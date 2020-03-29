Decimo semana 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED JORN...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE MATEMÁTICAS, GEOMETRÍA Y FÍSIC...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TALLER DE MATEMÁTICAS Semana d...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 2, , , 1}C = { 3 6 1 El grafo ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 2. Sean los conjuntos A = {a, ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE a. 𝑓​(​ 𝑥​)=​ 𝑥​−4 Establece e...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Escribe en Notación científica...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Caso 2: cuando los números a s...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE GEOMETRÍA SISTEMA CÍCLICO 1. D...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESPAÑOL DOCENTE: MARTHA VAREL...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE INGLÉS DOCENTE: ALBA HERNÁNDE...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 12 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 13 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE PRACTICE 1. Write the followi...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 14 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 5 You / not be bored / yet / ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 15 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 3. Put the words in order to ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 16 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE CIENCIAS NATURALES QUIMICA DO...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 17 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Cordial Saludo estudiantes es...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 18 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Resultado y Discusión Conclus...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 19 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ARTES Docente: Patricia Gavir...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 20 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE materia a un nivel superior d...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 21 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RELIGIÓN - DÉCIMO GUÍA No 2 D...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 22 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TECNOLOGÍA Docente. Johan Pin...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 23 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Coevaluación: ​Es un proceso ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 24 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE NOMBRE COMPAÑERO A COEVALUAR ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 25 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RESTELLI SANCHEZ TIZIANA LOPE...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 26 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA Docente: Hug...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 27 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TEMA: GOLPE DE DEDOS OBJETIVO...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 28 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE HISTORIA Y GEOGRAFÍA CIENCIAS...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 29 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 1. Historia y geografía. (Una...
  1. 1. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED JORNADA DE LA TARDE GRADO DÉCIMO MATERIAL DE TRABAJO SEMANA DEL 30 DE MARZO AL 03 DE ABRIL
  2. 2. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE MATEMÁTICAS, GEOMETRÍA Y FÍSICA Docente: Diana Castro Correo electrónico: ​dccastroc@educaciónbogota.edu.co Para resolver cualquier inquietud al número de telefóno 3138499860
  3. 3. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TALLER DE MATEMÁTICAS Semana del 30 de marzo al 03 de abril Apreciado estudiante: A continuación, te damos a conocer el trabajo para la tercera semana virtual. Es importante que leas la información descrita dentro de la guía de trabajo y recuerda que si tienes Internet en tu ​casa puedes acceder al blog ​https://clasesvirtualesomaira.jimdofree.com ​donde encontrarás videos que te ayudarán a comprender mejor la temática expuesta. Te recomiendo NO COPIAR la guía solo resolver los ejercicios propuestos FUNCIONES TALLER DE PROFUNDIZACIÓN Una función f es una relación entre un conjunto dado X (el dominio) y otro conjunto de elementos Y (el codominio) de forma que a cada elemento x del dominio le corresponde un único elemento del codominio f(x). Se denota por: Una primera idea de función es la de una fórmula que relaciona algebraicamente varias magnitudes. Observa el siguiente diagrama Se puede concluir que es una función teniendo en cuenta que a los valores del dominio le corresponde “uno y solo uno” valor del Codominio Decimos que el dominio son los valores que toma la función, en este caso el dominio es 0, , , }D = { 1 2 3 El Codomonio son los valores que se encuentran en el conjunto de llegada 2, , , 1}C = { 3 6 1 El Rango son las posibles imágenes (valores) que se pueden obtener de la función, en algunos casos coinciden con los valores del Codominio
  4. 4. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 2, , , 1}C = { 3 6 1 El grafo es cada pareja ordenada: (0,2), (1,3), (2,6) y (3,11) La expresión algebraica que la representa la función es f (x) = x2 + 2 Esta expresión se cumple para cada uno de los valores f (0) = 02 + 2 = 2 f (1) = 12 + 2 = 3 f (2) = 22 + 2 = 6 Actividad 1 1. Teniendo en cuenta la definición de función diga cuáles de los siguientes diagramas representan una función de A en B y escriba por medio de una expresión algebraica el comportamiento. En el caso de ser función identifica el Dominio, codominio, Rango y Grafo
  5. 5. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 2. Sean los conjuntos A = {a, b, c} y B = {1, 2, 3, 4}, ¿cuál de las siguientes relaciones representa una función de A en B? Realiza los respectivos diagramas sagitales 3. Realice la gráfica de cada función construyendo la tabla de valores
  6. 6. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE a. 𝑓​(​ 𝑥​)=​ 𝑥​−4 Establece el dominio y rango de la función 4. Observa la gráfica Establece tabla de valores, dominio y rango TALLER FÍSICA Notación Científica 1. Escribe el número que representa la notación Científica ● 3×10​5 ● 8×10​-7 ● 1,3×10​-8 ● 2,9324×10​12 ● 5,32×10​-24 ● 7×10​3​ ● 5×10​-2​ ● 2,53×10​4​ ● 8,7×10​-4​ ● 4,431×10​-6​ ● 4,504 3×10​7​
  7. 7. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Escribe en Notación científica ● 14560000 ● 8742300000 ● 0,0000672 ● 0,0000006451 ● 650000000000 ● 0.000123 ● 8500300000 Suma y resta con Notación científica Caso 1: cuando los números a sumar o restar tienen la misma potencia de base 10. En este caso, cuando los números a sumar o restar tienen la misma potencia de base 10, lo único que tenemos será sumar o restar las mantisas (números que van delante de las potencias de base 10). Veamos un ejemplo: Veamos ahora otro ejemplo, pero esta vez con restas:
  8. 8. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Caso 2: cuando los números a sumar o restar NO tienen la misma potencia de base 10. En este caso, vamos a realizar algunos pasos: 1. Buscamos la potencia de base 10 con mayor exponente. 2. Expresamos todos los valores en función de la potencia de base 10 con mayor exponente. Para ello, será necesario usar un artilugio, que consiste en multiplicar y dividir por potencias de base 10. 3. Ahora que ya tenemos todos los números con la misma potencia de base 10, sumamos o restamos los números que están delante de las potencias de base 10, como hacíamos en el caso 1. Veamos ahora un ejemplo. Si es que logras entender el ejemplo, te recomendamos mirar los videos que hemos preparado sobre el tema, porque sumar y restar con números en notación científica con diferentes potencias de base 10, puede parecer complicado. Resuelve
  9. 9. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE GEOMETRÍA SISTEMA CÍCLICO 1. Dibuja cada ángulo en posición normal y pasa las siguientes medidas de grados a radianes a. 30° b. 210° c. 280° d. 15° e. 120° 2. Convierte las siguientes cantidades en radianes a grados a. π/10 b. 2 π/3 c. 2 π/5 d. 3 π/6 e. 4 π/9
  10. 10. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESPAÑOL DOCENTE: MARTHA VARELA Correo electrónico: ​andromedava@gmail.com Guía de trabajo para la semana del 30 de marzo al 3 de abril Teniendo en cuenta, la obra literaria trabajada durante el periodo, resuelva: 1. Explique, ¿Qué contexto social se deriva de la obra trabajada, cómo se evidencia? 2. De los temas, desarrollados en la obra trabajada, explique, ¿cuáles y cómo se manifiestan en la actualidad? 3. Explique el final de la obra y qué enseñanzas puede extraer 4. Elabore una reflexión que explique qué implicaciones tiene para su vida, el ejercicio de la lectura. ​( mínimo de dos párrafos, de ocho renglones) El trabajo debe ser desarrollado en hojas blancas, escrito a mano, con letra legible.
  11. 11. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE INGLÉS DOCENTE: ALBA HERNÁNDEZ Correo electrónico: ​albacolegiosantalibrada@gmail.com Estudiantes Grado Décimo A continuación encontrarán las actividades para ser realizadas en la tercera semana de trabajo virtual (Marzo 30 – Abril 3). No olviden enviar las evidencias a más tardar el 3 de abril. Para esta semana continuaremos trabajando el presente perfecto pero ahora agregaremos unos adverbios yet, already, still, just. En las imágenes a continuación encontrarán la explicación:
  12. 12. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 12 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE
  13. 13. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 13 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE PRACTICE 1. Write the following sentences using present perfect and putt he adverbs'yet', 'just' and 'already' in the place they belong. The first one is the example. 1 She / already / know / all her neighbours in a week. ​She has already known all her neighbours in a week. 2 The postman / not arrive / yet? _________________________________________________________ 3 You / have breakfast / yet? _________________________________________________________ 4 My son / go / already / to bed _________________________________________________________
  14. 14. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 14 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 5 You / not be bored / yet / in your job? _________________________________________________________ 6 I / not be / yet / in your new house _________________________________________________________ 7 He / have just / a shower _________________________________________________________ 8 The programme / not start / yet _________________________________________________________ 9 We / watch already / that film twice _________________________________________________________ 10 You / not miss yet/ the bus ___________________________________________________ , it´s leaving in a minute. 2. Questions and Answers. Choose the best option to complete each question. 1. Have you ______ finished your homework? A. Already B. Yet C. Just 2. No, I haven't finished it ______. A. Already B. Yet C. Just 3. I want to go abroad for my holiday. I've ______ reserved my flight, but I haven't found a good hotel ______. A. Yet, already B. Already, yet C. Already, just 4. My kitchen smells really nice because I've ______ finished baking some cookies. A. Already B. Yet C. Just 5. I thought this homework would take a long time, but I've finished it ______! A. Already B. Yet C. Just 6. Reiko has ______ turned 20 years old. Her birthday was yesterday! A. Already B. Yet C. Just 7. A: I've ______ finished reading this book. Would you like to borrow it? B: No thanks. I've ______ read it. A. Already, yet B. Just, yet C. Just, already
  15. 15. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 15 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 3. Put the words in order to form sentences. The first one is the example 1. We / just / in / Ushuaia / arrived / have _____We have just arrived in Ushuaia_______________ 2. I / unpacked / yet / haven´t ____________________________________________________________ 3. I / already/ been / have / to look at the view _______________________________________________ 4. I / made / already / have / a new friend _____________________________________________________ 5. She / already / has / Antarctica / visited _____________________________________________________ 6. I / had / breakfast / haven´t / yet ___________________________________________________________ 4.​ ​Write sentences using present perfect and the adverb given in the brackets. The first one is the example. 1. he / meet / his friend. (just) ​_He has just met his friend__________ 2. you / not drink / your glass of Coke. (yet) _____________________________________________________ 3. I / make / my bed. (already) ________________________________________________________ 4. We / not arrive. (yet) We / leave / the motorway. (just)____________________________________________ 5. The director / talk / to him. (already) ________________________________________________________ 6. I / write / the e-mail you asked me. (just) ______________________________________________________ 7. She / not buy / the flat. (yet) But she wants to buy it soon._________________________________________ 8. He / be / really lucky. (just) He / win / the lottery. (just) ____________________________________________ 9. We / hear / the news. (already) It's horrible._____________________________________________________ 10. Paul / not pay / for the dinner. (yet) ________________________________________________________
  16. 16. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 16 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE CIENCIAS NATURALES QUIMICA DOCENTE: Neyber Barrera Correo electrónico: ​colsantalibradaquimica@gmail.com Plataforma googleclassromm código de clase ​k53xkfi
  17. 17. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 17 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Cordial Saludo estudiantes estas son las actividades para la Tercera Semana: plazo máximo de entrega 3 de abril Entrega final de informe de laboratorio con los parámetros establecidos ● Tener presente que la entrega puede ser grupal o individual ● Realizar los cálculos matemáticos ● - si lo realiza a mano puede ser en el cuaderno o hojas blancas a una sola letra, tomar las fotografías en un solo sentido de orientación presentarlo en un solo documento pdf puede usar camscaner o el programa que usted considere para enviar un solo documento. ​recomendación​ tomar las fotografías en un formato no tan pesado pero de buena calidad - si lo realiza en Computador es en documento Word o pdf ● Envío de la actividad de preferencia en el espacio de la plataforma googleclass o en la dirección de correo electrónico ​colsantalibradaquimica@gmail.com Recordatorio de los parámetros, tener presente las recomendaciones dadas en clase sobre estos parámetros, si no los tiene en su cuaderno como se solicitó en su momento en la plataforma googleclass están nuevamente con el ejemplo e información estas son algunas de esas recomendaciones y ejemplos: Título ​español y ingles Autores o Autor Resumen ​ no es mayor de 250 palabras Palabras Claves ● máximo 5 sin significado Abstract keywords Introducción Si saca información de fuentes bibliográficas debe citarlas tener presente las normas APA Ejemplo Son evidentes las severas amenazas que se ciernen sobre los ecosistemas de montaña en el mundo entero, pero especialmente los daños se han calificado como extremos y significativos en los Andes ​(Okada, 2001)​. (apellido , año) Materiales y Métodos ● Tener presente que no son listados de materiales ● Si realiza tablas, imágenes y gráficos deben estar en el escrito y estas deben tener número respectivo con una breve descripción. Las plantas fueron sumergidas en una solución de Benlate® al 2% durante 12 h y posteriormente se realizaron cuatro enjuagues consecutivos con solución jabonosa y agua destilada estéril. Después, los cormos y las láminas foliares se suspendieron en alcohol al 70% durante un minuto. Cada tipo de explante se sumerge en solución de hipoclorito de sodio al 0,5; 1,0 y 1,5% durante 5, 10 y 15 minutos, para un total de 9 tratamientos (tabla 1).
  18. 18. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 18 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Resultado y Discusión Conclusiones Referencia Bibliografía Libro con autor Apellido, A. A. (Año). Título. Ciudad, País: Editorial. ​ejemplo​ Crick, F. (1994). La búsqueda científica del alma. Madrid, España: Debate Revista o libro con varios autores Apellido, A. A., Apellido, B. B., y Apellido, C. C. (Fecha). Título del artículo. Nombre de la revista, volumen(número), pp-pp. ​ejemplo Cryan, G. y Quiroga, S. (2016). Análisis de la Función Reflexiva-RF en Sesiones de Grupo de Terapia Focalizada para Adolescentes Violentos. Revista Interamericana de Psicología, 50(2), 275-287. Artículo en línea Apellido, A. A. (Año). Título del artículo. Nombre de la revista, volumen(número),pp-pp. Recuperado de http://www.ejemplo.123 ejemplo ​Mota de Cabrera, C. (2006). El rol de la escritura dentro del currículo de la enseñanza y aprendizaje del inglés como segunda lengua (esl/efl): Una perspectiva histórica. Acción Pedagógica, 15(1), 56-63. Recuperado de http://www.saber. ula.ve/accionpe/ Para tener presente Teniendo presente que algunos estudiantes ya estan proximos a terminar esta actividad o ya la terminaron, les envío el adelanto de uno de los puntos del taller de la ​ 4 semana Modificación de entrega del capítulo del libro Cada estudiante tiene los parámetros de entrega del los capítulos del libro texto argumentativo y la historieta, se modifican su forma de entrega de no contar con los implementos que se habían solicitado, puede ser desarrollada en hojas blancas o en el cuaderno. Enviar la evidencia fotográfica en un solo documento utilizar el programa que considere necesario para tal fin y en una sola orientación.
  19. 19. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 19 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ARTES Docente: Patricia Gaviria Correo electrónico: patolingaviria8@gmail.com ASIGNATURA: ARTÍSTICA - DÉCIMO GUÍA No 2 NOTA​: ​Recuerda que las fotografías que envíes como evidencia, deben ser con buena iluminación. Tienes plazo de entregarlas hasta el 3 de Abril. Si la terminas antes puedes enviarla al correo o al Messenger (me encuentras en el Facebook, como Patricia Gaviria). Al enviar al correo, pon tu nombre completo, para saber a quién se va a evaluar. Chicos, si les quedó alguna actividad pendiente, antes de salir del colegio, debido a la emergencia, pueden presentarlo sin problema. Obviamente se les evaluará con menos nota. Copia la siguiente información y realiza los respectivos dibujos (8x8cm) c/u, en el cuaderno de Artes. No olvides colorear, manejar tonalidades, combinar colores, seguir los tips que te di en clase. OBJETIVO: Reconocer el concepto de textura e identificar sus clases a través de un trabajo teórico- práctico TEXTURA (dibujo) Es la apariencia que tienen muchísimos materiales, objetos, superficies. La textura es expresiva, significativa y transmite de por sí reacciones variables en el espectador, las que son utilizadas por los artistas, que llevan la
  20. 20. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 20 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE materia a un nivel superior del que ella tiene, para aumentar el grado de contenido a transmitir en su obra. Como elemento plástico puede enriquecer la expresividad de una obra o composición. TIPOS DE TEXTURA -​ ​Textura táctil (dibujo) Este tipo es la textura que se puede percibir a través del tacto, a través de la detección de diferentes alturas, la suavidad o lo áspero que sea un objeto. Posee los siguientes subtipos Textura suave La textura se percibe de esta forma sin relieves ni rugosidad, al tacto es sumamente relajante y la superficie de un objeto con estas características no puede lastimar a la persona que lo palpa. Textura rugosa A diferencia del tipo anterior en este caso la textura presenta ciertas asperezas y por lo tanto cierto grado de relieve pero por lo general no presenta puntas afiladas. Al tacto se percibe como si se estuviera tomando una lija. -​ ​Textura visual (dibujo) Este tipo de textura se percibe por medio del sentido de la vista La textura visual es la representación por medios gráficos, como pintura, dibujo o fotografía, de las texturas táctiles. Por ello, las percibimos únicamente de manera visual y se llaman también texturas gráficas. Existen diversos procedimientos para obtener texturas visuales a partir de materiales de pintura y dibujo: raspado, transparencia, estarcido, estampación, etc. Es a partir de la evidencia de sombras o profundidades que se detecta la textura de un objeto dado. Tipos de textura según el arte de la pintura: Las pinturas son representaciones artísticas de la realidad (pinturas realistas) o de una realidad imaginaria que pueden tener diferentes texturas o relieves. Entre ellas encontramos: Las texturas naturales (dibujo) Pertenecen a elementos de la naturaleza, como la piel del elefante o la superficie de un pétalo de rosa, una roca, la arena, la corteza de un árbol. etc. Las texturas artificiales (dibujo) Son las que estructuran las superficies del material con que están fabricados los objetos, como la de la pared o un papel de regalo, o las logradas con la pintura, esfero o un lápiz.
  21. 21. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 21 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RELIGIÓN - DÉCIMO GUÍA No 2 Docente: Patricia Gaviria Correo electrónico: patolingaviria8@gmail.com OBJETIVO: Comprender y reflexionar sobre el valor y el sentido de la vida humana En el cuaderno de Religión Terminar la actividad que dejamos pendiente antes de dejar las clases presenciales: Recuerden la Fotocopia que les entregué y que tienen en su cuaderno:​ MANEJO MI PENSAR Y MI SENTIR​ (Sentido y felicidad). (Recuerden que ya puse sello de trabajo en clase. De ahí partiré para evaluarlos).
  22. 22. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 22 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TECNOLOGÍA Docente. Johan Pineda Correo: ​colsantalibrada365@outlook.com AUTOEVALUACIÓN Y COEVALUACIÓN Considerando que el modelo pedagógico de la institución es “Aprendizaje Significativo”, se establecen criterios para evaluación de los aprendizajes y valoración de los y las estudiantes en cada una de las áreas del conocimiento a través de la implementación de estrategias de evaluación como: auto-evaluación, co-evaluación y hetero-evaluación que permiten evidenciar los niveles de desempeño de los estudiantes en cada uno de los procesos académicos. Autoevaluación: ​Es una forma de evaluación donde cada estudiante establece metas y estrategias para el alcance de los indicadores de desempeño establecidos por el docente. La práctica de la autoevaluación debe impulsar la formación integral ya que busca aumentar la autoestima, despertar el sentido de responsabilidad y afianzar su autonomía. Al finalizar cada periodo académico el estudiante da a conocer la valoración de sus desempeños, expresada de manera cuantitativa de acuerdo a lo establecido en la escala valorativa (numeral 2.4) y unos criterios cualitativos con los que describa lo alcanzado y lo que se propone mejorar.
  23. 23. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 23 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Coevaluación: ​Es un proceso de valoración colectiva que hacen los integrantes de un grupo atendiendo a los desempeños de evaluación o indicadores establecidos en las metas de cada área/asignatura propuestos por el docente y consignados en la malla curricular. Es decir, los y las estudiantes de un curso, entre sí, aportan información para determinar las razones que soportan los avances, debilidades, alcance en los procesos de aprendizaje de cada uno de los estudiantes. La actividad propuesta para esta semana es realizar el proceso de autoevaluación y coevaluación de la asignatura. Para esto, se propone realizar en el cuaderno o una hoja lo siguiente: ASIGNATURA: NOMBRE: NOMBRE: CRITERIO NOTA AUTOEVALUACIÓN NOTA COEVALUACIÓN Asistencia en clase y puntualidad en la hora de llegada al aula. Uso adecuado del uniforme de acuerdo al horario establecido. Compromiso y dedicación en el desarrollo de las actividades escolares. Respeto y tolerancia con cada uno de los miembros de la comunidad libradista. Uso adecuado y conservación de los bienes materiales que apoyan el proceso de aprendizaje. DEFINITIVA Logros alcanzados: _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________ Aspectos a mejorar: _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________ Para el proceso de coevaluación, el estudiante dará una valoración a uno de los compañeros en cada uno de los aspectos analizados en la tabla, y establecerá una definitiva basada en el promedio de las cinco notas. La imagen con el proceso de autoevaluación y coevaluación desarrollado deberá ser enviada al correo colsantalibrada365@outlook.com​ máximo el día 03 de abril de 2020.
  24. 24. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 24 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE NOMBRE COMPAÑERO A COEVALUAR ARIAS CORTES DAVID SANTIAGO MURCIA GALEANO SHARYTH KATALINA AVENDAÑO BAQUERO ANGIE TATIANA NIÑO PEÑA PAULA ALEJANDRA BARAJAS AMAYA LISETH NICOLE PATIÑO DUEÑAS EVELYN DAYANA BAUTISTA GARZON DEISY KATERIN PRIETO CUBIDES JUAN DAVID BERNAL PERDOMO KARLA ALEJANDRA QUEVEDO AVILA EDWAR ANTONIO CARRILLO CARTAGENA PEDRO JAVIER RESTELLI SANCHEZ TIZIANA CASTILLO LAITON JOHAN DANIEL RODRIGUEZ CASTRO MARIA CAMILA CORTES PULIDO STEFANY LISETH RODRIGUEZ PERAFAN BRANDON ESTEBAN CRUZ SANCHEZ ERICK SANTIAGO RODRIGUEZ TRIANA FRANK DAVID FAJARDO FAJARDO DARCY NATALIA ROJAS GONZALEZ IVAN MATEO GONZALEZ MUÑOZ DUVAN DAVID VALENCIA CHAVEZ ERIKA KATHERINE LIEVANO SANABRIA JORGE ESTEVEN VIRACACHA TALERO NICOLAS FELIPE LOPEZ DUQUE SOFIA ARIAS CORTES DAVID SANTIAGO LOPEZ GUZMAN ANGIE MICHELLE AVENDAÑO BAQUERO ANGIE TATIANA LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ BRENDA PATRICIA BARAJAS AMAYA LISETH NICOLE MAHECHA ANZOLA KIARA YULITZA BAUTISTA GARZON DEISY KATERIN MEDINA GARCES NALIBETH BERNAL PERDOMO KARLA ALEJANDRA MONCADA FORERO YULFAY ELENIT CARRILLO CARTAGENA PEDRO JAVIER MORALES SEBASTIAN CASTILLO LAITON JOHAN DANIEL MURCIA GALEANO SHARYTH KATALINA CORTES PULIDO STEFANY LISETH NIÑO PEÑA PAULA ALEJANDRA CRUZ SANCHEZ ERICK SANTIAGO PATIÑO DUEÑAS EVELYN DAYANA FAJARDO FAJARDO DARCY NATALIA PRIETO CUBIDES JUAN DAVID GONZALEZ MUÑOZ DUVAN DAVID QUEVEDO AVILA EDWAR ANTONIO LIEVANO SANABRIA JORGE ESTEVEN
  25. 25. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 25 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RESTELLI SANCHEZ TIZIANA LOPEZ DUQUE SOFIA RODRIGUEZ CASTRO MARIA CAMILA LOPEZ GUZMAN ANGIE MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ PERAFAN BRANDON ESTEBAN LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ BRENDA PATRICIA RODRIGUEZ TRIANA FRANK DAVID MAHECHA ANZOLA KIARA YULITZA ROJAS GONZALEZ IVAN MATEO MEDINA GARCES NALIBETH VALENCIA CHAVEZ ERIKA KATHERINE MONCADA FORERO YULFAY ELENIT VIRACACHA TALERO NICOLAS FELIPE MORALES SEBASTIAN
  26. 26. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 26 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA Docente: Hugo Acosta Correo electrónico: hjacosta@educacionbogota.edu.co GRADO DECIMO GUIA DE TRABAJO · 2
  27. 27. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 27 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TEMA: GOLPE DE DEDOS OBJETIVO: Ejecutar de forma técnica el golpe de antebrazos utilizado en el voleibol. Realizar un video entre 1 y 2 minutos en el cual explique cómo se ejecuta un ​golpe de dedos ​en el voleibol. Tenga en cuenta que la explicación debe tener los siguientes requerimientos. a.​ ​Nombre y curso b.​ ​Explicar los movimientos coordinados de brazos y piernas. c.​ ​Explicar la ejecución del ejercicio con sus propias palabras. Especificaciones del video: Mínimo 1 min y Máximo 2 min Practique varias veces el ejercicio antes de su ejecución. Puede ser enviado al correo hjacosta@educacionbogota.edu.co La explicación debe ser dada por el estudiante. Cumpliendo las recomendaciones del ministerio de salud, NO es necesario realizar la grabación fuera de su casa, debemos adaptarnos al espacio con el que cada uno cuente. En caso de no tener un balón de voleibol, utilice un elemento que lo pueda sustituir (pelota de caucho, bola de trapo, u otro) Debe ser enviado antes del día 3 de Abril. Les comparto un video que puede ser tomado como ejemplo, aclaro que es solo un ejemplo, la estructura del video depende de la creatividad de cada estudiante. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8wibE6zkIk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVQE2WUenfQ
  28. 28. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 28 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE HISTORIA Y GEOGRAFÍA CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y POLÍTICAS FILOSOFÍA Y ÉTICA DOCENTE: Jonathan Martínez - Correo electrónico: ​jjadagiomp.7@gmail.com PLAZO DE ENTREGA VIERNES 3 DE ABRIL. EN CASO DE TERMINAR ANTES EL TRABAJO POR FAVOR ENVÍELO ENSEGUIDA. ACTIVIDAD SEMANA 3. Enviar evidencia fotográfica del desarrollo de las actividades en ​UN SOLO CORREO que incluya las evidencias de todas las asignaturas así: NombreApellido_curso_Actividadessociales ​ Ejemplo:​ JuanPerez_10_Actividadessociales Por favor diferenciar las actividades de cada materia con ​un título grande​ de manera organizada.
  29. 29. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 29 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE 1. Historia y geografía. (Una hoja) Con base en las actividades realizadas en la semana 1 y 2, realice un mapa mental sobre la exposición que le fue asignada. En caso de no habérsele asignado tema de exposición elija uno de los temas asignados al grupo. __________________________________________________________________________________________ 2. Ciencias políticas y económicas. (una hoja) Ingresa al siguiente enlace: ​¿Qué Problemas Aborda la Economía? https://www.lifeder.com/problemas-aborda-economia/ Realiza un mapa mental que incluya: Bienes mercancías y servicios, manufactura y consumo, escasez, eficiencia y el desperdicio. Recuerda que un mapa mental “es un diagrama que representa conceptos relacionados a partir de un tema principal o palabra clave. El tema principal se ubica al centro y se expande en todas direcciones con los conceptos relacionados – ideales para lluvias de ideas y organizar información de manera espontánea”; utiliza dibujos o ideas clave que te permitan comprender mejor la información. __________________________________________________________________________________________ 3. Filosofía. Tema: Sócrates. (una hoja) Ingresa al siguiente link: ​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKEgQzh69ys #10Cosas: Sócrates, el filósofo que cuestionó a la antigua Grecia - PUCP. Actividad: Realiza un listado de las 10 cosas o pensamientos que debemos saber de Sócrates y define con tus palabras ¿ qué es la ​mayéutica?

