PERIODO ACTIVIDAD DE DIAGNÓSTICO: Observa con atención la siguiente imagen y luego resuelve: 1. ¿Cuál es la intención comunicativa de la imagen? Es decir, ¿qué quiere comunicar? 2. Ponle un título a la imagen y explica por qué le diste ese título 3. Elabora- inventa una pequeña historia que se relacione con la imagen 4. Lo que muestra la imagen, ¿se puede relacionar con alguna situación en tu contexto? Explica tu respuesta.       SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  4. 4. ENGLISH  Queridos estudiantes, esta semana iniciamos un nuevo año académico el cual trae muchos retos y enseñanzas para cada uno de ustedes, esperamos contar con su compromiso y dedicación para el desarrollo de las actividades propuestas para la estrategia “Aprende en Casa” Para esta semana las actividades estarán divididas en dos partes: La primera es la elaboración de la portada y el separador del primer periodo y la segunda es un diagnóstico que nos permitirá revisar cómo está nuestro conocimiento en la asignatura de inglés en este momento. El envío de estos trabajos se debe realizar a través del correo electrónico, por favor tener en cuenta la siguiente información:  SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero ★ Teacher:  Alba Lucía Hernández Caicedo.   ★ email:  albacolegiosantalibrada@gmail.com  ★ Plazo máximo de entrega:  Jueves 4 de febrero.  ★ ¿De qué manera se debe nombrar el archivo que voy a enviar?  “ASUNTO” (en el correo): NombreApellido_curso_materia semana 1 Ejemplo: CamiloDiaz_901_Englishweek1  ★ ¿Cómo se debe presentar la evidencia? Así no: Registro fotográfico del trabajo guardado en formato PD​F, que sea legible y que el docente pueda leer cada hoja de manera vertical. Así:
  5. 5. FIRST ACTIVITY Portada: ​En la primera página de tu cuaderno vas a escribir: 1. Santa Librada I.E.D. School 2. Name: ​(aquí va tu nombre) 3. Grade:​ 901 4. Teacher: ​Alba Hernández 5. Subject:​ English 6. Year:​ 2021 Separador de primer periodo: ​En la segunda página de tu cuaderno vas a escribir en letra grande FIRST TERM ​y vas a realizar un dibujo que represente la cultura Americana. Recomendación: ​No es obligatorio tener un cuaderno nuevo, si el del año pasado tiene aún hojas limpias pueden utilizar el mismo. En caso de que tengan la posibilidad de imprimir los talleres, los pueden resolver allí mismo y van archivando las hojas en una carpeta. SECOND ACTIVITY DIAGNOSTIC 1. What did these people do yesterday? Write a sentence per each picture. There is one example. 1. She played tennis with her friend.​_______________________ 2. __________________________________________________ 3. __________________________________________________ 4. __________________________________________________ 5. __________________________________________________ 6. __________________________________________________ 7. ____________________________​______________________ 8. __________________________________________________ SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  6. 6. 9. __________________________________________________ 2. Match the vocabulary below to the pictures. Write the number on each line. _____took too many things _____very bad traffic jams _____very windy _____ the car broke down _____a thief stole my purse/wallet _____gotsunburnt _____the staff were very rude _____left my bag on a bench _____saw a shark 3. Taking into account the previous activity answer the following questions. Every answer must include something bad that happened on the holiday 1. Where did you go ? __​We went to the beach but the car broke down. _​_____________ 2. What was the weather like ? ______________________________________________________ 3. What did you do ? ______________________________________________________ 4. Did you go shopping ? _____________________________________________________ 5. What else did you do ? _____________________________________________________ 6. Did you have any other problems? _______________________________________________ SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  7. 7. 4. Where can you see these signs? Circle the correct answer. 5. The following postcard letter describes Helen’s holiday in a foreign country. Read the text and complete the exercises below. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero Dear James, This vacation is wonderful. I arrived by ship to the island. The island is beautiful and the weather is hot and sunny every day.I arrived on Saturday morning and I went to Agios Sostis beach. I took a long swim and then I sunbathed until noon. Next, I had lunch at a tavern on the beach. Also, I met some boys from Romania and we played volleyball with some of the local people. They are all very friendly. In addition, I loved the hotel because it is fantastic, very modern, and it also has a pool. I liked the town , I walked around and took some photos. Then, I went to Delos to visit the ancient ruins. Finally, I went shopping yesterday and I bought you a nice present. I hope you like it. See you when I get home. Love, Helen Mr. James Hook 1128 West Fourth Avenue New York, NY 10003 USA
  8. 8. A. Read the text and select the most appropriate answer. 1. Where is Helen on vacation? a) In Turkey. b) At a beach. c) In Greece. 2. When did she arrive? a) She arrived on Saturday. b) She got there by ship. c) She arrived last weekend. 3. Where did she go first? a) She first stayed at the town’s hotel. b) She went to Agios Sostis beach. c) She went to have lunch at a beach’s tavern. 4. Who did she meet on Sunday? a) She met old friends. b) She did not meet anyone. c) She met some Romanian boys. 5. Why does Helen love the hotel? a) Because it is cheap and comfortable. b) Because it features a pool and it is modern. c) Because it doesn’t have many people. B. Mark with an X True or False for the next statements Taken from:​ eslflow.com Teachthis.com Dan DeCoursey. Megatrends 2 enislcollective.com SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero Helen did not visit the ancient ruins of Delos TRUE FALSE She bought a present for her cousin. TRUE FALSE Helen played volleyball with foreigners. TRUE FALSE She said that the people from the island weren’t friendly. TRUE FALSE The island’s weather is warm and sunny every day. TRUE FALSE
  9. 9. ARTES Y RELIGIÓN Profesora: Patricia Gaviria. Correo: ​patolingaviria8@gmail.com Buenas tardes, queridos estudiantes​: ​Se da inicio a una nueva etapa, la cual requiere mucho compromiso y responsabilidad por parte de cada uno de ustedes. Les deseo lo mejor durante este proceso, cuentan con mi apoyo para cualquier inquietud que tengan, estaré presta a darle solución. RECOMENDACIONES: - Evidencias enviadas únicamente al correo que encuentran en la parte superior. - Digitar bien el correo para evitar situaciones que puedan perjudicar la nota. Escribir en ​ASUNTO: el nombre de la actividad y el nombre completo del estudiante. - PLAZO DE ENTREGA​: 4 de Febrero. - Fotos bien enfocadas y al derecho. - Leer las cartillas de manera cuidadosa, para evitar que hagan cosas que no se están pidiendo en ellas, ya que esto perjudica la nota de la actividad. - Actividades escritas con letra legible, sin tachones y ordenadas. ARTES En el cuaderno de ARTES: ACTIVIDAD En la ​primera página​ marca tu cuaderno con los siguientes datos: - Nombre completo del estudiante (nombres y apellido) - Profesora: PATRICIA GAVIRIA - GRADO NOVENO - Año: 2021 En la segunda página - Hacer la portada de artes para el primer periodo. Esta portada debe ocupar toda la hoja de tu cuaderno. - Debes hacer un dibujo relacionado con el ARTE​. Este dibujo deberá ocupar la mayor parte de la página. - En la misma página, debes escribir ​ARTES o ARTÍSTICA ​con letra doble, de tal manera que puedas colorearla o decorarla por dentro (puedes utilizar marcadores, escarcha, colores, etc.) - Hacer un fondo que se relacione con el dibujo o colorear el fondo de manera suave. Puedes hacer combinación de color. - El dibujo, letra y fondo son obligatorios, la creatividad e imaginación para realizarlas, son tu propio aporte. NOTA: No se permite utilizar stickers, ni dibujos pegados a la hoja, debes realizarlo tú mismo. Puedes colorear y/o pintar. Usa tu imaginación y creatividad. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  10. 10. RELIGIÓN ACTIVIDAD En el cuaderno de Religión En la primera página marca tu cuaderno con los siguientes datos: - Nombre completo del estudiante (nombres y apellidos) - Profesora: PATRICIA GAVIRIA - Curso: GRADO NOVENO - Año: 2021 En la segunda página Hacer la portada para el primer periodo. Esta portada debe ocupar toda la página. Recuerda que debe tener los siguientes requisitos: - TEMA: SÍMBOLOS RELIGIOSOS​: Biblia, Cruz, pan, Iglesia, pescado, el cáliz, el ángel, el cirio, etc. Puedes dibujarlos todos alrededor de la palabra RELIGIÓN o bien escoger uno de ellos. Recuerda que los dibujos deben ocupar la mayor parte de la página y deben ser coloreados. - En la misma página, debes escribir ​RELIGIÓN con letra doble, de tal manera que puedas colorearla o decorarla por dentro (puedes utilizar marcadores, escarcha, colores, etc.) - Hacer un fondo que se relacione con el dibujo o colorear el fondo de manera suave. - El dibujo, letra y fondo son obligatorios, la creatividad e imaginación para realizarlas, son tu propio aporte. NOTA: No se permite utilizar stickers, ni dibujos pegados a la hoja, debe realizarlo tú mismo. Recuerda que no los debes calcar. Te dejo algunos símbolos para que te hagas una idea de cuales son​: SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  11. 11.                     SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  12. 12. CONSTITUCIÓN Y DEMOCRACIA  SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 12 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero ★ Docente:   Jonathan Martínez Parada.   ★ Correo electrónico:  jjadagiomp.7@gmail.com  ★ Plazo máximo de entrega:  Jueves 4 de febrero.  ★ ¿De qué manera se debe nombrar el archivo que voy a enviar?  “ASUNTO” (en el correo): NombreApellido_curso_constituciónsemana1 Ejemplo: LinaPérez_901_constituciónsemana1  ★ ¿Cómo se debe presentar la evidencia? Así no: Así tampoco: Registro fotográfico del trabajo guardado en formato PD​F, que sea legible y que el docente pueda leer cada hoja de manera vertical. Así: O así:
  13. 13. ACTIVIDADES SEMANA 1 Actividad 1:​ Diagnóstico de la asignatura “Constitución y democracia” para grado noveno. ¿Cómo hacerlo?: ​Debes ingresar al siguiente enlace: ​https://forms.gle/Y8cfqwXxErbbE9T68 y diligenciar las preguntas relacionadas con los contenidos temáticos de la asignatura para identificar los conocimientos o aprendizajes relacionados y así, poder determinar como curso, el camino de aprendizaje que seguiremos a través de la estrategia “Aprende en Casa” durante el primer periodo. Actividad 2: Realizar la portada del primer periodo de las asignaturas de ​“Constitución y Democracia”​ y “​Ética y cátedra para la paz”​. ¿Cómo hacerlo?: ​Dibuja y colorea tu propia portada en el cuaderno respectivo (una página) empleando colores, marcadores, recortes o lo que tengas a disposición, que contenga los siguientes elementos: ★ Nombre completo del estudiante, nombre del profesor, curso, asignatura y un recorte o dibujo relacionado con la asignatura. Por ejemplo: ★ Puedes realizarlo con el diseño y la decoración que quieras. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 13 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero
  14. 14. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 14 de 14 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de febrero

